19 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets You’ll Absolutely Love

One of the best parts of spring and summer is hanging out on the patio. Naturally, While you’re enjoying your time outside, you’ll need to have somewhere to sit, snack, and enjoy a frosty beverage. While garden furniture sets are great if you have a large space and enjoy entertaining, sometimes you need something a little smaller and more intimate. We’ve made it easy for you to find the ideal outdoor bistro set that will fit perfectly in your yard.
There’s nothing as much fun as popping a nice cold bottle of bubbly while sitting on your deck in the sunshine. This bistro set is cool because there is an ice bucket built right into the table. The table has a wide diameter of 27.5 inches, so it’s ideal for entertaining. The chairs have a slightly rounded back and an intricate scroll design that makes the entire set look really elegant.
Made with powder-coated cast aluminum, the set is designed to withstand the elements and works great outdoors, covered or uncovered. Assembly is required, however, all of the tools and instructions needed are included. The table and chair legs have rubber feet so they won’t scratch your wood or tile decking, which we also appreciate.
If you love the look of those old metal pub tables, you’re going to love the look of this pub height bistro set. This set is truly designed for outdoor use, featuring rust-resistant cast aluminum construction which makes it all-weather proof. The sturdy metal table features a 32 inch metal top that looks old world so it’s perfect in a modern Tuscan design or even a Victorian setting. It has leveling screws so you can set it on an uneven surface and keep it stable.
We really love the swivel chairs which you can’t help but play with. The backs feature a beautiful flower and sun pattern, and the seats are comfy with outdoor cushions, but you could really dress this set up by buying colorful cushions to add more flair, along with an outdoor rug to complete the look. With this set, you also have the option of buying additional matching chairs.
We have to be frank. When we first started looking at the best outdoor bistro table sets, we envisioned classic Paris street scenes. But these small table and chair sets can be literally any design, including modern industrial. This cool set features wrought iron frames and acacia wood seats and tabletop. It would be perfect for the balcony of a modern urban loft or anyone who loves steampunk decor.
The long rectangular tabletop features slatted wood that allows the rain to drain off, and at 47.25 inches long could easily accommodate meals for more than just two people. The stools have low backs, which might be a concern for some, haven’t you noticed when dining at a table like this you’re most often leaning forward? Because of the table length, you could easily add two more chairs and have the perfect bar seating on your deck or patio as well.
If your home or apartment is lacking in outdoor space, it’s likely you’re in search of a bistro set that takes up limited space, but still looks modern and cozy. This outdoor wicker set is such a clever option for small spaces because the chairs literally slide right into the table itself to become one compact unit.
The seats are offset just enough that they easily slide into one another leaving only the tabletop exposed. The table itself has wide woven wicker sides, and a tempered glass tabletop in a modified oval shape that’s attractive and clean. The solid woven chairbacks give the entire piece a classic minimalist look, and thanks to the hand holes in the seatback, they’re easy to slide in and out at mealtimes.
If you need some extra table space or want another bar height table for your smaller balcony setting, we love this pop-top cooler table that can be a buddy bar or small low side table. It’s got enough space for chilling up to 40 cans of your favorite frosty beverages with the built-in 7.5 gallon cooler inside.
Enter full relaxation mode with this bistro set that includes two rocking wicker chairs. The chairs are really comfortable as they not only rock but also have plush cushions that make it easy to pass the afternoon away. The wicker frames of both the table and chairs are really durable and UV resistant, and they’re also easy to keep clean as you can just hose them off.
The bottom cushions on the chairs have a zipper which makes it easy to remove and throw in the wash so you can keep the cushion looking fresh and new. It’s also easy to place snacks, drinks, books, etc. on the table, as the top is made with glass. Assembly is required, however, all tools needed are included. This bistro set is classy and comfortable, making it the perfect addition to any outdoor patio.
If you love the look of natural, rustic furniture, this acacia bistro set is a great choice for you. Made of solid and sustainable acacia wood, the set has a cute slatted design that works well in any outdoor setting. All three pieces in the set can fold up, which is nice when it comes time to move or store the furniture.
While this set will work outside, keep in mind that it will need more care than other outdoor bistro sets. It’s best to treat the wood with something like teak oil to ensure the wood stays looking like new for many seasons to come. The set arrives completely assembled so you can start to use it straight out of the box.
One of the best things about this outdoor bistro set is that it can be folded up and easily moved or stored. Each of the pieces is lightweight enough that they are simple to move around, but not so lightweight that they are flimsy (the chairs have a weight capacity of 280 pounds). The table has a flat top which is ideal for eating and holding beverages, and each of the chairs has a slated seat and shoulder rest.
The simple design means that no assembly is required so you can start using the set as soon as it arrives. This comes in blue or red, so this is a good choice if you are looking to add some style to your outdoor space. It comes in four different color options so adding the one that best matches your decor is easy.
When you’re looking to create the perfect bistro space for your patio or deck, this article from Vogue Magazine is filled with beautiful ideas.
The unique feature with this outdoor bistro set is the rattan construction. Made with steel frames and covered in wicker, all three pieces in the bistro set are sturdy and look nice in any outdoor setting. The chairs have nice cushions that are really comfortable to sit in, and they also come with a removable cover which you can throw in the wash any time it gets dirty. Assembly is required, however, it only takes about 30 minutes.
Made with PE wicker, this set will last for years because the material is weather-resistant and UV resistant too. No worries about fading or rotting which would be common with natural wicker. Want to know more great reasons for buying resin wicker furniture? This blog spells it out nicely.
We admit it. We’re addicted to comfy swivel rockers when it comes to relaxing outdoors, and this pretty bistro set has two cozy, weather-resistant ones with 32 inch wide seats, big enough to curl up in with your latest novel. Their powdered steel bases are sturdy and strong, so even if you have little ones spinning circles in them, they can stand up to the punishment. They come with tufted back cushions and solid seat cushions with polyester covers that are also made to live in outdoor environments.
The little bistro table has a tempered glass top that’s wrapped in woven wicker so no worries about sharp edges. You can get this sweet set in this vibrant rust color or with beige cushions instead.
Let’s be honest here. Not all bistro sets are made with comfort in mind. They’re often used as a quick sit down area but their chairs aren’t made for long days on your patio. Why not switch up and slip into these cushy chairs instead? This bistro set features a brilliant little cast aluminum table that sits at just the right height to comfortably reach your drinks and snack, but it’s the chairs we’re totally enamored with.
These swivel rockers could keep you (and your tush) seriously happy, even after hours of sitting. The spring base and thick seat and back cushions are made for the weather, and the powder-coated finish on the frames will never rust, so you’ll be enjoying them for years to come. While they’re a bit more of an investment, isn’t your total relaxation worth it?
This outdoor bistro set not only has the added benefit of being bar heigh but it also has chairs that swivel which makes getting in and out of the chairs a breeze. The seats are really comfortable as they have taller backs and curved armrests, and the fabric is also airy so you won’t get sweaty after sitting in them all afternoon.
Each of the chairs has a weight capacity of 300 pounds, and they sit on weather-resistant metal frames. The table is wide enough to hold dinner plates and drinks, and it has a flat tempered glass table top which is easy to wipe clean. All in all, this bistro set is a really durable, long-lasting set that would be the perfect addition to a backyard patio.
If you have enough patio space to seat four, get an additional two-pack of chairs to match.
Perhaps you love the look of the classic metal bistro table, but you’d prefer one with a more stable back for comfortable al fresco dining. This pretty bronze metal table and chairs is an excellent option that features sturdy cast aluminum frames and solid and stable seating. Not overly ornate, it’s weighty looking so it adds classic elegance to the patio area. The table is 23.5 inches in diameter, so it offers a sweet space for breakfast, light meals or a glass of wine with a friend.
We also like that it has a center hole to allow for a patio umbrella to keep you out of the direct sun on hot days or that unexpected rain shower as well. This bronze metal umbrella stand would be an ideal match, and of course, we’d opt for a sunny yellow umbrella to top it off. This umbrella is especially nice because it features solar-powered LED lights on the underside to keep you in the glow even after the sun goes down and it comes in a dozen color options.
Looking for a set that seats four? This similarly designed option might be perfect for your patio.
Have you been shopping to find furniture for your beach condo that fits on a smaller deck or balcony? This natural wood bistro set is made of sustainable eucalyptus wood and has a light and airy look and style that’s perfect for just such a setting. This contemporary set has a large wooden tabletop that’s easy to set a full meal. The table legs are offset toward the corners to add stability without causing you to bump your knees into them constantly.
The tall chairs offer a feature we love – a footrest. That always helps so your legs aren’t just swinging below the seat. They come with removable cushions for your seat and back for added comfort. Because you sit up high, you won’t have to worry about your balcony railing or solid wall blocking your view, and while it takes a bit of assembly, it’s quite straightforward and easy.
If you’re looking for the kind of bistro set that you’ll love for years to come, this cast aluminum bar height bistro table and chairs are a really elegant option. Made with premium powder-coated aluminum with a gorgeous antique copper finish, this set is weather and rust-resistant, and solid enough to handle larger frame sizes. It also features a protective UV coating to prevent color fade.
The slotted tabletop allows for rainwater to drain off quickly, and the chairs have woven metal seats and backs that allow for the same. We really like the way the metal curves down on the seat front so you don’t have to worry about sharp, uncomfortable angles while you’re lounging. Pretty metal scrollwork adorns the tops and sides of the seatbacks.
Since summer sun can make these chairs hot, we’d recommend some beautiful seat cushions to protect bare skin from getting burned on the hot metal.
If you’re looking for an outdoor bistro set that has more of a modern vibe, this set is a great choice. The table has an aluminum base and a textured square tabletop that gives you a sizeable surface at 31.5 inches across. If you’re looking for a bistro set that offers more eating space, this set is seriously functional and features a mid century modern vibe.
Each of the chairs has a light brown seat that is framed with rounded aluminum arms and legs, which gives the set a cool feel that’s different than most outdoor bistro sets. The chairs are really lightweight, and they also can be stacked which is nice for saving space. While this set can work outside, it’s suggested that it doesn’t stay uncovered in intense wet weather conditions. The chairs arrive already assembled, but some light assembly is required for the table.
You can also get this set in black or dark brown, o,r if you prefer a round table top, you can get a similar design, but with a smaller 23.5 inch tabletop.
This outdoor bistro set has a beautiful antique look to it. It is made from cast iron and has a pretty floral design throughout the chairs and the table. The chairs have a rounded back which makes them comfortable to sit in for long periods of time, and you could even add some colorful round seat cushions to further amp up the comfort.
The table has a diameter of 23.6 inches so it’s large enough to hold a couple of drinks and snacks, a book, sunscreen, etc., and it also has an umbrella hole if you want to protect yourself from the sun. The entire set is really durable and designed to withstand the outdoor elements – the only maintenance you have to do is give it a wipe down every once in a while. Available in either a leaf design or this rose design, this set would be perfect in a garden area, but could truly work in any outdoor space.
Strata is known for creating high quality, long-lasting outdoor furniture. This tall bistro set is no different, as it’s made with sturdy bamboo and polyester. The design of this bistro set definitely has a beachy vibe with the director-style chairs and a large square table, so it would look awesome poolside or at the beach house. Each of the chairs has a weight capacity of 250 pounds, however, they are still lightweight enough to be moved around with ease. The table is drilled for an umbrella should you so desire.
The set doesn’t require any assembly, and each of the pieces can fold which is nice when it comes time for storing. The light bamboo frame color is the same for all sets, however, you can choose from a variety of different seat and back fabric colors ranging from kiwi to red. This set is ideal for taller people who feel like they are shrinking when using a standard bistro set.
For an even more beachy vibe, check out this blue and white striped set. Set it up and crank up the Jimmy Buffet tunes with an umbrella drink in hand.
Plastic is a great material for outdoor bistro sets, as it is lightweight, easy to care for, and durable in all weather conditions. This outdoor bistro set is made with high-quality PVC rope that is both sturdy and supportive (chairs have weight capacity of 380 pounds), but still lightweight enough to move around your backyard.
The cleverly shaped egg chairs are an ideal fit for a mid century modern design, and the table adds to the compact style which is perfect for creating an intimate conversation area to your outdoor space. The chairs have a rounded seat and are comfortable, and unlike many other sets, this grouping comes with matching removable cushions.
Add to the seating space with a couple of hammock chairs and you’re set!
When you’re looking to add the perfect pop of patio color, you might just love this clever Moroccan style outdoor bistro set that features a multicolor tabletop reminiscent of a beautifully tiled entryway. Filled with vibrant and eclectic colors, the pedestal table has four sturdy steel legs to keep it stable.
Each of the chairs has a similar colorful inset on the seatback, with curved metal to hold the medallion in place. The round seats are woven metal with plenty of space to let rainwater escape. And the chairs fold for easy storage.
A similar bistro set features a large round floral medallion in the center of the table with flower petals flowing all the way around the tabletop. The mosaic bistro table and chairs feature patterns on the seats as well as the tabletop and chair backs.