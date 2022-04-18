11 Best Electric Egg Cookers: Your Buyer’s Guide

It’s hard not to love a kitchen appliance that’s both versatile and also ridiculously cute. Such is the case with the Chefman electric egg cooker which features an uber-modern design and can do more than just cook eggs. This clever cooker can produce six perfectly boiled eggs at the desired softness, but it can also poach eggs and make omelets.

The thing that impressed us though was that this cooker comes with a BPA free bowl for poaching that can also double as a steamer for veggies and other food items. Steam up veggies and fish for dinner, or perfectly prep potstickers for lunch. You can use this cooker for all three meals of the day.

The egg tray has an easy lift handle so you won’t burn your pinkies when you carry it to the sink to run your eggs under cool water. You’ll also love the fact that cleanup is a breeze because most of the parts are dishwasher safe. The auto shut off feature keeps safety at the forefront. As with many, the measuring cup features a shell piercing pin to ensure eggs don’t burst.

Ideal for those who have limited kitchen space, this little cooker looks so cute you might want to leave it on your countertop 24/7. Looking for other cut and compact kitchen gadgets? We’re also fans of the Chefman Single Cup Coffee Maker that works with K-cups, loose grounds and loose leaf tea.