17 Best Work Boots for Men: Your Buying Guide

One more thing: ladies, we know that you rock the work boots just as hard as the guys. We’ll have a post of the best work boots for you very soon.

You’ll find steel-toed, soft-toed, composite-toed, and everything in between to address your respective needs wherever it is that you punch the clock. Out in the snow , hunched over a workbench , or using a wheelbarrow , give your feet some well-deserved attention and treat yourself to one of these great pairs of work boots.

If your work boots just aren’t cutting it, we’re glad that you’re here. Take a look at our list below of the Best Work Boots for Men. We looked at all of the major brands (and some smaller names, too) and came up with 17 of the hardest-working boots around.

We know that you working guys put in a full shift each and every day. When that whistle blows at the end of your shift, there’s nothing worse than a pair of aching feet.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Kind of Work Boots Do You Need?

Great question! First, ask yourself what you'll primarily be doing while you wear your new pair of work boots. Are you a landscaper? Electrician? Demolition Man?

There are many, many different varieties of work boots out there but there is one very important part of your body that should decide the style you pick up: your toes. Have you ever dropped anything even remotely heavy on your toes? It makes for a seriously bad day.

Your work boots should be an extension of what you do for a living and feature the amenities that your job calls for. At the end of your week, healthy (and attached) toes is what you're aiming for.

Work boots primarily come in four distinct styles and all of them center around, you guessed it, toe protection. The four styles are steel toe, composite toe, moc (short for moccasin) toe, and soft toe.

Steel toe boots feature the best defense against protection against punctures and large weights. They're typically shatterproof as well. Construction workers swear by their excellent protective qualities. One large drawback is that they're the heaviest of any work boot out there however the pros definitely outweigh the cons for people in the trades.

Composite toe boots are slightly more expensive than steel-toed boots but the difference in weight is considerable. They also feature better resistance to electricity and a more even temperature because of the insulating properties of the composite material.

If you're walking more or working in a colder environment, composite toe boots might be the boots for you. An alternative to composite that's now available is an aluminum toe work boot. The alloy used in these can be just as strong as steel yet remain exceptionally lightweight. Cost may be a factor here, however.

Moc toe boots feature a ridge of material, most likely leather, around the top of the front part of the foot. This arched ridge throws up a decent amount of protection for your foot and toes, and it looks cool as well.

Soft toe boots are just fine for casual wearing but you're not going to get any sort of reasonable protection from them. They're truly meant more for work in the garage or walking in the woods than framing up new construction. For hiking or casual wear, they're great.

What Makes a Good Work Boot?

Apart from toe protection, a good work boot depends greatly on what you need it for. A lumberjack needs a different list of options than someone driving an earth mover. But anyone who wears work boots, no matter what they wear them for, all need one very important thing: comfort.

That means everything that goes into the construction of the boot all has something to do with your enjoyment of it: material, type of assembly, shape, size, and much more. Let's go over some of your options below.

Safety is key on the job site. Apart from protecting your sensitive toes, the next point of concern is falling. Great work boots clearly should have a sole with slip-resistant properties. Design, tread pattern, and what they're made of all have a lot to do with keeping upright.

The bottoms of your work boots are primarily made with one of three materials. Rubber has a natural grip which works great with any wet or damp work site. It also has a particularly good resistance to oily surfaces. Rubber is also the best to wear for anyone working around electricity.

TPU stands for thermoplastic polyurethane. It's a plastic that's stretchy and resistant to abrasion, splitting, heat, oil, and chemicals. TPU is durable and long-lasting along with a lower price point.

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is our last sole material. You'll see this used with a lot of sneakers and hiking footwear. It's lightweight, stable, and infinitely flexible. If you want a solid-performing material for a boot made for walking or climbing, EVA is it.

What Else Goes Into a Good Work Boot?

Water. Or rather, a boot's resistance to water. Long ago, leather boots were treated with oil to make them more resistant to water. That worked but the oil had to be reapplied again and again.

These days, leather can receive a waterproof coating at the factory. Some boots use synthetic materials such as Gore-Tex to keep dry. Most work boots on the market are "water-resistant" meaning they'll stand up to most conditions.

Ironically, your feet will feel hot and wet more with a waterproof boot than anything else. Still, if you're a landscaper working with sprinkler systems and wet grass on most days, stick to waterproof boots.

Height. Are you working on power lines? Do you cut down trees for a living? Maybe you're a park ranger. If so, the height of your boot will be of importance to you.

Taller is better for extensive time spent in the outdoors and will protect your ankles much better. That said, they're heavier and tougher to pull on and off at the end of the day. A mid-range height is typically best for the average handyman.

Insulation. Cold feet are the worst. When you're out working in frigid temperatures, make sure your boots are well insulated. They're not so great for summertime so when the mercury goes up, consider some work boots with more fabric and mesh than leather if you can.

Fit and Style. Finally, consider how the work boots you like fit your feet. Good work boots will break in after a day or two and really start to feel like they were made for you personally. If they don't, consider trying another pair or size.

And while style should be the last thing to consider when protecting your feet, I still put it on the list here because a good-looking pair of boots will make you feel better. I'm not sure why that mental trick exists but it's definitely something to keep in mind.

Everyone should feel proud of their work boots whether on the job site or walking around town. Ugly footwear is nothing to put up with, believe me.

See Also:

7 Best Floor Drill Presses

101 Tool Gifts He'll Actually Want

15 Best Gifts For Plumbers

13 Best Workbenches for Your Garage