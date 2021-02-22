10 Best Copper Cookware Sets & Pieces: Your Buyer’s Guide

There’s no doubt about it: copper cookware is a show-stopper in the kitchen. With warm hues and brushed finishes, these gorgeous pots and pans are display-worthy for sure. But, more than that, copper cookware conducts and evenly distributes heat like crazy, making it a prized addition to any kitchen for both professional chefs and home cooks.
A more expensive option than stainless steel, non-stick, and ceramic cookware sets, copper pots and pans are definitely an investment. However, if you’re serious about cooking, having a series of go-to copper pots and copper pans is definitely worth the expense. Our list of the best copper cookware features a variety of full-sets, smaller collections, and specialty pieces we know you’ll love. Many of the copper pots and pans sold as sets are also available individually, too.
For all the best copper sets, pieces, and important information, read on.
1. Mauviel 2.5mm Brushed Copper Cookware Set (12-Piece)Price: $2,199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mauviel is an iconic French brand that's known for its copper cookware
- Lined with stainless steel for an easy to clean experience
- 90% Copper, 10% Stainless Steel (18/10)
- Sold as a complete set with 12-pieces
- Made in France
- Superior heat conductivity, responsiveness and control
- Oven safe up to 680-degrees
- More expensive collection of copper pots and pans
- Hand washing is recommended
- Not all pieces are available individually
Mauviel’s copper pots and pans are iconic. Used by the one-and-only Julia Child, Mauviel was established in 1830 in France and has been crafting exceptional professional-grade copper pieces for generations. This stunning 12-piece collection might be more expensive, but oh, it’s worth it. Combining the unsurpassed heat conductivity and control of the copper with the durable and easy to clean 18/10 stainless steel interior, these pieces are ideal for any and all cooking needs. They also come with a lifetime warranty.
Comprised of 90% copper and 10% stainless steel, these pots and pans heat more evenly and much faster than other options and materials. Compatible with all cooktops except for induction, this copper cookware is even oven-safe up to 680-degrees. Hand washing is recommended.
Featuring a 2.5-mm thick brushed copper exterior, this set includes the following: 8″ and 10″ skillets, 1.-quart saucepan with domed lid, 2.7-quart saucepan with domed lid, 3.6-quart saucepan with domed lid, 3.2-quart saute pan with domed lid, and a 6.4-quart stockpot with a domed lid. Copper clean is also included.
This copper cookware line is also available in smaller collections as well:
Mauviel 2.5mm Brushed Copper Cookware Set (5-Piece) – $849.95
Mauviel 2.4mm Brushed Copper Cookware Set (9-Piece) – $1,699.95
Find more Mauviel 2.5mm Brushed Copper Cookware Set (12-Piece) information and reviews here.
2. Matfer Bourgeat Copper Cookware Set (8-Piece)Price: $1,711.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heirloom-quality pieces that will last you a lifetime and can be passed down through the generations
- Made with 2.5mm of pure red copper and .10mm of stainless steel
- Durable pots and pans that are designed to be used every day
- Matfer Bourgeat boasts that you'll receive a lifetime of uniform conductivity
- Featuring brass and cast iron handles that are hand-riveted for an artisan look and feel
- Sold as set or individually
- All pots and pans come with matching lids and feature tapered rims for a drip-free pour
- Heavier pots and pans
- Information is not provided on oven/broiler safety
- Not compatible with induction cooktops
Established in 1814 in France, Matfer Bourgeat is another one of those heritage cookware companies known for making incredible cooking and baking essentials. While a more expensive collection, this 8-piece set is timeless and quality. Constructed with 2.5mm of pure Red Copper and lined with .10mm of 18/10 stainless steel, Matfer Bourgeat boasts that you’ll receive a lifetime of uniform conductivity and durability with their products.
Featuring brass and cast iron handles that are hand-riveted for an artisan look and feel, these heirloom pieces will not only look incredible in your kitchen but can be passed down through the generations, too. The handles and grip offer reliable cool touch support as well. Sold as part of a set or individually, these copper pots and pans are perfect for all kinds of culinary techniques and great for sauces, vegetables, seafood, grains, meats, and more. Designed for everyday use, these are serious workhorses in the kitchen.
The following pieces are included with this copper cookware set: Copper Casserole Pot, Copper Sauce Pan, Copper Flared Sauce Pan, and Copper Heavy Saute Pan. All pots and pans come with matching lids and feature tapered rims for a drip-free pour. Compatible with all cooktops except for induction. Pieces are sold individually, too.
Find more Matfer Bourgeat Copper Cookware Set (8-Piece) information and reviews here.
3. Made In Cookware: The Copper Set (6-Piece)Price: $1,199.00Pros:
Cons:
- This collection is sold as a set or as individual pots and pans
- Versatile collection of copper pots and pans that provide chefs and cooks flexibility and options for all kinds of meal prep
- Lined with stainless steel for an easy to clean and safe experience
- Made in France
- 90% Copper and 10% Stainless Steel
- Superior heat conductivity, responsiveness and control
- Features Made In's signature performance details such as stay-cool handles and an ergonomic design
- Oven safe up to 800-degrees
- Hand wash ONLY
- Smaller cookware set
- Not compatible with induction cooktops
Sold as part of a set or available in individual pots and pans, this 6-piece copper cookware set from Made In Cookware is a relatively new release. Made in France, this collection of copper pots and pans features Made In’s signature performance details such as stay-cool handles and an ergonomic design for easy maneuverability.
Comprised of 90% copper and 10% stainless steel, these pieces have superior responsiveness and heat control that will take your sauce from a boil to a light simmer in no time. These pots and pans are also lined with stainless steel for an easy-to-clean cooking surface that’s also safe to use. Here’s what’s included: 1.9-quart saucepan with lid, 5.2-quart rondeau with lid, and 5.2-quart saucier with lid.
A few things to note: these pots and pans are NOT dishwasher safe, they’re oven-safe up to 800-degrees, they’re NOT compatible with induction cooktops, and they may change color but can be easily restored with copper cleaner.
Individual Copper Pots and Pans:
Find more Made In Cookware: The Copper Set (6-Piece) information and reviews here.
4. All-Clad Copper Core 5-Ply Bonded Cookware Set (10-Piece)Price: $1,399.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The copper core collection is sold as a set or as individual pots and pans
- Copper core is incredibly heat-responsive
- All-Clad is a top cookware brand
- Dishwasher safe
- Compatible with induction cooktops
- Oven and broiler safe up to 600-degrees
- Non-traditional copper cookware
- Heavier cookware
- Handles get hot
While not copper cookware in the traditional sense, this 10-piece collection of copper core pots and pans from All-Clad brings together the effectiveness of copper with the ease of stainless steel for an incredible cooking experience. Compatible with all cooktops, including induction, this series is favored for its superb responsiveness to heat. Ideal for making reductions and sauces, this set features everything you need for a variety of cooking techniques.
Featuring five-ply construction, the extremely heat-responsive copper core is sandwiched between two layers of conductive aluminum with an easy to clean 18/10 stainless steel exterior and interior. These pots and pans heat up quickly, offer maximum control, and evenly distribute heat for a better cooking experience. These pieces are oven and broiler safe up to 600-degrees, are dishwasher safe, and come with a limited lifetime warranty.
This set comes with the following: 8″ and 10″ fry pans, 2-quart and 3-quart saucepans with lids, 3-quart saute pan with lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with lid. Individual pieces are also available for purchase outside of the collection. Additional set quantities are also available.
Find more All-Clad Copper Core Cookware Set (10-Piece) information and reviews here.
-
5. Calphalon Tri-Ply Copper Cookware Set (10-Piece)Price: $579.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More affordable set compared to others
- Compatible with multiple cooktops
- Tri-ply copper construction with aluminum core and stainless steel cooking interior
- Complete set of 10-pieces
- Calphalon is a quality cookware brand
- Well-reviewed on Amazon
- Hand wash ONLY
- Only oven and broiler safe up to 450-degrees
- Some reviewers wish better care instructions were included
If you’re looking for a more affordable copper cookware set, this 10-piece collection from Calphalon is a solid choice. Made with a brushed copper exterior with an aluminum inner core and stainless steel cooking interior, these pots and pans offer superior conductivity and precise cooking control.
Oven and broiler safe, these tri-ply copper pots and pans unite centuries-old culinary tradition with premium performance for an exceptional cooking experience. This is what’s included with this set: 8″ and 10″ omelet pans, 3-quart saute pan with lid, 1.5-quart / 2.5-quart / 6-quart saucepots with lids. These pots and pans also feature stay-cool steel handles. These are NOT dishwasher safe and are compatible with gas, electric, halogen, and glass cooktops.
Find more Calphalon Tri-Ply Copper Cookware Set (10-Piece) information and reviews here.
-
6. Mauviel M’Passion Copper 15-Quart Jam Pan with Bronze HandlesPrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 15-quart capacity ideal for all jams
- Unlined design offers unparalleled even heat distribution
- Constructed from 1.2-gauge copper
- Also available in an 11-quart size
- Made in France by Mauviel, a leader in copper cookware
- Boils quickly
- Specialty tool best if you're an avid jam and caramel maker
- Hand wash only
- Expensive individual copper pan
If you’re on the hunt for unique copper pots and pans, this 15-quart Jam Pan from Mauviel is certainly something to consider. Like all traditional French jam pans, the heat-responsive copper mixed with the wide and shallow design makes it ideal for making jam, caramel, and other high-sugar desserts and treats. Constructed from 1.2-gauge copper and featuring an unlined design, this copper pan provides unparalleled even heat distribution making it possible for a rapid boil. This ultimately leads to the development the natural fruit pectin.
Hand washing is recommended, and an 11-quart option is also available.
Find more Mauviel M'Passion Copper 15-Quart Jam Pan information and reviews here.
-
7. Mauviel M’Heritage Copper 150s 11.7-Quart Stock Pot with Tin InteriorPrice: $479.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Traditional copper cookware design in that it's lined with tin
- Tin lining preserves the taste and nutritional qualities of the food
- Easy to clean - hand wash only
- Copper exterior offers superior heat conductivity and control as it heats faster and more evenly than other materials
- Guaranteed for life
- Hand wash only
- Expensive
- Differing reports on whether a lid is included
This 11.7-quart copper stockpot from Mauviel is a stunner, isn’t it? With more than enough room for all kinds of stews, soups, and more, this is a great addition to any kitchen. The copper exterior offers superior heat conductivity and control as it heats faster and more evenly than other materials. Featuring a tin interior – the traditional and original lining of copper pots and pans – this pot will aid in preserving the taste and nutritional qualities of the food. It’s also easy to clean. Made with cast stainless steel handles that stay cool during use. Hand wash only.
As with all Mauviel products, this pot is guaranteed for life against any manufacturing defects. A 13.7-quart stockpot from Mauviel is also available.
Find more Mauviel M'tradition 13.7-Quart Soup Pot and Lid information and reviews here.
-
8. Mauviel M’Heritage Tri Ply 20/70/10 Copper Roaster w/Rack Iron (15.7″ x 11.8″)Price: $269.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spacious roasting pan measuring 15.7" x 11.8"
- Features a quality tri-ply construction of copper, aluminum and stainless steel
- Made in France by one of the best cookware brands
- Sold with a non-stick roasting rack
- Guaranteed for life
- Superb cooking experience with superior heat conductivity and control
- Compatible with gas, electric, and halogen cooktops, as well as the oven
- Not compatible with induction unless interface disc is purchased
- Expensive individual piece
- Hand wash only
A roasting pan is a cooking essential for all kinds of meals and holidays, and this one from Mauviel is an excellent cooks’ tool. Featuring a tri-ply construction, this French-made pan combines copper, aluminum, and stainless steel for a superb cooking experience with superior heat conductivity and control. Compatible with gas, electric, and halogen cooktops, this roasting is also oven safe. Measuring 15.7″ x 11.8″, this roaster is sold with a non-stick roasting rack that keeps meat lifted up and out of the way of juices and drippings for gravies and sauces. Featuring cast stainless steel handles, Mauviel also makes one with bronze handles for a look that’s just as warm and gorgeous.
As with all Mauviel products, this roaster is guaranteed for life against any manufacturing defects.
Find more Mauviel M'Heritage Copper Roaster w/Rack Iron information and reviews here.
-
9. Cuisinart Tri-Ply Copper Cookware Set (8-Piece)Price: $433.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cuisinart is a quality brand
- Provides superior heat conductivity and distribution
- Oven safe up to 500-degrees
- Versatile set any home cook would enjoy
- Thin lids
- Live flame may damage copper finish if exposed to it directly
- Plastic or wooden utensils only
Cuisinart might be better well-known for its small kitchen appliances, but this 8-piece copper set is a stunning collection. An exclusively designed triple-ply stainless steel construction provides superior heat conductivity and distribution, and the copper exterior heats and cools quickly to your desired temperature providing more control over the cooking experience. Plastic or wooden utensils are recommended by Cuisinart, and when cooking over a gas stove, be sure the flame only touches the bottom of the pots or pans as it may cause damage to the copper finish around the sides.
This set includes the following: 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, 4-quart saute pan with helper handle and lid, 6-quart stockpot with lid, and 8″ and 10″ skillets. Pots and pans are oven safe up to 500-degrees.
Find more Cuisinart Tri-Ply Copper Cookware Set (8-Piece) information and reviews here.
-
10. Lagostina Martellata Hammered Copper 18/10 Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set (10-Piece)Price: $467.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More affordable cookware set
- Hammered texture
- Well-reviewed, popular seller
- Has copper finish but not as great as other models
- Not dishwasher safe
- More maintenance required than other sets
This 10-piece set from Lagostina is gorgeously designed with a hammered copper exterior making it display-worthy for sure. Featuring tri-ply construction, these pots and pans come with an aluminum core clad between two layers of stainless steel which provides even heat distribution. Made with 18/10 stainless steel, these pots and pans are easy to clean and are great for searing.
This set includes the following: 8″ and 10″ skillets, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saute pan with lid, and a 6-quart stockpot with lid. The edges of the collection are flared for easy cleaning and pouring, and these copper pots and pans are oven safe up to 500-degrees.
Find more Lagostina Martellata Copper Cookware Set (10-Piece) information and reviews here.
Copper Cookware: A History
Copper has long been apart of our world culture. With tools and ornate pieces dating back over 10,000 years, this naturally-occurring material has been used throughout history in a number of capacities and by many civilizations. And, while there is evidence to suggest the Roman Empire cooked with copper vessels, the copper cookware we're familiar with today first became popular in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Much like the best Dutch ovens, the best copper pans and pots are made in France. Mauvial and Matfer Bourgeat are two of the most iconic copper cookware manufacturers in the world. Both companies have been hand-crafting cookware for 200 years, and both top our list of the best copper cookware sets available today.
Mauviel, in particular, is a brand that's not only used by today's professional chefs but is also marketed to home cooks. Located in the Normandy village of Villedieu-les-Poêles, an area rich in copper history, this village has had a role in copper manufacturing for over 800 years.
Considered a coveted kitchen workhorse, copper cookware has outfitted professional kitchens around the world for generations. And, thanks to Julia Child, copper pots and pans became more popular amongst home cooks in the United States. In fact, her collection currently hangs in the Smithsonian. And that's actually what's really cool about copper cookware in general - it lasts. Regarded as having an heirloom quality, these pieces can easily be passed down through the generations.
Is Copper Cookware Worth The Expense?
Copper cookware really is a cut above the rest. Coveted by both professional chefs and home cooks, copper is famous for its superior heat-conducting capabilities. With the power to heat up quickly, adjust temperatures quickly, and distribute heat more evenly than any other cooking surface, many consider this type of cookware the best in the world.
The one thing copper cookware isn't the best at is retaining heat. Because it's so responsive to fluctuations in cooking temperatures, it adjusts incredibly fast - either gaining heat or losing it. While that's a dealbreaker for some, for others, having better control over the cooking experience is a huge highlight of copper.
Here's the other thing: the price tag. It's no secret that copper pans and pots are expensive. Whether you're looking for individual copper pans, specialty copper pots, or full copper cookware sets, chances are you'll easily spend anywhere from $300 to $2,500. So, the cost begs the question: is it worth it?
To answer that, it's best to consider your own cooking habits. Copper cookware is a serious investment, but it's worth it if you're a serious home cook or professional chef. The heat-conducting properties and even heat distribution are reason enough to own at least one or two pots and pans. Copper also excels at searing, browning, sautéing, and making sauces and jams. Perfect for anything that requires immediate heat, or needs to reach a specific heat consistency, copper cookware is versatile and ideal for everyday use. It's also undeniably gorgeous.
For more casual home cooks, we'd suggest looking at ceramic, non-stick, or stainless steel cookware sets and pieces. Quality options are still going to be expensive but owning reliable and well-made cookware is essential for everyone.
What To Look For In Copper Pans & Copper Pots
Our list of the best copper cookware sets & pieces features incredible brands and a series of quality pots and pans. And, while there are many similarities between them all, there are some key characteristics and construction elements you need to be aware of before purchasing.
In the early days of manufacturing, copper pans and copper pots were lined with tin. Some still are, actually, including some pieces from Mauviel's M'Heritage collection. Tin melts easily and is incredibly malleable. It also bonds chemically with copper, making it an ideal partner in crime. Unfortunately, because tin's melting point is at a lower point, the lining can wear away if not cared for properly. A tin-lined pan may even need to get relined over time.
Today, the most common lining for copper pans and pots is stainless steel. A familiar cooking surface to most Americans, stainless steel brings a bit of modern convenience and durability to the copper experience. It's not quite a natural fit like tin, but it holds up better over time. All-Clad has actually taken the stainless steel combination to a new level. Their copper core collection might lack the iconic copper look and feel, but the placement of copper between layers of aluminum and stainless steel offers an excellent cooking experience in a new and exciting interpretation.
There are some unlined copper cookware pieces available, too, including Mauviel's Jam Pan on our list. Unlined pieces are rarer, as copper is reactionary with acids and certain types of food, however, the sugar content in the fruit neutralizes any potential reaction. Pastry chefs have even gone on record saying Mauviel's Jam Pan makes the "shiniest, sexiest jam you can imagine." Sold.
Other than lining differences, the thickness of the copper is also an important element to note. Per Serious Eats, "...general wisdom is that copper cookware should be 2.5m to 3mm thick. Any thicker and you start to lose too much of the copper's rapid response to heat; any thinner and it won't heat as evenly as it should."
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.