27 Best German Christmas Decorations You’ll Love

Do you remember being a little kid and watching a German Christmas pyramid? I was mesmerized by the heat of the candles causing the impeller to spin. I still can’t get over these cool German Christmas decorations, and we think every home needs one like this. It creates an intricate dance of light and shadow, while candles illuminate the tiny scenes inside, which also move.

Stationery angels grace the top of this pyramid which is 18 inches in height. The German design features figurines that are handpainted in careful detail. It accommodates six tiny candles, and these ones would be a perfect choice. They were also made in Germany.

The Christmas pyramid was created in the late 1700s as a less expensive alternative to a Christmas tree, according to The German Way, in the same region where wooden nutcrackers were developed. Who knew?