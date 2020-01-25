21 Best Charm Bracelets: Your Buyer’s Guide

Charmulet takes the Pandora approach in that you can buy this bracelet and wear it as-is, or you can swap out charms and add links whenever you want without needing to take it to a jeweler. Each link is its own clasp, so you can add or remove length for the perfect custom fit.

The charms clip onto each of the links, which means you can rearrange them or add more at any time. This particular option ships with the green teapot, pink purse, piano, and an envelope, but you can always buy more charms, including monogrammed lockets.

If you want to design yours entirely from scratch, you can buy just the bracelet by itself.