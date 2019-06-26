5 Best CBD Chocolates: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

CBD chocolates combine two of the best things in nature: CBD and chocolate. (Whoever invented CBD chocolate is a genius.) We all love chocolate — why not make it part of your wellness regimen, by ordering these delicious CBD edibles?
Side bonus: Nobody can judge you for having dessert first ever again.
We contacted these companies and obtained lab results. Read on for the full report.
1. Most Snackable CBD Microdose: Weller Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites (5MG each, 1000MG per bag)Price: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Delicious and irresistibly snackable, like a crunchy cookie that's not too sweet
- Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan ingredients
- 5MG CBD isolate per bite-size chocolate cookie (a perfect CBD microdose!)
- Weller uses CO2 extraction, so you don't have to worry about residual solvents
- CBD sourced from U.S.-grown hemp
- Lab results confirm presence of CBD as advertised
- Available on Amazon
- These contain zero THC, making them perfect for anyone who takes drug tests (or is simply concerned about THC's psychoactive properties)
- These contain "broad spectrum hemp extract," not full-spectrum hemp extract, according to company representative
- Some experts recommend consuming full spectrum CBD to activate "entourage effect" (synergy between cannabinoids)
- "Entourage effect" may or may not require low levels of THC (which these bites do not contain)
- You can't eat just one 5MG bite, because they're too delicious
These 5MG CBD Chocolate Bites stand out because they’re absolutely delicious. And healthy.
With fun packaging encouraging you to “snack your way into wellness,” each irresistibly-snackable bite contains 5MG CBD — a perfect microdose of the wellness industry’s favorite cannabinoid.
But you probably won’t be able to eat just one bite. (I certainly wasn’t.) But a 5-pack, which includes 5 bite-sized cookies, contains 25MG CBD, which also, incidentally, is a perfect dose of CBD.
Full Disclosure: The company sent me a sample to try out, and I’m so glad they did. I am so 100% on board with snacking my way into wellness.
Especially when the snack, which tastes like a cookie, is gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free. (The company is based in the gluten-free capital of the world, ie. Boulder, Colorado.)
Weller was founded on the vision that snacks should be not only enjoyable but also functional: Your snacks should contribute to a “weller” you.
And a “weller” world. Weller sources its CBD from hemp grown in the U.S. “that’s sustainably grown, supporting regenerative agriculture,” according to company materials.
They also use CO2 extraction, which is considered the cleanest extraction technology. You don’t have to worry about any residual solvents in your chocolate coconut CBD bites.
The lab results sent over by a company representative show that Weller works with Botanacor, a respected testing facility in Colorado. The lab test found 4.9MG of CBD in a dark chocolate coconut bite, which is obviously close enough to be legit.
These have a delicious, coconutty-crunch. They’re like a tiny cookie, but without being overly sweet.
I felt grounded and calm for hours after eating them. (I ate all five at once. Obviously. Did I mention they’re delicious?)
These bites do not contain any THC, according to lab results and promotional materials, which advertise them as “zero THC.”
“Zero THC” CBD snacks are perfect for anyone who’s worried about passing a drug test — or anyone who’s just terrified of THC. They can be particularly appealing to senior citizens, who are often alarmed at the prospect of consuming any amount of a psychoactive substance like THC.)
I assumed “zero THC” meant these were made with CBD isolate, instead of full spectrum hemp extract. But then I noticed on the back of the packaging that they were advertised as “made with full spectrum hemp extract.”
Confused, I emailed a company representative, who responded promptly:
“This is a great question,” he wrote. (Thanks!) “It’s something that we have addressed on new packaging. Terminology changes so quickly in the industry, what was once considered full-spectrum is now known as broad-spectrum. We use broad spectrum hemp oil, meaning that it contains most of the cannabinoids, minus the THC and terpenes that would bring an undesirable taste or aroma. Moving forward, you will see “Broad-spectrum Hemp Extract” on our packaging.”
These additional cannabinoids didn’t show up on the test results, but it’s possible they were present at levels below the threshold tested by the lab.
If you’re concerned you’ll miss out on the “entourage effect” if you don’t buy something with trace levels of THC, you may want to keep reading. (The “entourage effect” is the technical term for the synergy between cannabinoids. It’s the theory that CBD works best when it’s consumed with small amounts of other plant compounds, including THC, CBN, and CBG — in other words, a “spectrum” which occurs naturally within the stalks and leaves of hemp plants.)
Side note: There’s another theory about the entourage effect. (Possibly developed by me.) If you already have non-negligible levels of THC in your bloodstream — levels which might occur, say, in the bloodstream of a daily cannabis consumer — won’t the entourage effect be activated when you consume CBD isolate, too? (Because the other cannabinoids are already present in our bodies?)
Either way, snacking into wellness sounds — and tastes — amazing. This product represents a reimagining of what snacking is all about.
Expecting our snacks to do double duty — to taste great, while including healthy, gluten-free ingredients and elevating our cannabinoid levels — might be the most Boulder idea ever. But fortunately, these chocolate snacks are available on Amazon, and they ship to all 50 states. These are perfect for wellness-minded snack-lovers everywhere.
Find more Weller Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites (1000MG per bag) information and reviews here.
2. Best Extra-Strength Full Spectrum CBD Dark Chocolate: Therapeutic Treats Extra Stength Dark Chocolate Bar (120mg)Pros:
Cons:
- Third party lab results obtained by Heavy prove Therapeutic Treats' chocolate bars contain truly full spectrum CBD
- Lab results indicate presence of additional cannabinoids (including THC, CBN, CBC, and CBG)
- Made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Chocolate
- Made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients
- Includes several terpenes, according to company's product description
- Includes double the potency of Therapeutic Treat's normal-strength version, without being double the price
- Chocolate bars can melt during shipping if exposed to extreme heat
- But melted chocolate bars can be put in freezer to reform!
- May cause you to become a serious chocoholic
- More expensive than Therapeutic Treats' less high-potency versions (which contain 60mg, instead of 120mg)
Therapeutic Treats’ Extra Strength Dark Chocolate CBD Bar stands out because it has the highest levels of CBD we’ve seen in a chocolate bar. These are advertised as containing 120mg full spectrum hemp extract, but the third party lab results show 147mg of CBD in one bar!
This is a truly full-spectrum CBD product. The potency results also report low levels of THC (over 5mg), CBN, and CBC.
Some scientists suggest that these lesser-known cannabinoids play a critical role in activating the “entourage effect,” or the synergy between naturally-occurring plant compounds in cannabis plants.
With these Therapeutic Treats bars, you will definitely get cannabinoids aside from CBD. And with this bar, you’ll get a heaping dose of CBD, too. On each bar, the outlines of three 30mg doses are outlined, to help you eat just as much CBD as you want.
(Although, according to those test results, there might be a few bonus milligrams per square of chocolate.)
This bar is perfect for the dark chocolate lover who appreciates high-quality chocolate, without any added flavors or frills. Just pure, delicious dark chocolate, which a hearty helping of cannabinoids.
Find more Therapeutic Treats Extra Stength Dark Chocolate Bar (120mg) information and reviews here.
-
3. Best White Chocolate Bar with 120mg CBD: Therapeutic Treats Extra Strength White Chocolate CBD BarPros:
Cons:
- Third party lab results obtained by Heavy prove Therapeutic Treats' chocolate bars contain truly full spectrum CBD
- Lab results indicate presence of additional cannabinoids (including THC, CBN, CBC, and CBG)
- Made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Chocolate
- Made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients
- Includes several terpenes, according to company's product description
- Chocolate bar may melt in high temperatures (but you can put it in the freezer to re-form!)
- Not ideal for people who don't like white chocolate
- If you do love white chocolate (and CBD), this may cause you to become a serious chocoholic
Therapeutic Treats’ Extra Strength White Chocolate CBD Bar stands out because it has almost exactly the advertised amount of CBD — which is a lot, in this high potency CBD edible. Plus, it’s deliciously dissolved into artisan white chocolate. Could wellness get any more decadent?
These are advertised as containing 120mg full spectrum hemp extract. We obtained third party lab results conducted by Steep Hill Labs, which show 119.4mg of CBD in an extra-strength white chocolate bar. That’s pretty much dead-on.
This is a truly full-spectrum CBD product. The potency results also report 10mg of additional cannabinoids, aside from CBD. This includes low levels of THC, CBN, and CBC.
Some scientists suggest that these lesser-known cannabinoids play a critical role in activating the “entourage effect,” or the synergy between naturally-occurring plant compounds in cannabis plants.
With these Therapeutic Treats bars, you will definitely get cannabinoids aside from CBD. And with this bar, you’ll get a heaping dose of CBD, too. On each bar, the outlines of three 30mg doses are outlined, to help you eat just as much CBD as you want.
Find more Therapeutic Treats Extra Strength White Chocolate Bar information and reviews here.
4. Best Full Spectrum CBD Chocolate (with Trace Levels of THC): Raspberry Cinnamon Chocolate 120 MG Hemp ExtractPros:
Cons:
- Third party lab results obtained by Heavy prove Therapeutic Treats' chocolate bars contain truly full spectrum CBD
- Lab results indicate presence of additional cannabinoids (including THC, CBN, CBC, and CBG)
- Made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Chocolate
- Made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients
- Includes several terpenes, according to company's product description
- Chocolate bars can melt during shipping if exposed to extreme heat
- But melted chocolate bars can be put in freezer to reform!
- May cause you to become a serious chocoholic
Therapeutic Treats Raspberries & Cinnamon CBD Chocolate Bar stands out because the flavor sounds delicious — and because the third-party lab results show that all products made by this company contain full spectrum CBD. That is, the lab found low levels of other cannabinoids THC, CBN, and CBD, as well as CBD.
Plus, it’s gourmet dark chocolate. What could be better? This bar is made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Dark Chocolate, organic Raspberries and a dash of cinnamon. The bar is also made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients.
These bars can easily be divided among the four 15 mg servings.
According to the product description, this bar also includes terpenes, including Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene, and Humulene. (Terpenes are the flavor and scent molecules found in cannabis plants as well as citrus and pine plants, which may impact mood and other aspects of our well-being.)
Find more Raspberry Cinnamon Chocolate 120 MG Hemp Extract information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Gourmet Flavor White Chocolate CBD Bar: Therapeutic Treats 60MG CBD Pomegranate BarPros:
Cons:
- Third party lab results prove Therapeutic Treats' chocolate bars contain truly full spectrum CBD
- Lab results indicate presence of additional cannabinoids (including THC, CBN, CBC, and CBG)
- Made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Chocolate
- Chocolate bars can melt during shipping if exposed to extreme heat
- But melted chocolate bars can be put in freezer to reform!
- May cause you to become a serious chocoholic
- Half the potency of other Therapeutic Treats chocolate bars (the "extra strenght" versions)
Therapeutic Treats White Chocolate Pomegranate CBD Bar stands out because the third-party lab results show that it contains full spectrum CBD. That is, the lab found low levels of other cannabinoids THC, CBN, and CBD, as well as CBD.
According to the product description, also includes terpenes, including Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene, and Humulene. Some experts believe terpenes play an important role in activating the entourage effect (the way plant compounds from hemp plants work synergistically in our bodies).
Plus, you can’t really get any more gourmet and bougie than this snack. It’s made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest White Chocolate, real organic Pomegranate, and vanilla. Yum. It’s also made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients. This may be the headiest chocolate ever.
The bar is advertised as containing 60 mg CBD. The lab results we obtained, which were produced by Steep Hill Labs, showed the sample bar actually contains closer to 57mg, but that’s pretty darn close.
Plus, the bar contains 4.20 mg of THC. 420? Coincidence? Maybe. But when you’re eating gourmet white chocolate — one (or more!) of the four 15 mg servings in each bar — who cares?
Find more Therapeutic Treats White Pomegranate CBD Bar (60MG) information and reviews here.
