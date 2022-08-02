Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Review: Worth the Money?

Splurging on a vacuum cleaner can get you more power, better performance and convenient features that make tidying your home less of a chore. But is it worth it? Samsung sent me a Bespoke Jet cord-free stick vacuum for a thorough hands-on review to find out whether its high price tag can be justified. Here are some pros and cons to help you decide.

What Is the Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum?

The Bespoke Jet is Samsung’s lightest and most powerful vacuum yet, with many innovative features to simplify household cleaning. On the highest setting, the 210AW power output easily picks up dirt, pet hair and allergens on carpets and hard floors. Disposing of the debris is as simple as docking the vacuum on its emptying station and pushing a button to clean the bin.

Another awesome feature is the accessory cradle, which keeps the extra attachments tidy and even charges the second battery to double your cleaning time. And it actually looks attractive, so you can keep it parked in your living room when guests arrive. How’s that for a full package!

Why Should I Buy the Bespoke Jet Stick Vacuum?

If you’re shopping around for a new stick vacuum, there are plenty of good reasons to keep the Samsung Bespoke Jet high on your list. It’s costly, though, so you’ll want to know that you’re getting the most bang for your buck. Here’s why the Bespoke is so appealing.

Clean Station



Also called an all-in-one station, this is where you’ll want to dock your vacuum when the battery is low or the bin is full. Once the bin is aligned with the emptying station, just push the start button to instantly eliminate dust and debris. The contents are stored inside a 2-liter bag for convenient hands-free disposal. This process takes around 30 seconds but can be rather loud.

The battery will also recharge when the vacuum is docked. LED lights along the top of the canister conveniently glow red, yellow or green to indicate the battery status.

Accessories & Charging Stand



A small storage solution that’s separate from the Clean Station, the accessory stand keeps the various attachments neat and tidy. Several attachments are included, such as a crevice tool, pet tool, combination dusting and cleaning tool, and a motorized flex tool to reach tough places. You can also charge the extra battery to double your cleaning time.

Performance



Min – Want the battery to last longer? Then this is the optimal setting for extended cleaning. It’s ideal for general maintenance, but may not be enough for really messy areas. You’ll want to use it on hard floors and tiles.

The Bespoke has four cleaning modes: min, mid, max and jet, in ascending order from least to greatest suction power. Mid is the default setting when you turn the vacuum on, but you may need more or less power. Here’s a closer look at your options.

Mid – This default setting is practical for most surfaces, especially hard floors and tiles. It can handle low-pile rugs as well.

Max – Use this setting for increased suction power, especially for high-traffic areas and cleaning up after pets. It’s a good choice for area rugs and carpets.

Jet – The biggest messes often call for the most suction power, and this is the setting you’ll want to use. Battery power is greatly diminished, but you can expect up to 10 minutes of maximum power per charge.



Steering & Maneuverability



An adjustable telescoping wand makes vacuuming comfortable for various heights. You can also shorten or extend it to reach into tricky spaces like underneath a couch or above your curtains. If you do extend it, remember to shorten it before placing it on the emptying station, otherwise the dust bin might not align properly.

The Bespoke weighs 5.7 lbs., which makes it one of Samsung’s lightest stick vacuums. Some competitors are lighter, but the weight feels well balanced for controlled and confident steering, especially around tight corners.

Battery Life

To extend your run time up to 120 minutes, Samsung includes two batteries with the Bespoke Jet. I was eager to see how the manufacturer’s estimates aligned with my real-world experience. Samsung’s predictions weren’t far off, even though my numbers were slightly lower overall.

I reached 107 minutes on min mode the first time and 110 during the second cleaning. Increasing the suction power quickly reduced those numbers, especially on jet mode. With both batteries on a full charge, I got around 12 minutes total on jet mode.

Why Shouldn’t I Buy the Bespoke Stick Vacuum?

If you’re shopping for a budget-friendly stick vacuum, you’ll probably want to look elsewhere. This premium machine is far from cheap, and it’s ideal for those who don’t mind spending extra for the bells and whistles.

Another potential issue is noise. If you have sensitive ears or worry about disturbing others, consider that the average noise level is around 86dB. That’s similar to a noisy restaurant or the sound of city traffic, according to experts at the Hearing Health Foundation. As a pet owner, I also monitored dog’s reaction. He seemed content in his anti-anxiety dog bed until I hit the jet mode, which sent him scurrying upstairs for relief.

Some customers were also confused by the mop attachment, or lack thereof (myself included). The wet brush/multi-use wet pad is sold seprarately. If you want a combination vacuum and mop, you can purchase the wet brush for an enhanced cleaning experience. My sample didn’t include the wet brush, so I didn’t test the mopping function.

This vacuum also lacks lights, a feature that’s increasingly common on even some of the lower-priced vacuums we’ve tested. It’s probably not a dealbreaker if you mostly vacuum during the day, but at this price point, it would be really nice to have bright lights for better visibility.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Vs. Dyson V11 Outsize: Which Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is Best?



Both vacuums come with two batteries for up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning. They’re also equipped with advanced filtration systems to ensure you’re breathing cleaner and healthier air.

However, there are some notable differences. For example, the Samsung Bespoke Jet looks classier than the Dyson V11. The Dyson weighs just 4.4 lbs., though, which is almost a pound lighter than the Bespoke. You can dock your Bespoke and watch it automatically empty the bin – a feature not currently available with the V11 Outsize.

Are There Any Other Cordless Stick Vacuums I Should Consider?

The Samsung Bespoke has a lot to offer, but there are several worthy alternatives. You can also check out the best cordless HEPA vacuums for allergies and even the best Roombas for pet hair if you prefer robot vacuums. Here are a few awesome stick vacuums to consider for a cleaner home.

This is an affordable alterntive to the Bespoke, and shares many of the same features. It doesn’t look as nice, but you can save some dough if appearance isn’t a priority. Highlights include a versatile 180-degree swivel head and a display that indicates the power level, brush type and performance alerts. An accompanying Clean Station empties the bin with the push of a button.

A less expensive alternative is this sleek cordless stick vacuum from LG. It also includes two batteries for up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning. Like the Bespoke, it has a portable charging stand for added convenience. It lacks an emptying bin, though, which means more exposure to dust, dirt and allergens.

The most powerful Shark stick vacuum to date, the Stratos features dirt detection sensors and automatically increases suction power as needed. It also has a dual brushroll system that digs deep into carpets and crevices on hard floors to pick up pet hair, dirt and debris. A self-cleaning brushroll ensures hair won’t get wrapped as you vacuum, which is reassuring if you share your home with furbabies. This stick vacuum has an LED display with real-time readouts so you can monitor the suction power, battery levels and more.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.