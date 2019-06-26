5 Best CBD Chocolates: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

These 5MG CBD Chocolate Bites stand out because they’re absolutely delicious. And healthy.

With fun packaging encouraging you to “snack your way into wellness,” each irresistibly-snackable bite contains 5MG CBD — a perfect microdose of the wellness industry’s favorite cannabinoid.

But you probably won’t be able to eat just one bite. (I certainly wasn’t.) But a 5-pack, which includes 5 bite-sized cookies, contains 25MG CBD, which also, incidentally, is a perfect dose of CBD.

Full Disclosure: The company sent me a sample to try out, and I’m so glad they did. I am so 100% on board with snacking my way into wellness.

Especially when the snack, which tastes like a cookie, is gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free. (The company is based in the gluten-free capital of the world, ie. Boulder, Colorado.)

Weller was founded on the vision that snacks should be not only enjoyable but also functional: Your snacks should contribute to a “weller” you.

And a “weller” world. Weller sources its CBD from hemp grown in the U.S. “that’s sustainably grown, supporting regenerative agriculture,” according to company materials.

They also use CO2 extraction, which is considered the cleanest extraction technology. You don’t have to worry about any residual solvents in your chocolate coconut CBD bites.

The lab results sent over by a company representative show that Weller works with Botanacor, a respected testing facility in Colorado. The lab test found 4.9MG of CBD in a dark chocolate coconut bite, which is obviously close enough to be legit.

These have a delicious, coconutty-crunch. They’re like a tiny cookie, but without being overly sweet.

I felt grounded and calm for hours after eating them. (I ate all five at once. Obviously. Did I mention they’re delicious?)

These bites do not contain any THC, according to lab results and promotional materials, which advertise them as “zero THC.”

“Zero THC” CBD snacks are perfect for anyone who’s worried about passing a drug test — or anyone who’s just terrified of THC. They can be particularly appealing to senior citizens, who are often alarmed at the prospect of consuming any amount of a psychoactive substance like THC.)

I assumed “zero THC” meant these were made with CBD isolate, instead of full spectrum hemp extract. But then I noticed on the back of the packaging that they were advertised as “made with full spectrum hemp extract.”

Confused, I emailed a company representative, who responded promptly:

“This is a great question,” he wrote. (Thanks!) “It’s something that we have addressed on new packaging. Terminology changes so quickly in the industry, what was once considered full-spectrum is now known as broad-spectrum. We use broad spectrum hemp oil, meaning that it contains most of the cannabinoids, minus the THC and terpenes that would bring an undesirable taste or aroma. Moving forward, you will see “Broad-spectrum Hemp Extract” on our packaging.”

These additional cannabinoids didn’t show up on the test results, but it’s possible they were present at levels below the threshold tested by the lab.

If you’re concerned you’ll miss out on the “entourage effect” if you don’t buy something with trace levels of THC, you may want to keep reading. (The “entourage effect” is the technical term for the synergy between cannabinoids. It’s the theory that CBD works best when it’s consumed with small amounts of other plant compounds, including THC, CBN, and CBG — in other words, a “spectrum” which occurs naturally within the stalks and leaves of hemp plants.)

Side note: There’s another theory about the entourage effect. (Possibly developed by me.) If you already have non-negligible levels of THC in your bloodstream — levels which might occur, say, in the bloodstream of a daily cannabis consumer — won’t the entourage effect be activated when you consume CBD isolate, too? (Because the other cannabinoids are already present in our bodies?)

Either way, snacking into wellness sounds — and tastes — amazing. This product represents a reimagining of what snacking is all about.

Expecting our snacks to do double duty — to taste great, while including healthy, gluten-free ingredients and elevating our cannabinoid levels — might be the most Boulder idea ever. But fortunately, these chocolate snacks are available on Amazon, and they ship to all 50 states. These are perfect for wellness-minded snack-lovers everywhere.