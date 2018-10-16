5 Best T5 Grow Lights for Growing Cannabis (2018)

If you are a cannabis grower looking for lights to power your indoor grow op, T5 fluorescent grow lights may be a great choice for you. All kinds of plants can be grown under T5 lighting, including marijuana, without the high expense of metal halide or HID systems that use a ton of energy and have to be replaced every year. T5 lights are great for early vegetative growth as well as starting seedlings or clones. They are also energy efficient, and can end up saving you a lot of money in decreased electricity bills over the long run.

Why T5 Lights? When compared with High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights that are usually used for growing cannabis, fluorescent lights such as T5’s have a lot of advantages that will save you time and money in the long run. First of all, Fluorescent lights run cool and do not require as much ventilation.

Unlike HID bulbs, T5’s do not waste energy in the form of heat output. You do not have the risk of burning your plants if they grow too tall and get close to the bulbs. HID bulbs are very inefficient with their energy usage, which also means they burn out quickly and must be replaced every year for maximum light output (otherwise, your plants will suffer).

Fluorescents are much more energy efficient, and T5s are the most energy efficient type of fluorescent bulbs out there, making them the number one choice for hydroponic gardeners and cannabis growers.

When compared to LEDs, T5 grow lights are much less expensive and will not cost you a lot of money to get started growing cannabis right away.

Cons of T5 Lights: Even though T5 bulbs have a lot of pros, they are not perfect. The light they put out is best suited for vegetative growth or seedlings, so you may need to purchase supplemental lighting for the flowering stage of growth. LEDs are good for this, but they are much more expensive.

You can still save money by using T5s for cloning and veg, and a small LED for flowering. Fluorescents also last about half of the life span of LEDs at 20,000 hours on average.

In this list I have found the best T5 lights out there for growing cannabis: