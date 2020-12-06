11 Best Cheap Gaming Desks: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Eureka Ergonomic Z2 50.6″ Gaming Desk isn’t exactly cheap, but for what it offers, it’s a great deal compared to its competitors at the price. The desk should provide you with everything you need to have a superb gaming experience. The desk is quite large at about 50-inches. It provides you plenty of real estate for your keyboard, mouse, and multiple displays. As well as additional room for accessories, notes, and more. There’s even a built-in storage area on the right side of the desk for cords and small accessories.

I’ve installed the desk myself, and it wasn’t complex whatsoever. The effort took roughly an hour and a half while paying half attention to a movie on (Avengers: Endgame FYI). It wasn’t complex whatsoever, and Eureka even throws in a few additional pieces of hardware to ensure nothing goes awry.

Once built the desk looks fantastic. It sports an array of LED lights that are powered by USB. Colors include red (which matches perfectly with the desk’s large red mouse mat), blue, green, purple, yellow, and cyan. And there are retractable arms on the left and right corners of the desk for headsets and such.

There’s a cup holder on the right to keep your desk space clear. The back area has open portions so that your various cords can be stowed away nicely. The finish of the wood is quite gorgeous, and as is the comfortable mat for your keyboard and mouse. All in all, it’s a bit pricey, but the Eureka Ergonomic Z2 is worth it compared to similarly-sized options and styles on the market.

*A complimentary unit was provided by Eureka but did not influence the subjectivity of our review.