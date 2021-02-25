10 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide

Many of these pots and pans are available individually, too. Links are included below.

Favored for its durability and non-reactionary characteristics, stainless steel is the perfect material for your go-to pots and pans. While copper cookware , ceramic cookware , and non-stick cookware all have a place in the kitchen, stainless steel is the true workhorse. Our list of the best stainless steel sets features all the best brands and all the best collections. To find the perfect stainless steel pots and pans for you, read on.

Investing in quality cookware is one of the best things any home cook, professional chef , or foodie can do. So, if you’re on the hunt for well-made pots and pans perfect for everyday use and all kinds of cooking techniques, look no further than these stainless steel cookware sets.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy Stainless Steel Cookware?

Durable, reliable, non-reactionary, and virtually indestructible, stainless steel cookware is definitely considered amongst the "workhorses" in the kitchen. Ideal for browning and braising, stewing and sauteing, pickling and pasta sauce-making, and so much more, these versatile pots and pans are favored for their ease-of-use and ability to move from the stove to the oven to the broiler with ease. Most collections are also compatible with all cooktops including induction, are dishwasher safe, and easy to clean.

As with all cookware types, these pots and pans have a few drawbacks, too. Mainly, stainless steel isn't the best heat conductor. However, the best stainless steel cookware sets all feature multiple layers with cores made of materials that are excellent at conducting, retaining, and distributing heat.

If you're in the market for an incredible cookware set, or just want to purchase one or two pieces, make sure you're selection is stainless steel. Sure, these collections might be more expensive than some others, but quality pieces will last you a lifetime.

Stainless Steel Pots & Pans: Which Core Is Best?

As we mentioned above, stainless steel on its own isn't the best at conducting heat. So, when looking for a stainless steel cookware set, it's best to find one that features a core that can compensate.

The most common type of core found in stainless steel pots and pans is aluminum. Aluminum cookware was actually pretty prevalent in American homes before stainless steel came along. While there's some debate over the safety of these types of pots and pans, aluminum is an excellent source of heat, and therefore, makes an excellent core in stainless steel cookware sets. Because aluminum is just used as a layer in the construction of these pieces, there are no health or safety concerns.

A less common type of core, but more effective, is copper. Copper cookware is renowned for its heat-conducting capabilities. With a long history that dates back centuries, copper pots and pans offer a more high-end cooking experience. Unfortunately, they often come with bigger price tags. The All-Clad Copper Core collection on our list is an exceptional cookware set that features All-Clad's iconic 5-ply construction, with a copper core sandwiched between layers of aluminum and stainless steel. A great option if you're looking for the cooper cooking experience with the appeal and ease of stainless.

What Is Carbon Steel Cookware?

Chances are you've seen the term "carbon steel cookware" whilst looking for the best stainless steel pots and pans. Heck, our list features cookware collections that include carbon steel pieces. Relatively new to home cooks, carbon steel has been used in professional kitchens for years. Similar to cast iron in that it's comprised of both carbon and iron, it differs in a very big way: it's incredibly strong and virtually indestructible.

Versatile cookware that's perfect for delicate eggs as well as hearty steaks, there isn't much carbon steel can't handle. It's also a great conductor and even distributor of heat, durable, and is oven safe at extremely high temperatures - like, 1200-degrees! Two things to note, however: it needs to be pre-seasoned before use, and can only be washed by hand with hot water and a soft-bristle brush. Absolutely NO soap.

Made In has helped introduce carbon steel cookware to the masses and their award-winning pieces are truly incredible. So, if you're looking for quality pots and pans that can really do it all, we recommend this chef-preferred material. Made In's current collection features an award-winning wok, frying pan series, paella pan, and roasting pan. All are affordable, gorgeous, and fan-favorites.

