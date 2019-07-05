5 Best CBD Edibles Online: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

These 5mg Weller Caramel Flavor Coconut Bites stand out because each delicious bite-sized cookie delivers a perfect 5mg microdose of “broad-spectrum CBD.” (Each bag contains 20 bite-sized cookies, so there’s 100mg total CBD in the bag.)

Wondering what “broad spectrum CBD” means? You’re not alone.

Terminology in the CBD industry changes fast, and it can be hard to keep up.

Not long ago, Weller’s packaging advertised its CBD as “full spectrum.” They recently changed their packaging to say “broad spectrum,” a Weller representative told me.

When we obtained test results from the company, the results showed zero THC. But the packaging “full spectum hemp.”

“Full spectrum hemp” generally means that the CBD is accompanied by other cannabinoids and terpenes naturally found in hemp plants — a “spectrum” of phyto-compounds, including trace levels of THC, CBN, and CBG.

These coconut bites, however, do not contain THC, according to a third-party lab analysis performed by Colorado testing lab Botanacor.

“Terminology changes so quickly in the industry,” a Weller company representative explained. “What was once considered full-spectrum is now known as broad-spectrum. We use broad spectrum hemp oil, meaning that it contains most of the cannabinoids, minus the THC and terpenes that would bring an undesirable taste or aroma.”

The test results confirm that these caramel coconut bites contain 5 mg CBD per bite, and zero THC. They do, however, contain trace levels of a cannabinoid known as Cannabigerol, or CBG.

CBG has received less media attention than the more famous cannabinoids, THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.

The presence of additional cannabinoids proves that these are not CBD isolate (which has been stripped from other phyto compounds). These snacks provide broad spectrum cannabinoids, which work synergistically in your body to provide a wide range of benefits. They’re also delicious. Weller provided me a sample to try out, and I can honestly say I’ve never found a scrumptious cookie that made me feel so great.