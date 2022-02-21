15 Best Electric Kettles: Your Easy Buying Guide

A low return rate, high customer ratings, and overall popularity makes this kettle a top pick on Amazon, making it a respectable choice if you’re looking for the best electric tea kettle for the money. If you’re an avid tea drinker, you’ll enjoy the provided heat settings specifically for steeping tea. There are six settings in total, including temperatures for green, white, oolong, and black tea.

All the buttons you need to operate the kettle are on the handle and include start, keep warm, and boil. There’s also a large button to help easily open the lid when the water is ready. With 1500 watts of power, this kettle heats up water quickly and efficiently. The power base is cordless and swivels 360 degrees. Other features include a keep warm mode, stay-cool handle, and a water window that lets you clearly see the water level. Its stainless steel finish makes this kettle an attractive addition to any kitchen.