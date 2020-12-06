11 Best Cheap Gaming Desks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Choosing the right gaming desk can be a daunting decision. There’s a lot of factors to consider, including size, design, and functionality. But there’s no reason to stress because we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find our breakdown of the absolute best cheap gaming desks for sale right now that will have you gaming like a pro right from your home.
-
1. Tangkula 47.5-Inch Gaming DeskPrice: $164.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of space both up top for your gaming and below for your legs.
- Comes equipped with a games rack, cupholder, adjustable monitor stand, headset rack and more.
- Free shipping unlike others in its class.
- Isn’t considered “cheap” by everyone.
- It doesn’t offer built-in LED lights like the Kinsal Blade Series 47-Inch Gaming Desk.
- Assembly is a bit intensive.
The Tangkula 47.5-inch Gaming Desk is the best offering on our list for most. With everything it does to compliment your gaming setup, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option.
It’s got dedicated space for your games. There’s a cupholder on your left and a headphones/VR headset rack on your right. In front of you resides the 22-inch monitor stand, which also touts adjustability in height.
That leaves a pretty much empty 47.5-inches of PVC carbon fiber workspace for you to do with as you please. The K-shaped leg design with adjustable feet promises balanced stability with nothing to bang your legs on. And with the ability to bear 220-pounds, it should easily handle whatever your throw atop it.
Find more Tangkula 47.5-Inch Gaming Desk information and reviews here.
-
2. Kinsal Blade Series 47-Inch Gaming Desk with LED LightsPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It comes with pretty much everything you’d want for a reasonable price.
- LED lights offer cool effects to match your gaming room.
- Large desktop with plenty of space above and below.
- $150 may be too steep for some.
- Does not offer free shipping.
- Assembly is a bit intensive.
The Kinsal Blade Series 47-Inch Gaming Desk with LED Lights just emits awesomeness. It’s currently shipping with a free King Sized mouse pad, which just adds extra coolness to the design. But without it, it’s still one sweet looking setup.
As you would expect, there are controller and game case holders, a headset rack, a cupholder, extra storage space below the keyboard and more. The Z-shaped design gives ample leg space. And the carbon fiber surface looks great while ensuring your accessories don’t slip, there’s no corrosion and oxidation resistance.
The built-in LED lights add a ton of character to this Kinsal Blade Series design. You can change between six colors and can switch between monochromatic change, flash and breathing modes. For $10 more, you can opt to get the Kinsal Blade Series 47-Inch Gaming Desk with a red frame instead of the standard gray. Accent the design with the red LED and now we’re talking one badass gaming setup.
Find more Kinsal Blade Series 47-Inch Gaming Desk with LED Lights information and reviews here.
-
3. Eureka Ergonomic Z2 50.6″ Gaming DeskPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tons of room with a width of 50+ inches.
- Ergonomic and spacial, with a built-in storage compartment, wire slots, and more.
- Built-in lighting with six different colors.
- Great looking and comfortable large mousepad/keyboard pad included.
- Headphone set hook and cupholder are super convenient.
- Carbon fiber textured surface is sleek and beautiful.
- Not exactly "cheap".
- May be too large for smaller gaming areas.
- Build time is about an hour for most.
The Eureka Ergonomic Z2 50.6″ Gaming Desk isn’t exactly cheap, but for what it offers, it’s a great deal compared to its competitors at the price. The desk should provide you with everything you need to have a superb gaming experience. The desk is quite large at about 50-inches. It provides you plenty of real estate for your keyboard, mouse, and multiple displays. As well as additional room for accessories, notes, and more. There’s even a built-in storage area on the right side of the desk for cords and small accessories.
I’ve installed the desk myself, and it wasn’t complex whatsoever. The effort took roughly an hour and a half while paying half attention to a movie on (Avengers: Endgame FYI). It wasn’t complex whatsoever, and Eureka even throws in a few additional pieces of hardware to ensure nothing goes awry.
Once built the desk looks fantastic. It sports an array of LED lights that are powered by USB. Colors include red (which matches perfectly with the desk’s large red mouse mat), blue, green, purple, yellow, and cyan. And there are retractable arms on the left and right corners of the desk for headsets and such.
There’s a cup holder on the right to keep your desk space clear. The back area has open portions so that your various cords can be stowed away nicely. The finish of the wood is quite gorgeous, and as is the comfortable mat for your keyboard and mouse. All in all, it’s a bit pricey, but the Eureka Ergonomic Z2 is worth it compared to similarly-sized options and styles on the market.
*A complimentary unit was provided by Eureka but did not influence the subjectivity of our review.
Find more Eureka Ergonomic Z2 50.6" Gaming Desk information and reviews here.
-
4. Vitesse 47-Inch Gaming DeskPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built in features to hold your controllers, headsets, drinks.
- Tons of extra real estate thanks to dedicated accessory holders.
- Free mousepad thrown in.
- One of the more expensive models on our list.
- Legs seem a bit less robust than other in its class.
- Assembly may take some time.
With the Vitesse 47-Inch Gaming Desk, we’re beginning to enter the big leagues of gaming dedicated workspaces. It’s comprised of premium density fiberboard that’s topped with a PVC surface. A steel tube frame beneath promises stability and durability. Adjustable feet will make the desk level on any surface and the double wire holes will keep your cords organized.
Like any good gaming desk, it comes with extra space to place your controllers, drinks, and headsets. At 47-inches, that leaves tons of leftover space to get your gaming on atop this gorgeous red desk. And if you’re willing to drop just $10 more, the Vitesse 47-Inch Gaming Desk can get even fancier and come with blue LED lights built in too.
Find more Vitesse 47-Inch Gaming Desk information and reviews here.
-
5. Atlantic Gaming 47.5-Inch Eclipse Gaming DeskPrice: $137.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek looking carbon-fiber design.
- It offers a ton of features with limited real estate.
- The cheapest gaming focused desk for the price.
- Limited desktop space.
- Cupholder and under-desk basket look cheap.
- Assembly may take some time.
It may look small and simplistic, but those that have purchased the Atlantic Gaming Original Gaming Desk love their decision. This gaming desk boasts an incredible review score of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 2,000 verified purchasers. Normally listed at $150, it’s currently knocked down 32% to just $101.81.
The Atlantic Gaming Original Gaming Desk is all about efficiency. The carbon fiber setup houses two speaker stands, an under-desk basket for games, game controller stands, built-in wire-management slots, a rear power strip holder, a 32-ounce cup holder, and a headphone/VR headset hook. If your gaming setup has it, the Atlantic Gaming Original Gaming Desk can likely store it.
Find more Atlantic Gaming 47.5-Inch Eclipse Gaming Desk information and reviews here.
-
6. YIGOBUY 45-Inch Gaming DeskPrice: $137.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek carbon fiber surface and red design.
- Lots of room to maneuver thanks to cup holder and headset hook.
- Reasonably priced.
- Z-shape frame grants extra legroom.
- No controller rack which similar models sport.
- No monitor mount.
- Assembly may take some time.
YIGOBUY’s 45-Inch Gaming Desk comes with the little details you’d come to expect from a gaming specific desk to keep your workspace clear. Headphone/VR headset hook? Check. Cup holder? Check. And the station’s Z-shaped design ensures plenty of legroom with up to 220-pounds of support too.
At 45.3-inches in length, the sleek carbon fiber surface should prove to provide ample space. “Victory” is written on the legs just in case you lost focus on what the ultimate goal is. And the red accents in the design will have YIGOBUY’s offering the standout of your gaming room.
Find more YIGOBUY 45-Inch Gaming Desk information and reviews here.
-
7. Lazzo 41-Inch Gaming DeskPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The efficient design does a lot with just 41-inches of desktop space.
- Corners of the desk can hold speakers, drinks, headphones, etc.
- Under $100.
- 41-inches of desktop space is still a negative.
- Leg room is limited.
- Assembly required.
The Lazzo 41-Inch Gaming Desk is probably the smallest one in our collection. But the way the company designed the desktop helps to make it just as large as its competitors. Each side of the desk it put to good use. Speakers stands are in the back corners of the desk, a cup holder in the front right corner and a headphone/VR headset hook is found in the front left.
Even the monitor gets an elevated position in the center of the desk to make plenty of room for your console and keyboard. The pricepoint is a major plus too coming in at under $100. So if you’re tight on space but still looking for a cheap gaming desktop that’s actually dedicated to games, Lazzo has you covered.
Find more Lazzo 41-Inch Gaming Desk information and reviews here.
-
8. Tangkula 45-Inch Gaming DeskPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eye-popping design.
- Fantastic stability and durability.
- One of the cheapest price points with a flashy look.
- Limited desktop space.
- No accessories to hold your drinks, controllers, headsets, etc.
- Will take some time to assemble.
Although slightly smaller than the Tangkula 47-Inch Gaming Desk, this 45-Inch Gaming Desk from Tangkula is clearly much for focused on its gaming audience. The high-density MDF tabletop is coated with a PVC surface. And the steel tube frame beneath keeps your leg room clear while providing plenty of support.
The red edging makes the entire setup pop. So with a few additional red accessories, you can have your entire gaming setup sporting a professional feel. And at a price point of just $119.99 with an Amazon coupon, having a badass setup won’t break the bank.
Find more Tangkula 45-Inch Gaming Desk information and reviews here.
-
9. AmazonBasics Gaming Computer DeskPrice: $120.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Loads of convenient storage options.
- K-Frame design ensures bars beneath won't get in your way.
- Very reasonably priced.
- Sturdy steel frame.
- No real flair to its design.
- Can only handle a 32-inch monitor.
- Will take some time to assemble.
The AmazonBasics Gaming Computer Desk may be nondescript in design, but it provides everything you’re looking for in a gaming desk at a really reasonable price. Available in black, red, and blue, the desk sports a K-leg design that allows for those sitting to stretch out without the worry of slamming bars into your shin. Plenty of storage options are built into it. There’s an under-desk basket. A cup holder on the right. A headphone hook on the left. And game holders on both sides.
A tablet holder that allows for charging and a controller mount sit on top. As well as a dedicated shelf for a 32-inch monitor. The top of the desk is comprised of carbon fiber laminate to ensure that the wood is never compromised. And the entire frame is comprised of sturdy steel to ensure you won’t have to worry about wobble.
Find more AmazonBasics Gaming Computer Desk information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Massage Corner L Shaped Gaming Desk with Tempered GlassPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Corner L shaped design wastes little space.
- The tempered glass top looks great and is easy to clean.
- Great size for an affordable price.
- A lot of support bars beneath that could prove uncomfortable.
- Tempered glass top could show flaws over time.
- The keyboard drawer looks a bit flimsy.
With Best Massage’s Corner L Shaped Gaming Desk, you’re beginning to get an impressive amount of tabletop real estate at a price that’s still quite affordable. The corner L shaped setup ensures maximum efficiency which wastes little to no space. And the tempered glass promises scratch resistance and an easy to clean surface.
Best Massage states their gaming desk is super sturdy – which it better be considering there are 8 support bars. It’s easy to install and even comes with a free CPU stand that will blend your gaming rig in with the rest of the setup.
Find more Best Massage Corner L Shaped Gaming Desk with Tempered Glass information and reviews here.
-
11. Yaheetech 47-Inch Simple Gaming DeskPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple and clean design.
- One of the cheapest gaming desks available.
- A large anti-scratch and waterproof surface.
- A simple and basic aesthetic.
- No functionality to help store gaming accessories.
- Minor assembly required.
When “simple” is in the name of the product your browsing, you know what to expect. Yaheetech’s Simple Gaming Desk doesn’t have many bells or whistles, but it does sport a clean modern design that would fit well in any gaming room. And simple also indicates it’ll be light on your wallet too.
Their gaming desk’s surface is anti-scratch and waterproof, and it measures in at 47.2-inches wide by 23.6-inches deep. Which should give you ample room for your monitor, keyboard, mouse and some desktop accessories. It’s also quite cheap at just under $75, and an additional 10% comes off of that thanks to a coupon provided by Amazon. The Yaheetech Simple Gaming Desk, but it will certainly fit in well wherever you put it.
Find more Yaheetech 47-Inch Simple Gaming Desk information and reviews here.
Gaming Chairs
If you've made your mind up on the perfect gaming desk, your thoughts should immediately transition toward what you're going to sit in while gaming. Luckily for you, we have a list that should prove to be quite helpful. Check out our list of the Best PC Gaming Chairs and you're sure to find a fantastic new chair to go with your spiffy new desk.
Computer Desks
It may not be obvious to some, but there's no reason whatsoever that the cheap gaming desk you're looking for could also serve as just a typical work station computer desk too. They're all designed to give you ample space to work. And most of these gaming desks are far more aesthetically pleasing than those boring standard computer desks too.
Best Gaming Desks
If you want to cut to the chase and find yourself the best gaming desks, just look to the top of our list. The Tangkula 47.5-inch Gaming Desk provides a ton of real estate with a great look. But if you just want as much desk surface as you can get, the Eureka Ergonomic Z2 50.6" Gaming Desk provides that and a sleek design too.
L Shape Gaming Desk
Some people prefer an L-shaped gaming desk as opposed to a horizontal one. For them, we recommend the Best Massage Corner L Shaped Gaming Desk. It's considerably cheaper than many of the other models on our list. The tempered glass gives it a great look. And the L shaped design ensures you have a ton of room to work with at your disposal.
