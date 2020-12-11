21 Best Wheelbarrows: Which Is Right for You? (Updated!)

Gardening season isn’t the only time a wheelbarrow comes in handy. For any kind of heavy lifting, a wheelbarrow is a necessary piece of equipment that everyone (especially gardeners) needs to have in their shed along with the cordless string trimmer and leaf blower.
Whether you get a classic one-wheeler, dual-wheel model, or a wagon to balance everything out, a wheelbarrow is a mandatory resource for anyone who has a yard or garden to maintain.
The wheelbarrow you ultimately choose should be sturdy and dependable to take on all of the transportation needs you have whether it’s moving ground cover or yard debris or running soil and mulch to the garden. Check out the excellent wheelbarrows below so you can make your yard chores not seem so much like chores.
1. WORX Aerocart 8-in-1 WheelbarrowPrice: $156.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eight tools in one wheelbarrow
- Wheels engineered to take all the weight
- Wheelbarrow can hold 300 pounds and three cubic feet
- Not meant for tasks like mixing concrete
- If you're looking for a large capacity wheelbarrow to move enormous loads of material, this isn't it
- Cargo bin angle is steep for anyone over 5'5"
Worx makes a lot of very interesting tools (and I really like their orange and black color scheme) but I’ve never really seen anything like the Worx Aerocart. They’ve built in the capability of eight different tools into one wheelbarrow in including a hand truck, forklift, and rock mover.
What’s most impressive is the industrial design that was put into this wheelbarrow. The wheels are positioned immediately underneath the weight you’re carrying to make 300 pounds feel like 20. When you want to use it as a hand truck, the wheels shift forward to keep that weight on them.
I know what you’re thinking: it looks like a stainless steel bathtub on a jury-rigged hand cart! Nothing could be further from the truth. The bucket can hold over three cubic feet of material and is designed for the homeowner that needs a great tool that can function in a variety of ways. It’s rugged and dependable.
Are you going to want to mix concrete or move multiple loads of gravel in a weekend with the Worx Aerocart? Probably not. You’ll want to consider it if you’re looking for an ingenious way to move heavy items in multiple capacities with very ergonomic handles that makes the wheelbarrow do the work instead of your shoulders.
The Worx Aerocart comes with a cylinder holder, bag holder, plant mover strap, and a rock mover net. Worx has an additional kit that works with the Aerocart to turn it into a wagon as well.
Find more WORX Aerocart 8-in-1 Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
2. Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Poly Yard Dump CartPrice: $127.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick-release dump feature
- Convertable tow handle
- Maintenance-free polyethylene bed
- Lock mechanism doesn't catch automatically after dumping load
- Carriage bolts to attach bin to frame should be hex head bolts
- Frame welds are a little ugly
Gorilla Carts makes some amazingly good utility wagons. This version, the Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart, can pull up to 1,200 pounds of gear or material. Because it rides high on four 13-inch pneumatic tires, it’s easy to pull around while full over any terrain.
The handle can convert from hand pulling to towing behind an ATV in no time. Just pull the locking pin, turn the handle, and hook it up. The tub is made of a thick plastic that holds up to scratching and damage very well. Dumping it is different than with a traditional wheelbarrow and features a quick-release system so loading and unloading is incredibly easy. Your load is always nicely balanced over the front wheels for simple transport.
Tipping the load over is nearly impossible because of the four-wheel design of this cart. The frame design allows for easy assembly, offers maneuverability and rigidity, and gives the cart a tight turning radius. The poly bed is maintenance-free and easy to clean.
The bed measures 40 inches by 25 inches with a height of just over 26 inches. Highly recommended especially if you haul large pieces of equipment over significant distances. If you’ve got a farm or a ranch, this Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart will be perfect for you. If you don’t need to haul 1,200 pounds, Gorilla Carts also makes a version that hauls 600 pounds. It doesn’t have a towing option but it’s a great wheelbarrow for an average yard.
Find more Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart information and reviews here.
-
3. True Temper 8-Cubic-Foot Dual-Wheel Poly WheelbarrowPrice: $275.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-wheel setup provides stability
- Handles made of hardwood
- All-steel undercarriage
- Poly bucket won't rust but will wear more quickly than metal
- No-flat tires would have been a nice upgrade
- You'll have to take care of those wooden handles
The True Temper Dual-Wheel Poly Wheelbarrow is the classic large bucket on a wheel set up but with a few top-notch upgrades. First, it features two wheels for additional stability and balance. Second, the bucket is made of a tough plastic that won’t rust or corrode.
The tires are the inflatable-tube variety; fill them with air and you’ll have a cushioned ride while hauling all that compost around. The bucket can carry eight cubic feet of material. If you’re looking to haul a ton of gravel (not all at once), this wheelbarrow will do it if you can. This True Temper wheelbarrow should provide years of dependable service while keeping your loads balanced and easy to transport.
Find more True Temper 8-Cubic-Foot Dual-Wheel Poly Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
4. Jackson M6T22 6-Cubic-Foot WheelbarrowPrice: $201.03Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leg stabilizers make this wheelbarrow a lot less easy to tip
- Strong construction and forward center of gravity
- Tub won't flex and bend like other brands
- Bucket finish scratches easily
- Shipping materials need to get better
- Numerous reports of damage either prior to shipping or during
When you think of the word “wheelbarrow”, this is the model that undoubtedly comes to mind. The Jackson M6T22 features the classic design with a heavy-duty steel bucket and a six-cubic-foot capacity. The air-filled tube tire is extra large at 16 inches for a smoother ride that absorbs shock.
This wheelbarrow features some added stabilizers on the steel legs that give additional stability and making it less likely for the bucket to tip while full. Handles are made of solid hardwood and measure 60 inches. The tub is solid, doesn’t flex, and it will handle gravel, soil, concrete, and more.
It also has high walls to help contain your load while featuring a forward center of gravity that makes this wheelbarrow easy to maneuver. The Jackson M6T22 is stout, well-built, and will make your toughest jobs a lot simpler to manage.
Find more Jackson M6T22 6-Cubic-Foot Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
5. Bosmere Folding WheelbarrowPrice: $54.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Measures 32 inches long by 20 inches wide by 29 inches high
- Bucket is made of PVC-backed polyester that can be wiped down after use
- Features three storage pouches on the back for tools
- This isn't a heavy-duty, move-a-lot-of-dirt type of wheelbarrow
- Tire needs to be larger to get through rougher terrain
- Pulling the wheelbarrow while full is easier than pushing it
If you’re looking for something simple and small for lightweight loads or to save space, take a look at this Bosmere Folding Wheelbarrow. It measures just 32 inches long by 20 inches wide by 29 inches high when opened for use. It’s great for leaves, yard debris, sticks, and other gardening needs.
There are also a lot of positive reviews online from folks who go camping with horses; apparently this folding wheelbarrow is highly useful for transporting gear to and from campsites and showing grounds. It has a solid tire that won’t go flat, three storage pouches for tools, and folds up to a flat 45 inches high by 13 inches wide.
It features a strong powder-coated metal frame and a PVC-backed polyester bucket bag that can be wiped clean. The Bosmere Folding Wheelbarrow can be hung up in the shed using an included hanging loop and Velcro tie, too.
Find more Bosmere Folding Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
6. Polar Trailer 8449 Heavy-Duty Hauling CartPrice: $140.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Big 400-pound load capacity and seven-cubic-foot load size
- Rugged, wide-track 16-inch rubber tires with shielded ball bearings
- High-impact polyethylene tub
- Watch loading the front as it can tip easily
- Assembly instructions are unclear
- Handlebars are a bit flimsy
This hauling cart from Polar Trailer is one of the lightest heavy-duty wheelbarrows on the market. It features a load capacity of 400 pounds and seven cubic feet. The cart will handle everything from black dirt to landscaping rock to firewood.
It features an all-steel tube frame with a powder coat finish, high-impact polyethylene tub, rugged wide-track 16-inch rubber tires, and shielded ball bearings. The dual-wheel set up makes this wheelbarrow a lot less tippy than other designs. Its optimal balance makes transporting heavy loads (especially on hills) a lot easier than your standard wheelbarrow.
Once you get to your destination, dumping it over is a cinch. Because of that, watch how you distribute the load while filling since loading the front too much may get dumped right back to you. The assembly instructions are more than tough to figure out, unfortunately. When you’re putting this together, take your time and you should be okay, however.
Find more Polar Trailer 8449 Heavy-Duty Hauling Cart information and reviews here.
-
7. True Temper 6-Cubic-Foot Steel WheelbarrowPrice: $194.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strong, steel tube handles
- Easy to assemble
- This tough wheelbarrow may be the last one you ever own
- Great steel tube handles and never-flat tire but bucket is standard-gauge steel
- Wheel may be more narrow than you like for transport
- More expensive online...but it's delivered right to your home
This all-steel wheelbarrow from True Temper may just be the last wheelbarrow you ever buy. The wheelbarrow comes unassembled but anyone with half of a toolbox will have it put together and ready in less than an hour. This should last you for a lifetime of construction projects with proper care.
The wheelbarrow’s construction is excellent. If you can figure out a way to bend those square-tube steel handles when using it, then you must have a side hustle going with the WWE. The bed can carry up to six cubic feet with no issues. The never-flat rubber wheel is a large upgrade from your typical pneumatic tire.
The steel bucket will last a long time with care and attention. Steel holds up very well to pretty much anything you can throw in it. This is a rugged, ready-to-work wheelbarrow perfect for the average homeowner.
Finally, let’s discuss the price. Is this wheelbarrow less expensive at the big box stores? Most likely. Do you have a truck to haul it home? Do you have a big box store close to you? If either of those questions can be answered with “no”, then it may be a lot easier and maybe less expensive to have it delivered simply to your home.
Find more True Temper 6-Cubic-Foot Steel Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
8. Snapper XD 82V Cordless Self-Propelled Utility CartPrice: $569.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rectangular bucket is useful for carrying tools and material
- Three-hour run time with a 2.0Ah battery
- Dump load with quick-release lever
- Can only carry 220 pounds
- Battery and charger not included
- Third rear wheel is smaller than the front two and wears a groove into soft ground
I personally enjoy moving a standard wheelbarrow around filled with a heavy load; I don’t visit a gym and working around the house and yard is how I get exercise. But as I get older, I can see how tools like the Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Self-Propelled Utility Cart might be of interest. With just a 2.0Ah battery, it can run for three hours at a go moving loads up to 220 pounds.
The bed is rust-resistant and has a 3.7 cubic feet capacity. The cart has three wheels for stability and maneuverability with a quick-release dump lever for effortless unloading although heavy loads may require some assistance on your part. The frame is reinforced steel and it also has a heavy-duty transmission with two forward and two reverse speeds.
If you have a small riding lawn mower or an ATV, it can be converted to a towable wagon to move your material from here to there at speeds up to six MPH. While this model doesn’t come with a battery or charger, the Utility Cart works with the rest of the XD 82V family so if you own a tool like the Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Electric String Trimmer, you’ll have the correct fuel cell to make it all work. Either that or you could simply pick up a separate battery and charger.
Find more Snapper XD 82V Cordless Self-Propelled Utility Cart information and reviews here.
-
9. True Temper Total Control Steel WheelbarrowPrice: $201.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredibly strong steel tube handles
- Large handholds allow for greater control and maneuverability
- Tough, rugged, and durable for years
- Steel tub will rust if not cared for properly or stored inside
- Tougher to lift with a full load
- Heavy loads may tip if off balance
If you’re looking for a tough, steel wheelbarrow that will stand up to loads of abuse, then here you go: the True Temper Total Control Steel Wheelbarrow. It can handle six cubic feet of material like most wheelbarrows and it has long steel tube handles like a few other wheelbarrows. It features solid construction and is rugged enough to last for years.
But this wheelbarrow also features “total control” handholds that work surprisingly better than I thought they would. The all-steel construction makes this cart weigh more than other wheelbarrows but the handles won’t splinter like wooden ones when moisture wicks out. They also won’t break like wooden handles if your load happens to topple.
The bucket on the Total Control Steel Wheelbarrow looks nice but keep in mind that, like all steel tubs, it’s prone to rust and wear if left outside in wet weather. Be sure to store it upright for proper drainage at the very least if you don’t have shed space. Want this same wheelbarrow but with a polyethylene tub? Check out this Total Control Poly Wheelbarrow.
Find more True Temper Total Control Steel Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
10. Polar Trailer 8376 Utility CartPrice: $388.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 20-inch spoked wheels make transport and load dumping easy and quick
- Large handlebar provides excellent control
- Big polyethylene tub won't rust nor crack
- Big front lip prevents total load dump
- Wheels are narrow enough to leave grooves with heavy loads
- Not all the holes line up on the tub to the frame during assembly
Sometimes wheelbarrows can take a different form to accommodate different needs and jobs. With a 400-pound load capacity, high-impact polyethylene tub, and solid rubber tires, the Polar Trailer 8376 Utility Cart is perfect for yard, garden, dock, farm, and ranch work. The large 20-inch spoked wheels and ball bearing hubs are engineered to provide easy transport across any type of terrain.
This wheelbarrow is rugged and durable enough to haul anything you want whether its hardscape material like rock and gravel or yard debris like grass clippings and mulch. Firewood, camping gear, or ranch equipment works great with this wheelbarrow as well.
The polyethylene tub won’t rust or crack and along with the 400-pound load capacity, it can also handle 10 cubic feet of volume. The 20-inch spoked wheels are solid rubber so they won’t go flat. The axle they’re mounted to is centered and balanced so rolling and dumping loads is easy and quick. Keep in mind that the front of the wheelbarrow has quite a lip on it so loads won’t immediately fall out on their own.
Find more Polar Trailer 8376 Utility Cart information and reviews here.
-
11. Rubbermaid Commercial Roughneck Lawn Cart PalletPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two fixed wheels provide nice control and maneuverability
- Integrated handle includes molded-in tool and beverage holder
- 3-1/4-cubic-foot level capacity or 4-1/2-cubic-foot heaped capacity
- More of a garden cart than a wheelbarrow but really durable
- If you're taller, you may have to stoop to use this wheelbarrow
- May buckle while being pushed uphill with a heavy load
One-wheeled wheelbarrows are easy to maneuver but they can tip easily, especially with heavy loads. This two-wheeled commercial cart from Rubbermaid is great for carrying lighter loads like mulch, leaves, and compost.
Although Rubbermaid uses the term “Commercial” in the title of this wheelbarrow, it’s not exactly accurate. It has been designed for light duty around the yard, not for carrying huge loads of topsoil. Tools and other lawn gear fit nicely along with material and can be easily pushed or pulled around the yard.
There is no assembly required; it’s ready to go right out of the shipping container. It is perfect for grass clippings, leaves, yard debris, and trash. The handle is located high enough to use comfortably and it moves easily over the lawn. The bin floor isn’t totally flat so you won’t be able to shovel material cleanly out of the wheelbarrow but the molding of this cart is strong and durable.
The wheels are large enough to roll easily and they’re made of a solid no-flat rubbery plastic that should hold up for years. The cart dumps well and the walls are high to accommodate heaping loads. The low center of gravity makes it easy to move. She’s not much to look at (maybe that’s why they label it as “commercial”?? but this wheelbarrow is definitely tough enough to go all day.
Find more Rubbermaid Commercial Roughneck Lawn Cart Pallet information and reviews here.
-
12. Wichai Shop Garden Dump Cart WheelbarrowPrice: $103.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide wheelbase with pneumatic tires
- Large pull handle for easy transport
- Handle folds underneath for storage
- Assembly instructions are poor
- 650-pound capacity is possible but it's more like 550
- Pull handle is a little short
This little yard wheelbarrow from Wichai Shop is good for moving small loads around the yard or equipment to and from campsites, showing grounds or in and out of your ranch or acreage. There are many online vendors for this exact model of cart but they’re pretty much all the same: a nice light duty wheelbarrow for yard work.
The wheelbase is nice and wide with 10-inch pneumatic tires that provide a smooth ride over uneven terrain. It only weighs 35 pounds, less than typical wheelbarrows, and it’s a lot easier to move loads around because it’s tough to tip it over. The quick-release catch to dump the polyethylene bed works well although you may have to help it out a bit if you have a heavy load.
Everything is centered around an all-steel frame with a powder-coated finish. It looks good and it works good. More utility cart than wheelbarrow, it works supremely well for gardeners, ranchers, and camping enthusiasts.
Find more Wichai Shop Garden Dump Cart Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
13. Yardmax YD4103 Power BarrowPrice: $2,128.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-terrain tires with zero-turn radius
- 660-pound load capacity on level ground
- Evenly balanced to maximize control and prevent tipping
- It helps to be a larger person to use this effectively
- Can be difficult to find parts anywhere but the Yardmax website
- Expensive
Do you want a wheelbarrow that’s supremely fun to use? Then do I have a great piece of equipment for you: the Yardmax YD4103 Power Barrow. It’s a gas-powered machine that features all-wheel drive and can handle any terrain you wish to traverse over. The YD4103 can turn on a dime with a zero-turn radius. The engine is a 6-1/2 HP, 208cc Briggs and Stratton with three forward speeds with reverse.
Want to get the job done right? The Yardmax YD4103 may deliver the ideal solution for you. It has a great combination of practicality and performance. This powered wheelbarrow is great for homeowners and professional contractors.
Ideal for working in small spaces, this heavy-duty powered wheelbarrow can make things happen quickly and easily. Easy to load and maneuver, it offers optimal handling and stability across uneven ground with a 660-pound load capacity. This rugged power barrow will help you never tip another load again and get the job done faster.
Plus: take a look at this plow blade to turn your power barrow into the best little landscaping machine you’ve ever seen.
Find more Yardmax YD4103 Power Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
14. Giantex Garden Dump Cart Wagon CarrierPrice: $105.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handle on dump bed makes emptying the wheelbarrow easier
- Adjustable 180-degree pull handle
- Great combination of wheelbarrow and utility cart
- Assembly is a challenge
- Screws may go through plastic tub if over-tightened
- Be careful with loading
The Giantex Garden Dump Cart Wagon Carrier features a frame constructed of strong and durable heavy-duty steel processed with a powder-coated black finish. The container of the wheelbarrow is made of high-quality polyester; lightweight but strong. The top of the tub features rounded edges to protects hands while using the cart.
Four pneumatic wheels feature patterns on the tires which provide more friction with the ground. This wheelbarrow can handle any terrain, is balanced, and won’t tip easily with a heavy load. By the way, this wheelbarrow can handle up to a 660-pound load.
The large pulling handle is convenient to use and is long and flexible enough to adjust the pulling angle as needed. The triangle loop pull is covered with foam cushioning for comfort. The cart itself is lightweight. The poly bed is easy to lift and dump the load. When not loaded, it sits securely on the frame and doesn’t rattle around.
Find more Giantex Garden Dump Cart Wagon Carrier information and reviews here.
-
15. Marathon Dual-Wheel Residential Yard Rover WheelbarrowPrice: $59.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and simple to move around
- Larger wheels provide excellent maneuverabilty
- Cleans easily and easy to dump loads
- Meant for light yardwork only
- Pre-drilled holes sometimes don't line up correctly
- Plastic tub runs a bit thin
At just 29 pounds, the Marathon Dual-Wheel Residential Yard Rover Wheelbarrow weighs about 25% less than a typical wheelbarrow. This smaller wheelbarrow features a rust-proof polyethylene tub that can carry 300 pounds and five cubic feet. The loop handle allows you to push, pull, or dump the contents of your Yard Rover with great control.
The Yard Rover takes minutes to assemble and only requires a crescent wrench and a flat-head screwdriver. There are two large air-filled tires that provide balance and maneuverability. This little wheelbarrow is good for light yard work but not for any sort of serious landscaping activity and definitely not for commercial work. Keep in mind that the Yard Rover is an inexpensive tool that goes together easy and provides a nice solution for your light gardening needs.
Find more Marathon Dual-Wheel Residential Yard Rover Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
16. SuperHandy Ultra Duty 24V Electric WheelbarrowPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 13-inch all-terrain pneumatic tires
- 3 MPH forward speed and 2.2 MPH reverse speed
- Powder-coated steel construction
- Be careful going downhill with this wheelbarrow
- Assembly instructions are poor
- Some noted quality control issues
The SuperHandy Ultra Duty 24V Electric Wheelbarrow could be an interesting addition to your collection of yard tools or ranch setup. It operates off of two 12V batteries that in series provide 24V to the brushless motor. Once put together, the wheelbarrow runs at three miles per hour (roughly walking speed) and a little over two miles per hour in reverse.
The speed control is a paddle type spring-loaded switch that is pushed down to engage the motor. The further down you push, the faster the wheelbarrow moves. Remove the pressure and the switch immediately springs back to stop the wheelbarrow. There is another separate control on the left handle for forward or reverse. The battery container box has an on / off switch and an adapter for recharging.
This thing will haul just about anything: firewood, gravel, topsoil, yard waste, you name it. Yes, the SuperHandy Electric Wheelbarrow is an off-brand however it has a legion of fans that claim this tool will climb hills like a billy goat and work long hours to keep up with you. For an electric cart-type wheelbarrow, it dumps easily and keeps moving with literally no effort required by the operator.
Find more SuperHandy Ultra Duty 24V Electric Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
17. Suncast Lawn CartPrice: $48.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good both indoors and out for groceries, laundry, and yard use
- Constructed of heavy-duty resin to last for years
- Three-year warranty and no assembly required
- Good for very light yardwork; you're not going to want to use for major landscaping
- Wheels not designed for heavy loads
- Tends to tip over when empty
Sometimes you need a little wheelbarrow for light-duty gardening or maintenance. This Suncast Lawn Cart can hold 15-1/2 gallons of material or gear in the rounded bin made of thick resin plastic. It’s a great solution for storage and transportation needs throughout your home and yard.
Use the cart indoors to move groceries and laundry. It can be used outdoors for firewood, wood chips, clippings, and more. The Suncast Lawn Cart measures 20″ x 22″ x 34″ so it doesn’t take a large footprint to store when not in use. The handle telescopes for height adjustment. The 7-inch wheels provide smooth and reliable rolling on a variety of surfaces.
Assembly is a breeze (there basically is none) with no tools required for setup. This little wheelbarrow weighs next to nothing, features a three-year warranty, and will last for decades. It’s a great lawn cart for a wide variety of uses; one online reviewer described how she uses the Suncast Lawn Cart as a muck wagon for her horses.
-
18. Rubbermaid Commercial 7-1/2 Cubic Foot Plastic Yard CartPrice: $602.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smooth, high-density polyethylene construction
- Big 5-spoke 20-inch wheels
- Thick ergonomic handles
- Wheel spokes made of plastic and may break
- Tough to push through soft or sandy ground
- Rear supports can drag when pushing up steep hills
The Rubbermaid Commercial Plastic Yard Cart is big yet easy to move around most any type of ground. This particular variety can hold up to 300 pounds and 7-1/2 cubic feet of material or gear and Rubbermaid also makes this wheelbarrow in a 200-pound version and a 300-pound version with a 3-1/4 cubic foot capacity. This wheelbarrow is large with a low center of gravity with huge 20-inch wheels that make transport simple.
Yard work, gravel, mulch, and more all work great with this yard cart. It’s built like a tank with just about anything you throw in it. Unlike standard wheelbarrows, the Rubbermaid Commercial Plastic Yard Cart won’t break your back to move around heavy loads. It also has thick, ergonomic handles that offer nice control while working. Highly recommended.
Find more Rubbermaid Commercial Plastic Yard Cart information and reviews here.
-
19. Gorilla Carts GCR-4 Poly Yard CartPrice: $89.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thick poly construction will take a beating
- Tube steel frame is strong and durable
- Low center of gravity makes transport simple and effective
- Clip pins on wheels come in contact with valve stems
- Less maneuverable than a typical wheelbarrow
- Bin is large but shallower than a wheelbarrow
The Gorilla Carts GCR-4 Poly Yard Cart is designed to provide an easier and more comfortable hauling solution than a typical wheelbarrow. It can haul four cubic feet and features a 30-inch by 24-inch rugged plastic bed that is impact-resistant and a hauling capacity of 300 pounds. You’re not seeing things; this wheelbarrow sits really low to the ground. Its low center of gravity provides excellent stability and maneuverability.
This cart is the perfect tool whether you’re a casual gardener or a lawn professional. The 10-inch air-filled tires can roll easily over any terrain and the push or pull design ensures easy movement even with a heavy load of rocks, mulch, or yard waste.
One unique design element is a handle that folds down for easy storage. The plastic bed is shaped to maximize its footprint so you can transport more items like multiple flats of flowers, for example. Assembly is quick and easy so you can get right to work. It looks different but the Gorilla Carts GCR-4 works incredibly well.
Find more Gorilla Carts GCR-4 Poly Yard Cart information and reviews here.
-
20. Westward Dual-Wheel Steel WheelbarrowPrice: $254.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Double wheels make it easier to maneuver heavy loads
- Inflatable wheels are 16 inches in diameter
- Can accommodate six cubic feet of material
- Can be difficult to assemble and the instructions aren't detailed
- Quality control is questionable
- Add washers to the bolts when assembling and you'll be a lot happier
Sometimes a person just wants a good, old-fashioned, bare-bones wheelbarrow to move things around. This one from WestWard Tools features a tub and an undercarriage made of steel with two 60-inch hardwood handles. It also features a two 16-inch air-filled tires for maximum stability.
This wheelbarrow can carry six cubic feet of material with a tub that measures 38-1/4-inches long and 25-1/2 inches wide with a depth of 16 inches. This is your typical strong wheelbarrow upgraded with two pneumatic wheels for a better transport experience. Order this for your yard or job site and you’ll be set to go.
Find more Westward Dual-Wheel Steel Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
-
21. Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Home WheelbarrowPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powder-coated steel frame
- 330-pound capacity
- 13-inch inflatable rubber wheels with all-terrain tread
- Plastic bin is a bit flimsy
- Tires throw off a strong industrial odor
- Be careful of overloading
The Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Home Wheelbarrow features a wide handlebar with padded grip and 13-inch inflatable tires with all-terrain tread. The load capacity is 330 pounds and five cubic feet of soil, bricks, mulch, gravel, and other fill material. The two-wheel design makes the wheelbarrow extremely maneuverable when pushing or pulling; either way is simple to move what you need to around your yard or acreage.
The poly tub rests atop a sturdy powder-coated steel frame. The build is compact so when you’re done with the day’s work, just tip it up against a shed wall without taking up a large footprint. This wheelbarrow is great to take care of your yard and the numerous tasks that it needs.
Find more Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Home Wheelbarrow information and reviews here.
Why Do I Need A Wheelbarrow?
If you own a home and yard, there is a very good chance that you’ll eventually need to pick up a wheelbarrow to add to your collection of tools. Wheelbarrows are used for a variety of tasks and all of them have one thing in common: moving heavy things from place to place. Those heavy things might be mulch or compost for your garden, rock and gravel, or large shrubs and trees.
You know what a wheelbarrow is comprised of. The version most everyone knows of is comprised of a large bucket atop a steel frame attached to a central wheel and handles to lift and push it around. Wheelbarrows come in a lot of forms including those with one wheel, two wheels, carts, wagons, and even some with electric motors and gas engines.
What Type of Wheelbarrow Should I Pick Up?
Depending on what you’ll be using it for the most should dictate what type you should acquire. Not all wheelbarrows are considered equal so consider the following before choosing one to add to your shed. The most important thing to consider in a wheelbarrow is what type of material the tub is made of: steel or plastic.
Steel bins can typically carry more weight but they’re heavier to lift. They can also rust depending on where they’re stored and climate conditions. Plastic bins are lighter and less expensive than steel however they can buckle when overloaded with weight. Plastic is much better for mixing concrete and hauling organic material like fertilizers and manure.
I’ve owned both types of buckets and have moved countless yards of material with them. My one-wheel steel wheelbarrow has been much better to haul rocks, bricks, and heavy things. The plastic was a lot easier to use for mixing concrete for fence post anchors or driveway repairs.
Also, consider the size of the wheelbarrow you’re looking for. You might think you want one that can carry six cubic feet or more but is that something you can handle easily? Simply because a wheelbarrow can carry 400 pounds doesn’t mean you should fill it completely full with 5/8-inch aggregate. Maybe a garden cart or a utility wagon is more of what you need for your property.
Take a look at the handle design when shopping for wheelbarrows. Most often there are two straight handles for good leverage. Two-handled wheelbarrows can require upper body strength; as we get older, there should be options to lift heavy things when that strength starts to fade. Ergonomic handles take on the form of a bar like a lawn mower.
Handles can be made of plastic, wood, or metal. Wood handles are most commonly used but can wick moisture and eventually splinter from exposure if not cared for properly. Metal handles can get hot from the sun and add to the overall weight. Plastic isn’t designed to hold much weight and can break but they’re lightweight and inexpensive.
Finally, the wheel layout on a wheelbarrow has pros and cons as well. The standard one wheel centered in the front of the bucket is easy to dump and maneuver, but they are prone to tipping over easily while turning or from loads that aren’t balanced. Two-wheel versions are more table but tougher to turn. Pneumatic tires that are filled with air are excellent for traversing various types of terrain. Solid rubber wheels don’t flatten but they won’t have the shock absorption of tires that are filled with air.
How Should I Take Care of a Wheelbarrow?
Simple maintenance will go a long way to keeping your wheelbarrow working for years and years. Make sure your tires are inflated properly to the manufacturer specifications (typically 30 pounds). Store it inside a garage, shop, or shed if possible, especially during the winter months. Apply oil to the wheel axle or grease to the bearings (if there’s a fitting). Make sure that any scratches or rough patches get prepped and repainted to prevent rust.
Every so often check that your wheelbarrow doesn’t jiggle around from loose fastener connections. Examine the handles for cracks or weak spots. Look at your tire tread or axle points and ensure they’re solid. If a wheel falls off while transporting a heavy load, you will be incredibly sorry! Check all the nuts and bolts and just make sure your wheelbarrow is stout and ready to go.
What Are Some Good Tips to Use a Wheelbarrow Properly?
The most important consideration when using a wheelbarrow is to not overload it. The label may say “500-Pound Load Capacity” but you don’t have to prove anything to anyone by loading that thing full of rocks each and every load. Try not to heap too much at once no matter if you’re hauling gravel, mulch, or compost.
Overloading the wheelbarrow will make it more difficult to control. If you lose control of it, you could get hurt not to mention what might happen to others around you. You could also damage your wheelbarrow by breaking a handle, popping a tire, or buckling the tub or frame. Do yourself (and your wheelbarrow) a favor and take less of a load more often.
When you load up your wheelbarrow, distribute the load to save some effort. Place the heaviest part of the load over the wheel or wheels in the center and slightly forward. Those wheels are designed to take the weight. They will allow for better leverage and help you when you lift the load. Keep in mind that when loaded improperly, two-wheel carts can tip forward and one-wheel varieties may tip to one side.
If you’re transporting material over or across hills, take care to watch your step. Losing balance or control of the wheelbarrow entirely is very easy when heading up and especially down a hill. Go slow. Take it easy. No one ever enjoys loading a wheelbarrow with the same load twice.
Before loading your wheelbarrow, make sure to point it where you’re going first. Then, once loaded, you won’t have to turn around which takes a considerable amount of strength and effort. When lifting a loaded wheelbarrow, keep your arms and back straight and lift with your legs.
Using correct posture may sound like something your mom would say but she’s totally right. The right posture is very important to use a wheelbarrow properly to conserve energy and not hurt yourself. Keep that back straight.
Stand directly between the handles when you lift with your feet planted firmly with one slightly in front of the other. Use those legs to lift the load. And keep that back straight! Man, you never listen!
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.