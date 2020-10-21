27 Best German Christmas Decorations You’ll Love

Whether they’re nutcrackers and cuckoo clocks, or Christmas pyramids and scary folklore characters, these German Christmas decorations are guaranteed to give your home some old world appeal for the holidays.

What Are Some Typically German Christmas Traditions I Might Like?

If you're looking to implement some German traditions into your annual celebration, there are a few that definitely differ from how we celebrate in the U.S.

Much like Santa or jolly old St. Nick, German children often celebrate with St. Nikolaus, but his special day is December 5th. Tradition has it on St. Nikolaus Day that German children clean and polish their boots, and leave them outside the door at night. When they awaken, St. Nikolaus will have filled them with candy, nuts, and small toys.

Krampus Night is another particular German tradition that might not fly here in America. Kramus is thought to be a sidekick of St. Nikolaus, however, he's there to punish naughty girls and boys. 

It's said that in Bavaria, men actually don Krampus costumes to convince ill-behaved children to mind their manners. Yikes!

If you love toasty toddies during the holidays, you might want to try the German holiday classic, Feuerzangenbowle - a stout German Christmas drink involving mulled wine, high octane rum, and flame! 

For more fun Christmas traditions only Germans will know, check out this awesome list from Culture Trip.

