13 Best Portable Pressure Washers: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Portable pressure washers made for simple cleaning are light, inexpensive, and typically run on clean electricity. They turn deep cleaning chores into easy jobs that you’ll actually look forward to. We’ve outlined the 131 Best Portable Pressure Washers below for you to find the perfect tool to shoulder that heavy cleaning burden in half the time.

Keeping your home and yard neat and tidy can be a little difficult. Sometimes it feels like nothing can be kept clean for even ten minutes. Using soap and elbow grease with a garden hose may not be enough to get rid of stains and grime. Lucky for you, there is a wide array of portable pressure washers out there to help save the day.

What is a Portable Pressure Washer?

I love tools but even with a small workshop, I don’t have room for every power tool that I’d like to have available. When it comes to pressure washers, there are many different varieties including type of power, pressure capacities, and sizes.

Size is the best amenity these compact powerwashers bring with them. They weigh a fraction of what standard washers do (especially the gas-powered models) that equals increased mobility.

Portable pressure washers are designed for folks who have limited storage space but they bring a valuable set of features with them that rival larger models. Dragging out a big powerwasher for a light cleaning job wastes time and borders on overkill.

Having a small pressure washer that can be quickly and easily taken off the shelf and hooked up in a flash is a real plus. The compact size of these pressure washers make it possible to offer rechargeable, cordless models perfect for smaller yard jobs like patio and furniture upkeep or car and boat cleaning.

No tangled cords and no worries about locating a power outlet. Of course, corded portable pressure washers have no concern about charged batteries; simply plug the washer in and work all day if you want to.

Because these small powerwashers draw less water and electricity, you won’t have to worry about the utility bills. However, with that comes a few drawbacks including that smaller pressure and volume output. Portable pressure washers are ideal for smaller cleaning jobs however you’ll have to manage your expectations on what they can do effectively.

Okay, So What Can Portable Powerwashers Do Best?

Think of anything that you typically use a garden hose to clean then imagine getting those chores done in half the time. Portable pressure washers serve as incredible cleaning tools for a variety of surfaces. Wash off your patio, driveway, outdoor furniture, garden or yard fences, and even your vehicle with a handheld pressure washer.

A powerful little powerwasher will generate enough pressure to rid your concrete or paver patio of mildew, stains, and fungus quickly. Yard debris is no match for the spray coming from your portable pressure washer! One wave of the tip and pine needles are blown away. Decks, driveways, or washing down exterior furniture is made a lot easier with a compact powerwasher.

Cars and boats (even bicycles!) can be cleaned easily with a portable powerwasher (watch the pressure on the finish!) especially if you need to clean off all the lake schmutz after you trailer your boat home. And if you’re looking for a power tool that can prep surfaces for painting or staining, here’s your machine. These powerwashers will blow away grime and dirt like nothing else to get your material primed and ready.

How Do Portable Pressure Washers Work?

I mentioned garden hoses earlier but they can't handle pressured water like pressure washers can. Portable pressure washers work by combining a rated water supply hose and an air compressor to forcefully blow that water through the cleaning nozzle. Larger pressure washers feature either gas-fueled engines or electric-powered motor that powers the water pump. The pump accelerates the water, supplied from a garden hose, to produce a high-pressure jet coming from a pressure rated hose.

At the end of that hose is a souped-up garden nozzle with a long barrel. When the trigger is pulled, the water mixes with the air and comes out of the nozzle. The pressure coming from the nozzle is explosive at over 70 times the pressure you can get out of an ordinary garden hose. Pressure can be increased or decreased depending on what sort of cleaning job you have waiting for you.

Pressure washers use PSI (pounds per square inch) and GPM (gallons per minute) ratings to describe their power and volume. Your cleaning performance is made up of how those two ratings work together. You’ve probably already guessed that the higher both of those numbers are, the faster you can clean.

Portable pressure washers can’t compete with large, gas-powered powerwashers but that’s okay; they’re not meant to. They feature the same equipment that the big boys do: a motor, water pump, water source inlet, high-pressure hose, and attachments in the form of nozzles or wands. You'll learn how to use one in no time.

Tell Me More About Attachments for Portable Pressure Washers!

There are a lot of creative solutions out there that make using a pressure washer even better for what you’re cleaning. Use the right nozzle for the job; a powerwasher wand can give you maximum control over distance and spray. Extension wands work great for rain gutters and hard-to-reach places like those areas on the upper floor of your house.

Make an investment in a pressure washer specifically for washing cars and you’ll never have to visit the corner car wash again. They make cleaning your vehicle effective and easy, especially if you live in an area of the country that uses salt on the roads. Water brooms allow for upward cleaning action for your car, RV, and other large vehicles.

Driveways and patios get incredibly dirty over time. Lucky for you that surface cleaner attachments work much faster than a standard nozzle. They can wipe away large swaths of caked-in grime and mold using rotating jets of pressurized water on your driveways, patios, and sidewalks.

Anything Else I Should Know About Portable Pressure Washers?

SAFETY FIRST. Portable units won’t have as much potential for damage than large gas-powered models however, it’s entirely probable that a powerwasher will cause damage in whatever you’re cleaning with too much pressure. If you’re not careful, you could punch a hole in vinyl siding, mark concrete, splinter wood, or take the paint right off your vehicle. If that’s what you want to do, then by all means proceed. Watch what you’re doing and avoid using pressure on anything painted. Some powerwashers are strong enough to cause injury with the high concentration of water exploding from the nozzle. Don’t use your portable powerwasher to mess around with your friends and family! That’s what a garden hose is for, okay?

