7 Best Laser Engravers for Home: Your Easy Buying Guide

Home laser engravers are more popular than ever. Below, we've compiled a list of the best laser engraving machines out there.

How Do Laser Engravers Work?

If you're looking for a thorough breakdown of how laser engraving works, the folks at Laserax have a great article that breaks the science down to layman's terms. They define the art as "a process that vaporizes materials into fumes to engrave permanent, deep marks." Which essentially means your burning your chosen material with precise laser shots.

Of course, your strength and style of laser are going to have a direct correlation as to how deep your engraver will mark. The better focused a laser is the cleaner etches you can achieve. And it's equally important to know the strength of the materials that you're working with. As it's obviously going to be easier to etch and engrave softer materials than it would be to cleanly customize metallic objects.

Can Laser Engravers Cut?

If you've looked through the options on our list, you'll see that the vast majority of laser engravers out there also have the ability to cut through certain materials as well. Though how well is dependent on the type and strength of laser that it carries.

Laser cutters and laser engravers are typically one and the same, but there are models that lean closer toward one specialty over the other. Some lasers are designed more towards the ability to cut, while others are better at engraving and etching. If you need a device that is more adept at one over the other, be sure to check closely to ensure you're picking the right option.

Are Laser Engravers Dangerous?

One of the most important things to remember while operating a laser engraver is that these devices can be very dangerous if not treated with the utmost respect. And truthfully, they can be harmful in a variety of ways.

First, and most obviously, is that you're dealing with a live laser that is designed to burn through materials with ease. While most engravers have a variety of safety features built into them to prevent accidents, they can still cause severe harm should adults or children accidentally interfere with a live laser.

While your laser is actively engraving a project, it can be fascinating to watch its progress as it unfolds. Most units come with protective shields to prevent potential damage from direct eye contact. However, as this blog post from Universal Medical states, it's imperative that you wear additional eye protection in the form of glasses to ensure errant laser radiation doesn't cause you harm.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that laser cutting fumes can be dangerous to your health as well. Air Impurities Removal Systems, Inc. writes about the dangers and how their products can help alleviate them. But for the most part, you should be fine if you just give your device some space as it works.

Do Laser Engravers Work on Metal?

Of course! Obviously the better the laser you purchase the cleaner your device will be able to handle harder surfaces such as metal. But in general, most of the engravers on our list can tackle a wide range of materials.

Our favorite of the list, the xTool D1, touts the ability to engrave on over 100 different types of surfaces. Wood, paper, glass, metal, leather, cardboard, rubber - and even food - your imagination might be your only limit.