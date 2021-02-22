10 Best Copper Cookware Sets & Pieces: Your Buyer’s Guide

A more expensive option than stainless steel, non-stick , and ceramic cookware sets , copper pots and pans are definitely an investment. However, if you’re serious about cooking, having a series of go-to copper pots and copper pans is definitely worth the expense. Our list of the best copper cookware features a variety of full-sets, smaller collections, and specialty pieces we know you’ll love. Many of the copper pots and pans sold as sets are also available individually, too.

There’s no doubt about it: copper cookware is a show-stopper in the kitchen. With warm hues and brushed finishes, these gorgeous pots and pans are display-worthy for sure. But, more than that, copper cookware conducts and evenly distributes heat like crazy, making it a prized addition to any kitchen for both professional chefs and home cooks.

Copper Cookware: A History

Copper has long been apart of our world culture. With tools and ornate pieces dating back over 10,000 years, this naturally-occurring material has been used throughout history in a number of capacities and by many civilizations. And, while there is evidence to suggest the Roman Empire cooked with copper vessels, the copper cookware we're familiar with today first became popular in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Much like the best Dutch ovens, the best copper pans and pots are made in France. Mauvial and Matfer Bourgeat are two of the most iconic copper cookware manufacturers in the world. Both companies have been hand-crafting cookware for 200 years, and both top our list of the best copper cookware sets available today.

Mauviel, in particular, is a brand that's not only used by today's professional chefs but is also marketed to home cooks. Located in the Normandy village of Villedieu-les-Poêles, an area rich in copper history, this village has had a role in copper manufacturing for over 800 years.

Considered a coveted kitchen workhorse, copper cookware has outfitted professional kitchens around the world for generations. And, thanks to Julia Child, copper pots and pans became more popular amongst home cooks in the United States. In fact, her collection currently hangs in the Smithsonian. And that's actually what's really cool about copper cookware in general - it lasts. Regarded as having an heirloom quality, these pieces can easily be passed down through the generations.

Is Copper Cookware Worth The Expense?

Copper cookware really is a cut above the rest. Coveted by both professional chefs and home cooks, copper is famous for its superior heat-conducting capabilities. With the power to heat up quickly, adjust temperatures quickly, and distribute heat more evenly than any other cooking surface, many consider this type of cookware the best in the world.

The one thing copper cookware isn't the best at is retaining heat. Because it's so responsive to fluctuations in cooking temperatures, it adjusts incredibly fast - either gaining heat or losing it. While that's a dealbreaker for some, for others, having better control over the cooking experience is a huge highlight of copper.

Here's the other thing: the price tag. It's no secret that copper pans and pots are expensive. Whether you're looking for individual copper pans, specialty copper pots, or full copper cookware sets, chances are you'll easily spend anywhere from $300 to $2,500. So, the cost begs the question: is it worth it?

To answer that, it's best to consider your own cooking habits. Copper cookware is a serious investment, but it's worth it if you're a serious home cook or professional chef. The heat-conducting properties and even heat distribution are reason enough to own at least one or two pots and pans. Copper also excels at searing, browning, sautéing, and making sauces and jams. Perfect for anything that requires immediate heat, or needs to reach a specific heat consistency, copper cookware is versatile and ideal for everyday use. It's also undeniably gorgeous.

For more casual home cooks, we'd suggest looking at ceramic, non-stick, or stainless steel cookware sets and pieces. Quality options are still going to be expensive but owning reliable and well-made cookware is essential for everyone.

What To Look For In Copper Pans & Copper Pots

Our list of the best copper cookware sets & pieces features incredible brands and a series of quality pots and pans. And, while there are many similarities between them all, there are some key characteristics and construction elements you need to be aware of before purchasing.

In the early days of manufacturing, copper pans and copper pots were lined with tin. Some still are, actually, including some pieces from Mauviel's M'Heritage collection. Tin melts easily and is incredibly malleable. It also bonds chemically with copper, making it an ideal partner in crime. Unfortunately, because tin's melting point is at a lower point, the lining can wear away if not cared for properly. A tin-lined pan may even need to get relined over time.

Today, the most common lining for copper pans and pots is stainless steel. A familiar cooking surface to most Americans, stainless steel brings a bit of modern convenience and durability to the copper experience. It's not quite a natural fit like tin, but it holds up better over time. All-Clad has actually taken the stainless steel combination to a new level. Their copper core collection might lack the iconic copper look and feel, but the placement of copper between layers of aluminum and stainless steel offers an excellent cooking experience in a new and exciting interpretation.

There are some unlined copper cookware pieces available, too, including Mauviel's Jam Pan on our list. Unlined pieces are rarer, as copper is reactionary with acids and certain types of food, however, the sugar content in the fruit neutralizes any potential reaction. Pastry chefs have even gone on record saying Mauviel's Jam Pan makes the "shiniest, sexiest jam you can imagine." Sold.

Other than lining differences, the thickness of the copper is also an important element to note. Per Serious Eats, "...general wisdom is that copper cookware should be 2.5m to 3mm thick. Any thicker and you start to lose too much of the copper's rapid response to heat; any thinner and it won't heat as evenly as it should."

