15 Best Electric Kettles: Your Easy Buying Guide

Instead of hovering over your stovetop kettle as you wait for the water to boil, choose one of the best electric kettles below to get the job done faster. Whether your goal is to brew loose leaf tea, French press coffee or boil water for instant oatmeal, an electric tea kettle is the way to go.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle
Cons:
- 360-degree swivel base
- Blue backlit water indicator window
- Automatic shutoff with boil-dry protection
- Doesn’t have a dedicated “off” button
- Lacks ounce markings
- Settings on handle can accidentally be pressed
A low return rate, high customer ratings, and overall popularity makes this kettle a top pick on Amazon, making it a respectable choice if you’re looking for the best electric tea kettle for the money. If you’re an avid tea drinker, you’ll enjoy the provided heat settings specifically for steeping tea. There are six settings in total, including temperatures for green, white, oolong, and black tea.
All the buttons you need to operate the kettle are on the handle and include start, keep warm, and boil. There’s also a large button to help easily open the lid when the water is ready. With 1500 watts of power, this kettle heats up water quickly and efficiently. The power base is cordless and swivels 360 degrees. Other features include a keep warm mode, stay-cool handle, and a water window that lets you clearly see the water level. Its stainless steel finish makes this kettle an attractive addition to any kitchen.
Find more Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle information and reviews here.
2. AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Cons:
- Boil-dry protection ensures kettle automatically shuts off
- Built-in cord wrap for easy cord storage
- Cordless design allows for easy pouring
- Stainless steel body isn't insulated
- Can't adjust the water temperature
- Exterior gets very hot
With 1500 watts of power, this electric water kettle quickly heats up water, so you don’t have to spend precious minutes waiting for the water to boil. While this model holds up to one liter, a slightly larger 1.7-liter capacity kettle is also available.
For your safety the kettle has boil-dry protection and automatically shuts off if necessary. A cordless design lets you easily fill and pour water from the kettle.
While the 30-inch power cord is long enough for most counter tops you can handily store it via the built-in cord wrap. A water indicator window lets you check the water level at any time.
Find more AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle information and reviews here.
3. COSORI Electric Kettle
Cons:
- Durable borosilicate glass construction
- Minimal plastic components
- Automatically shuts off within 30 seconds once the water boils
- Lid doesn't fully open
- A bit loud when boiling water
- Lacks temperature control
If durability is one of your primary concerns, you’ll appreciate this kettle’s durable borosilicate glass construction. In fact, the material is so robust it can withstand scratches and scruffs. You also won’t find any plastic components on the inside of the kettle, including the lid.
The kettle is outfitted with a stainless steel filter. To ensure your safety, this electric kettle automatically shuts off within 30 seconds once the water boils. It will also shut off if water isn’t detected.
The water heats up between three and seven minutes. A blue LED indicator helps you keep track of the progress. Not only does the cordless design allow for easier pouring, it also lets you precisely measure water. Aside from coffee and tea, you can use this electric kettle to heat up water for oatmeal, hot chocolate and more.
Find more COSORI Electric Kettle information and reviews here.
5. OXO On Cordless Glass Electric Kettle
Cons:
- Made from borosilicate glass
- Insulated bottom
- Precise measurement markings
- A bit tall
- Can be tough to get all the water out
- Lid can’t be detached for cleaning
This glass electric kettle is made from borosilicate glass, making it a popular choice if you’re looking for the best electric kettle in terms of durability and resilience. It also has an insulated bottom to keep your hands from getting burned during transportation. Precise measurement markings let you know exactly how much water is in the kettle.
Another feature is the soft-open lid, which opens slowly and won’t splash you with hot water. The kettle automatically turns off when the water begins to boil. Additionally, it also has an illuminated LED power switch to let you know when it’s on. You can easily remove the kettle from its 360-degree swivel base when necessary. A removable stainless steel filter is included.
Find more OXO On Cordless Glass Electric Kettle information and reviews here.
6. OVENTE Electric Kettle
Cons:
- Concealed heating element can promote longevity
- Automatically shuts off when water boils
- Boil-dry protection
- Some competitors are more powerful
- Exterior can get very hot
- Plastic construction makes it feel cheap
Most kettles come in black, white or stainless steel, but this OVENTE kettle mixes it up with multiple color choices. A full 1100 watts of boiling power allows the kettle to boil up to 1.7 liters in just six minutes. A concealed heating element can help to extend the life of your kettle.
As with most electric kettles, this on automatically shuts off once the water boils and if no water is detected. The 30-inch power cord wraps into the base for easy storage. Other highlights include a stay-cool handle, LED indicator light and a filter that’s easy to remove and clean.
Find more OVENTE Electric Kettle information and reviews here.
7. KitchenAid Electric Kettle
Cons:
- Colorful stainless steel body
- Looks like a traditional stovetop kettle
- LED on/off switch
- A bit pricey
- Many competitors have a larger capacity
- Lacks temperature control
If you prefer the traditional stovetop tea kettle look but you also want the convenience of an electric kettle, this KitchenAid appliance is a good compromise.
The kettle holds 1.25 liters and comes in several colors to suit your personal style. A colorful stainless steel body paired with a smooth aluminum handle makes this electric kettle an eye-catching addition to your kitchen counter. An LED on/off switch adds an extra element of convenience.
A removable base allows you to fill and pour the kettle with ease. With 1500 watts of power, water boils in just minutes.
Find more KitchenAid Electric Kettle information and reviews here.
8. Hamilton Beach Glass Electric Kettle
Cons:
- Boil-dry protection
- Soft blue illumination lights
- Boils up to 1.7 liters of water
- Some find it loud
- Plastic components feel a bit flimsy
- Can leak if water is poured out too quickly
This glass kettle has a wide opening for easy pouring and cleaning. It’s also cord-free for added convenience. An auto shutoff feature ensures that the kettle won’t remain on after the water is boiling to keep the kettle from boiling dry. With 1500 watts of power, the kettle can boil water faster than an average microwave.
The base rotates 360 degrees and is compact enough to fit into tight spaces. In addition to its stainless steel accents, this tea kettle stands out for its modern relaxing blue illumination. Additional features include a built-in mesh filter and one-touch on/off switch.
If stainless steel is more your style, check out the Hamilton Beach 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle.
Find more Hamilton Beach Glass Electric Kettle information and reviews here.
9. Secura Electric Water Kettle
Cons:
- Double-wall construction helps retain heat
- 1500 watts of heating power
- Automatic shutoff prevents kettle from running dry
- Just one heat setting
- Some find it loud
- Only has “maximum” water level marker
High customer satisfaction ratings and fast shipping make this kettle Amazon’s Choice for shoppers looking for a Secura electric kettle. A cool-touch exterior ensures that this electric kettle won’t scald your hands, even when the water is boiling. It’s also made from a BPA-free material.
If you’re tired of seeing plastic components in many modern appliances, you’ll appreciate the stainless steel interior, pot, lid, and other components. A 1.8-liter capacity provides plenty of space for boiling water to serve several people at once. This kettle features a double-wall construction to ensure that water boils faster and stays warm longer. The kettle also has 1500 watts of heating power.
Find more Secura Electric Water Kettle information and reviews here.
10. BELLA Electric Ceramic Tea Kettle
Cons:
- Stylish
- 1200 watt heating element
- Gooseneck spout
- Heavy when full
- Initial chemical smell
- Lid can be tough to remove
With so many plain electric kettles to choose from, this colorful kettle makes a stylish addition to any kitchen. Simply flip a switch and the water will begin to boil for your tea, coffee, oatmeal, and other hot meals.
The gooseneck-style spout helps to control water as it pours out. Not only does this ensure safer operation, it also enhances the flavor of French press coffee and tea.
The base is fully detachable so that you can easily serve yourself or guests. Other features include a 1200 watt heating element, boil-dry protection, and auto shut-off.
Find more BELLA Electric Ceramic Tea Kettle information and reviews here.
11. Russell Hobbs Retro-Style Electric Kettle
Cons:
- Available in several colors
- Built-in water temperature gauge
- Removable anti-scale filter
- A bit pricey
- Stainless steel body isn't insulated
- Some cheap plastic components
The retro-style Russell Hobbs electric kettle makes a charming addition to any home. It may look old-fashioned, but this electric kettle comes with plenty of modern conveniences.
For starters, it has 1500 watts of power to get up to 1.7 liters of water boiling in just minutes. The kettle also automatically shuts off after the water boils and when there is no water in the reservoir.
A quick boil indicator lets you know once the water comes to a boil. The kettle is also equipped with a water temperature gauge and can boil up to three cups of water at a time. A removable anti-scale filter prevents buildup from minerals.
Find more Russell Hobbs Retro-Style Electric Kettle information and reviews here.
12. T-fal Balanced Living Electric Kettle
Cons:
- Variable temperature control
- Lid locks
- 360-degree swivel base
- Slider doesn’t indicate actual temperatures
- No audible alert when it’s done heating
- Some complain of an initial plastic taste
If you’re looking for a portable electric kettle, Amazon recommends this one for its affordable price, high customer ratings and fast shipping. Features of this electric kettle include variable temperature control for more accurate brewing along with a 360-degree swivel base for added convenience.
The kettle heats water up quickly thanks in part to a concealed heating element. The lid locks for added safety and convenience, and the kettle will automatically shut off for your safety. A water-level window lets you see how much water is inside. Additional highlights include a cord-free construction along with a removable anti-scale filter.
Find more T-fal Balanced Living Electric Kettle information and reviews here.
13. Fellow Stagg EKG+ Connected Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Cons:
- Wide temperature range
- Built-in controller maintains the water temperature
- Durable stainless steel body and lid
- Lackluster plastic components
- Pricey
- No indicator alerts when water reaches the correct temperature
The Fellow Stagg EKG+ is Bluetooth-enabled, so you can conveniently use your phone to control each brew. You can turn the kettle on and off, set the temperature and track recipes via the accompanying app. Once you designate your chosen temperature, a built-in controller maintains the optimal temperature as the kettle heats up.
You won’t have to wait long for the water to heat up thanks to a powerful 1200-watt current. A built-in stopwatch lets you time each cup for the optimal brew time. This kettle has a temperature range of 135 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Its sleek shape makes this kettle an eye-catching addition to any counter.
The kettle, designed in California, has a durable stainless steel body and lid. A 0.9-liter volume is plenty for your favorite hot beverages.
Find more Fellow Stagg EKG+ Connected Electric Pour-Over Kettle information and reviews here.
15. Aroma Housewares Hot H20 X-Press Electric Kettle
Cons:
- Stay-cool handle
- 360-degree swivel base
- Stainless steel housing
- Some find it doesn’t always automatically shut off
- Those with larger hands may find the interior tough to clean
- Filter can be tricky to replace
When you’re in a hurry you don’t want to wait around for your tea water to boil. This electric kettle boils up to one cup per minute, making it a practical choice if you’re seeking the best electric kettle for those busy mornings. A 360-degree swivel base and cordless pouring allows you to pick up the kettle and pour with ease even when the water is hot.
The kettle’s polished stainless steel housing gives it an upscale appearance. The kettle automatically shuts off when the water starts to boil for your safety. Other highlights include a water level indicator and a stay-cool handle that many consumers find comfortable to grip. There’s also a non-drip spout and a washable spout filter.
Find more Aroma Housewares Hot H20 X-Press Electric Kettle information and reviews here.
