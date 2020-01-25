21 Best Charm Bracelets: Your Buyer’s Guide

Charm bracelets allow you to express your personality and bring added visual interest to any outfit. Discover the best charm bracelets for a fully custom look that suits the individual with something truly personalized.
Naturally, Pandora are the rulers of the charm bracelet market. They make the defining articles on which to hang any number of charms. In this case, it’s a sterling silver snack chain, closed with a rose gold heart clasp. You can choose between 6.3, 7.1, and 7.9 inch lengths.
As for the charms, there are many options, including this Heart Royal-Green charm, Inspirational Stars, or this Radiant Hearts with Moonlight Blue charm. There are, many, many charms to choose from when constructing your perfect, custom charm bracelet.
Alex and Ani has grown nearly to the stature of Pandora. They make eco-conscious, elegant jewelry in the U.S., all imbued with positive energy as a core belief of their business. Even if you don’t need the positive vibes necessarily, they still make nice pieces that are also easy and comfortable to wear.
This particular brass bracelet features an expandable design with one large charm with an A in script font, as well as three smaller charms with the company’s standard emblems. This offers a way to personalize it just a bit without having to agonize over the design.
Other letters are available, such as O in gold and C in silver, but a little digging will lead you to the letter of your choice.
Charmulet takes the Pandora approach in that you can buy this bracelet and wear it as-is, or you can swap out charms and add links whenever you want without needing to take it to a jeweler. Each link is its own clasp, so you can add or remove length for the perfect custom fit.
The charms clip onto each of the links, which means you can rearrange them or add more at any time. This particular option ships with the green teapot, pink purse, piano, and an envelope, but you can always buy more charms, including monogrammed lockets.
If you want to design yours entirely from scratch, you can buy just the bracelet by itself.
This option is a bit richer looking than some of the others, going for the maximalist approach combined with a relatively subtle color palette for a nicely refined effect. The stones are aventurine, which is a type of quartz with such a pronounced shimmering, it gives its name to the way light plays on some gems, aventurescence.
Fresh water pearl beads and gold beads alternate with the aventurine, each hanging from the chain on its own gold tone hook. To complete the look, gold coin charms add a even more shine. This bracelet measures 7.75 inches.
This lovely option from Anne Klein covers all the bases. In addition to eight different charms, there’s an elegant watch face finished in mother of pearl so you can get away with subtly wearing a watch and a statement piece of jewlery.
The charms include a key, a leaf, a tree, clover, flower, heart, and a lion’s head, as well as a locket for good measure. Each either has line work or is finished in Swarovski crystal and faux pearls. A watch-style clasp makes for a secure closure, and this 7.5 inch bracelet also includes an extender link, if needed.
If these particular charms aren’t quite right for you, consider this seven-charm option, a rose gold model, an option with medallion charms, or a watch and bracelet set in two pieces.
Fans of Ireland or those looking to accessorize for St. Patrick’s Day may want to consider this coin charm bracelet. Six charms made of pre-Euro Irish penny and threepence give this bracelet a unique appearance.
The actual denominations and years that appear on each bracelet vary, so each one is distinct from the others. Other charms feature emerald accents for a lovely two-tone look. This bracelet measures 7.75 inches and closes with a lobster clasp.
You can get a matching necklace, or go for the more subtle single coin bracelet. Options featuring Italian Lira are also available, if you prefer.
Looking for something totally funky? Try this fun design, which features charms based around Chinese takeout. This is great for intentionally bringing humor to an outfit or subtly subverting formalwear for fun.
The handmade enamel charms feature items like a teacup and teapot, takeout box, rice bowl, fortune cookie, and chopsticks. Gold-tone coins offset these and match the bracelet itself. Adjustable between 7.5 inches and 8.25 inches for the perfect fit.
Ritzy Couture has other fun themes, as well, like poolside drinks and alley cats and fishbones.
Symbolizing the unending nature of your love, this infinity symbol bracelet is embellished with polished stones for maximum sparkle. A pair of heart charms adorn the chain, which is adjustable with the lobster claw clasp to three different sizes.
It ships in a cute white gift box, so you can give it as is or wrap it easily. This one is finished in sterling silver, but they also make a rose gold version, as well as a yellow gold version, and a matching necklace.
The Royal Charm collection from Ben Amun is inspried by Victorian-era European royalty, focusing on blues, rubies, and emeralds set in 24 karat gold. This has the vintage look of a family heirloom with that classic deep gold tone.
This is a seven inch charm bracelet with a charm about every inch. These are handmade in the USA, so each example is unique and slightly different to the rest.
If you prefer, there’s a variant on this that leaves out the colors and goes for an all-gold look, as well.
If you’re a big fan of Halloween or spookiness in general, you might consider this funky Betsey Johnson option replete with skulls and spider webs.
The skull charms are accented with pavé crystals – one with a crystal crown and one encrusted with crystals entirely. The other half of the bracelet features faceted beads for more visual interest.
Fit for this one is easy as the charm side is a chain, but the bead side stretches, so just about anyone will be able to wear this comfortably. You can further accessorize with matching earrings and a necklace.
The charms on this option are relatively minimal, allowing you to add just a touch of something to your ensemble. The entire piece is finished in sterling silver, which goes nicely with most outfits, though the designer recommends pairing this with plaid, suede and chambray in your Southwestern looks.
The “Be Bright” charm featurs a small Swarovski crystal, and more crystals can be found in the round accent charm. The splash of color on this comes from turquoise stone blended with gold resin to create a durable and beautiful gem.
If “Be Bright” isn’t quite the sentiment for you, you might try the “Carpe Diem” with lapis lazuli, or the “In the Mix” or “Triple Charm” models without a phrase.
If you want something customized to you, but don’t want to go through the potentially costly exercise of buying various charms, you might consider this handmade option aimed at parents. When you order, specify the month and name of your children and the artist will create charms engraved with their name paired with a channel set crystal charm of their birthstone.
The bangle bracelet itself adjusts between seven and eight inches and is made of stainless steel. You can also choose not to enter a birth month and just get the charms with the names engraved on them. Matching necklaces are available, as well.
As someone who recently bought a Fossil hybrid smartwatch, I personally find that they make nice pieces that straddle the casual/upscale line well. This two-tone charm bracelet is a simple accent piece for any outfit if you just want to add a little shine.
This is a gold-and-silver tone stainless steel bracelet that features feather and bezel-set crystal charms, as well as a single crystal-encrusted blue eye. It’s 7.5 inches long, but with the lobster clasp enclosure, you have some flexibility on exact fit.
Consider pairing with the Modern Match Evil Eye necklace.
If you’re looking for something simple and elegant, consider this Ross Simons option, which has a classic bangle look. A single heart charm creates a minimalist look to match other gold jewelry.
This bracelet features a unique, very durable construction. The 14k gold is applied over a resin core, which makes the entire piece highly dent resistant. The piece is crafted in Italy and comes in your choice of 7.5 inch or 8.5 inch sizes.
Each bracelet ships in a gift box, ready to be wrapped or given as-is.
A nazar is an eye-shaped amulet used around the world to ward off the evil eye, which is usually how jewelry makers refer to it. This simple charm bracelet features a small evil eye inline with a very fine chain for when you want just a light piece on your wrist.
This bracelet is adjustable between seven and 7.5 inches and comes in this rose gold color, as well as white and yellow gold. There are also matching necklaces available in each color if you want a set.
Rather than a dangling charm, this bracelet features a charm affixed inline with the bracelet itself, held in place by elegant wrapped brass tone metal. Rather than accessorize with more charms, bracelets from this designer are meant to stack, so you can have multiple charms or other accents across several pieces and customize by the day.
This is a 7.5 inch bracelet with a simple but lovely hook and catch closure. It’s available in this brass color and a silver tone at 7.5 inches, and a seven inch brass tone option.
You can get a matching necklace, or try the stacking approach with a Claddagh bracelet or the Mini Hudson.
Handmade in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this sterling silver option combines rope style metalwork with interesting stone choices for a unique piece.
Mother of pearl is paired with rhodonite, the official gemstone of Massachusetts, which is also called the “rescue stone” for supposed healing properties when it comes to matters of the heart. The pink and yellow scheme manages to be somewhat subtle while still providing a little color.
This bracelet fits wrists between 6.5 and seven inches, but there’s a smaller version for wrists six to 6.5 inches, if you prefer. You can get a matching ring with the gold mother of pearl and rope style accents, as well.
Or you consider a dragonfly and butterfly themed option in turquoise, agate, and abalone.
This offering takes a slightly different approach to charms, creating them from beads of jade and faux pearls. Various cuts of jade are employed to build visual interest and set into sterling silver caps, vaguely reminiscent of acorns.
You choose from the 7.25 inch or 8 inch version, depending on your preference. The unique closure is a simple S-shaped hook rather than a lobster clasp, which gives it a more subtle and elegant look.
If the jade doesn’t work for you, there’s also a rose quartz version and a cultured freshwater pearl version.
Similar to the bracelet on this list featuring Irish coins, this one goes for a single Italian 500 Lira piece, which was the first bi-metallic coin in circulation when it debuted in 1982. The two-tone appearance of the coin lends itself nicely to jewlery and here it’s paired with a gold-plated bronze rolo chain.
This piece is made in Italy and is adjustable up to 7.5 inches. Of course, it pairs nicely with all your other gold jewelry, though you can also get a unique flip pendant Lira necklace to pair with it, if you want to make it into a set.
This highly polished piece features a very unique chain with wavy, infinity loop links. That gives it a more intricate appearance right away compared to a lot of the other options on this list.
Charms include clover, keys, hearts, and bears, for a whimsical overall effect. It measures 7.5 inches and comes with a lifetime warranty against defects. Each purchase also includes three years of complimentary polishing service – a nice thing to have with a piece that starts off this polished.
This handmade charm bracelet is for anyone who loves chickens. Since I have six chickens of my own, I understand the fascination. Their hilarious personalities and steady supply of eggs make them great outdoor pets, and I recommend anyone who has the space to get at least a couple.
This stainless steel bracelet adjusts up to eight inches and includes a pendant proclaiming the wearer a “Crazy Chicken Lady”, along with egg, chicken, and heart charms. The artisan will craft you a custom size if you need it, but this is designed to be expandable and fit almost anyone.