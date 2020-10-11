101 Best Gifts for Dad: Your Ultimate List

You’re here because you need a gift for your dad. We’ve spent months searching the web for original, offbeat, practical, and just plain awesome gifts. Read on to find the best gifts for dads in 2020.
The Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Gas Grill gives you an iconic grilling brand at a pretty affordable price. If you’re a casual griller, it should be more than effective in getting your outdoor cooking done.
It features 360 square inches of cooking space on the bottom with an additional 170 square inches on its swing-a-way rack for warming. It features porcelain-coated cooking grates and a porcelain-coated steel lid too, ensuring your cooking surface remains clean and your grill’s exterior holds up to the weather.
Staying organized is hard. But it gets a little bit easier with the help of these Dallas Cowboys Fabric Storage Cubes from Franklin Sports. The design is mostly navy with a silver accented lining going around the top and bottom of the cubes. The Cowboys logo and star then sits front and center of the cube to announce your fandom to all.
The storage cubes can hold a decent amount and should play nice with most cube organizers with measurements of 11” x 10.5” x 10.5”. And the non-woven polyester fabric is collapsible should you ever need to store the storage cubes themselves.
If your love of golf rivals your love of the Cowboys, the perfect way to marry the two is by picking up this Dallas Cowboys Golf Bag from Team Golf. It’s an impressive bag with a ton of storage.
There are 14 full-length dividers to ensure all your clubs have a home. There’s also five zippered pockets for storage, a fleeced pocket for your valuables, and a cooler pouch. As well as features such as a spring action stand, a removable rain hood, umbrella holder and towel ring. It’s a fantastic golf bag that would make for an amazing gift. And hey, we even know of some headcovers that would match quite nicely.
Finding a great pair of headphones to give as a gift can be really tough. Some models look great, but sound terrible, while some models that sound amazing are just too expensive for some budgets. These open back headphones split the difference. While definitely still a bit of a splurge, you really get what you pay for with Sennheisers. If your dad loves listening to music, these pro headphones will be much appreciated.
We also recommend a great pair of headphones if you’re shopping for gifts for stepdads as well.
For the traditionalist dad who appreciates classic mens accessories, we recommend a pocket watch. Sure, they’re a little old-fashioned, but that’s also what makes them cool. These watches from Charles Hubert Paris are affordable, but still have some cool design elements that make them feel luxurious.
This smartwatch has an attractive design, and can be used by both Android and iPhone owners. Water-resistant and pre-loaded with tons of different watch faces, this updated smartwatch is ideal for dads who want a smartwatch that looks more like a traditional analog watch.
While battery life is a little limited (about 24 hours on a single charge), that’s actually fairly comparable to other models on the market, including some Apple Watch models. The benefit here is a cheaper price point than with an Apple Watch, while still enjoying a rich suite of features.
Looking for an affordable gift for your dad? This black watch has a really distinctive look, making it perfect for the dad who loves bold accessories. The dial is shatter-resistant, while the whole watch is water-resistant to 165 feet. If you’re not convinced this is the watch for him, browse more men’s watches on sale here.
This eight person tent is great for family camping trips. Backed by a one-year warranty, this tall tent will made family camping trips a lot more comfortable. Your dad might also find it useful if he is a scout master or survivalist. If he needs a smaller tent, browse more Coleman tents here.
Is dad always complaining about his printer? Upgrade him to this user-friendly model from Epson. There’s a large 2.5-inch color LCD screen to navigate menus, which is great for older eyes. He can also print with ease from his iPhone or tablet. With easy set-up and simple menus, this printer is going to ensure he has a lot fewer headaches in the future. If you want to see more options, browse Epson’s catalog of printers here.
Maybe your dad is trying to get back out there and go on some dates. If he’s been wearing a heavy, old-fashioned cologne, help him step up his game with a new scent. One fragrance for men we really like is John Varvatos Acqua. It has an alluring scent with oriental spices, and woods. It is sweet, complex and intriguing. Plus, the dark, minimalist design of the bottle really stands out, and will look cool on his dresser.
Not sure if this scent is right for your dad? Browse more fragrances for men in our guide to the best smelling mens cologne.
Tablets are great productivity tools for work, but they can also be a great way to unwind at the end of the day. This tablet from Samsung is an affordable option that can help dad work smarter and play harder. While the camera and processor are hardly top of the line, they are still pretty solid, and should be up to most tasks your dad needs a tablet to handle. If you want to browse cheaper options, or higher-end models, you can browse more tablets on sale here.
Frequently recommended as one of the best drones for adults who want to use a drone for photography, this solid model from Parrot is great for beginner or intermediate drone hobbyists. While it is a little on the expensive side, it has a large battery that gives you plenty of fly time The controls are user-friendly, which is great for first-timers.
New to the world of drones and don’t know where to start? Before you buy a gift for your dad, browse our guides to the best drones for sale, best camera drones, and best drones under $300.
This item may arrive after Christmas, so you might want to consider the Parrot Anafi drone instead, which will arrive on time.
If dad loves DIY and music in equal measure, this fun kit will let him customize and assemble his very own guitar. He doesn’t even need a soldering iron, since the electrics come pre-assembled and ready to use.
Want to see more options like this? Browse more DIY musical instrument kits here.
If dad loves hot sauce, this set of four spicy blends from Wicked Tickle is a great gift idea for pretty much any occasion. The set includes ghost pepper and habanero hot cauces that are rated “high” on the heat intensity scale.
Your dad is awesome. Show him that he’s your hero with this simple mug. It holds 18 ounces of coffee or beer. Toss in a bag of Deadman’s Reach coffee and you’ve got a complete gift.
Looking for a funny gift or gag gift? This cute gift idea is perfect for the dad who always says he doesn’t want anything for his birthday. A similar product, the ball of nothing, is also available.
-
If you want a shirt that will make dad laugh, this is a nice option. If you want a more sincere shirt, a “Best. Dad. Ever.” long sleeve tee is a nice alternative.
If your dad hails from Texas (or just loves Tex-Mex food), then this cookbook will definitely get his mouth watering. Consider combining the book with a Texas-inspired cutting board to take the theme even further.
Pepper spray is good for fending off attackers, especially when they might overpower you physically. This pepper spray also has the added benefit of UV dye, which can make it easier for law enforcement to identify any assailants that attack you and get away. A safety top prevents accidental discharge. If dad lives in a rough neighborhood or travels abroad for work, this spray might give you both better peace of mind.
If dad is interested in learning more about self defense, perhaps he’d also be interested in this Krav Maga DVD set.
This hatchet is made from American Hickory. Use it to chop firewood at home, or strap it to your pack for serious brush clearing and wood chopping while out in the field. A sheath will protect the blade.
What do you get for a TWD fan who has everything? This special edition of Monopoly is a good place to start. Designed for up to six players, the board and game pieces are inspired by characters and memorable from the franchise. Speed play is also possible with this set, which is perfect for those who hate long, drawn-out games. Game of Thrones Monopoly is also available.
This item may arrive after Christmas, so you may also want to consider The Walking Dead Yahtzee game, which will arrive right on time.
For the dad who loves comic books and comic book movies, this mug is a solid gift. It depicts the way Superman and Superman’s costume have changed over the decades, and is officially licensed. If dad is more of a Marvel fanboy, perhaps these Marvel character pint glasses would be a better option.
What dad doesn’t love the idea of relaxing on the porch in his comfy rocking chair? This classic porch rocker is a great gift for dads who love spending time on the deck or patio. The chair has an oak finish. Some assembly is required, or you can have Amazon provide assembly for around $100.
Whether dad likes to restore old furniture as a hobby, or just needs to spruce up the pieces in his living room, he’ll appreciate this gift. This fancy furniture tonic restores color and glow to wood surfaces. Each bottle is mixed in small batches in Brooklyn by furniture artisans at Christophe Pourny Studio. For darker wood, the company’s Color Reviver can repair damage and fading caused by the sun.
If dad prefers to eat dinner on the couch while he watches TV, this handmade sofa table can keep him from making a mess. The table drapes over the couch cushions, creating a stable surface for plates and drinks. It can be placed on the cushion, or on the armrest. You can browse more handcrafted wood creations from this artisan here.
This item may arrive after Christmas, so you may want to consider this similar tray table instead.
Does your dad have an appreciation for the old-fashioned way of doing things? Maybe this old-timey popcorn maker will fill him with nostalgia. Toss in some fancy popcorn kernels and some gourmet popcorn seasoning, and you’ve got a great gift for any occasion.
Portable air conditioners are great for people who live in apartment buildings, or for those who live in houses with the kind of windows that make in-window units impractical. Dad can take cool air with him from room-to-room throughout the day. The remote control makes it easy to adjust the temperature from across the room, which is a nice added feature. This unit offers a no-drip design, and cools up to 350 sq. ft.
In an age where it seems like everyone has a smartphone, having a home phone seems less important. But for those who live in areas with spotty cell service, having a home phone makes a lot of sense, especially when it’s “free”.
This VOIP phone system lets users make free calls within the United States, and also offers low rates for international calls. Included features are picture caller ID, call waiting, 911/emergency services access, and a 60-day free trial of Ooma Premier (a suite of enhanced calling services and features.)
If you have a dad with diabetes, you want help him keep his sugar level. This smart glucose reader works with his smartphone to help him monitor and manage his blood glucose. This wireless glucose meter is FDA-approved, and works with the free iHealth iGluco app. The glucose monitor is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
Originally printed to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Dickens, these cloth-bound editions are designed to become treasured keepsakes. Whether your dad is new to the works of Dickens, or a long-time admirer of these works, he will be happy to add these collectible editions to his library. If he’s not much of a Dickens fan, maybe he’d prefer a box set of the complete Sherlock Holmes.
If dad’s wallet is worn, frayed, or even torn, a new wallet may be the gift he needs the most. This wallet from Fossil has a handy clip design, ample room for cards, and a slim profile that won’t take up too much room in his pocket. If this style is a little too non-traditional for your dad, browse more men’s wallets and bifolds on sale here.
If your dad is notorious for his terrible jokes, this book will give him even more groan-worthy jokes to bust out at your next family gathering. Another option to consider in this vein would be The Very Embarrassing Book of Dad Jokes, which is slightly more expensive.
This jig saw is great for tackling all kinds of DIY projects. This DEWALT tool is backed by three-year limited warranty covering any defects due to faulty materials or workmanship (from the date of purchase). It’s also covered by DEWALT’s one-year free service contract, where DEWALT will maintain the tool and replace worn parts caused by normal use–for free. A cordless design means he never has to worry about accidentally cutting the cord with the saw, which will give you both better peace of mind.
Need a gift for a dad who loves a good debate? This funny shirt is perfect for any guy who treats arguing like an art form. The shirt is preshrunk, and seems to run a bit small, so keep that in mind before selecting a size for your father.
Heated gloves are a blessing when you have to get up at the crack of dawn to snow blow the driveway after a storm. These gloves come in a variety of sizes, so it will be easy to find a pair that will fit your dad like…well, like a glove. The gloves take about 3.5 hours to recharge, but then stay warm for between 2.5 and six hours, depending on heat setting selected.
If dad loves gadgets, this security camera from Withings will definitely appeal to him. Not only does it let you monitor your home from your phone, but you can also track air quality ratings. The camera also supports two way audio and noise detection alerts. The camera also lights up and can play music, making it a nice addition to a nursery or kid’s room
Is dad getting serious about his fitness routine? Help him train smarter with this wristband from Atlas Wearables. The large touchscreen is perfect for older eyes, while the onboard tech tracks everything from calorie burn to reps. The wearable will also track stability, volume, power, efficiency and V02 Max. The wristband automatically recognizes over 50 exercises, and doesn’t require you to keep a smartphone close at hand during all workouts.
If the form factor is a little too funky for him, he might prefer a Fitbit. Our Fitbit comparison guide can help you figure out which model is right for him, while our Fitbit vs. Garmin post shows how Fitbit stands up against similar wearables from Garmin.
Do you have fond childhood memories of fishing with dad? If the two of you haven’t gone fishing in years, pick up a new rod for him, and head down to his favorite fishing hole. The “Ugly Stik” is ultra-light, and user-friendly. You can browse more rod and reel combos from Shakespeare here. You may also be interested in our guide to the best breathable waders for fishing.
Looking for more unique gift ideas? Browse our new gift guide to find the most unique gifts for men.
This engraved hammer is a thoughtful gift for someone who has taught you important life skills, and supported you when times were tough. This hammer is not merely a decorative item. Since it is made from durable steel, it can be used to tackle any minor household task.
The Sandman is one of the most hauntingly beautiful comics of all time, and a true masterpiece. Whether Dad is new to the series, or read the original comics when they first hit stores, he will appreciate having so many issues tucked in one epic volume. This omnibus edition includes the first 37 issues of the series. The second ominous edition collects the remaining 38 issues.
If dad already owns the original comics or a collected edition, he may be interested in The Annotated Sandman, which reprints all of the comics in black and white, and provides detailed annotations that explain all of the complex historical, religious, and mythological references packed into every issue of the comic.
If Dad needs a new chair for his office, study, or library, this old-fashioned wingback chair is a stellar choice. It’s got a vintage flair that will appeal to men who love the good old days. If he prefers cushier, less formal furnishings, we also like this rocker recliner.
If your dad loves singing in the shower, this cool showerhead will make his mornings much more fun. The showerhead includes a rechargeable Bluetooth speaker, so he can sing along with his favorite playlists. The battery lasts for about seven hours on a charge, so he should expect to recharge it once every week or so.
Looking for similar gift ideas? You should also visit our posts on the best high pressure shower heads, the best water saving shower heads, and the best LED shower heads.
This book is a great gift for entrepreneurs, or for dads at any level of the business world. Dads who have an interest in neuroscience and psychology will also enjoy this book. If you think he’d prefer a business book with a lighter tone, consider the quirky title Tune In to Wow Leadership: 10 Lessons Learned from America’s Favorite Shows.
This showstopping gift is perfect for the dad who enjoys a good glass of whiskey at the end of the day. The sailing ship motif makes this gift especially nice for sailors, retired Navy men, or just any dad who loves travel. This is definitely a gift that will take his breath away.
Looking for presents for dad in the grooming department? If dad’s beard could use a little TLC, this hydrating beard oil will keep even the longest of beards looking soft, and make the hair much more manageable.
This beard oil is infused with avocado and sunflower seed oil, menthol and eucalyptus. It can be used daily. If dad prefers the clean-shaven look, you can browse Proraso’s great shaving products here. You may also want to read our guides to the best beard butters and beard washes.
Guy on Fire: 130 Recipes for Adventures in Outdoor Cooking is a great gift for dads who love grilling, watching the Food Network, or tailgating. If dad loves super-sized, super-spicy food, then this book will definitely get him excited to fire up the grill. You can check out more books by Guy Fieri here.
Is your dad always complaining about stressful, confusing video conferences where everyone is talking over each other? The Meeting Owl may be the perfect gift to make his work days less stressful.
Here’s how it works. You place the Owl in the center of a conference room. The Owl is a mic, camera, and speaker, all-in-one. When the meeting begins, the Owl will automatically highlight who is speaking. And because there are eight mic and a 360 degree camera, everyone can be seen and heard.
If your dad owns his own business, or just works remotely, this device may be his new favorite thing.
This fun shave ice party kit is great for dads who love summer parties and sweet treats. This kit includes three flavor of syrup (cherry, grape, and blue raspberry), along with the ice shaving machine, 25 spoon straws, 25 snow cone cups, and three push-pull pourers. The shaver is backed by a one-year warranty. The fact that you can choose regular or sugar-free syrups in your gift pack is nice, particular if dad is diabetic or trying to cut back on sugar. This is a fun gift that will bring out dad’s inner child.
If dad needs a new pair of shades, this great sunglasses protect his eyes, and also help him show some team pride. The Steelers style is pictured above, but styles for many other NFL teams are available via the link below. You can also browse more sports gear in Amazon’s fan shop.
Every once in a while, a man deserves a proper shave. A slow shave, with fancy shave products. Pamper your dad with this excellent luxury shave set from The Art of Shaving. Unlike a lot of other gift sets out there, this one contains TSA approved mid-size products.
This shaving gift set includes the following items: pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm, and a traditional shave brush made from 100 percent genuine badger hair.
If Dad is constantly missing your calls because his phone battery died, this portable battery pack will ensure his devices stay fully charged, even when he is on the go. It can recharge two devices simultaneously, which makes it great for road trips where two people need to keep their phones juiced up. The charger is backed by an 18 month warranty, and comes with a micro USB cable and carrying pouch.
If you need a cheap gift for your dad, this sign is a nice option to consider. He can display it on the walls at home, place it in the garage, or even hang it up at work.
Is dad’s home looking a little boring? Warm things up with this interesting, vintage glass lamp. We love the funky, unusual look of this lamp. It’s definitely a statement piece, but one we think a lot of dads will like.
If your dad is interested in getting into the world of cryptocurrency, then he will need a secure wallet to store that digital currency. The wallet protects against malware, while also tracking your transactions and backing up your accounts in case you need to recover something you lost.
This sleek chronograph is polished, waterproof, and accurate. If you want to get dad a quality watch that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, it’s hard to go wrong with this classic design.
It’s probably whiskey. It might be coffee. Give this mug alone, or with his favorite beverage. No matter what he chooses to fill this mug with, he’s certain to think of you every time he uses it.
Every dad can use more tools, and this handy universal socket is a tool he can use for all manner of projects. Affordable, versatile, and compact, this is a great gift for a minor occasion. It could also be a stocking stuffer.
Dad might be a huge fan of David Attenborough’s nature documentaries, but has he ever read one of Attenborough’s books? If not, Amazing Rare Things is a great place to start. Lushly illustrated, this book explores how the Age of Discovery sparked a great interest in the natural world. Packed with historical illustrations and lots of interesting bits of trivia, this is a must-own book for lovers of history and the natural world.
These GI-inspired boots are great for dads who love militaria, but they’re also ideal for wearing while on a motorcycle, or on days when he wants to feel sure-footed.
Inspired by the design on a pair of rodeo boots, this cool men’s wallet is perfect for the dad who loves Western wear. With room for a dozen cards, plus a photo ID, this slender wallet is surprisingly large in terms of its carrying capacity.
Focusing on the greatest boxers of the 20th Century, this fascinating read is a wonderful gift for boxers, or general fans of the sport. Special emphasis is placed on the careers of legends like John L. Sullivan, Jack Johnson, Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Tyson.
Whether dad is a casual fan or seriously obsessed with the sport, this documentary will captivate him. Starting with the early pre-cursors of the true baseball we know today, this documentary spans centuries of sporting history. Even dads who aren’t into sports may be able to appreciate this documentary for its cultural, social, and historical insights into how baseball history and American history have always been intertwined.
Made from 100 percent Australian merino wool, this ultra-soft scarf won’t scratch like other wools. If you want to keep dad safe and warm, this handsome scarf will do the trick.
If your dad loves pasta and hates shopping for himself, then this foodie gift basket will be just right for him. This gift basket includes organic whole wheat penne, traditional Benedetto Cavalieri pasta from Puglia, Sicilian olive oil, and a tasty, all-natural pasta sauce with no added sugar. If dad is trying to make healthier choices, this gift basket lets him indulge without the guilt.
A tie may not be the most creative gift, but sometimes it’s just the right thing. Whether dad always wears a tie to work and needs more variety in his wardrobe, or he rarely dresses up but would like the option to in the future, this elegant tie will serve him well.
If your dad is one of those guys who already has everything he needs and is super hard to shop for, he will love this tactical pen. This unique pen is not just a writing utensil. It has a glass breaker tip, a bottle opener, and a flashlight built in.
At 1,767 Pieces, the Empire State Building set is quite the beast. It’s highly detailed with 4 facades, a shiny silver-colored antenna tower, and surrounding roads and vehicles at its base to give it a bit more life. Once complete, the set stands at an impressive 21-inches high, 7-inches wide, and 4-inches deep. And it’s 360-degree design ensures it’s great to place somewhere in your home.
The Simbird Eagle Flight Simulator Workstation is an impressive all-inclusive option that promises to be light on both your space and wallet. Within this home flight simulator package comes a PC that runs X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator software. You’ll also get a 48-inch desk to serve as your cockpit. A 34-inch curved monitor serves as your eyes in the sky. And, of course, the kit comes with an avionics rack, rudder pedals, control yoke, a wireless keyboard, and even a set of speakers too.
Your throttle controls can be set for single or multi-engine aircraft with the X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator software coming with around a dozen flying options included with more available online. Whether your a rookie trying to hit the skies from your dorm or a pro just looking for a casual fly from home, the Simbird Eagle Flight Simulator Workstation is a complete and compact option for potential pilots of all types.
Outside of a trip to Disney, the Air Hogs Star Wars RC Millennium Falcon Quad is about as close as it gets to commanding the iconic ship yourself. The Falcon boasts 4 rotors that are concealed within the ship’s body for a clean look and agile abilities. Its 2.4Ghz communication system allows for Solo’s ship to travel up to 200 feet away. It sports authentic sound effects and lights. And there’s even a hyper-drive feature built into the controller to take the iconic craft’s abilities to the next level.
If you need size and space, the Slumberjack Bounty 2.0 Backpack has got you covered. This bad boy offers a whopping 4,900 cubic inches of space, which equals out to about an astounding 80-liters of room. It boasts 12-inch shoulder straps. A stowable multi-weapon carry system that can transport rifles and bows. And it has a built-in rifle rest too so that you have stabilization to nail that perfect shot.
Its filed pack attachment system is fully adjustable so that you can properly fit your weapons according to size. The detachable hydration compartment offers 680 cubic inches of room for your liquids. And the cutting-edge kryptek camo ensures you’ll blend in with the outdoor environment.
The bag’s large side pockets can carry your bipods, optics, and other smaller accessories needed quickly. And it offers the ability to completely remove the main bag from the base frame to create an independent frame hauler for whatever you need to transport.
The Sustain Supply Co. Premium Emergency Survival Bag/Kit is designed to equip you with everything you need to comfortably survive a crisis for up to 72-hours. The emergency kit comes with 12 servings of food and 2 1-liter Aqua Literz waters that tout a 5-year shelf life.
As far as survival gear included, you’ll find filtered straws, emergency blankets, a portable stove, bowls and utensils, fire-making equipment, first aid supplies, and plenty more. All of which are stocked to cover the needs of you and one additional significant other. However, if you need more supplies for a larger family, the Sustain Supply Co. offers a range of sizes so that you can order exactly the survival kit you’d need in a crisis.
If you just want a simple push lawn sweeper to tackle smaller cleanups in your yard, the Scotts 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper is an easy recommendation. It’s reasonably priced. The 26-inch brush-width can cover a ton of area quickly. It’s lightweight yet sturdy thanks to its ABS plastic construction. And the ability to adjust its height ensures it can be set for any grass height.
It comes with a collection hopper that sports tough weather-resistant cloth, so storing and dumping your debris is a breeze. And once you finish making your yard look great again, this yard sweeper can easily fold up and hang on your garage wall so that it’s out of the way while out of use.
Great for both work and outdoor play is the Milwaukee Performance Camo Heated Hoodie. The camo hoodie is available for essentially anyone with sizes ranging from extra small through 5XL. Making it a fantastic gift for anyone that frequents tree stands in the winter months.
A battery pack comes included so you won’t have to worry about adding that to your cart. There are both front and back heated panels. And inside the cotton exterior is a thermal lining to help retain the generated heat.
Heat settings include low, medium, and high which offer 14, 12, and 8 hours of battery life respectively. So whether you’re going hunting, have chores outdoors, or are looking for something to keep you toasty during outdoor sporting events, the Milwaukee Performance Camo Heated Hoodie should do nicely for men, women, and teens.
If you’re looking for a thermos that is slimmer in style, the Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Flask should be right up your alley. The travel flask is available in 12, 16, and 20-ounce options. All of which are designed as flasks instead of bottles to provide for easier carrying while not skimping on any features.
Cold drinks will stay cold for 24-hours, while hot drinks remain hot for up to 6 while using the lid. The flasks are BPA and phthalate-free. They feature 18/8 food-grade stainless steel construction. And they’re are available in a wide variety of styles and colors to match any taste.
The Dura Heat 150,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater offers you impressive heating power at a cheaper price than its high-end competitors. At its max settings of 150,000 BTUs, it should easily warm your 3,500 square foot area of choice. There’s a fan within to force your hot air throughout the room. And it’s fuel-efficient with a 100-pound propane gas cylinder lasting between 14 to 18 hours.
A 10-foot hose and regulator comes included with the package. It’s designed to handle rough conditions such as construction zones. And the adjustable settings ensure that you get the heat set to the perfect temperature to thwart those cold winter days and nights.
This Prowarm 4,800-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater is relatively small with dimensions of 10.8″ x 9.9″ x 13.6″. But Prowarm promises it packs a punch with the ability to heat rooms up to 860 square feet in size. You can hang the heater on the wall or ceiling thanks to the included bracket system. And it’s been tested to run at under 48-decibels, so you won’t have to worry about it making too much noise.
Prowarm’s heater has overheating built within for protection. And there’s remote control functionality for convenience. You’ll have to plug it into a 240-volt outlet for it to work, but once you do, it should easily handle the heating needs of your workshop, garage, basements or outdoor areas. And it does so at a super cheap sticker price.
The DR.ÖTEK MT-XR seems to be capable of quite a lot, despite its low price. The LCD display that comes equipped with a backlight is mighty impressive at its price range. It features 5 different search modes, including all-metal, discrimination, memory, and jewelry. As well as a pinpoint mode so that you can easily narrow down your findings’ locale.
The 9.8-inch wide search coil is said to be capable of detecting a quarter at up to 10-inches deep. And if the object is larger in said, it can locate things even deeper. But you can feel free to adjust the depth settings with options on screen that include 2-inches, 4-inches, 6-inches, 8-inches, and more.
The metal detector is lightweight at 3.8 pounds. The armband is padded for comfortability. There’s a headphone jack for direct audio. And the coil is waterproof for safe use around bodies of water. It really may just be the best metal detector you’ll find for around $100 bucks.
If you plan to fry up a larger turkey this year, the Bayou Classic 44-Quart Grand Gobbler Turkey Frying Kit should have you covered. The stainless steel stockpot comes with welded handles to ensure it can handle the combined weight of your oil and bird. And with the ability to cook up to a 25-pound turkey, that could be a lot.
The 14-inch wide cooking surface heats the fryer’s pot up quickly. And with the 14-inch diameter top, you should have no issues fitting any tubby turkey within it. The lid comes included, as does Bayou Classic’s patented poultry rack, lift hook, flavor injector, and thermometer.
The Grand Gobbler is a great investment for those looking to fry a turkey this holiday season. Because you won’t just put it away until your next seasonal gathering. You can use it regularly to cook up a country boil, make a large batch of chili for that upcoming cookoff, make large portions of stew or soup, and everything in between. It can fry, boil, and steam, making it one of the most versatile additions to your cooking arsenal.
People like hot sauce. People like Christmas. So this Hot Sauce Advent Calendar from BYOBHotSauce seems like a no brainer food gift for that intersect of folks.
As the countdown toward the holiday winds down, the Hot Sauce Advent Calendar gives delicious gift after delicious gift as the big day draws near. And it all culminates with Santa’s Secret Stash on December 25th which the big guy encourages you to enjoy with a Christmas meal.
Some of the sauces included are Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion, Ghost Pepper, Cayenne, Tabasco, Habanero, Banana, Anaheim, Jalapeno, Serrano, and Scotch Bonnet. This really is an awesome gift for those that appreciate the spicier side of life. And should you be unhappy with your purchase for whatever reason, BYOBHotSauce offers a 90-day no-risk 100% money-back guarantee.
Bunsters Hot Sauce Making Kit is a fantastic gift for a foodie man or really anyone that likes to liven up their eats. The kit requires no cooking whatsoever to brew the custom hot sauces. Instead, all that’s asked is that you mix ingredients as you see fit, shake, and come up with a fancy name for new custom hot sauce.
The kit comes with a funnel and measuring glass so you can be precise with your hot sauce recipes. And if you can’t come up with one on your own, the included Bunsters Make Your Own Hot Sauce Recipe Book has tons for you to sample.
Each hot sauce variant will use Bunsters Black Label hot sauce for a base. It has a hot sauce heat of 16/10, so go easy! From there, add custom ingredients to get your personalized hot sauce right where you want it. When finished, just stick on a label and make it your own.
Candy is awesome. Bacon is awesome. Put the two together and you may just have one of the best creations on Earth. That’s what Bacon Mamma Jamma is hoping to deliver with their wonderful Brown Sugar Candied Bacon.
The snack is exactly as it sounds. It’s brown sugar, Grade A maple syrup, thickly sliced hickory bacon, and Bacon Mamma Jamma’s special seasoning. Combined, they form the delectable treat that will amaze any bacon-loving gift recipient.
You can purchase the Brown Sugar Candied Bacon in a variety of sizes. We recommend the 20-pack offering which should be plenty for most without being a tease. But it’s also available in 10, 40, 60, and 80-pack variants. Prove your love for whoever you’re buying for – give them bacon.
For some people, myself included, you just can’t help but consider ordering a burger everywhere you go. Your friends and family deride you for it, but your love of the beef just can’t be resisted. For those souls, there’s only one gift that you should be surprising them with this year. Look no further than the Chicago Steak Company 24-Pack of Angus Beef Steak Burgers.
The Chicago Steak Company’s usage of Angus beef steak burgers provides a quality that’s nearly unmatched. The 24 beef patties are 4-ounces each and consist of 1/3 USDA choice gourmet beef. The meat is flash frozen before shipping to ensure the cut’s flavor remains locked in.
If you have a burger lover that’s on your shopping list, these Angus beef steak burgers have got to be one of the best food gifts to send in 2019.
Even in death, Darth Vader’s helmet still played a prominent role in the Star Wars universe as saw in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now, the nerdy guy you’re shopping for can idolize it too with the Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Electronic Helmet.
Just like Lord Vader’s helmet, this version comes in three separate pieces that you can place upon your head separately thanks to its magnetic attachments. Once you’ve fully donned the helmet, you can activate it’s authentic movie sound effects with a press of a button. With the proper costume to accompany it, anyone wearing the Dearth Vader Electronic Helmet will look like they’ve walked straight out of the movies.
Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer Mjolnir maybe a couple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic weapons. But it’s Iron Man’s Power Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame that proves to be the most powerful and game-changing of them all.
Coming to us courtesy of Marvel’s Legends Series of high-end collectibles, this Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Power Gauntlet is the real deal. It’s completely wearable with articulated fingers that you can move up and down. The 6 Infinity Stones pulsate and glow light to indicate their power. There are sound effects built in to sell the effect, and the Power Gauntlet to be put on display with fist clenched to purvey ultimate power.
In Endgame the tides were eventually turned by the Tony Stark created Iron Man Power Gauntlet. But before that, Thanos decimated half the universe with a snap of his finger thanks to his Infinity Gauntlet. And you can have one of your very own with this Avengers: Infinity War Electronic Infinity Gauntlet from Marvel Legends.
The Infinity Gauntlet has wearable and has articulated fingers that you can flex. Or, you can lock the fingers into a fist and put the powerful relic on display. It has movie-inspired sound effects built within and the 6 Infinity Stones pulsate with power. It’s the perfect collectible to showcase your love of Marvel’s first decade developing the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
There are few things in the Marvel universe more iconic than Captain America’s shield. And thanks to the Marvel Legends Series, you can bring something just like it home for your collection. The Captain America Replica Shield is a 1:1 full-scale premium duplication of Steve Rodgers’ trademark accessory. Sure, it’s not made quite made of vibranium, but it looks the part in every other facet.
The front of the 24-inch shield features the notorious red, white, and blue styling, complete with a premium finish. While the back of it holds adjustable straps that look just like the ones you’ve seen within the MCU films.
When tenderizing your meat, do it as a god would with this awesome Thor Mjolnir Meat Tenderizer. The tenderizer is designed to look just like Thor’s mighty hammer. The hammer is double-sided and is inscribed on the side with Odin’s words: “Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess, the power of Thor”.
The hammer sports a silicone grip handle so you won’t have to worry it slipping out of your hands. It’s comprised of stainless steel and would serve as the perfect kitchen companion to your new Hulk Oven Mitts.
If you’re a fan of the Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet or Captain America Replica Shield, you’re going to love the series’ Thor Mjolnir Electronic Hammer. It’s a 1:1 scale with its comic and film counterpart, measuring in at 19.75-inches in length. And it even comes with an authentically designed wrist strap and pommel to complete the look.
The main selling point for the Thor Mjolnir Electronic Hammer is that it’s voice-activated. When you utter to it the words “Thor” or “Worthy”, the mighty hammer will light up with runes on the ends and the symbol of Odin in the center. It also emits sound effects to further drive your godliness home.
One of the most badass moments of Avengers: Infinity War was when Thor nearly killed himself to forge his new weapon Stormbreaker. Add in the fact that the handle was created by a young Groot and there’s even more sentiment behind the ax’s birth.
Now, thanks to the cosplaying whizzes at Gmasking, you can bring a Stormbreaker Axe of your very own home. Their design is comprised of resin casting with a movie detail finish. With the final product measuring in at about 3 ½ feet in length. If you’re adding to your Thor collection but already have the Thor Mjolnir Electronic Hammer, grab the Thor Stormbreaker Axe to get your godly accessories up to speed.
Who wouldn’t want to be the King of Wakanda? With this Black Panther Electronic Helmet from the Marvel Legends series, you can get pretty close to taking on the role of T’Challa yourself. It’s fully wearable so it would be the pièce de résistance of any cosplay. And the back is flexible to fit the majority of head sizes.
The lenses on the front of the helmet flip up and down. There are vibranium inspired lighting effects that run throughout its design. And you’ll have the satisfaction of looking completely badass while donning the unofficial Wakandan crown.
Who wouldn’t want to be Star-Lord? Minus the whole punching Thanos in the face part directly leading to the genocide of half of the universe’s living population… With this Star-Lord Electronic Helmet from Marvel’s Legends line, you can secure the most important part of your Peter Quill cosplay.
The helmet’s 1:1 full-scale design is spot-on to its movie counterpart. The eyes have LED lights within them that glow red. It’s adjustable to fit most head sizes. And there’s even built-in speakers and music detection with Bluetooth so that you can jam out to your Awesome Mix playlist while wearing it.
This Captain America Shield Cutting Board is made of toughened glass to provide durability just like its vibranium counterpart. It sports non-slip rubber feet to ensure stability during cutting. And it can handle temperatures up to 350-degrees Fahrenheit.
The awesomely designed Captain America Shield Cutting Board is both odor and stain-resistant regardless of what you’re chopping up. And just as the iconic shield protects Cap, this Shield Cutting Board will keep your countertops flaw-free for decades.
Help protect your mitts the Marvel way with this awesome set of Hulk Oven Mitts. The green oven mitts feature the Hulk’s hands on one side and read “Smash” on the bottom. The Smash is written with rubber tread too so that you’ll have a secure grip on whatever dish you’re grabbing.
You’ll get a set of two when you purchase the set. They’re officially licensed from Marvel so you know you’re getting quality. And they’ll pair perfectly with the Thor Mjolnir Meat Tenderizer that you recently purchased for your kitchen.
If you’re going to be serving hot food at your tailgate party, a good slow cooker is essential. Crock-Pot has your pulled pork, meatballs, buffalo chicken dip or whatever else tickles those tastebuds covered with their Oakland Raiders 6-Quart Slow Cooker.
6-Quarts is a perfect size to take this slow cooker from Crock-Pot on the go. That should cover food for at least 7 people, and the travel-friendly locking lid ensures nothing gets fumbled on gameday. There are temperature settings of warm, low, and high, and its removable stoneware is dishwasher safe for a super easy clean.
If you’re shopping for someone that loves to spend time outdoors, you can’t go wrong getting them the Bose SoundLink Portable Outdoor Speaker. Bose is, of course, a name you know and trust. And they deliver an impressive and durable speaker with this model.
Available in black, bright orange, and dark blue, the speaker promises a crisp and balanced sound. Bose states that no other Bluetooth speaker its size can touch its bass abilities. Ensuring the speaker makes you proud during camping trips, cookouts, or beach days.
The Bose SoundLink is also waterproof with an IPx7 rating. The exterior sports durable design that will resist dents, cracks, and scratches. There’s a tear-resistant strap for easy portability. it boasts an impressive 6-hours of playback time with a 30-foot Bluetooth range. And it even features speakerphone capability and access to your device’s personal assistant.
The YardStash 150-Gallon Outdoor Storage Deck Box XL is unique from the rest of the options on our list as it’s designed to be super lightweight (just 11-pounds) and portable. It’s comprised of a heavy-duty weatherproof tarpaulin material that promises not to leak, crack, or warp over time. And it touts a splash-proof front cover that’s made of mesh, ensuring proper airflow so that mold and mildew never become an issue.
Inside the outdoor storage box resides welded seams and internal poles to give it a strong frame. Assembly and takedown typically take about 11 minutes. Thus making YardStash’s Deck Box XL ideal for camping, trips to the beach, or just a convenient storage option for your garden tools, pool toys, or any other options cluttering your yard.
The vibes of Tokyo are in tow thanks to this awesome looking Architecture set. With 547-pieces, this adult lego set features numerous landmarks that make Japan’s capital so iconic. You’ll find the Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower, the Tokyo Skyline skyscraper, and the red and white colored Tokyo Tower. Though that’s not it, as Shibuya Crossing and Chidorigafuchi Park with cherry blossoms bloomed are included within the impressive set too. There’s even a booklet that Lego includes that provides fascinating tidbits about the landmarks your building.
The Excalibur 6-Tray Stackable Electric Food Dehydrator is one of the best food dehydrators in a stackable form that you’ll find out there. It’s black and gray design looks sleek. And the plastic vertical structure makes it easy to fit in any kitchen’s layout.
Excalibur packs in 6 trays, 6 mesh screens, 4 yogurt cups, and 2 fruit roll sheets into their dehydrator’s box. And the controls are all digital with an impressive 48-hour timer and temperature settings that reach a meat safe 165-degrees.
The NinjaBatt Portable Power Station is an inexpensive option with a lot going for it. It won’t be able to power larger electronics like televisions and appliances, but it can recharge your laptop 15 times, your tablet 20, and your phone 40. Which should be more than enough to cover you for an extended period without electricity.
There’s a great looking display on the front to give you statistics on wattage and power remaining. It boasts 5 separate DC ports, 4 USB ports, and a 110-volt AC outlet. It’s lightweight at just 7.5-pounds. And there are a pair of LED lights built-in that has emergency functionality as well.
If you’re happy to go with a non-gas powered snow blower, the Snow Joe Battery Powered 21-Inch Snow Blower may be as good as it gets. Powered by a 5Ah lithium-ion battery, the powerful 2,800-watt brushless motor can move up to 16-tons of snow per charge.
The blower sports a variable speed heavy duty two-blade paddle auger with an auger-assisted drive for easy pushing. It carves a path 21-inches wide and can handle snow up to 12-inches deep. There’s an integrated scraper bar to help rid surfaces of ice. While the 180-degree digitally controlled auto-rotate chute will throw your snow 30-feet away ni exactly the direction you want it.
The Snow Joe kit comes with a 5.0Ah lithium-ion battery that should last you roughly 30-minutes of continuous runtime. But you could also tack on another battery to double that duration. There’s also a pair of 2.5-watt LED headlights to help you out in dark conditions. The snow blower folds down neatly and compactly for easy storage. And the entire package is back by Snow Joe’s fantastic full two-year no questions asked warranty.
This Oakland Raiders Hover Helmet is one of the coolest sports accessories you’ll find. The electromagnetic force within the Hover Helmet’s stand allows for the helmet to levitate and spin in mid-air continually. Thus making it a fascinating complement to your nightstand, bar area, or Man Cave motif.
The Oakland Raiders Hover Helmet base has LED lighting built within, so even in the dark, your ½ scale replica Raiders help will float illuminated with pride.