21 Best Wheelbarrows: Which Is Right for You? (Updated!)

The wheelbarrow you ultimately choose should be sturdy and dependable to take on all of the transportation needs you have whether it’s moving ground cover or yard debris or running soil and mulch to the garden. Check out the excellent wheelbarrows below so you can make your yard chores not seem so much like chores.

Whether you get a classic one-wheeler, dual-wheel model, or a wagon to balance everything out, a wheelbarrow is a mandatory resource for anyone who has a yard or garden to maintain.

Gardening season isn’t the only time a wheelbarrow comes in handy . For any kind of heavy lifting, a wheelbarrow is a necessary piece of equipment that everyone (especially gardeners) needs to have in their shed along with the cordless string trimmer and leaf blower .

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Do I Need A Wheelbarrow?

If you own a home and yard, there is a very good chance that you’ll eventually need to pick up a wheelbarrow to add to your collection of tools. Wheelbarrows are used for a variety of tasks and all of them have one thing in common: moving heavy things from place to place. Those heavy things might be mulch or compost for your garden, rock and gravel, or large shrubs and trees.

You know what a wheelbarrow is comprised of. The version most everyone knows of is comprised of a large bucket atop a steel frame attached to a central wheel and handles to lift and push it around. Wheelbarrows come in a lot of forms including those with one wheel, two wheels, carts, wagons, and even some with electric motors and gas engines.

What Type of Wheelbarrow Should I Pick Up?

Depending on what you’ll be using it for the most should dictate what type you should acquire. Not all wheelbarrows are considered equal so consider the following before choosing one to add to your shed. The most important thing to consider in a wheelbarrow is what type of material the tub is made of: steel or plastic.

Steel bins can typically carry more weight but they’re heavier to lift. They can also rust depending on where they’re stored and climate conditions. Plastic bins are lighter and less expensive than steel however they can buckle when overloaded with weight. Plastic is much better for mixing concrete and hauling organic material like fertilizers and manure.

I’ve owned both types of buckets and have moved countless yards of material with them. My one-wheel steel wheelbarrow has been much better to haul rocks, bricks, and heavy things. The plastic was a lot easier to use for mixing concrete for fence post anchors or driveway repairs.

Also, consider the size of the wheelbarrow you’re looking for. You might think you want one that can carry six cubic feet or more but is that something you can handle easily? Simply because a wheelbarrow can carry 400 pounds doesn’t mean you should fill it completely full with 5/8-inch aggregate. Maybe a garden cart or a utility wagon is more of what you need for your property.

Take a look at the handle design when shopping for wheelbarrows. Most often there are two straight handles for good leverage. Two-handled wheelbarrows can require upper body strength; as we get older, there should be options to lift heavy things when that strength starts to fade. Ergonomic handles take on the form of a bar like a lawn mower.

Handles can be made of plastic, wood, or metal. Wood handles are most commonly used but can wick moisture and eventually splinter from exposure if not cared for properly. Metal handles can get hot from the sun and add to the overall weight. Plastic isn’t designed to hold much weight and can break but they’re lightweight and inexpensive.

Finally, the wheel layout on a wheelbarrow has pros and cons as well. The standard one wheel centered in the front of the bucket is easy to dump and maneuver, but they are prone to tipping over easily while turning or from loads that aren’t balanced. Two-wheel versions are more table but tougher to turn. Pneumatic tires that are filled with air are excellent for traversing various types of terrain. Solid rubber wheels don’t flatten but they won’t have the shock absorption of tires that are filled with air.

How Should I Take Care of a Wheelbarrow?

Simple maintenance will go a long way to keeping your wheelbarrow working for years and years. Make sure your tires are inflated properly to the manufacturer specifications (typically 30 pounds). Store it inside a garage, shop, or shed if possible, especially during the winter months. Apply oil to the wheel axle or grease to the bearings (if there’s a fitting). Make sure that any scratches or rough patches get prepped and repainted to prevent rust.

Every so often check that your wheelbarrow doesn’t jiggle around from loose fastener connections. Examine the handles for cracks or weak spots. Look at your tire tread or axle points and ensure they’re solid. If a wheel falls off while transporting a heavy load, you will be incredibly sorry! Check all the nuts and bolts and just make sure your wheelbarrow is stout and ready to go.

What Are Some Good Tips to Use a Wheelbarrow Properly?

The most important consideration when using a wheelbarrow is to not overload it. The label may say “500-Pound Load Capacity” but you don’t have to prove anything to anyone by loading that thing full of rocks each and every load. Try not to heap too much at once no matter if you’re hauling gravel, mulch, or compost.

Overloading the wheelbarrow will make it more difficult to control. If you lose control of it, you could get hurt not to mention what might happen to others around you. You could also damage your wheelbarrow by breaking a handle, popping a tire, or buckling the tub or frame. Do yourself (and your wheelbarrow) a favor and take less of a load more often.

When you load up your wheelbarrow, distribute the load to save some effort. Place the heaviest part of the load over the wheel or wheels in the center and slightly forward. Those wheels are designed to take the weight. They will allow for better leverage and help you when you lift the load. Keep in mind that when loaded improperly, two-wheel carts can tip forward and one-wheel varieties may tip to one side.

If you’re transporting material over or across hills, take care to watch your step. Losing balance or control of the wheelbarrow entirely is very easy when heading up and especially down a hill. Go slow. Take it easy. No one ever enjoys loading a wheelbarrow with the same load twice.

Before loading your wheelbarrow, make sure to point it where you’re going first. Then, once loaded, you won’t have to turn around which takes a considerable amount of strength and effort. When lifting a loaded wheelbarrow, keep your arms and back straight and lift with your legs.

Using correct posture may sound like something your mom would say but she’s totally right. The right posture is very important to use a wheelbarrow properly to conserve energy and not hurt yourself. Keep that back straight.

Stand directly between the handles when you lift with your feet planted firmly with one slightly in front of the other. Use those legs to lift the load. And keep that back straight! Man, you never listen!

See Also:

Best Rototillers

Best Wood Chippers

Best Cordless Electric Mowers

Best Utility Wagons