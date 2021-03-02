19 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets You’ll Absolutely Love

19 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets You’ll Absolutely Love

  • 141 Views
  • 15 Shares
  • Updated

One of the best parts of spring and summer is hanging out on the patio. Naturally, While you’re enjoying your time outside, you’ll need to have somewhere to sit, snack, and enjoy a frosty beverage. While garden furniture sets are great if you have a large space and enjoy entertaining, sometimes you need something a little smaller and more intimate. We’ve made it easy for you to find the ideal outdoor bistro set that will fit perfectly in your yard.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
19 Listed Items

While enjoying your time outside, you, of course, have to have somewhere to sit. While garden furniture sets are great if you have a large space and enjoy entertaining, sometimes you need something a little smaller.

Who Needs an Outdoor Bistro Set?

Outdoor bistro sets are perfect for smaller spaces, and they also work well in little nooks around your yard. Not only are bistro sets functional as they come with two chairs and a table, they are also super cute as they come in a variety of cool designs and fun colors. 

What Should You Consider When Purchasing a Bistro Set?

When searching for your perfect outdoor bistro set, there are a few things to keep in mind. If you plan on using your bistro set for long periods of time throughout the day, you may want to find a set that has nice cushions and a supportive back. Most bistro sets are on the smaller side, so they may not all be comfortable for an all-day sun session.

How Can You Add More Color to Your Patio?

Cushions are a consideration as well, as you may want a pop of color to brighten up your backyard. If you are putting the bistro set on your front porch, or if you already have a lot of other outdoor furniture, you may want a set with cushions that are a little more subdued in color and pattern.

When Are Bar Height Bistro Sets Better?

For those who are taller, a bar height bistro set is a good option as you will have room to stretch your legs. But another issue is, if you're furnishing a balcony, considering the height of your railing. That's when bar height bistro sets can be a lifesaver.

For solid wall balconies, there's nothing worse than staring right into a wall, so these taller tables and chairs will give you a view over the top making for much more pleasant al fresco dining and relaxing.

No matter what you are looking for, there are plenty of bistro sets that will be the perfect addition to your outdoor space.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
,