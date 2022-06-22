15 Best Storage Chests and Trunks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Because we understand that people have different décor styles and storage needs, we’ve found not only the best storage chests and trunks but also the best options in specific categories. So, whether you’re looking for something to set next to your accent chair , something durable and stylish for college students, safe for kids, a convenient home office accessory – or even something that can be folded up when not in use, we’ve got you covered.

Storage chests and trunks can be practical and functional. However, there are many options to choose from. For example, you may want something expensive that can be a family heirloom, or you may want a budget-friendly option since it’s just something for the game room .

Tips on choosing storage chests and trunks

When deciding on the right storage chest/trunk, these are some tips to keep in mind. “My favorite storage chests/trunks are the kind that also double as ottomans,” says Jennifer Quinn Williams, president and founder of Saint Louis Closet Co. “They are the perfect place to store blankets and extra throw pillows for your living and family rooms.” They're also an idea solution when you need more closet space.

Whenever you can get multiple uses out of a product, she says that’s a win-win. “I have one in my family room that we use to store family photo albums and one in the living room where I keep my seasonal throw pillows,” Williams reveals. “When my son went to college, I bought him a storage chest for his dorm room that doubles as a step stool and storage for extra school supplies.”

Does price affect performance?

We’ve included storage chests and trunks at various price points. However, you’ll need to determine your usage to decide what’s best for your needs. “The best storage chests and trunks are ones that you are going to have for the rest of your life,” says Darla DeMorrow, a Certified Professional Organizer and owner of Philadelphia, PA-based HeartWork Organizing. She says this is one of those times in which you get what you pay for.

“Avoid buying the cheapest just because of price,” DeMorrow says. However, if you’re just looking for something to hold the kid’s toys or a few blankets and other items, you might not want to break the bank.

On the other hand, DeMorrow says that a sturdy, well-made chest with good bones can last a long time. “Look for a chest made from wood or reinforced with metal structure,” she says. “Something that can be easily reupholstered or painted can later be repurposed in a child’s room, at the foot of a bed, in a mudroom as convenient seating, or in your main living space as a coffee table.”

Choosing between shapes

When deciding between the various styles of storage chests and trunks, here’s something else to keep in mind. “Something with a flat - as opposed to curved - top will have more options as a coffee table or stacked storage,”DeMorrow says. “Chests that are flimsy, character-themed, or oddly shaped won’t be useful for many years.”

In addition, she recommends child-safety hardware even if you don’t have small children. “Child-safety hardware that eliminates smashed fingers is a must. Think long term about future children or even grandchildren.”

