7 Best Hand Sanitizing Stations: Your Buyer’s Guide

With businesses and schools looking to reopen there is a major need for easy access to hand sanitizer. Having a hand sanitizing station at your office, business or classroom is a smart and efficient move. There are different stations that fill specific needs and these are the best options in an easy buyer’s guide.

Why Should You Buy a Hand Sanitizing Station?

If you are getting ready to reopen your business whether it be a restaurant, warehouse, bar, or whatever, you are going to want to take all precautions necessary to keep your employees and patrons safe. Strategically positioning these hand sanitizing stations around your business is a great way to keep people safe, healthy, and happy. For bigger businesses, there are bulk buying options where you can buy multiple stations to place around your building.

With schools trying to open soon, there is a massive need for sanitizing stations to keep both teachers and students from spreading any kind of germs. School administrators and superintendents should definitely look into adding these stations to their school buildings. Most of the stands that come with these stations are telescoping so they can be set to a height that kids can reach. Studies have shown that when a person sees a sanitizing station, more often than not, they will use the station, so adding these to your school is a move that will definitely pay off.

What Hand Sanitizing Station is Right for You?

Let's say you have a large restaurant or business or office but don't have a ton of open floor space. Your best bet for investing in new hand sanitizing stations is to get a countertop or wall-mounted station. These stations can be placed nearly anywhere and won't take away from the decor within your walls. They are quick to install and touchless so they are also easy to use. One of the best-looking hand sanitizing stations out there is this one from CasaTimo, which is available in both silver and Rose Pink.

Now if you are looking to buy multiple stations to place strategically around your business, office, or school then I suggest investing in the set of two, hand sanitizing stations with a telescoping stand so you can cover more ground and scatter them all over. You will save a bit of money and will prevent the spread of germs and cross-contamination. These stations will hold 1000ml of sanitizer and will work over 30,000 times on just four batteries.

When it comes to buying hand sanitizing stations one of the biggest concerns is how to refill the station when it hits empty. No need to worry. The NxN station comes with two large bottles of hand sanitizer for refills and those two bottles or containers are cost-effective. The NxN station is incredibly durable and easy to use and setup. The only thing you need to pay attention to is refilling and they have made that process super easy.

