7 Best Laser Engravers for Home: Your Easy Buying Guide

Home laser engravers are more popular than ever. And they’re a fantastic gift idea for Dad, Mom, or anyone that loves to work on projects and do crafts at home. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best laser engraving machines out there. If you’re looking for an awesome new piece of hardware to craft some cool stuff, check out our favorite options below.
1. Makeblock xTool D1 Laser Engraver with RotaryPrice: $799.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 60W machine power
- Rotary included
- Compatible with advanced and basic software
- Industrial grade steel design
- Large engraving area
- App, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity
- Can be used with over 100 different materials
- Premium software not included
- Can't handle large scale projects
- Costly
Makeblock has emerged as one of the premier laser engraver providers on the market. They used to focus on more nerdy items, but the awesomeness of these engraving machines is undeniable.
One of their most impressive options is the Makeblock xTool D1 Laser Engraver with Rotary. The rotary is a crucial inclusion as it allows for crafters to engrave cylindrical objects. Its 60W machine power and 10W laser module ensure clean cuts. And Makeblock’s engraver allows for speeds of up to 9,600mm per minute.
Assembly is pretty straightforward, taking roughly 10 to 20 minutes. The engraving machine is solidly built with industrial-grade steel. And it sports an impressive engraving area of 17 by 16-inches.
One of the most consumer-friendly aspects of the xTool D1 is that it’s compatible with both experienced and novice user software. It works with a wide variety of materials (over 100), including glass, metal, wood, leather, and more. And safety is built-in thanks to the tool’s protective cover that filters 97% of UV light.
Find more Makeblock xTool D1 Laser Engraver with Rotary information and reviews here.
2. ORTUR Laser Master 2 S2 LU2-2Price: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very fast
- Safety features built-in
- Anti-friction roller
- Compatible with free/premium software
- 1-year warranty
- Smaller workspace than others
- Some report difficult assembly
- No wireless abillity
If you’re looking for a laser engraver that has some serious speed, the ORTUR Laser Master 2 S2 LU2-2 is a fantastic option. It touts the ability to engrave at speeds up to 10,000 mm/minute. But it’s safe while doing so, with numerous safeguards built-in that will shut down engraving and cutting should the machine sense anything isn’t right.
The Laser Master 2 has a workspace of 500mm by 540mm. It comes mostly preassembled and should take roughly 10 minutes to complete. It’s compatible with free and premium software options once you connect the device to your Windows or Mac via USB. It’s impressively accurate with a laser focus spot of .07 by .06. And it has an anti-friction roller to ensure it completes each job as smoothly as possible.
Find more ORTUR Laser Master 2 information and reviews here.
3. LaserPecker Pro Portable EngraverPrice: $569.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact size
- Great app functionality
- Auto-focusing support stand
- Novice friendly
- Smaller workspace
- Have to upgrade to Deluxe/Super model for carrying case
- Have to upgrade to Deluxe/Super model for protective shields
The LaserPecker L1 Pro Suit Portable Engraver is a great option for those looking for a smaller machine that’s easy to take on the go. And there are numerous models to choose from so you can decide how little or how much you want to splurge.
It’s designed for easy setup and travel, so its workspace is a bit smaller than others. But it still touts the ability to be super precise with .15mm accuracy and a 405nm laser. It also sports an auto-focusing support stand that will adjust the device to the appropriate height. And, of course, there are numerous safety features built-in to ensure it’s not dangerous to use.
Find more LaserPecker Pro Portable Engraver information and reviews here.
4. NEJE Master 2S PlusPrice: $359.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Minimalistic in size
- Comes mostly preassembled
- Android and iOS Apps
- Lots of software options, including NEJE
- Two-year warranty included
- Slower speeds than others
- Pretty small workspace
- Laser not quite as potent
The NEJE Master 2S Plus looks minimalist, but it has a lot going for it. It’s one of the more user-friendly options thanks to its multitude of software options – one of which is Android functionality. And its compact design ensures it can fit atop nearly any desktop.
There’s a very compact Mini version measuring in at 110mm by 120mm if you’ll just be tinkering with smaller crafts. Otherwise, the Master 2S Plus will give you 255mm by 440mm of real estate to work with. It’s compatible with LaserGRBL (free) and Lightburn (premium) as most others are. But they also offer their own 1st party NEJE software too. Which allows for iOS and Android app use which is super convenient.
Find more NEJE Master 2S Plus Engraving Machine information and reviews here.
5. ATOMSTACK A5 Pro+ Laser EngraverPrice: $489.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compressed-spot tech offers clean cuts
- Can both laser engrave and laser cut
- Compatible with numerous free/premium software options
- Full-metal design ensures accuracy and durability
- Weaker laser power than others
- Needs repeated cutting for deeper materials
- No app or Wi-Fi functionality
The ATOMSTACK A5 Pro+ Laser Engraver is one of the more inexpensive options to get an engraver into your home. Yet it still offers considerable upside for those interested in engraving for fun.
The ATOMSTACK A5 Pro+ sports compressed-spot technology. Meaning it has a thin laser focus of .16mm by .19mm to ensure really clean cuts and requires no focusing. Laser power gets up to about 6W to provide suitable depth. And the engraving area is roughly 16.1-inches by 15.7-inches.
ATOMSTACK confirms you can work with plenty of materials, such as stainless steel, acrylic, wood, leather, paper, rubber, porcelain, brass, and more. The device works with a slew of supported software, both premium and free to use. But you’ll need a computer as it’s USB compatible only.
Find more ATOMSTACK A5 Pro Laser Engraver information and reviews here.
6. OMTech Upgraded CO2 Laser Engraver CutterPrice: $2,599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two-way pass-through feature is ideal for longer materials
- Strong 55W laser
- Quality LCD display for progress and edits
- Transparent cutting window
- Large work surface
- Premium software included
- No rotary ability
- Wired computer connection only
- Larger than most other models
If you plan to work on larger-sized projects, you may want to go ahead and splurge on the OMTech Upgraded CO2 Laser Engraver Cutter. It offers a whopping cutting surface of 16-inches by 24-inches. It features a two-way pass-through feature that allows for extremely long materials to pass from one side through the other of the machine with ease. And a red dot guidance beam is even added in so that you can ensure proper placement of the items you’re working on.
OMTech’s engraver touts an impressively strong 55W laser. It’s extremely speedy with its ability to engrave items at up 500mm per second. A transparent viewing window is built-in to keep tabs on your project while ensuring safety. A real-time digital LCD display keeps tabs on each item’s progress. Its air pump system keeps the engraving/cutting process clear of heat and gasses. And there’s an automatic shutdown sensor if anything goes awry.
Lightburn laser cutting software comes included with the engraver’s purchase which is a nice bonus. And OMTech’s device is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux to accommodate almost all setups.
Find more OMTech Upgraded CO2 Laser Engraver Cutter information and reviews here.
7. Aufero Portable Laser EngraverPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for portability and easy to use
- Three different models to meet your specific needs
- Engraving speed of up to 5,000mm a minute
- Five-point safety system
- Comes preassembled
- No app functionality
- No rotary ability
- Premium software not included
The Aufero Portable Laser Engraver is a fan favorite due to how accessible it is. It’s designed to be portable. And it comes preassembled so you won’t need to waste any time putting the engraver together.
There are three models available to choose from. In short, the LU2-4-SF (short focus) is ideal for engraving harder materials. While the LU2-4-LF (long focus) is the model you want if you’ll be doing a lot of cutting. And the LU2-2 Fixed Focus engraver is the least expensive, but it’s not quite as powerful as the other two models.
It touts advanced firmware that allows for up to 32 instructions. It’s compatible with a wide variety of software and can be utilized on Windows, Mac, and Linux. It can hit engraving speeds of up to 5,000mm a minute. And it features a solid engraving area of 7.1″ by 7.1″.
Safety is paramount thanks to the system’s five-point protection system. One of which is a protective laser cover that ensures you can watch your project in progress without having to wear goggles or glasses. And it doesn’t hurt that the whole unit will look pretty slick in your workspace too.
Find more Aufero Portable Laser Engraver information and reviews here.
How Do Laser Engravers Work?
If you're looking for a thorough breakdown of how laser engraving works, the folks at Laserax have a great article that breaks the science down to layman's terms. They define the art as "a process that vaporizes materials into fumes to engrave permanent, deep marks." Which essentially means your burning your chosen material with precise laser shots.
Of course, your strength and style of laser are going to have a direct correlation as to how deep your engraver will mark. The better focused a laser is the cleaner etches you can achieve. And it's equally important to know the strength of the materials that you're working with. As it's obviously going to be easier to etch and engrave softer materials than it would be to cleanly customize metallic objects.
Can Laser Engravers Cut?
If you've looked through the options on our list, you'll see that the vast majority of laser engravers out there also have the ability to cut through certain materials as well. Though how well is dependent on the type and strength of laser that it carries.
Laser cutters and laser engravers are typically one and the same, but there are models that lean closer toward one specialty over the other. Some lasers are designed more towards the ability to cut, while others are better at engraving and etching. If you need a device that is more adept at one over the other, be sure to check closely to ensure you're picking the right option.
Are Laser Engravers Dangerous?
One of the most important things to remember while operating a laser engraver is that these devices can be very dangerous if not treated with the utmost respect. And truthfully, they can be harmful in a variety of ways.
First, and most obviously, is that you're dealing with a live laser that is designed to burn through materials with ease. While most engravers have a variety of safety features built into them to prevent accidents, they can still cause severe harm should adults or children accidentally interfere with a live laser.
While your laser is actively engraving a project, it can be fascinating to watch its progress as it unfolds. Most units come with protective shields to prevent potential damage from direct eye contact. However, as this blog post from Universal Medical states, it's imperative that you wear additional eye protection in the form of glasses to ensure errant laser radiation doesn't cause you harm.
Finally, it's worth mentioning that laser cutting fumes can be dangerous to your health as well. Air Impurities Removal Systems, Inc. writes about the dangers and how their products can help alleviate them. But for the most part, you should be fine if you just give your device some space as it works.
Do Laser Engravers Work on Metal?
Of course! Obviously the better the laser you purchase the cleaner your device will be able to handle harder surfaces such as metal. But in general, most of the engravers on our list can tackle a wide range of materials.
Our favorite of the list, the xTool D1, touts the ability to engrave on over 100 different types of surfaces. Wood, paper, glass, metal, leather, cardboard, rubber - and even food - your imagination might be your only limit.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.