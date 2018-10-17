11 Best Wooden Advent Calendars for Christmas (2018)

Our Review

We love this festive Christmas tree-shaped wooden Advent calendar because it’s so perfect for your smallest children. The painted tree with sparkling accents stands about 16 inches high, and it’s perched on a sturdy wooden base that doubles as a box to hold the adorable ornament decorations, which are included. Each ornament is decorated differently in holiday patterns and Christmas themes. You and your little ones can choose a special ornament each day leading up to Christmas, to create a sparkling and ever-changing piece of art. Mark the arrival of the big day by topping the tree with the sparkling star ornament. You can add to your family’s holiday cheer by reading aloud the poem on the back of the tree.

This special calendar is sure to be a family favorite because it’s also a great way to help promote and reinforce many developmental skills as children grow from year to year. Use the numbers on the tree to help your youngest children with number recognition and to learn to count both forward and backward.

Because this Advent calendar is so sturdy, once your kids have outgrown it, you can regift it to friends of family with little ones too. Another fun option for your kids this year is the Melissa & Doug Classic Wooden Christmas Nativity Set. Sturdy enough for little hands, it also comes with the Christmas story that you can share during your special family reading time.

Get your smaller kiddos the Melissa & Doug Holiday Christmas Tree Wooden Chunky Puzzle, with 13 pieces to build skills and their excitement for Christmas.