With drawers and doors to hide secret treasures, each day becomes more and more exciting leading up to Christmas morning, thanks to advent calendars. But who says they’re just for kids? Here are the 11 best wooden advent calendars for Christmas 2018:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Lighted Advent Calendar: Kurt Adler LED Wooden Advent Calendar
Our Review
This wooden Advent calendar by Kurt Adler is the perfect way to bring Christmas cheer to your home this holiday season. The timeless Advent calendar will give your home’s holiday décor that wow factor, amping up your family’s holiday anticipation, and bringing the spirit of Christmas spirit alive.
This 13-inch led wooden advent calendar features a tan design is accented by dark brown for a clean, modern look. When switched on, this house illuminates from within. It is made out of sturdy, high quality wood that has been painted with a beautiful design.
The stable base helps to ensure that you don’t have to worry about it falling or breaking, so it’s perfectly Grinch-proof. Tuck small candies, tiny ornaments, or special messages into the drawers so that every day leading up to the big one reveals something extra special.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Byers’ Choice Christmas House Advent Calendar
Our Review
This Christmas House Advent calendar is thoughtfully designed with 24 numbered doors, behind which small surprises can be hidden for each of the 24 days of Advent. The high quality wooden Advent calendar is super durable because of the excellent wooden construction.
This single piece can be the beginning upon which your family’s holiday collection grows each and every year. Add to the snowy Christmas scene with pretty flocked miniature trees, and a group of brightly painted wooden nutcracker soldiers.
Each year you can continue to build your collection of accessories to display around your beautiful wooden Advent calendar, creating a whole Christmas village that will delight you as well as your family and friends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best for Little Kids: Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
Our Review
We love this festive Christmas tree-shaped wooden Advent calendar because it’s so perfect for your smallest children. The painted tree with sparkling accents stands about 16 inches high, and it’s perched on a sturdy wooden base that doubles as a box to hold the adorable ornament decorations, which are included. Each ornament is decorated differently in holiday patterns and Christmas themes. You and your little ones can choose a special ornament each day leading up to Christmas, to create a sparkling and ever-changing piece of art. Mark the arrival of the big day by topping the tree with the sparkling star ornament. You can add to your family’s holiday cheer by reading aloud the poem on the back of the tree.
This special calendar is sure to be a family favorite because it’s also a great way to help promote and reinforce many developmental skills as children grow from year to year. Use the numbers on the tree to help your youngest children with number recognition and to learn to count both forward and backward.
Because this Advent calendar is so sturdy, once your kids have outgrown it, you can regift it to friends of family with little ones too. Another fun option for your kids this year is the Melissa & Doug Classic Wooden Christmas Nativity Set. Sturdy enough for little hands, it also comes with the Christmas story that you can share during your special family reading time.
Get your smaller kiddos the Melissa & Doug Holiday Christmas Tree Wooden Chunky Puzzle, with 13 pieces to build skills and their excitement for Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kurt Adler Snowman with Tree Wooden Advent Calendar
Our Review
A fun and festive way to count down the days, from the beginning of Advent until Christmas day, this Kurt Adler wooden Advent calendar features a large green Christmas tree with 24 small golden hooks. Each is poised to hang one of the included 24 tiny, detailed ornaments. From candy, trees, stockings, and wreaths, to adorable snowmen, and birds, each one is its own holiday surprise.
Standing next to the tree is a snowman wearing a black top hat, a green and white striped scarf, and a red and green coat. This cute guy is holding an actual bristled mini-broom. The base that holds the snowman and tree is a large red wooden chest with 24 numbered doors, one for each of the tree ornaments (and perhaps some other tiny surprises.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wooden Santa Christmas Advent Calendar
Our Review
This cute wooden advent calendar features Santa, Rudolph and a jolly little snowman all perched atop 24 drawers that look like a Christmas gift bag. This handpainted wooden Avent calendar is a pretty way to keep excitement high for the holidays and can be a fun way to enhance your Christmas decor.
If you're trying to keep your partner's spirits high for the holidays, you could fill each drawer with individual tea bags for a tea lover, or an assortment of coffee k-cups for your caffeine addict.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nativity Scene Wooden Advent Calendar by Clever Creations
Our Review
A tiny lamb sweetly gazes upon a magical scene, the nativity, the birth of Christ. This lovely wooden advent calendar lights up a traditional nativity scene at the top, including trees, sheep, Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus. The multi-layered design creates a three dimensional appearance that captivate kids little and big.
The natural wood box has a beautiful look that can go with any of your other holiday decorations. With 24 tiny drawers to stash holiday goodies from gold covered chocolate coins, to tiny Christmas ornaments and other trinkets and treasures, this pretty wooden Advent calendar is also among the more affordably priced options, which makes it awesome for gift-giving too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kurt Adler Christmas Nativity Wooden Advent Calendar
Our Review
With angels and animals setting the stage for the arrival of Jesus, this adorable wooden Advent calendar strikes the perfect balance between Christmas whimsy and the real story of Christmas. Perfect for a family with kids, or lovely as an early Christmas gift idea for your family or friends, this sweet blue and brown calendar looks homey in any house.
It features a barnyard mural in the center, surrounded by 24 drawers, each containing magnetic figures. These whimsical figures can be played with and then placed around the barnyard, to complete the magical nativity scene. A simpler plain wooden Advent calendar is even more affordable, but doesn't offer as many options for little kid play.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bavarian Scene Lighted Advent Calendar
Our Review
As winter falls on a beautiful Bavarian village, you can picture scenes of quaint lighted houses, street lamps and snow covered trees, all at the ready to instill you with the spirit of Christmas. This Advent calendar has all that along the top, along with a couple of cute characters out dressed for the chilly weather.
In the center of the 24 boxes for each day of Advent, of a snowy scene with a cathedral shows that Santa is indeed on his way.
For a different kind of calendar countdown, one that doesn’t involve treats or presents, check out the cute Primitives by Kathy Christmas Countdown Wood Blocks Snowman Set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Santa’s Express Choo Choo Wooden Advent Calendar
Our Review
From the minute this tiny train chugs into the station in Christmas town, your holiday spirit will be revved up and ready for Santa. This cute wooden Advent calendar features Santa as the conductor, grinning from ear to ear with what's in store for the kids.
Each of the two boxcars features super cute Christmas themed graphics on their 24 drawers. Just in case supplies run short, there's a similar Christmas Train Advent calendar at just ten bucks more, with a little fancier boxcars.
These advent calendars would be a great gift for your kids, but you could also use them to create a special series of surprises for your husband by filling the drawers with sweet, sentimental and romantic gifts from cool cuff links and chocolates, to scented tea lights and massage oil.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kurt Adler Santa Workshop Musical Advent Calendar
Our Review
When it comes to the real wow factor, this wooden Advent calendar from Kurt Adler delivers in a big way. Its unique octagon shape is painted in wintery blue. Impressively sized, it creates a beautifully festive addition to your Christmas décor.
Four different groups of six red painted doors are accented with a gold knob and white numbered font. They surround the octagon interspersed with lovely panels painted with happy holiday scenes. Front and center is a scenic view of a snow covered house in the night sky.
On the top of the calendar, Santa is studiously working at his green desk, hurrying to paint the handcrafted toys he will be delivering to good girls and boys on Christmas Eve night. Surrounding Santa is a collection of miniature toys from dolls, to snowmen, nutcrackers, building blocks, drums and cars, all of which will be found behind the numbered doors.
This beautiful wooden Advent calendar happily chimes out “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, and if that doesn’t put you in the holiday spirit, I’m not sure what will. Another musical wooden Advent calendar, the Mr. Christmas Animated Musical Advent House, plays 24 different holiday tunes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Byers’ Choice Christmas Village Advent Calendar
Our Review
This Advent calendar features a scene that feels like it's right out of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Built to last out of high-quality wood, 24 little doors with the tiniest knobs open up to reveal the surprises behind. Horses and sleighs, carolers and neighbors, all create a heartwarming scene that will keep everyone excited about the big day to come. One of the things you'll love about this calendar is that it comes with a sturdy wooden storage box to keep it safe once the holiday has passed.