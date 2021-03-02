19 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets You’ll Absolutely Love

There’s nothing as much fun as popping a nice cold bottle of bubbly while sitting on your deck in the sunshine. This bistro set is cool because there is an ice bucket built right into the table. The table has a wide diameter of 27.5 inches, so it’s ideal for entertaining. The chairs have a slightly rounded back and an intricate scroll design that makes the entire set look really elegant.

Made with powder-coated cast aluminum, the set is designed to withstand the elements and works great outdoors, covered or uncovered. Assembly is required, however, all of the tools and instructions needed are included. The table and chair legs have rubber feet so they won’t scratch your wood or tile decking, which we also appreciate.