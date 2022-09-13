15 Best German Christmas Pyramids for 2022

If you want something both large and austere, this pyramid makes a fine monument to the season.

What’s most striking about this one is that the overall form gives it the impression of a cathedral in and of itself. The top static tier serves more as a function of the construction and looks like a bell tower on a church and hides much of the spinning rod.

Speaking of bells, they adorn the arches of the lower tiers bringing a hint of gold, which itself is more starkly contrasted with the dark brown pillars anchoring the fence pieces. The larger pillars supporting each level also have a subtle, but interesting construction.

The middle tier features sheep and the shepherd, while the bottom teir features the Holy Family along with those bringing gifts to Jesus.

The whole pyramid is 13 inches tall and nine inches wide. Small white tapers will work nicely with this.