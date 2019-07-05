5 Best CBD Edibles Online: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

You can buy real CBD edibles online. But it’s complicated. To help you figure out which are real (and which are fake), we contacted dozens of companies claiming to sell CBD chocolates and CBD gummies online, and requested third-party lab results.
Whether you’re looking for full spectrum CBD, “broad spectrum” CBD, or CBD isolate, we’ve got you covered. Read on for the best CBD edibles for sale online — and our analysis of their potency results.
1. Best “Broad Spectrum” CBD Edibles Online: Weller Caramel Flavor Coconut Bites (100mg per bag)Pros:
Cons:
- Delicious nutty caramel flavor that isn't overly sweet
- Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan ingredients
- 5mg CBD per bite-size cookie (a perfect CBD microdose -- if you can eat just one!)
- 20 bite-sized cookies per bag (100mg CBD, total)
- Weller uses CO2 extraction, so you don't have to worry about residual solvents
- You might accidentally eat the whole bag. (They're that good.)
- Contain zero THC, which some experts believe may be critical to unlocking "entourage effect" between cannabinoids
- Not ideal for anyone who hates coconut
These 5mg Weller Caramel Flavor Coconut Bites stand out because each delicious bite-sized cookie delivers a perfect 5mg microdose of “broad-spectrum CBD.” (Each bag contains 20 bite-sized cookies, so there’s 100mg total CBD in the bag.)
Wondering what “broad spectrum CBD” means? You’re not alone.
Terminology in the CBD industry changes fast, and it can be hard to keep up.
Not long ago, Weller’s packaging advertised its CBD as “full spectrum.” They recently changed their packaging to say “broad spectrum,” a Weller representative told me.
When we obtained test results from the company, the results showed zero THC. But the packaging “full spectum hemp.”
“Full spectrum hemp” generally means that the CBD is accompanied by other cannabinoids and terpenes naturally found in hemp plants — a “spectrum” of phyto-compounds, including trace levels of THC, CBN, and CBG.
These coconut bites, however, do not contain THC, according to a third-party lab analysis performed by Colorado testing lab Botanacor.
“Terminology changes so quickly in the industry,” a Weller company representative explained. “What was once considered full-spectrum is now known as broad-spectrum. We use broad spectrum hemp oil, meaning that it contains most of the cannabinoids, minus the THC and terpenes that would bring an undesirable taste or aroma.”
The test results confirm that these caramel coconut bites contain 5 mg CBD per bite, and zero THC. They do, however, contain trace levels of a cannabinoid known as Cannabigerol, or CBG.
CBG has received less media attention than the more famous cannabinoids, THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.
The presence of additional cannabinoids proves that these are not CBD isolate (which has been stripped from other phyto compounds). These snacks provide broad spectrum cannabinoids, which work synergistically in your body to provide a wide range of benefits. They’re also delicious. Weller provided me a sample to try out, and I can honestly say I’ve never found a scrumptious cookie that made me feel so great.
Find more Weller Caramel Flavor Coconut Bites (100mg per bag) information and reviews here.
2. Best CBD Edible Online with 5MG CBD Per Bite: Weller Original Flavor Coconut Bites (100mg per bag)Pros:
Cons:
- Delicious and irresistibly snackable, like a crunchy cookie that's not too sweet
- Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan ingredients
- 5mg CBD per bite-size crunchy cookie (100mg CBD per bag)
- Microdose CBD bites are a great way to figure out your ideal dose
- "Broad spectrum" CBD (instead of CBD isolate or "Full spectrum" CBD)
- Contains Zero THC
- Some experts recommend CBD products with trace levels of THC (to activate "entourage effect" between cannabinoids)
- Might make you become a snackaholic
These Weller Original Flavor Coconut Bites are the same product as above, but without the coconut flavor. That doesn’t mean they’re any less delicious. (I got to test these out, thanks to a free sample provided by Weller.) With less additional flavoring, the shredded coconut flavor stands out more. If you’re a coconut lover who needs a daily dose of CBD, this is the perfect snack for you.
Interestingly, another difference between these two flavors lies in the third party lab test results. The analysis was performed by the same lab, Botanacor, which is an accredited hemp testing facility in Colorado. But while the coconut bites yielded trace results for CBG, a lesser-known cannabinoid, the original flavor bites show big zeros for every cannabinoid aside from CBD.
But this product certainly contains the advertised amount of CBD. You might even get some bonus CBD for free. The test results show that CBD is .11% by weight. So in this 100g package of cookies, there’s about 11g of CBD — or 110mg. That’s ten extra milligrams of CBD for free!
Find more Weller Original Flavor Coconut Bites (100mg per bag) information and reviews here.
-
3. Best with CBD Isolate (Zero Cannabinoids Other Than CBD): PunchBar Fruit Snacks Gummies 3-Pack (90MG CBD Each)Price: $40.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab results confirm each package contains approx. 90mg CBD
- This is 3-pack (270mg CBD total)
- CBD isolate is good for anyone who must avoid full spectrum CBD (which contains trace levels of THC)
- Each of the 3 packages in your order contains 90 mg (nine gummies, 10mg dose each)
- Main ingredients are sugar and corn syrup
- Contains food coloring (Red 40, Blue 1 and 3, Titanium Dioxide)
- Some consumers prefer full spectrum hemp extract (which contains additional cannabinoids, unlike this CBD isolate)
This 3-pack of 90mg PunchBar Fruit Snacks stands out because each gummy-style fruit snack has 90mg CBD, and zero THC. It’s made with CBD isolate, instead of being made with full spectrum hemp extract or broad-spectrum hemp extract.
Some CBD consumers — particularly those new to cannabis and hemp extracts — may prefer CBD isolate, precisely because they know it contains zero THC, and zero of any other cannabinoids or terpenes.
CBD isolate can also be the preferred ingredient for anyone who may face mandatory drug testing. If you’re concerned about a trace amount of THC triggering a positive result on a drug test, you can rest assured that this 90mg CBD bar does not contain any THC. (However, some experts still warn of a small possibility that CBD could cause you to fail a drug test.)
We obtained lab test results for this product. The tests, which were conducted by Nascient Labs in California, found zero THC. They also found no trace of any other cannabinoids (like CBN, CBC, or CBG).
They found 89.021 milligrams of CBD in one fruit snack. We’d say that’s close enough.
While many CBD consumers prefer full spectrum hemp extract (which contains small amounts of additional cannabinoids, including non-psychoactive trace levels of THC), this CBD isolate product could be perfect for anyone who is concerned about THC.
Find more PunchBar Fruit Snacks (3-Pack; 90mg CBD Isolate Each) information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Broad Spectrum CBD with Chocolate: Weller Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites (5MG Per Bite)Pros:
Cons:
- Delicious and irresistibly snackable, like a crunchy cookie that's not too sweet
- Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan ingredients
- 5mg CBD per bite-size chocolate cookie (a perfect CBD microdose!)
- These contain "broad spectrum hemp extract," not full-spectrum hemp extract
- This means they contain zero THC (which some experts believe is critical to unlocking entourage effect)
- You can't eat just one 5MG bite, because they're too delicious
These Weller 5MG CBD Chocolate Coconut Bites stand out because they’re absolutely delicious. And healthy.
The chocolate coconut bites, which taste like crunchy cookies, are gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free.
With fun packaging encouraging you to “snack your way into wellness,” each irresistibly-snackable bite contains 5MG CBD. It’s a perfect microdose of the wellness world’s favorite cannabinoid.
But you probably won’t be able to eat just one bite.
I certainly wasn’t, when the company sent me a sample to try out.
I ate all five at once. Obviously. (Did I mention they’re delicious?) I felt grounded and calm for hours after eating them.
Weller was founded on the vision that snacks should be not only enjoyable but also functional: Your snacks should contribute to a “weller” you.
And a “weller” world. Weller sources its CBD from hemp grown in the U.S., and supports regenerative agriculture, according to company materials.
They also use CO2 extraction, which is considered the cleanest extraction technology. You don’t have to worry about any residual solvents in your chocolate coconut CBD bites.
You can feel good about buying these. And you’ll certainly feel good after eating them.
Find more Weller Dark Chocolate Bites (5MG/Bite, 100MG/Bag) information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Full Spectrum CBD Edibles Online: Therapeutic Treats Raspberries & Cinnamon CBD Chocolate BarPrice: $17.00Pros:
Cons:
- Third party lab results obtained by Heavy prove Therapeutic Treats' chocolate bars contain truly "full spectrum" CBD
- Lab results indicate presence of additional cannabinoids (including THC, CBN, CBC, and CBG)
- Made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Chocolate
- Made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients
- Includes several terpenes, according to company's product description
- Chocolate bars can melt during shipping if exposed to extreme heat
- (But melted chocolate bars can be put in freezer to reform!)
- Expensive for a chocolate bar
Therapeutic Treats’ Raspberries & Cinnamon CBD Chocolate Bar stands out because the third-party lab results show that these dark chocolate bars contain full spectrum CBD. That is, the lab found low levels of other cannabinoids THC, CBN, and CBD, as well as CBD.
“Full Spectrum” CBD is different from the “broad spectrum” CBD found in the products above. “Full spectrum” includes THC (while “broad spectrum” includes other cannabinoids, but not THC).
But if you’re consuming CBD for purely therapeutic purposes, and you’d prefer to avoid any psychoactive “high,” don’t worry: this doesn’t include enough THC to get you high. But the THC might help your body absorb and integrate CBD more effectively, according to some experts.
These experts believe in the theory of the “entourage effect:” that CBD works best when consumed with all the cannabinoids and other plant compounds that occur naturally in a hemp plant. This means a small amount of THC could be critical to unlocking your body’s cannabinoid receptors.
We obtained lab results which indicate approximately 4mg THC per every 100mg CBD found in these dark chocolate raspberry bars. (So if you consume one 15mg dose of the chocolate, you’re also consuming about .6mg of THC.)
This bar is made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Dark Chocolate, organic Raspberries and a dash of cinnamon. The bar is also made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients.
These bars can easily be divided among the four 15 mg servings.
According to the product description, the chocolate also includes terpenes, including Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene, and Humulene. (Terpenes are the flavor and scent molecules found in cannabis plants as well as citrus and pine plants, which may impact mood and other aspects of our well-being.)
Find more Raspberry Cinnamon Dark Chocolate Bar (60mg CBD) information and reviews here.
7 Best CBD Tinctures for Pure Relaxation (2019)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.