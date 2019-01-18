101 Best Gift Ideas for Women: The Ultimate List

Every woman is totally unique, so finding the perfect gifts for the woman on your list can be challenging. We’re here to help with a list of great gifts so individual, you’re bound to find a perfect fit. Here’s our ultimate guide to the best gifts for women.
Nano Jewelry Zodiac Necklace
Shopping for a woman who never misses her daily horoscope? This cool zodiac necklace features a design inscribed in 24kt gold over an oval onyx stone. The necklace is available in your choice of a decorative .925 sterling silver, gold plated or 14K gold setting.
There are styles available for all of the signs of the zodiac, which can you browse here. If you’re shopping for a woman who does everything based on her astrological chart, this is a gift that she’ll really love. The design is eye-catching, and will definitely get her a ton of compliments.
Want to see more options? Shop more Nano Jewelry here and see some of their non-Zodiac pieces.
Ulta Beauty Gift Card (DELIVERED INSTANTLY VIA EMAIL, GREAT LAST MINUTE GIFT)
Not confident enough to know what she'd like at Ulta? Let her pick out her own cosmetics or skincare products with a gift card that is delivered instantly via email.
‘I’m A Mom, What’s Your Superpower?’ Mug
This is a perfect present for moms that work hard and sacrifice it all for their kids. Ideal for Mother’s Day, birthdays, or as a “just because” gift. They say it’s the thought that counts, and there isn’t a nicer sentiment for a mom. This gift shows your mom that you love her, cherish her, and most importantly, that you respect her.
Not special enough? Try something from our cool gadgets guide instead. You could also fill the mug with chocolate truffles or some other small gift to make the mug seem more special.
Silpada ‘Ebony’ Ring
Looking for a gift for the woman with dark tastes? This dome ring is a great gift for the woman who loves to dress in all black. Hematite was a popular jewelry choice during the Victorian period, making this ring a nice option for women who love unusual or vintage-inspired pieces. The addition of colorful Labradorite adds a little flair to the piece. Pair it with the Silpada Montana necklace, and you’ve got a lovely gift set.
Baby Peeking Maternity Tee
A great gift for first-time moms, this shirt is a funny way to highlight her pregnancy. This makes a great present for a baby shower, bridal shower, or even a birthday. An African-American version of this shirt is also available, as well as a variant for those having twins.
The WineRack
The WineRack is a special bra with a concealed plastic pouch. You can fill the pouch with wine, and drink from the reservoir by using the included tube. This makes a great gag gift, but there are certainly some women who will appreciate having a secret way to bring booze to a sporting event or other public place. The bra itself can be machine washed, but you will need to hand wash the plastic container. It’s sort of like the Always Sunny gag with the suntan lotion bottles, except much more discreet and much less likely to taste of coconut oil.
Also, do you need a gift for a man in your life? Check out our guide to the best gifts for your husband, a gift guide that includes both high-end and budget-friendly gifts.
Cheesecake Factory Gift Card (DELIVERED INSTANTLY VIA EMAIL, GREAT LAST MINUTE GIFT)
Who doesn't love the Cheesecake Factory? Makes the perfect last minute gift, ideal for when you forget to buy something for someone, or get surprised with a gift you weren't expecting and want to reciprocate.
Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug
Need a gift for the gal who hates lukewarm coffee? This special heated travel mug keeps coffee, tea, chai, and even soup at the perfect temperature. An internal battery provides heat for up to two hours. This is a stellar gift idea for any gal who loves piping hot beverages.
Pride and Prejudice Infinity Scarf
The scarf contains a quote from the classic Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice. This is a great gift for a woman if she’s a fan of literature, period dramas, or if she teaches English. It’s romantic, goes with practically anything, and makes a great fashion statement. We’ve also seen infinity scarves inspired by famous lines from Alice in Wonderland, Dracula, and Romeo and Juliet.
Looking for more gift ideas for a woman who loves Jane Austen? Shop our gift guide about Jane Austen gifts.
Bears vs Babies
If you’re looking for a funny, offbeat gift, look no further. This silly card game from the makers of Exploding Kittens is perfect for the gal who has a regular board game or card game night every week. Bears vs. Babies only takes about 20 minutes to play, making it perfect for those who gravitate towards fast-paced, straightforward card games.
Designed for between two and five players, this game tasks you with creating epic monsters that battle against evil babies. Plus, the packaging is pretty unusual, so that will definitely get her attention. This is a solid birthday gift that won’t break the bank.
Fitbit Alta
Fitbit is arguably the most recognized brand of tracker out there. The Alta model strikes a nice balance between modern features and the classic, slim look of Fitbits past. The Alta lets you track steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes throughout the day. In addition, you can get call, text, and calendar notifications on the band, though only when the band is close to your smartphone. We also like that you can customize the Alta’s look with different bands. If she needs a new fitness tracker, this sleek model offers a great balance of form and functionality.
Still researching the best fitness tracker or heart rate monitor for her needs? Check out our guide to the best Fitbit competitors, or peruse our Fitbit comparison post to find the best Fitbit for her unique fitness goals. You should also check out our Fitbit vs. Garmin post to see how Garmin’s wearables stack up against the best known name in fitness trackers.
Aroma 8-Cup Digital Rice Cooker
Everyone raves about the Instant Pot, but in my kitchen, this little rice cooker gets much more use. This rice cooker does so much more than simply made you a bowl of rice. It can also steam meat, fish or veggies at the same time, ensuring you get a complete, well-balanced meal. And if rice isn’t really her favorite thing, this cooker can be used to make soup or chili instead.
There’s a handy 15-hour delay timer, making it simple to “start” dinner before she leaves for the day, and return home to find dinner waiting for her and her family. This kitchen appliance is ideal for students who want a way to cook healthy food in their dorm room, as well any working gal who needs a simple kitchen gadget to help her make dinner after a long day at the office.
If you’re looking for a high-end rice cooker, my personal pick is the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker. It’s the model I use in my own home, and it’s pretty much foolproof. It has both keep warm and extended keep warm settings, as well as cook settings for multiple types of rice. It’s easy to clean, and ideal for cooking plain rice, sweet rice, rice porridge, or mixed rice.
Airbnb Gift Code (DELIVERED INSTANTLY VIA EMAIL, GREAT LAST MINUTE GIFT)
Denominations start at $25, but you can give a digital gift card valued at $200 or more if you're feeling generous.
Dash Greek Yogurt Maker
Everyone is eating more probiotic foods these days, from probiotic gummy vitamins to traditionally fermented foods like kimchee and kombucha and yogurt. If you’re in need of a gift for a healthy eater, this inexpensive yogurt maker is perfect for the woman who wants to eat responsibly.
If she’s spending too much money on Fage and Chobani, making her own yogurt at home can save her a lot of money, and let her customize ingredients to her taste. The machine makes up to two quarts of Greek yogurt at a time, and includes dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean up. It’s easy to use, and perfect for anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen.
Nostalgia Electrics 64-Ounce Margarita & Slush Maker
Need a gift for the woman who loves frozen drinks? This margarita machine is perfect for women who love to make their own signature cocktails for home entertaining. This model uses a patented dual swivel system to pulverize ice, creating silky smooth margaritas and smoothies. Pro tip: some users have found that drink quality is improved by adding pre-crushed ice to the blender, rather than whole cubes. Throw in some margarita mix, or a bottle of her favorite tequila, and you’ve got a show-stopping gift.
Vanity Girl Broadway Lighted Vanity Mirror With 2 Outlets & Dimmer Switch
Every woman dreams of feeling like a star. What better way to make that dream come true than with a lighted vanity mirror, just like those used by celebrities? This lighted vanity is ideal for any woman who wants to feel beautiful, powerful, and perfectly put together.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson’s next level hair dryers are amazing. If you need a gift for a woman with long hair, or a woman who uses the blow dryer every day, this is a killer gift idea.
What sets Dyson apart from the competition is the clever blend of technology and design. Dyson moved the motor into the handle, making it much more ergonomic to hold for a long time. They’ve also controlled the heat to prevent damaging hair, and the dryer also offers a controlled, high velocity airflow that dries hair more quickly than traditional dryers.
If this one's a bit above your budget, but you're looking for the best professional blow dryers, get our list of recommendations here.
StriVectin-SD Intensive Stretch Marks & Wrinkles (Concentrated Formula)
Stretch mark removal cream might seem a little cheeky or rude to give as a gift, but if you need a gift for a new mom, an ultra-luxe cream like StriVectin-SD is much appreciated. If you want to pamper a new mom who is on a tight post-baby budget, this is something she’ll enjoy.
Women who have never been pregnant, or older women past childbearing age will also appreciate this gift for tackling tough wrinkles or older stretch marks. Tests showed that this formula improves the appearance of wrinkles and stretch marks in as little as two weeks.
If old scars are an issue, check out our list of best scar creams that can tackle old and new scars, minimizing their thickness and color.
Gracie China by Coastline Imports 4-Piece Porcelain Tea for One
Tea is the perfect beverage for cold nights. This is the perfect gift for Anglophiles, tea lovers, or any woman who loves the finer things. This beautiful “tea for one” set comes in a variety of patterns. Wrap it up in a gift box with a collection of her favorite teas, and you have the perfect gift for her birthday. If you need a gift-worthy tea recommendation, choose from these best tea gift baskets.
If you want more gift ideas in this vein, browse more tea for one sets here, or browse some lovely bone china tea cups on sale here.
MiniMD Microdermabrasion Device by Trophy Skin
Shopping for a woman who loves gadgets, celebrity culture, or splurging on beauty supplies? This mini microdermabrasion device is perfect for the woman who loves to be on the cutting edge of beauty. Designed to deliver salon-quality treatments at a fraction of the cost of in-office appointments, this little device delivers results in just five minutes a day. This tool makes skin look youthful and healthy.
In a clinical trial, 80 percent of participants experienced decreased wrinkle depth, while 95 percent reported softer, more hydrated and refreshed skin. In addition, 85 percent of participants reported fewer blemishes, making this great for someone with problem skin. We recommend this gift for any beauty-obsessed mom or grandma. It’s 2017. Why leave the comfort of your own home when you can get a quality skincare treatment in your own house?
Want to get more gift inspiration for the gal who loves beauty products? Browse our guide to the best Dead Sea salt beauty products. You may also be interested in our guide to the best anti-aging devices, which includes lots of gift ideas for women who are into next-level beauty.
P.MAI Premium Valletta Leather Laptop Backpack for Women With Wristlet
It can be really hard to find a gorgeous bag that also has solid construction. This bag really ticks all the boxes. Made from high quality leather and sturdy nylon, this cute backpack is a great balance of form and function. If you’ve been looking for a laptop backpack with style, look no further. The bag has room for a laptop up to 15 inches, as well as a spot for a water bottle, 4 insert pockets, a key hook, and a zippered compartment for other items. We love that this come with a matching wristlet, for those who like a perfectly coordinated look.
Want to get her something more substantial? Find a dress for your favorite fashionista in our guide to the best little black dresses.
Williams-Sonoma Bride & Groom Cookbook
The perfect gift for a woman who is getting married, this romantic cookbook encourages couples to spend quality time in the kitchen together. The couple that cooks together stays together, because cooking together forces you to become better communicators and better problem solvers. This is a great gift for a bridal shower, but it could also work as an engagement gift, wedding gift, or a birthday gift. Women who are single, but still love to eat well, will also have an interest in this book of recipes.
Rockland Four Piece Luggage Set
This is a great gift for a young woman who is graduating or planning to study abroad. It’s also a great gift for the woman you plan to whisk away on a surprise vacation. These polka dot luggage sets are available in pink, blue, and black. Their unique color and pattern makes them easy to spot on an airline baggage claim carousel.
Each set includes a 19-inch suitcase, a 24-inch case, a 28-inch upright suitcase, and a 12-inch tote that makes a great carry-on. With the holidays right around the corner, new luggage can be a thoughtful gift for those big holiday travel dates.
Looking for something a little more special? Consider Delsey luggage, a line of spinner bags that include hard and soft-siders with lots of amenities. Want to see even more options? You can shop more luggage deals here.
Fitbit Aria2 Smart Scale
Know a woman who is trying to lose weight or build strength? This scale tracks weight, lean mass, body fat percentage, and body mass index. Aria automatically recognizes up to eight different people. Your weight data syncs to your private Fitbit dashboard, so you can control what data you share. This is a nice gift for women of any age who are committed to a healthy lifestyle.
It’s an especially nice gift for a current Fitbit tracker user, since the scale syncs with all Fitbit trackers. It’s also water-resistant, so it can stand up to the steam in your bathroom after a shower.
Want a gift that avoids the potential awkwardness of giving someone a scale? How about giving them a good night of sleep instead? The Withings/Nokia Smart sleep tracking mat is a sleep tracking system that can analyze, coach and improve anyone's sleep patterns.
Muffin Tops Silicone Baking Molds
The perfect gag gift for the baker in your life, these muffin top baking cups come in a cute box that’s gift-ready. These are also a great gift for your mom, sister, aunt, or cousin. If you want to see more gift ideas in this vein, browse more quirky and fun home goods from Fred & Friends here.
‘Dragons Love Tacos’
Sometimes the perfect gift is something that’s kooky, unexpected, a little weird. Dragons Love Tacos is a kid’s book, but some fun-loving women will also appreciate getting it as a present. This is a great book to give to a mom with young children. But it’s also a funny gift to give to other adults, particularly if they love dragons, tacos, or both.
Sometimes the best gifts are the unexpected presents that just make you laugh when you open them. This is a gift option that’s been on our list since the beginning, and it’s been wildly popular with our readers, so you can shop knowing you’ve selected a gift that’s stood the test of time.
OCD Cutting Board
Shopping for a persnickety chef? This “OCD” cutting board helps you to make very precise cuts in your veggies and meat, which does actually help it to cook more evenly. If you have a home cook on your gift list, this is a cute present for her birthday. If her kitchen is under renovation, or if she lives in an apartment with no dishwasher, she might appreciate one of these best-selling countertop dishwashers instead.
‘Women, Work & the Art of Savoir Faire: Business Sense & Sensibility’
This French-inspired take on kicking butt in the business world comes from the pen of Mireille Guiliano, author of French Women Don’t Get Fat. In Women, Work & the Art of Savoir Faire: Business Sense & Sensibility, Guiliano uses her unique French perspective to help women from all walks of life understand why so many French businesswomen are effortlessly chic and cool in the face of stress on the job.
A senior executive and spokesperson for Veuve Clicquot herself, Guiliano is uniquely qualified to help women strike a healthy work-life balance. This would be a great gift for any working woman, recent college grad, or anyone who is interested in French culture.
‘Les Petits Macarons: Colorful French Confections to Make at Home’
Speaking of things that are French and fabulous, we’re also big fans of this macaron cookbook. Petits Macarons: Colorful French Confections to Make at Home by Kathryn Gordon and Ann E. McBride is the perfect gift for a woman with an educated palate and a serious sweet tooth. Consider pairing this French cookbook with a silicone macaron baking mat, which helps to take the stress and guesswork out of baking macarons at home.
EurKitchen Professional Whipped Cream Dispenser
Shopping for a decadent woman who puts a dollop of whipped cream on everything? This professional grade whipped cream canister makes it simple to whip up flavored whipped cream, as well as the traditional stuff. Simply place heavy cream or whipping cream.
This item also comes with three decorative tips, allowing you to customize the dollops on whipped cream on top of pies, cakes, ice cream, and much more. This tool is how the pros at coffee shops and high end restaurants make their whip cream, meaning that this gift will definitely appeal to a foodie.
Note that you should only use standard 8-gram N2O cartridges with this gadget when making whipped cream. If you use a similarly sized CO2 cartridge, the cream will actually turn sour on you. Standard 8-gram N2O cartridges aren’t included with the purchase of the dispenser, so make sure to pick up a couple on Amazon. We recommend this value pack of 50 standard 8-gram N2O cartridges. That may seem like a lot of cartridges, but you’ll go through them pretty fast, and you pay much less per unit when you buy in bulk.
Bobkona St. Croix Collection Vanity Set
Vanity tables are a great spot for women to dress, put on makeup, and great ready for any special occasion. They are generally placed in the bedroom, though some families choose to place their vanity sets in a master bedroom or in the lounge. The stool pictured above is included in this vanity set, so you don’t have to worry about finding a piece to match the vanity table.
Five drawers give her ample storage space for perfume, cosmetics, and other essentials. Some minor assembly will be required when this item arrives at your doorstep, but user reviews indicate that this process is generally pretty painless. Sadly, this gift is not available for shipping outside of the continental United States.
Tea Forte PUGG 24oz Ceramic Teapot with Tea Infuser
Can you ever really have enough tea accessories? If you’re shopping for a serious tea drinker, she’ll appreciate having different size tea pots and tea cups. We think this cute lil pot from Tea Forte is an awesome gift idea, particularly if paired with loose leaf tea. This teapot holds enough water for two people, or one tea lover in serious need of caffeine.
The Teabloom Amore Glass Teapot Gift Set is a great way to say "I love you" with a lovely pot and tasty tea that's as entertaining as it is delicious.
Ben-Amun Jewelry Deco Crystal Branch Post Earrings
These stunning earrings are packed with sparkling Swarovski crystals, and hang beautifully. These are great earrings for date night or any special occasion.
If you need a gift for a woman who loves all things sparkly, these earrings are a great option. That being said, if they’re a bit over your budget, a cheaper pair of earrings we also like are these expensive looking crystal drop earrings. Either pair of earrings are a great gift idea for any occasion.
‘Color Me Swoon: The Beefcake Activity Book’
Looking for a funny gift idea? This “beefcake activity” book features coloring book art of your favorite Hollywood celebs. Featuring heart throbs like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Daniel Craig, Jake Gyllenhaal, and even the members of One Direction, this is a gag gift that will appeal to artists, or any gal with a celebrity crush. Toss in some colored pencils or markers, and you’ve got a complete gift that’s perfect for a quiet, rainy night in.
If her tastes are more literary than comedic, check out some other gift ideas from our guide to the best gifts for book lovers.
Cuppow Canning Jar Drinking Lid
Know a woman who loves to drink funky cocktails out of Mason jars? The Cuppow is a small insert that turns a wide-mouth Mason jar into a “sippy cup” for grown-ups. It’s a great gift for women who are accident-prone, or for gals who just love a good cocktail. Consider tossing in some mason jar tumblers as well. Add some Tiny Footprint Coffee’s beans to complete the gift.
Mossy Oak Pink Camouflage Duffel Bag
For women who love to hunt, this Mossy Oak camo bag offers ample storage for all her gear, ammo, and essentials. The bag is water-resistant, making it as rugged as it is cute. Who says hunting gear can’t be feminine? This will be useful for hunting trips, as well as airport travel (the unique print makes this bag really easy to spot at baggage claim). Shop more women’s hunting supplies here.
Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Get Well Soon Gift Basket
Many times, when you’re searching for a gift, it’s for a happy occasion like a birthday or a major holiday. But sometimes a person is sick, and you want to get them a little something to lift their spirits. If you’re on the hunt for a get well soon gift, this is a nice option. The basket includes healthy, cold-busting treats like chicken noodle soup mix and multiple types of soothing, warming teas.
The basket also includes lemon candy, lemon cookies, sweet butter cookies, and cinnamon tea biscuits. An inspirational book helps to keep them occupied when they’re too sick to get out of bed. This basket is available with one-day shipping, so you can easily rush it out to a friend or family member who is unwell.
Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse our guides to the best gourmet gift baskets and the best get well soon gifts.
Mark Broumand 1.79ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Engagement Ring
While it’s billed as an engagement ring, this stunning piece from LA-based designer Mark Broumand would also be a great birthday gift or anniversary present for your wife. Handcrafted with natural, conflict-free diamonds, this is a great gift for the woman who means the world to you. Want this look for less? A similar ring style from Houston Diamond District may suit her tastes, and be less draining on your wallet.
If you’re looking for engagement rings, or other pieces of statement jewelry, you might also be interested in our guide to the best engagement rings, which includes lots of diamond rings, as well as rings made with other gemstones.
Need a gift for a gal who’s getting married soon, or just doing some wedding recon for yourself? You may also be interested in our wedding section, or our specific guides on unique wedding favors and bridesmaids gifts.
Death Wish Coffee
Death Wish Coffee claims to be the world’s strongest brew, making it the idea gift for any woman just isn’t herself before her first cup of coffee. Available in one-pound bags, this cool coffee also gets high marks for being fair trade and certified organic. Pair it with a great coffee mug (like this cute, heat-sensitive mug from Fred & Friends), and you’ve got the perfect gift for the caffeine addict in your life.
Bike Bracelet
This inexpensive bracelet is something nice you can give to a woman who loves to ride her bike all over town. Whether she’s a casual cyclist or a woman who routinely does 100-mile rides, she’ll love this cute bracelet. Another cute gift for women who love cycling is this cool bike chain mug.
Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit
Does she love craft beer? This kit from Brooklyn Brew Shop will give her everything she needs to get started on a batch of “Everyday IPA.” The kit includes grain, hops, yeast, a glass fermenter, chambered airlock, glass thermometer, racking cane, tubing, tubing clamp, screw cap stopper, and packet of sanitizer. She’ll get about a gallon of beer from this kit, or about nine 12-ounce bottles. If you both enjoy brewing, this can be a fun activity you two can share together. If beer isn’t her thing, the same company also makes a cider kit.
Shun Sora 6-Piece Basic Block Knife Set
If you’ve ever tried to prepare a meal with an old, dull blade, you know how frustrating it can be to work with poor quality knives. This set of six knives from Shun is perfect for a woman who loves cooking, as well as any woman who desperately needs an upgrade for her kitchen knives.
Shun knives are very high quality. They are made in Japan by master craftsmen, with mirror-polished Japanese 420J stainless steel blades on all the knives in the set. This block set includes the following items: a paring, knife, a utility knife, an eight-inch chef knife, a honing steel, and some useful herb shears. The block has 13 slots altogether, so there is room for her to store her existing knives, or her future Shun purchases. A really cool feature of all the knives in this collection is the handle.
All the handles have a unique texture that actually makes the knives easier to hold with wet or damp hands. This makes these knives great for cutting through wet, messy ingredients, and prevents slippage or accidents in the kitchen. If this Shun knife set is a little expensive for your budget, consider getting her just a basic eight inch chef’s knife, which is a good size and shape for most average kitchen tasks.
Does she already have a great knife set? Maybe she needs some new cookware instead. Browse our guide to the best cookware sets to get more gift ideas for the woman who is passionate about cooking.
Mastering the Art of French Cooking
Julia Child’s classic two-volume set on Mastering the Art of French Cooking is a must-read for women of all ages. This makes a great gift for moms, as well as for young women who are just starting out in life. Whether you’re shopping for someone who loves to cook, or someone who needs a lot of help in the kitchen, this is a thoughtful gift she can reference for decades to come.
If she already owns this culinary classic, you can browse some of the newest and hottest cookbooks here. She may also be interested in Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously by Julie Powell, or the movie of the same name starring Meryl Streep.
Both the book and movie follow the story of a real-life woman who spent an entire year cooking her way through Mastering the Art of French Cooking, and both are quite funny. Pair all three items together, and you’ve got the ultimate gift pack for fans of Julia and French cooking.
BACtrack Go Keychain Breathalyzer
A keychain breathalyzer can help any woman stay safe when she’s out drinking. The mouthpiece folds in for easy storage, making it easy to tuck this device into even the tiniest of handbags. The LCD display is a bit on the small side, but this is still a solid choice for people who need a small, ultra-portable BAC tester.
For best results, only use this tester after at least 15 minutes have passed since you finished your last drink. Otherwise, you could damage the sensor and/or get inaccurate results. Think she might prefer a different style of breathalyzer? Check out our guide to the best portable breathalyzers.
Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone
This USB mic is incredibly versatile. It would make a great gift for a reporter, podcast host, or singer. A CEO might also appreciate this mic, since it can be used for high-quality conference calls. This USB mic is plug and play, meaning it requires no special software installation prior to use.
It is compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems. For added clarity, consider adding a pop filter to this gift. The pop filter helps cut back on plosive “p” sounds in recorded speech. Want more gift ideas in this vein?
You can browse our guide to the best USB microphones for any purpose, and find a model that’s perfectly suited to her hobbies.
Wax & Oils Eco Soy Aromatherapy Candle
Women love candles. Especially candles that smell this good. Candles warm up a space and make it feel more like home. And if she lives in a small apartment, where kitchen smells can linger in the living space long after a meal is cooked, a scented candle can help dispel ugly food odors. Available scents include lavender, cucumber melon, vanilla, and peppermint eucalyptus.
These candles can help her relax after a long day at work. They can also make the kitchen smell better after she’s cooked dinner. Additionally, these candles can be used in the bedroom to set a romantic mood. Buy two or more, and make your gift even more impressive.
Looking for something more festive and birthday appropriate? We love Jackpot Candles, a special type of scented candle that melts away to reveal a surprise piece of jewelry. There are candles that contain a ring, and candles that contain a necklace. The value of each piece of jewelry is between $15 and $5,000.
Rome Industries Pie Iron Sandwich Cooker
A pie iron is a great way to make toasted sandwiches, mess-free s’mores, or simple hand pies over a campfire. This is a fun gift for a woman who loves camping, or just hanging out around a fire pit in the backyard. A double pie iron is also available, for the woman with a big family or a big appetite.
This is definitely a gift that will get lots of use during the summer months, but it can also be fun for winter bonfires or gathering around the fire pit at a ski lodge.
IQ Natural Pumpkin Face Peel
Pumpkin isn’t just for pies and spiced lattes. Pumpkin happens to include some natural compounds that are great for exfoliating and brightening skin. This pumpkin face mask contains 12 percent glycolic acid. By using this peel, you will see younger looking skin in just five minutes.
Best of all, the mask smells amazing! This makes a nice gift for any woman who loves to pamper herself, and it’s especially nice for those who are drone to dry and dull skin during the colder months of the year. Not sure if this peel is right for her skin? Browse more luxury beauty skin treatments here. You might also want to consider Moon Juice’s cult favorite Beauty Dust.
Cloud Nine The O Hair Roller Gift Set
Is she a salon blowout addict? Help her save money and get salon-quality blow outs at home with this innovative roller kit. Named an InStyle Beauty Best Buy back in 2013, this set includes 12 rollers, 12 clips, a carrying case, and the famous “The O” Pod to power it all.
If she’s obsessed with big, curly hair, this is something that she’ll absolutely adore. Want to make your gift even more special? Toss in a bottle of Cloud Nine’s famous volumizing, shine-boosting Amplify Spray. If she’s vain about her hair, this gift set will take her hair to the next level.
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Versace’s Bright Crystal fragrance is a floral perfume that’s suitable for both day and evening wear. It has notes of peony, magnolia, and lotus flower, with undertones of amber and musk. This is an elegant scent that will suit women of all ages. A Bright Crystal perfume and body lotion gift set is also available.
Check out our guide to the best perfumes for women to get carefully curated picks. If she’s definitely a Versace fan, other scents to consider include Versace Bright Crystal Absolu (a similar scent to Bright Crystal, but with a brighter, more floral finish) or Versace Crystal Noir (a more sensual evening scent with notes of gardenia and amber).
‘The Original Pink Box’ 18-Volt Lithium Ion Cordless Drill
“The Original Pink Box” company is famous for, well, the Original Pink Box (a pink-colored box of tools for women). The company specializes in pre-filled toolboxes, as well as a variety of pink-colored tools. This pink drill is a great gift for any woman who loves DIY projects. It’s also a great gift for a young woman who needs to start putting together her first toolbox.
Pink may seem like a girly color for tools, but we actually know quite a few guys who own pink power tools. The pink color makes them easy to see on a job site, and also makes it easy to see when someone has borrowed your tools, since some guys aren’t man enough to use pink tools.
So whether she loves pink, or just loves the idea of tools that her coworkers and boyfriend won’t steal, this pink drill is a great gift for her.
Ninja Coffee Bar Brewer
Looking for a nice gift for a coffee lover? This fancy coffee appliance is ideal for a birthday, anniversary, or major holiday. The same coffee maker can quickly be adjusted to make a single cup, or a full carafe (and a couple of sizes in between). A special feature allows you to make the coffee weak or super strong, the latter being perfect for making speciality coffee drinks that are destined to get watered down with ice.
A two-hour auto-off feature keeps coffee warm during a long brunch, and turns off automatically to avoid wasting electricity. This coffee maker looks great on a countertop, and is extremely versatile. In short, if they desperately need a new coffee maker, this model is likely to be a step up from their current model.
Want more gift ideas for your favorite coffee lover? You might also want to check out our posts on the best burr coffee grinders and the best Keurig 2.0 coffee makers for other cool gift ideas for coffee addicts.
FRYE Melissa Leather Shoulder Handbag
A designer handbag is a dream gift for many women. This gorgeous FRYE bag features leather construction, ample storage for everyday errands, a real fox fur accent, and a magnetic snap closure. It’s elegant, but still functional. This is a simple, structured bag that is perfect for the woman who wants to look professional and polished. It's big enough for a tablet plus all the necessities and it comes in ten tempting colors.
If she's likely to enjoy something a bit smaller with a trendy crossbody style, the FRYE Carson Crossbody bag is a total win. Get it in this gorgeous red at less than half the price of the larger handbag.
AirSense Smart Air Quality Monitor & Ion Purifier
I recently made a big move from the East Coast to the West Coast, and one of the biggest lifestyle changes I faced was dealing with the smoke and ash in the air during the summer wildfires. Clean air means better health. If you live in a city, or a rural area that has air quality issues due to wildfires, then this is a smart buy. This innovative air purifier is also a great gift for any woman with allergies, asthma, or any other respiratory issues.
The monitor alerts users if carbon monoxide or methane is found in the air. It sends these alerts, along with temperature and humidity readings, directly to smartphones. In addition to keeping the air clean, this smart home gadget also acts as a two-way audio solution, and also lights up to provide chill mood lighting.
Want to outfit her home with even more smart enhancements? You could also consider the WaterHawk smart shower head, which features a water-powered LED display that shows water usage and water temperature.
Lumo Run Personal Running Form Coach & Mobile Performance Lab Sensor
Looking for a gift for a runner? Lumo Run is a cool wearable that makes a great gift. This personal device instructs the user to improve running form, allowing them to run faster and with less risk of injury. If your favorite runner has been trying to bounce back after a running injury, this is an incredibly thoughtful gift. The only downside is that this device is only compatible with iPhone 5s or above and with iOS 9.0 or above. If you’re shopping for an Android user, then this isn’t a good choice for them.
Looking for more gift ideas for runners? You may also want to browse our guides to the best minimalist running shoes for women and the best fitness gifts.
Tile Tracking Tool for iOS & Android
Tile is, well, a tile. You can attach Tile to any object you want to keep track of, such as your car keys. From your smartphone, you can use the companion app to see where your Tile is located. Tile is water-resistant, and has a battery that lasts for one year. It’s like having Find My iPhone, but for everything in your life. If you misplace an item with a Tile attached to it, you can mark it as “Lost” and enable other users around the world to help you find it. This is a great gift for the woman who is always losing her car keys.
The Resistance
Shopping for a woman who loves tabletop games? The Resistance is a must-play title, though it does require a minimum of five players (with a max. player cap of 10). The game is fast-paced, taking just 30 minutes to play from start to finish.
In the game, players take on the role of resistance fighters who need to flush out the traitors in their midst. It’s fast-paced, packed with opportunities to show off your strategic chops, and just plain fun. We see this as being an especially nice gift idea for those seeking gifts for women in their 20s.
Savvy Infusion 24 Ounce Leak Proof Fruit Infuser
Water is boring. It’s good for you, but it’s boring. So, so boring. This BPA-free bottle lets her flavor ordinary tap water or sparkling water with fruit, herbs, or botanicals. This is a great gift for any woman who is trying to eat a balanced diet. It’s also a stellar option for women who are regular runners, triathletes, or yoga practitioners.
If she wants to quit a soda habit and only drink water, this thoughtful gift will improve her help and may also aid in reaching her weight loss goals. Want to make this gift more refreshing? Help her hydrate responsibly by adding some CogniTea mental clarity tea to her gift.
Not a fan of this design? Opt for something rugged from our guide to the best insulated Thermoses.
Umbra FishHotel Aquarium
If she can’t have cats or dogs in her apartment, a pet fish can help make her space feel more like a home. These cool “fish condos” are modernist, and can be used alone, or stacked into towers to house multiple fish. These are a great way to house betta fish so they will not see other fish and get agitated. The detachable outer shell can also be painted, if she’s the artsy type. This ain’t her momma’s boring old fish bowl.
Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse our guides to the best fish tanks and aquarium decorations.
Creativity Molecule Necklace
This handmade necklace is a great gift idea for the creative woman in your life. The molecule-shaped charms dangling on this sterling silver necklace represent the 3 major neurotransmitters (those brain chemicals responsible for mood and emotion) critical for creativity. From left to right, this necklace features “molecules” of serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine. These neurotransmitters are linked to happiness, love, and learning, respectively. This is a great gift for the writer, painter, or musician in your life.
Not sold on this style, but like the idea of giving handmade gifts? Get more gift ideas from our guide to the best handmade gifts.
DERMAdoctor KP Duty Body Scrub
If dry skin plagues her, help her find relief with a luxurious exfoliating product. DERMAdoctor‘s dual action exfoliator combines the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion in one product. Hypoallergenic and free of bad ingredients, this is a great body product for pampering after a long week. It’s especially nice for use before applying self-tanner, so if she’s a home tanning addict, this is a product she’d definitely appreciate. With winter air causing dry skin, this is a smart gift for the holidays, too.
‘Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives’
Looking for a tongue-in-cheek gift for a woman who’s a little bit messy? This fascinating book is the perfect antidote to the Marie Kondo “Spark Joy” movement, and validates the creative benefits of messy spaces and unplanned detours. Being messy actually leads to proven benefits in the home, at work, and even in school. If you have a friend or sister who is known for being a bit of a pack rat, this book will definitely interest her.
Bring Me Some Wine Shirt
This cute shirt is perfect for women who enjoy kicking back with a glass of wine at the end of a long day. This shirt is available in baby blue, navy, red, black, and olive. The "Oh look, it's wine o'clock" tee shirt is a nice alternate gift idea in the same vein. Consider pairing either shirt with a funky painted wine glass.
Soylent
Beloved by Silicon Valley workaholics and dieters alike, Soylent is a complete meal in a bottle. Soylent is 100 percent vegan, and flavor neutral. You can drink it straight out of the bottle, or blend it with fruits, veggies, or superfoods to improve the flavor and add even more health benefits. Each 14 ounce drink has 400 calories, but is packed with all the protein, carbs, and healthy fats you need in a balanced meal.
Whether you’re shopping for a woman who is actively trying to lose weight, or for a lady who is so busy she just forgets to eat sometimes, Soylent is an increasingly popular food option for women in 2017. We’d recommend it for students, busy entrepreneurs, or anyone who is interested in improving their eating habits. This would also be a thoughtful gift for a new parent who needs simple, ready-to-eat meals to get through those first six months with a crying infant. If she’d prefer flavored options, strawberry and vanilla flavors are also available.
Want to inject your gift with a little humor? Toss in a copy of the film Soylent Green, or a copy of the Harry Harrison novel that inspired the film.
H Potter Six Sided Terrarium
This beautiful glass terrarium is a great gift for gardeners, or for anyone who likes having a little greenery in their interior space. You can create a small fairy garden for her that will brighten up her office, or make her home feel a bit more cozy. Do note that this price is only the terrarium. If you need plants to fill it, you might want to check out H Potter’s terrarium planting kit, which makes it easy to get started with a new terrarium.
Map of Middle Earth Wood Coaster Set
Help her embrace her inner elf (or inner hobbit!) with this cute coaster set. When placed next to each other, the coasters form a map of Middle Earth. The coasters are made of maple, and laser-engraved to create a clear image. Pair it with something fun, like this cute “I love you like a hobbit loves second breakfast” coffee mug.
‘Hey Girl’ Tea
This tea comes in a cute package, and includes tons of immune-boosting ingredients like vitamin C and echinacea. That makes this gift great for treating flu and cold symptoms. This is a nice option for a birthday or minor holiday, or as a “just because” gift for your favorite tea drinker. We could also see it being a nice stocking stuffer for an adult woman, or as a “get well soon” kind of thing.
For more gifts like this, consider our guide to the best get well soon gifts. You may also be interested in other Hey Girls teas, including their line of detox, sleepy time, and energizing teas.
Everything Rustique Mason Jar Sconce
How cool are these mason jar sconces? We love their rustic look, and their affordable price point. A sconce makes a great housewarming gift, birthday gift, or “just because” gift. The company’s lanterns and sconces are all made by hand in Boone, North Carolina, and no two will be exactly alike. The same studio also makes a very cool mason jar bathroom organizer.
Romantic Pillow Cases
Make the bedroom a little more romantic with this cute pillow case. The text is an excerpt from an E. E. Cummings poem. You can use them only on holidays like Valentine’s Day, or keep them on the bed year-round. Either way, she’ll be pleasantly surprised you willingly bought linens for the bed. Multiple text colors are available, and you can see all options via the link below.
Bamboo Cheese Serving Tray with Hide-Away Utensil Set
This is a lovely hostess gift, housewarming gift, or present for the woman who loves to host dinner parties. It’s also a nice houseware item for women who like to have a simple dinner of cheese, crackers, and wine on a weekly basis. Not sold on this style of cheese board? Browse more cheese board styles here.
‘The Big Sick’ Blu-Ray Combo Pack
The sleeper hit of the summer of 2017 was The Big Sick, starring Kumail Nanjiani of College Humor and Silicon Valley fame. Based on real events from Nanjiani’s own life, this atypical rom-com follows the story of Kumail and his future wife, Emily. After Emily falls ill and needs to go into a medically-induced coma, Kumail finds himself at odds with Emily’s overbearing family.
The movie is alternately funny, heart-breaking, and inspiring, and it’s a perfect movie for date night or girl’s night in. If she missed this movie when it was in theaters, she’ll be glad to own a copy of her own that she can watch whenever she likes.
Wonder Woman Coffee Mug
What do you get for the Wonder Woman fan who already owns the 2017 feature film, the 1970s TV series, and a Diana Funko POP figurine? A Wonder Woman coffee mug, of course. A larger capacity, travel coffee mug featuring Wonder Woman is also available.
MGear Tactical MultiWallet
This cool tactical wallet is perfect for the woman who likes practical gifts. This wallet is constructed from precision cut carbon fiber textured Holstex, and assembled with titanium screws. A special compartment holds a functional multitool, and can hold up to five credit cards. The same company also makes a similar wallet with a skull theme, which can all agree is universally cool.
Dandelion Wish Pendant
Who doesn’t have a fond memories of blowing the seeds off a dying dandelion’s head? It’s traditional to make a wish as you blow the seeds off the flower’s head. This cool pendant is handmade, and includes both a handmade Swarovski crystal pearl charm and a fuzzy dandelion seed suspended in glass. The 18-inch chain is made from sterling silver.
The designers at Aimée Trésor warn buyers not to wear this pendant in a pool or hot tub, to ensure that it lasts for a lifetime. For any woman who needs a little luck or an excuse to make a wish, this necklace is a lovely gift idea. The same company also makes a beautiful pair of sea glass earrings.
Scratch the World Map
Looking for a cool gift for a recent high school grad, a jetsetter, or possibly an engagement gift for some newlyweds? This cool map of the world is covered with a “scratch off” layer, allowing the recipient to mark all the countries, states, and provinces in the world that they have visited. There are a lot of similar maps out there on the interwebs. We picked this particular map design for a couple of reasons. Firstly, we like that the map includes Antartica, which some maps of this ilk omit.
This makes it great for your adventuresome friends who might someday make the trek to the most remote corner of the globe. Secondly, this map includes boundaries for all the US states and Canadian provinces, making it easier to scratch off only the parts of the US and Canada she has actually visited.
Cinema Light Box
These light boxes have become really popular among interior designers and lifestyle bloggers in recent years. This light box comes with plenty of letters so she can treat her living room like the marquee of a movie theatre. This is also a great decor item for weddings, parties, or other fun events that require signage. A light box is a great way to get creative, and add a pop of personality to any indoor space.
‘Your Name’ on Blu-Ray
The motion picture smash hit that took Japan by storm is now available in the US. Your Name is a critically-acclaimed film about two high school students who end up swapping bodies. This romantic film features scenes of both rural Japan and bustling Tokyo. This movie was the fourth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the highest-grossing anime film ever worldwide. This is a must-own title for any anime fan. This limited edition Blu-ray/DVD combo pack includes some nice bonus materials, such as character art and an interview with Makoto Shinkai, who wrote and directed the film.
If she already owns Your Name or has pre-ordered it, similar anime titles she might also enjoy include In This Corner Of The World and Koe no Katachi: A Silent Voice.
Wonder Woman Character Apron
This is the perfect gift for a woman who loves comic books, baking, or both. When she wears this apron, she’ll look just like Wonder Woman. If she felt inspired by the recent Gal Gadot film, or is a longtime fan of the comics, this is an apron that she’ll love to wear. Other characters like Superman, Batman, and the Flash are also available.
You can browse more Wonder Woman accessories here, or check out other comic book character aprons here.
Our Q&A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People
Looking for a romantic gift? This “love journal” for couples prompts you to explore your love for each other over the course of three years. Each day has a prompt or question that is designed to spark an emotional response.
There is enough space for two people to jot down a one- or two-sentence response underneath each question. Questions include things like “Where would you like to travel with your partner?” and “What is your top priority today?”. This romantic gift idea may even make your relationship stronger, since it encourages daily mindfulness and gratitude.
It’s a wonderful way to record your memories, and the book itself will become a treasured keepsake you can show to your kids and grandkids. This is one of the items that has been on this list since it was first published back in 2015, and it’s been wildly popular since Day 1. There’s something crazy romantic about creating a written record of your love, which future generations will cherish. Not much of a writer? Maybe she’d appreciate this collection of famous love letters instead.
Woodland Knits by Stephanie Dosen
Shopping for a knitter? This adorable book of knitting patterns is a great gift for anyone with a quirky sense of fashion. There are 20 patterns in this book, all of which are designed to be relatively fast “quick knit” projects for an experienced knitter.
Whimsical projects in this book include instructions for a Deer Hat, Butterfly Mitts, and a super cute Fawn Poncho. This is a great gift for any gal who loves nature, crafting, “kawaii” design, or a knitter who is bored with traditional patterns. Throw in a couple of balls of soft alpaca yarn, and you’re good to go.
If she already owns this fun book of knitting projects, perhaps a similarly creative knitting pattern book would work. We also recommend the spooky/charming Vampire Knits, as well as Highland Knits: Knitwear Inspired by the Outlander Series. If you’re a knitter yourself, we definitely recommend reading up on the patterns in any knitting book you plan to give as a gift, and make sure that you’re providing any additional extras she might need to complete certain projects, such as special needles or a certain type of yarn that’s hard to find.
‘What Happened’ by Hillary Rodham Clinton
The most hotly anticipated political tell-all of the year is finally here. In this frank account of the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton talks candidly about her dislike of Donald Trump, and where her campaign went wrong. This is a must read for anyone with an interest in politics, feminism, or American culture.
She may also be interested in Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History, written by NBC’s Katy Tur about the same campaign season.
And she'd certainly be inspired and wowed by the vulnerable autobiography of former First Lady Michelle Obama, Becoming.
Badgley Mischka Women’s Karolina Pump
There’s always room in your closet for one more pair of shoes, particularly if the shoes in question are from Badgley Mischka. These gorgeous pumps are ideal for formal occasions, or as a statement piece for a night out with the girls. The exterior is satin, while the footbed in lined with leather. Multiple sizes and color options are available, catering to women who wear between size 5 and size 10.
For the woman who is obsessed with great shoes, these are worth the splurge. Badgley Mischka also offers two other styles that are quite similar. The closed-toe “Gorgeous” pumps have a closed toe and come in some different colorways, while the open toe Karson pump is a dead ringer for the Karolina, save for a delicate ankle strap.
Anne Klein Rose Goldtone & Silvertone Bangle Set
This lovely watch set includes two color-coordinated bangles, creating a lovely effect when you stack all three on the same wrist. The watch is water-resistant, and features a mother-of-pearl dial and Swarovski crystals at band and indices. This is a classic look that’s perfect for older women, or young women with an elegant sense of style.
Want more watch-inspired gift ideas? You might also want to check out our post on the best womens gold watches, or browse a list of our very favorite, top-rated smartwatches.
Front Row Wearable Lifestyle Camera
Need a gift for the gal who’s always on social media? This wearable camera is the perfect tool for livestreaming her daily routine to share on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter. You can capture hours of content, and then distill it down into a fun, first person time lapse video.
A mobile app makes it easy to transfer video onto a smartphone, while a built-in LCD touchscreen on the camera allows you to preview the footage you’ve captured that day. This is an awesome gift for the gadget-obsessed, social media diva in your life. While it is a bit on the expensive side, it’s still a great gift idea for a big holiday or milestone birthday. And you could always split the cost with friends or family to get her a gift that will take her social media game to the next level of influence.
Benchmark Bouquets Big Blooms Bouquet
This bouquet is a great gift for any woman in your life. Whether you are looking for a professional gift for an office colleague, or just a gift with a personal touch, these flowers are a wonderful choice. These flowers symbolize youth, wealth, and congratulatory wishes.
You can give them as a birthday gift, or for any important occasion in a woman’s life. Some folks identify these blooms as the best option for celebrating a 30th anniversary. Flowers are a great gift for any occasion, particularly as a thank you gift. If you need more ideas, check out our post on the best thank you gifts to find even more gift ideas for women.
Nicholas Sparks Movie Pack (Message in a Bottle, Nights in Rodanthe, The Notebook, A Walk to Remember)
For lots of women, rom coms are a guilty pleasure. Every movie in this multi-pack is inspired by a Nicholas Sparks novel, which makes them perfect for women who love tales of epic romance and star-crossed lovers. The Notebook and A Walk to Remember are probably the most famous movies in this collection, the other two are definitely enjoyable, too. This would be a great gift for a friend, sister, or other female relative.
Looking for something new? Check out these new releases on Blu-Ray and DVD, and get something that just came out on home video.
The French Sea Salt Sampler
Savory sea salt in six flavors straight from France? Mais, oui! These tasty infused salts are a great gift for any woman. They’re ideal for family, coworkers, relatives, or as a surprise treat for your wife. We also love the decorative tins that they come in, and we can totally see a woman saving the tin to use for making her own savory spice blends. This collection includes Fleur de Sel, French Grey, Citrus Fennel, Garden Blend, Grey Provencal, Grey Harvest salts.
If she’s a Francophile, she might also enjoy a box of gourmet macarons. These cookies have a decent shelf life as well, so you can order a couple of boxes at once to have on hand for emergency gift giving situations, like when you forget about a holiday or a birthday. I keep a “gift closet” in my house for exactly these sorts of emergency gift situations, because nobody likes to get caught off guard.
BedShelfie: The Original Bedside Shelf
These days, a lot of us work from home. For anyone who studies or works at home, this handy bedside table provides a sturdy workstation for those days when work starts before you even get out of bed.
Backed by a lifetime guarantee, this As Seen on TV product is ideal for any woman who likes to work, watch movies, or just chill out with her laptop in bed. It also makes a great place to place drinks, your smartphone, glasses, or other sundry items.
Serta Style Ashland Home Office Chair
Does her home office desperately need an update? This chair will completely transform her workspace, while also enhancing her comfort. Because it is made by Serta, you know this chair is going to be super comfy and super supportive. There is memory foam in both the seat and the arms of this char, making it ideal for the workaholic woman who has a hard time leaving her desk.
Neoflam Ceramic Nonstick Heart-Shaped Egg Pan
Does she love to cook? This cute little non-stick pan is perfect for making heart-shaped eggs, pancakes, or any other items she loves.
This pan is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and is PFOA-free. Also, the heart shaped pancake pan will make her want some fluffy buttermilk pancakes for breakfast a little more often.
Primitives by Kathy Box Sign
This cute sign is perfect for her home or office. It's ideal for women who put family first, and have a great sense of humor. The "I am not arguing" box sign is another one that will give her a giggle, as will the "If everything is exactly the way I want it" box sign.
KLOUD City Two-Layer Jewelry Box
Need to stay organized? A jewelry organizer helps her keep her favorite pieces clean, well-ordered, and safe from harm. This two-level jewelry box is perfect for women and grils who own a lot of jewelry already. It is also available in pink and black.
Nostalgia BCN6BK Bacon Express Crispy Bacon Grill
Making bacon on the stovetop is a messy affair. This dedicated bacon grill is perfect for those who like their breakfast extra crispy, and extra clean. Six strips of bacon can be cooked up in minutes, with less stress and mess than traditional cooking methods. The fat drains away for easy disposal.
Standing Stone Farms Butter Making Kit
Making your own butter at home has become something of a trend over the last few years. Folks love being able to control the quality of the dairy, the amount of salt, and whether the butter has any additional flavors from herbs or spices. This handy kit makes it easy for her to try her hand at making her own butter at home.
Wine Clutch Bag (Thermal Insulated)
This fancy drinking accessory is a classy way for her to bring her favorite bottle of wine to a party. This clutch is perfectly sized to hold a standard bottle of wine. Best of all, the clutch is insulated, ensuring that your wine won't overheat while you're out in the world.
Someecards Uncensored Assorted Coasters (6-Pack)
If she has a salty sense of humor and loves to drink, then this is the perfect gift to make her laugh. This set includes six coasters, with funny sayings on them like, "Let's do a liquid cleanse with alcohol." and "I'd like to offer moral support but I have questionable morals."
Nostalgia INF300 3-Gallon Stirring Drinks Dispenser
Shopping for a woman who loves to entertain, or who is thinking about starting a catering business? This stackable drink dispenser is perfect for taking parties to the next level. Each level of the dispenser can contain a different beverage. All levels can be stirred with the built-in stirring mechanism to rapidly incoporate ice into a room temperature beverage to chill things down.
Milk & Cookie Earrings
Looking for a gift for someone with a sweet tooth? These intentionally mismatched earrings are ideal for cookie lovers. The milk and cookie designs are made from laser cut wood, which is placed on 18-gauge nickel-free, stainless steel posts. These handmade earrings are totally charming, and guaranteed to delight.
Crystal Heart Necklace
This colorful crystal necklace is a great gift for any woman who has your heart. The matching earrings are equally adorable and super sparkly. If she swoons over the movie Titanic, a Heart of the Ocean Pendant is another popular idea.
Sparkle Farts The Original Farting Unicorn
Even grown up girls like fun stuffed plush toys, and this cute little white unicorn is perfect for her to get a laugh at work or at home. Sparkle Farts is the original farting unicorn. Just squeeze her funny little taco bag and she'll utter phrases like "Don't squeeze me, I'll fart!" or "Do you want to see how rainbows are made?" Squeeze the whole unicorn belly and it will make tiny tooting noises.
‘Empowered Women Empower Women’ T-Shirt
This is a great gift for strong women who are staunch feminists. Available in a variety of sizes and colors. In fact, a feminist tee is always in season, so grab a great one with an empowering quote from RBG, or Michelle Obama.
