Top 10 Best Cheap Grow Tents For Cannabis 2017: The Ultimate List

Cannabis growers have a few different options when it comes to providing the proper environment for their plants to thrive. Cannabis requires a specific temperature, humidity level, and lighting schedule for each stage of growth and without a dedicated grow space, it is not possible to keep the plants’ environment stable and appropriate for their age and level of growth.

Grow tents allow you to create a room within a room. They are designed to be lightproof so that no outside light gets in and your grow light does not show outside the tent. They are somewhat air tight as well – Not completely, but enough to form a light vacuum in order to create adequate ventilation. Grow tents are ideal for new growers because they can go anywhere. Whether you put them in a closet, a garage, or inside your house, you do not have to worry about setting up an entire grow room. Grow tents are suitable for all stages of life, from seedling to harvest.

Grow tents can be expensive, especially if you are a novice grower. In this article I am going to go over the best inexpensive grow tents for sale online. I will list them from smallest to largest in terms of the square footages. Cheap grow tents tend to be the smaller ones, so on this list you will find tents that are best for smaller grow ops. Most tents on this list will be under $100.

1. Casolly 16″x16″x48” Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent for Indoor Planting

This tall, thin tent is the right size for one or two plants. It will fit in a small closet or in the corner of a room without taking up too much space. This is about the smallest tent you can find, and the price cannot be beat. It is made of a diamond textured mylar for effective light reflection, with a light proof black outer layer. It has double clinching ducting ports, removable floor tray, and heavy-duty double stitched zippers. The frame is solid and sturdy and has reinforced corners to support over 110lbs of equipment like lighting, filters, and fans.

Size: 16″x16″x48

Price: $55.99

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Good size for one, maybe two plants

Reinforced corners

One year warranty

Cons:

No money back guarantee other than warranty

Very narrow

May be crowded during flowering

2. Quictent SGS Approved Eco-friendly 24″x24″x24″ Reflective Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent

This tiny cube grow tent from Quictent is designed for cannabis seedlings, clones, or plants in early vegetative growth. It is only two feet tall so once your plants’ growth starts to take off, they will need to be moved. This compact cube tent is excellent for young plants though, and can allow you to have seedlings or clones growing at all times separate from your main grow. This makes it easy to have continual harvests all year long. This tent is eco-friendly with SGS Chemical Testing approval. This means that it is non toxic and will not off-gas harmful chemicals into the air or into your young plants. It is completely lightproof with a mylar reflective coating on the inside. This tent is made of durable, tear resistant fabric and has a solid, thick metal frame.

Size: 24″x24″x24″

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Eco-friendly Certification, guaranteed no off gassing

Discreet shipping

Two year warranty

Perfect for clones, seedlings, and early vegetative growth

Cons:

Not big enough for full grown plants

Only fits a very small light and fan

May be hard to access if placed on floor

3. TopoGrow T-Door 24″X24″X48″ Grow Tent

This two foot square, four foot high grow tent is a nice size for more medium size grows. This grow tent features a T-Door with a green window that lets you peek inside your grow room. The green plastic window does not let in as much outside light as if you were going to open the door to take a peek. The cloth is made of a durable, heavy duty 600D lightproof oxford cloth. The inner lining is 96% reflective mylar with diamond shaped accents to enhance the reflective effect. There are rectangular vents with mesh for ventilation and also multiple vents for fans and filters. It has convenient, tool-free installation.

Size: 24″X24″X48″

Price: $56.37

Pros:

Large enough for more plants than tiny tents

Very lightproof 600D fabric

Green plastic window to let less light in

Cons:

No warranty

Not many reviews online

Only a few plants can fit

4. iPower 36″x20″x62″ Hydroponic Water-Resistant Grow Tent with Removable Floor Tray

Here is a wide yet not very deep grow tent that can fit in a narrow room or hallway. iPower is a great brand and they are well known for their quality and durability. This light proof tent comes with a removable tray to prevent spills,and a sturdy frame made of all steel that can hold 110lb of weight. This tent is very easy to assemble and goes up in minutes. It also has a one year warranty.

Size: 36″x20″x62″

Price: $65.01

Pros:

Durable steel frame

Unique size that is shallow and wide

Diamond reflective mylar

Cons:

Some customers found the frame not as strong as advertised

Fabric may be very tight over frame

No reinforced corners

5. iPower 36″x36″x72″ Hydroponic Water-Resistant Grow Tent with Removable Floor Tray

Here is another grow tent from iPower, this time a bit larger. At three by three feet and six feet tall this grow tent can handle up to seven plants depending on your strains. It is so much more convenient to be able to use just one grow tent for all growth stages of the plants’ lives. This tent also comes with a removable floor tray, thick tent material that is durable and lightproof, a heavy duty steel frame, and an easy to use user manual. This is convenient, easy to set up tent and it comes with a one year warranty.

Size: 36″x36″x72″

Price: $87.99

Pros:

Large size can hold up to 7 plants

Tall enough to accommodate flowering plants

One year warranty

Cons:

Warranty is not as long as other brands

No reinforced corners

Some customers found the material to be a cheaper quality

6. Apollo Horticulture 48”x24”x60” Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent

Here is another wide and skinny grow tent. This sized tent would be perfect for anyone who has to put their tent in a garage or inside a room in their house. Since it is skinny, only two feet, it can go up against a wall without taking up too much space. This grow tent comes from a very well known brand, and one of my personal favorites for all different kinds of grow equipment. This tent comes with a removable mylar floor tray, filter/fan straps, teat proof reflective sheeting and easy assembly. Apollo is known for their great customer care. This tent comes with the Apollo Brand guarantee and a 90 day warranty, along with a hassle free 30 day money back guarantee.

Size: 48”x24”x60”

Price: $79.10

Pros:

30 day money back guarantee

90 day warranty

Trusted brand

Large size

Cons:

Warranty is very short compared with other brants

Some customers had light loss issues

Some customers had slow shipping

7. Ohuhu 48″x48″x80″ Mylar Hydroponic Plant Growing Tent

Ohuhu sent me one of these grow tents to try out, and I have found it to be one of my favorites that I have used. This tent is the largest square-shaped tent on this list, and is actually the least expensive tent of its size that I was able to find. This tent is made of 600D cloth, which is tear proof and waterproof, easy to set up, and very durable. The corners are reinforced, and unlike other grow tents it is not so tight over the frame that the corners threaten to rip (or actually do rip!)

Size: 48″x48″x80″

Price: $90.99

Pros:

The largest grow tent I have found that is under $100

One year warranty

30 day money back guarantee

Very durable

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Some customers received damaged items

May be slow to ship

8. Hydro Crunch Hydroponic Grow Tent, 60″ x 31″ x 80″

This tent is the widest on this list, but it is not very deep so it does not have as much square footage as the previous tent on this list. This wide yet not deep tent takes up less space inside of a room than a square tent, so it may be best for anyone who needs to save some space in their grow room. This is an easy assembly tent with a view window, four ducting holes, an extra large zippered front door, heavy duty poles, and heavy duty polypropylene and metal corners.

Size: 60″ x 31″ x 80″

Price: $80.99

Pros:

Extra large doors

Easy view window

Reinforced corners

Cons:

Slow shipping

No warranty

Not as much square footage as square tents

9. Earth Start Mylar Reflective Material, 48 Feet x 200 Feet, 2 Mil

Here is an out-of-the-box idea for growers who may have the space for a grow room, but not the funds for a large grow tent. Grow tents come with reflective mylar sheeting inside to increase the APR value and light coverage of your grow lights. You can simply paper the walls of your closet or small room where you plan to grow. If you have ever seen the trailer park boys episode where Ricky and Bubbles cover Julian’s entire trailer (including cabinets and toaster) with tinfoil, that is pretty much what it will look like. Anyone who likes a nice DIY will appreciate this product!

Size: 48’x200′, 2mil thick

Price: $56.22

Pros:

Inexpensive

A lot of mylar sheeting in one roll, it goes a long way

Allows you to use an entire room for your grow

Cons:

Requires some skill to install

Requires glue or pins

Not as reflective as diamond mylar

10. Anjeet Reflective Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent

Finally, here is an extra large grow tent that falls close to the $100 cut off. I wanted to include this tent because it is the only one I found that is greater than two feet square and still under $200. This extra large grow tent can handle up to 10 full grown plants, and is very easy to use and install. The main features of this tent include a very large front door, two smaller doors on either side that also act as peek-a-boo windows, heavy duty tubes, tool-fre installation, and 600D lightproof material.

Size: 60″x60″x80″

Price: $145.99

Pros:

Very large

Extra large door and two windows

Very durable and heavy duty

Cons:

Over $100

No reviews online

Not a well known brand

