21 Best Wooden Advent Calendars for Christmas

With drawers and doors to hide secret treasures, each day leading up to Christmas morning becomes more and more exciting, thanks to advent calendars. But who says they’re just for kids? Here are some of the best wooden advent calendars for Christmas, but if you’re shopping specifically for a man, these advent calendars are awesome options.
This wooden Advent calendar by Kurt Adler is the perfect way to bring Christmas cheer to your home this holiday season. The timeless Advent calendar will give your home’s holiday décor that wow factor, amping up your family’s holiday anticipation, and bringing the spirit of Christmas spirit alive.
This 13-inch led wooden advent calendar features a tan design is accented by dark brown for a clean, modern look. When switched on, this house illuminates from within. It is made out of sturdy, high quality wood that has been lightly stained to give the beautiful design more dimension.
The stable base helps to ensure that you don’t have to worry about it falling or breaking, so it’s perfectly Grinch-proof. Tuck small candies, tiny ornaments, or special messages into the drawers so that every day leading up to the big one reveals something extra special.
This Christmas House Advent calendar is thoughtfully designed with 24 numbered doors, behind which small surprises can be hidden for each of the 24 days of Advent. The high quality wooden Advent calendar is super durable because of the excellent wooden construction.
This single piece can be the beginning upon which your family’s holiday collection grows each and every year. Add to the snowy Christmas scene with pretty flocked miniature trees, and a group of brightly painted wooden nutcracker soldiers.
Each year you can continue to build your collection of accessories to display around your beautiful wooden Advent calendar, creating a whole Christmas village that will delight you as well as your family and friends.
We love this festive Christmas tree-shaped wooden Advent calendar because it’s so perfect for your smallest children. The painted tree with sparkling accents stands about 16 inches high, and it’s perched on a sturdy wooden base that doubles as a box to hold the adorable ornament decorations, which are included. Each ornament is decorated differently in holiday patterns and Christmas themes. You and your little ones can choose a special ornament each day leading up to Christmas, to create a sparkling and ever-changing piece of art. Mark the arrival of the big day by topping the tree with the sparkling star ornament. You can add to your family’s holiday cheer by reading aloud the poem on the back of the tree.
This special calendar is sure to be a family favorite because it’s also a great way to help promote and reinforce many developmental skills as children grow from year to year. Use the numbers on the tree to help your youngest children with number recognition and to learn to count both forward and backward.
Because this Advent calendar is so sturdy, once your kids have outgrown it, you can regift it to friends of family with little ones too. Another fun option for your kids this year is the Melissa & Doug Classic Wooden Christmas Nativity Set. Sturdy enough for little hands, it also comes with the Christmas story that you can share during your special family reading time.
Get your smaller kiddos the Melissa & Doug Holiday Christmas Tree Wooden Chunky Puzzle, with 13 pieces to build skills and their excitement for Christmas.
A fun and festive way to count down the days, from the beginning of Advent until Christmas day, this Kurt Adler wooden Advent calendar features a large green Christmas tree with 24 small golden hooks. Each is poised to hang one of the included 24 tiny, detailed ornaments. From candy, trees, stockings, and wreaths, to adorable snowmen, and birds, each one is its own holiday surprise.
Standing next to the tree is a snowman wearing a black top hat, a green and white striped scarf, and a red and green coat. This cute guy is holding an actual bristled mini-broom. The base that holds the snowman and tree is a large red wooden chest with 24 numbered doors, one for each of the tree ornaments (and perhaps some other tiny surprises.)
A tiny lamb sweetly gazes upon a magical scene, the nativity, the birth of Christ. This lovely wooden advent calendar lights up a traditional nativity scene at the top, including trees, sheep, Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus. The multi-layered design creates a three dimensional appearance that captivate kids little and big.
The natural wood box has a beautiful look that can go with any of your other holiday decorations. With 24 tiny drawers to stash holiday goodies from gold covered chocolate coins, to tiny Christmas ornaments and other trinkets and treasures, this pretty wooden Advent calendar is also among the more affordably priced options, which makes it awesome for gift-giving too.
When it comes to the real wow factor, this wooden Advent calendar from Kurt Adler delivers in a big way. Its unique octagon shape is painted in wintery blue. Impressively sized, it creates a beautifully festive addition to your Christmas décor.
Four different groups of six red painted doors are accented with a gold knob and white numbered font. They surround the octagon interspersed with lovely panels painted with happy holiday scenes. Front and center is a scenic view of a snow covered house in the night sky.
On the top of the calendar, Santa is studiously working at his green desk, hurrying to paint the handcrafted toys he will be delivering to good girls and boys on Christmas Eve night. Surrounding Santa is a collection of miniature toys from dolls, to snowmen, nutcrackers, building blocks, drums and cars, all of which will be found behind the numbered doors.
This beautiful wooden Advent calendar happily chimes out “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, and if that doesn’t put you in the holiday spirit, I’m not sure what will. Another musical wooden Advent calendar, the Mr. Christmas Animated Musical Advent House, plays 24 different holiday tunes.
With angels and animals setting the stage for the arrival of Jesus, this adorable wooden Advent calendar strikes the perfect balance between Christmas whimsy and the real story of Christmas. Perfect for a family with kids, or lovely as an early Christmas gift idea for your family or friends, this sweet blue and brown calendar looks homey in any house.
It features a barnyard mural in the center, surrounded by 24 drawers, each containing magnetic figures. These whimsical figures can be played with and then placed around the barnyard, to complete the magical nativity scene. A simpler plain wooden Advent calendar is even more affordable, but doesn’t offer as many options for little kid play.
As winter falls on a beautiful Bavarian village, you can picture scenes of quaint lighted houses, street lamps and snow covered trees, all at the ready to instill you with the spirit of Christmas. This Advent calendar has all that along the top, along with a couple of cute characters out dressed for the chilly weather.
In the center of the 24 boxes for each day of Advent, of a snowy scene with a cathedral shows that Santa is indeed on his way.
For a different kind of calendar countdown, one that doesn’t involve treats or presents, check out the cute Primitives by Kathy Christmas Countdown Wood Blocks Snowman Set.
From the minute this tiny train chugs into the station in Christmas town, your holiday spirit will be revved up and ready for Santa. This cute wooden Advent calendar features Santa as the conductor, grinning from ear to ear with what’s in store for the kids.
Each of the two boxcars features super cute Christmas themed graphics on their 24 drawers. This Advent calendar would be a great gift for your kids, but you could also use them to create a special series of surprises for your husband by filling the drawers with sweet, sentimental and romantic gifts from cool cuff links and chocolates, to scented tea lights and massage oil.
This Advent calendar features a scene that feels like it’s right out of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Built to last out of high-quality wood, 24 little doors with the tiniest knobs open up to reveal the surprises behind. Horses and sleighs, carolers and neighbors, all create a heartwarming scene that will keep everyone excited about the big day to come. One of the things you’ll love about this calendar is that it comes with a sturdy wooden storage box to keep it safe once the holiday has passed.
The Christmas season is filled with festive treats, and gingerbread houses, which have been around since the 1600s, are always on display, tempting you with sweet scenes and lots of candy and frosting. If you don’t have the energy to make one yourself, get one for the family that can be used every year and take the pressure off you. This adorable wooden gingerbread house features cleverly decorated doors and drawers ready for you to fill with treats and tiny gifts.
Brilliantly painted, it features a gingerbread man, faux gumdrops and candy cane trims. It’s also one of the more affordable options in the category. At just 10.5 x 8 x 9.5 inches, it won’t take up a huge amount of space, but can be a focal point for your holiday decorating.
This snowy village will evoke all your memories of childhood Christmas dreams. It features two levels of diorama winter village scenes, separated by two rows of tiny drawers for your Advent surprises. This wooden Advent calendar has a bright shooting star at the top, where Santa and his sleigh are perched for his Christmas Eve deliveries to the children.
To add even more magic, this carefully painted piece lights up brilliantly with LED lights to make it inviting in the evening as well as in daylight. Another plus? This has a super stable base to keep it from toppling over – a key when you know kids will be touching it daily.
Does your family tradition include a new book each Christmas that helps to remind your family of the real meaning for the season? Then you might love this wooden storybook Advent calendar that looks almost like a real book, but opens to reveal diorama Christmas scenes at the top and 12 drawers on each side for your holiday surprises. It’s richly lacquered in brilliant red and features touches of gold scrollwork along with reindeer and Santa’s sleigh on the cover.
We also like this adorable storybook Advent calendar from Clever Creations that opens up to drawers and a beautiful Christmas tree that can be decorated with tiny ornaments each day.
Is there any image more reflective of Christmas that a scene of children staring longingly into the windows of a toy shop all decorated for Christmas? That’s what’s depicted in this brilliantly painted wooden Advent calendar from Vermont Christmas Company that includes a puppy, kitten, a lovely Christmas tree and plenty of holiday toys. This beautiful piece is a nice size at 15 by 20 inches, so it makes a great centerpiece for a console table or fireplace hearth. You’ll love the quality in this Advent calendar, and it comes gift boxed so you can store it to use for years to come.
If you love that old world Christmas look, you’re going to love the vintage style images of Santa Claus on this elegant wooden Advent calendar from Primitives by Kathy. The image on each drawer is different, but all harken back to simpler times reminiscent of kindness and giving. This would be a lovely gift for an adult on your Christmas list, as it takes away the cartoonish images of Santa and looks polished and pretty.
We also think you’ll love the size, which also means larger drawers that measure 2.5 inches square, allowing you to fill them with more substantial gifts. This piece also features two wall mounting hooks if you’d prefer to hang it versus having it on a tabletop.
At Christmas, every child dreams of getting a sneak peek into the happenings at Santa’s North Pole workshop, and this clever Advent calendar allows them to do just that. The two level diorama has Santa and his number one elf up top, while below, a cozy workshop features elves, a fireplace with logs, work tables and various presents in progress. Your kids will love flipping the switch to illuminate these scenes with bright LED lights that really bring them to life. And don’t worry about a plug and cord, the lights run on two AA batteries (not included) so you can set it up wherever you’d like.
If you’re in search of an advent calendar that adds both light and a touch of animation, the Clever Creations wooden advent calendar adds a beautiful presence to your holiday decor, along with all the fun of daily gifts leading up to Christmas day. Lit from inside with LED lights, this calendar features both drawers and beautifully details holiday scenes that also light up when you’ve turned the lights down low.
The top features a lovely 3D villages with a street light and home, both of which light up, as well as a revolving Christmas tree! And this all operates on three AA batteries (not included.)
Are you more interested in teaching your kids about the birth of Jesus than in giving them candy and treats? This stunning Precious Moments wooden advent calendar will give you a unique and lovely way to do that. Each drawer holds a little figurine and a special reading for each day of advent. By the time they reach Christmas, they will have 24 figurines including Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus, along with the three kings, shepherds, and animals. The top of the calendar removes to create the full Nativity scene and has angels on the top reaching toward that star of wonder. Naturally, you can also put a tiny treat in the drawers to make it even more special.
This DIY advent calendar features six different top decorations with which you can make nine different decorative combinations. We think that’s a seriously clever idea because it allows you to change the out top parts according to your preferences and mood every day, and each day you’ll have a fun new design. Made from high-quality wood materials, you can choose from a winter village, trees, deer, snowmen, and others. In fact, you can even use them in combination.
If you’re trying to keep your partner’s spirits high for the holidays this year, you could fill each drawer with individual tea bags for a tea lover, or an assortment of coffee k-cups for your caffeine addict. Also, think about mini-self care items to make sure you’re encouraging their pampering during a stressful season.
Christmas feels like such a rustic time, and this shabby chic Christmas house advent calendar would be so cute on the mantle or coffee table. The snow-covered red roof and chimney give you that holiday feel, while a sweet wreath over the top window adds to the festive look. This wooden advent calendar features 24 doors, 23 small ones, and a larger one on the 24th for a bigger Christmas Eve surprise!
At nearly 17 inches tall, it makes an impressive start to the season and will have your little ones giddy hoping to find each day’s surprise.
If you’re looking to create a fun family activity around what seems like a different holiday season this year, this DIY wooden advent calendar has all the potential to be a huge amount of fun. It comes with all the cute wooden handles to add, as well as number embellishments, but it’s easily paintable, or you could even hot glue different paper fronts on the drawers before adding numbers and handles.
For a rustic look, you could paint the case green and leave the drawers natural, embellishing them with little pine cones and branches. For a child, you can add stickers and other fun decorations.