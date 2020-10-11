101 Best Gifts for Dad: Your Ultimate List

If you plan to fry up a larger turkey this year, the Bayou Classic 44-Quart Grand Gobbler Turkey Frying Kit should have you covered. The stainless steel stockpot comes with welded handles to ensure it can handle the combined weight of your oil and bird. And with the ability to cook up to a 25-pound turkey, that could be a lot.

The 14-inch wide cooking surface heats the fryer’s pot up quickly. And with the 14-inch diameter top, you should have no issues fitting any tubby turkey within it. The lid comes included, as does Bayou Classic’s patented poultry rack, lift hook, flavor injector, and thermometer.

The Grand Gobbler is a great investment for those looking to fry a turkey this holiday season. Because you won’t just put it away until your next seasonal gathering. You can use it regularly to cook up a country boil, make a large batch of chili for that upcoming cookoff, make large portions of stew or soup, and everything in between. It can fry, boil, and steam, making it one of the most versatile additions to your cooking arsenal.