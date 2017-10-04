Top 10 Best Cheap Grow Tents For Cannabis 2017: The Ultimate List

Cannabis growers have a few different options when it comes to providing the proper environment for their plants to thrive. Cannabis requires a specific temperature, humidity level, and lighting schedule for each stage of growth and without a dedicated grow space, it is not possible to keep the plants’ environment stable and appropriate for their age and level of growth.
Grow tents allow you to create a room within a room. They are designed to be lightproof so that no outside light gets in and your grow light does not show outside the tent. They are somewhat air tight as well – Not completely, but enough to form a light vacuum in order to create adequate ventilation. Grow tents are ideal for new growers because they can go anywhere. Whether you put them in a closet, a garage, or inside your house, you do not have to worry about setting up an entire grow room. Grow tents are suitable for all stages of life, from seedling to harvest.
Grow tents can be expensive, especially if you are a novice grower. In this article I am going to go over the best inexpensive grow tents for sale online. I will list them from smallest to largest in terms of the square footages. Cheap grow tents tend to be the smaller ones, so on this list you will find tents that are best for smaller grow ops. Most tents on this list will be under $100.
1. Casolly 16″x16″x48” Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent for Indoor Planting
This tall, thin tent is the right size for one or two plants. It will fit in a small closet or in the corner of a room without taking up too much space. This is about the smallest tent you can find, and the price cannot be beat. It is made of a diamond textured mylar for effective light reflection, with a light proof black outer layer. It has double clinching ducting ports, removable floor tray, and heavy-duty double stitched zippers. The frame is solid and sturdy and has reinforced corners to support over 110lbs of equipment like lighting, filters, and fans.
Size: 16″x16″x48
Price: $55.99
Buy the Casolly 16″x16″x48” Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent for Indoor Planting here.
Pros:
- Very inexpensive
- Good size for one, maybe two plants
- Reinforced corners
- One year warranty
Cons:
- No money back guarantee other than warranty
- Very narrow
- May be crowded during flowering
Find more Casolly 16″x16″x48” Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent information and reviews here.
2. Quictent SGS Approved Eco-friendly 24″x24″x24″ Reflective Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent
This tiny cube grow tent from Quictent is designed for cannabis seedlings, clones, or plants in early vegetative growth. It is only two feet tall so once your plants’ growth starts to take off, they will need to be moved. This compact cube tent is excellent for young plants though, and can allow you to have seedlings or clones growing at all times separate from your main grow. This makes it easy to have continual harvests all year long. This tent is eco-friendly with SGS Chemical Testing approval. This means that it is non toxic and will not off-gas harmful chemicals into the air or into your young plants. It is completely lightproof with a mylar reflective coating on the inside. This tent is made of durable, tear resistant fabric and has a solid, thick metal frame.
Size: 24″x24″x24″
Price: $59.99
Buy the Quictent SGS Approved Eco-friendly 24″x24″x24″ Reflective Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent here.
Pros:
- Eco-friendly Certification, guaranteed no off gassing
- Discreet shipping
- Two year warranty
- Perfect for clones, seedlings, and early vegetative growth
Cons:
- Not big enough for full grown plants
- Only fits a very small light and fan
- May be hard to access if placed on floor
Find more Quictent SGS Approved Eco-friendly 24″x24″x24″ Reflective Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent information and reviews here.
3. TopoGrow T-Door 24″X24″X48″ Grow Tent
This two foot square, four foot high grow tent is a nice size for more medium size grows. This grow tent features a T-Door with a green window that lets you peek inside your grow room. The green plastic window does not let in as much outside light as if you were going to open the door to take a peek. The cloth is made of a durable, heavy duty 600D lightproof oxford cloth. The inner lining is 96% reflective mylar with diamond shaped accents to enhance the reflective effect. There are rectangular vents with mesh for ventilation and also multiple vents for fans and filters. It has convenient, tool-free installation.
Size: 24″X24″X48″
Price: $56.37
Buy the TopoGrow T-Door 24″X24″X48″ Grow Tent here.
Pros:
- Large enough for more plants than tiny tents
- Very lightproof 600D fabric
- Green plastic window to let less light in
Cons:
- No warranty
- Not many reviews online
- Only a few plants can fit
Find more TopoGrow T-Door 24″X24″X48″ Grow Tent information and reviews here.
4. iPower 36″x20″x62″ Hydroponic Water-Resistant Grow Tent with Removable Floor Tray
Here is a wide yet not very deep grow tent that can fit in a narrow room or hallway. iPower is a great brand and they are well known for their quality and durability. This light proof tent comes with a removable tray to prevent spills,and a sturdy frame made of all steel that can hold 110lb of weight. This tent is very easy to assemble and goes up in minutes. It also has a one year warranty.
Size: 36″x20″x62″
Price: $65.01
Buy the iPower 36″x20″x62″ Hydroponic Water-Resistant Grow Tent with Removable Floor Tray here.
Pros:
- Durable steel frame
- Unique size that is shallow and wide
- Diamond reflective mylar
Cons:
- Some customers found the frame not as strong as advertised
- Fabric may be very tight over frame
- No reinforced corners
Find more iPower 36″x20″x62″ Hydroponic Water-Resistant Grow Tent with Removable Floor Tray information and reviews here.
5. iPower 36″x36″x72″ Hydroponic Water-Resistant Grow Tent with Removable Floor Tray
Here is another grow tent from iPower, this time a bit larger. At three by three feet and six feet tall this grow tent can handle up to seven plants depending on your strains. It is so much more convenient to be able to use just one grow tent for all growth stages of the plants’ lives. This tent also comes with a removable floor tray, thick tent material that is durable and lightproof, a heavy duty steel frame, and an easy to use user manual. This is convenient, easy to set up tent and it comes with a one year warranty.
Size: 36″x36″x72″
Price: $87.99
Buy the iPower 36″x36″x72″ Hydroponic Water-Resistant Grow Tent with Removable Floor Tray here.
Pros:
- Large size can hold up to 7 plants
- Tall enough to accommodate flowering plants
- One year warranty
Cons:
- Warranty is not as long as other brands
- No reinforced corners
- Some customers found the material to be a cheaper quality
Find more iPower 36″x36″x72″ Hydroponic Water-Resistant Grow Tent with Removable Floor Tray information and reviews here.
6. Apollo Horticulture 48”x24”x60” Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent
Here is another wide and skinny grow tent. This sized tent would be perfect for anyone who has to put their tent in a garage or inside a room in their house. Since it is skinny, only two feet, it can go up against a wall without taking up too much space. This grow tent comes from a very well known brand, and one of my personal favorites for all different kinds of grow equipment. This tent comes with a removable mylar floor tray, filter/fan straps, teat proof reflective sheeting and easy assembly. Apollo is known for their great customer care. This tent comes with the Apollo Brand guarantee and a 90 day warranty, along with a hassle free 30 day money back guarantee.
Size: 48”x24”x60”
Price: $79.10
Buy the Apollo Horticulture 48”x24”x60” Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent here.
Pros:
- 30 day money back guarantee
- 90 day warranty
- Trusted brand
- Large size
Cons:
- Warranty is very short compared with other brants
- Some customers had light loss issues
- Some customers had slow shipping
Find more Apollo Horticulture 48”x24”x60” Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent information and reviews here.
7. Ohuhu 48″x48″x80″ Mylar Hydroponic Plant Growing Tent
Ohuhu sent me one of these grow tents to try out, and I have found it to be one of my favorites that I have used. This tent is the largest square-shaped tent on this list, and is actually the least expensive tent of its size that I was able to find. This tent is made of 600D cloth, which is tear proof and waterproof, easy to set up, and very durable. The corners are reinforced, and unlike other grow tents it is not so tight over the frame that the corners threaten to rip (or actually do rip!)
Size: 48″x48″x80″
Price: $90.99
Buy the Ohuhu 48″x48″x80″ Mylar Hydroponic Plant Growing Tent here.
YOUTUBE VIDEO URL HERE
Pros:
- The largest grow tent I have found that is under $100
- One year warranty
- 30 day money back guarantee
- Very durable
Cons:
- Relatively expensive
- Some customers received damaged items
- May be slow to ship
Find more Ohuhu 48″x48″x80″ Mylar Hydroponic Plant Growing Tent information and reviews here.
8. Hydro Crunch Hydroponic Grow Tent, 60″ x 31″ x 80″
This tent is the widest on this list, but it is not very deep so it does not have as much square footage as the previous tent on this list. This wide yet not deep tent takes up less space inside of a room than a square tent, so it may be best for anyone who needs to save some space in their grow room. This is an easy assembly tent with a view window, four ducting holes, an extra large zippered front door, heavy duty poles, and heavy duty polypropylene and metal corners.
Size: 60″ x 31″ x 80″
Price: $80.99
Buy the Hydro Crunch Hydroponic Grow Tent, 60″ x 31″ x 80″ here.
Pros:
- Extra large doors
- Easy view window
- Reinforced corners
Cons:
- Slow shipping
- No warranty
- Not as much square footage as square tents
Find more Hydro Crunch Hydroponic Grow Tent, 60″ x 31″ x 80″ information and reviews here.
9. Earth Start Mylar Reflective Material, 48 Feet x 200 Feet, 2 Mil
Here is an out-of-the-box idea for growers who may have the space for a grow room, but not the funds for a large grow tent. Grow tents come with reflective mylar sheeting inside to increase the APR value and light coverage of your grow lights. You can simply paper the walls of your closet or small room where you plan to grow. If you have ever seen the trailer park boys episode where Ricky and Bubbles cover Julian’s entire trailer (including cabinets and toaster) with tinfoil, that is pretty much what it will look like. Anyone who likes a nice DIY will appreciate this product!
Size: 48’x200′, 2mil thick
Price: $56.22
Buy the Earth Start Mylar Reflective Material, 48 Feet x 200 Feet, 2 Mil here.
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- A lot of mylar sheeting in one roll, it goes a long way
- Allows you to use an entire room for your grow
Cons:
- Requires some skill to install
- Requires glue or pins
- Not as reflective as diamond mylar
Find more Earth Start Mylar Reflective Material, 48 Feet x 200 Feet, 2 Mil information and reviews here.
10. Anjeet Reflective Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent
Finally, here is an extra large grow tent that falls close to the $100 cut off. I wanted to include this tent because it is the only one I found that is greater than two feet square and still under $200. This extra large grow tent can handle up to 10 full grown plants, and is very easy to use and install. The main features of this tent include a very large front door, two smaller doors on either side that also act as peek-a-boo windows, heavy duty tubes, tool-fre installation, and 600D lightproof material.
Size: 60″x60″x80″
Price: $145.99
Buy the Anjeet Reflective Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent here.
Pros:
- Very large
- Extra large door and two windows
- Very durable and heavy duty
Cons:
- Over $100
- No reviews online
- Not a well known brand
Find more Anjeet Reflective Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent information and reviews here.
