15 Best Edible CBD Snacks to Lower Your Stress Levels

Edible CBD is the perfect way to relax and de-stress — in the easiest way possible. Plus, eating CBD brownies is way more decadent than using CBD patches.
But edible CBD products are notorious for having CBD levels that can vary wildly from what’s on the label. That’s why we only include products with verifiable third-party lab results.
(Plus, we’ve personally tested most of these.)
Read on to discover the best edible CBD snacks available right now — including the best edible CBD gummy bears.
|
|Price: $59.99 Shop now at Five CBD
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $17.99 Shop now at CBD Oil Solutions
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $39.95 Use code CMT15 for 15% off! at Joy Organics
|Use code CMT15 for 15% off! Read our review
|
|Price: $9.95 Shop now at CBD American Shaman
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $39.00 Shop now at Sunday Scaries
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $39.99 Use code OFFER15 to save 15%! at Medterra
|Use code OFFER15 to save 15%! Read our review
|
|Price: $29.99 Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! at Charlotte's Web
|Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! Read our review
|
|Price: $44.99 Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! at Charlotte's Web
|Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! Read our review
|
|Price: $39.99 Shop now at Not Pot
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $59.99 Shop now at Social CBD
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $49.99 Use code FXSAVINGS to save 10%! at CBDfx
|Use code FXSAVINGS to save 10%! Read our review
|
|Price: $54.99 Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! at Charlotte's Web
|Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! Read our review
|
|Price: $60.00 Shop now at CBDistillery
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $49.99 Shop now at CBDfx
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $107.97 Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! at Charlotte's Web
|Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! Read our review
-
1. Most Potent Full Spectrum Gummies: Five CBD Full Spectrum Gummies (1500mg)Price: $59.99Pros:
Cons:
- Very noticeable "buzz" (I tried them)
- Third-party lab reports show that each gummy contains over 50 mg CBD, plus 4 mg THC
- Delicious gummy squares with sugary coating
- Five CBD products have a "5 to 1" ratio of CBD to minor cannabinoids
- Not ideal for anyone worried about psychoactive effects of small amounts of THC
- Contains glucose syrup
- Contains carnauba wax
These Five CBD Full Spectrum Gummies have strong effects.
I tried this extra-strength version, which contains 50 milligrams of hemp extract per gummy. (Full Disclosure: I received a free sample to test out.)
Wow! In my line of work, I try out a lot of CBD products. But these gummies stand out. The effects are very… noticeable.
About an hour after eating one of these gummies, I find myself wondering if I’m stoned.
But I haven’t consumed any actual THC products. At first, this is mystifying.
But then I remember: Five CBD advertises its products as containing a 5-to-1 ratio of CBD to “minor cannabinoids.” And minor cannabinoids include THC.
Of course, these gummies are still below .3% THC by weight, the legal limit for hemp and CBD products. These lab reports show that each gummy contains about 4 milligrams of THC, and 54 milligrams of CBD.
If I had any doubts about their five-to-one claim, the doubts are gone.
Each gummy contains 50 milligrams of their 5:1 extract, which is a hefty amount. That may explain why their effects are so palpable.
(You can also choose the 25 mg version, which is cheaper, at checkout.)
These may be some of the most potent CBD effects I’ve experienced. If you are worried about being very sensitive to the effects of small amounts of THC, these may not be right for you. (If you’re worried about psychoactive effects, look for the gummies on this list that are made with “CBD isolate,” which means all traces of THC have been removed.)
But if you’re ready for a healthy CBD buzz, these are amazing. (Don’t worry: They won’t “hit” you like a THC gummy. It’s just a mild — but effective — CBD buzz.)
Plus, they’re delicious, with multiple fruity flavors and a sugary dusting.
Pro Tip: If you eat one while working, you may experience a burst of creative productivity. These gummies will NOT slow you down.
Find more Five CBD Full Spectrum Gummies (1500mg) information and reviews here.
-
2. Therapeutic Treats CBD Chocolate Bar with Real Strawberry & Sea Salt (60mg)Price: $17.99Pros:
Cons:
- Full spectrum CBD
- Single-origin rainforest-sourced fair trade dark chocolate
- Lab results we obtained show it contains 52 mg, which is pretty close to the 60 mg advertised
- Markings make it easy to break into precise doses
- Not quite 60 mg (closer to 52 mg)
- Does contain a small amount of THC, which may not be right for everyone
- Expensive
This 60mg Sea-Salt Strawberry CBD Chocolate Bar because it’s made with extremely high-quality dark chocolate.
We obtained lab results, which show that this Therapeutic Treats CBD chocolate bar actually contains closer to 52mg CBD. But that’s pretty close to the advertised 60 milligrams.
It also contains over 2mg THC, meaning that it’s full spectrum CBD.
It isn’t cheap, but this delicious bar is made with single origin dark chocolate from Ecuador. It also includes real freeze-dried strawberries and flakes of sea salt.
Full Disclosure: I received a free sample of this chocolate bar. It was amazing. If you’re looking for a decadent treat with full spectrum CBD, this is perfect for you!
-
3. Best THC-Free CBD Gummies: Joy Organics THC-Free Gummies (300mg)Price: $39.95Pros:
Cons:
- Delicious and effective (I tried them!)
- Joy Organics lab-tests each batch for potency, heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbial contaminants
- Zero THC
- 10 milligrams CBD per gummy
- No corn syrup (sweetened with cane sugar instead)
- Vegan (no gelatin)
- CBD products wtih zero THC *may* be less effective for some users
- If you're hoping to activate the "entourage effect" (which involves THC), check out some other gummies on this list!
- Not certified organic (yet!)
These Joy Organics THC-Free Gummies stand out because they’re absolutely delicious, and vegan, and free of any high-fructose corn syrup (or any other gross ingredients).
I received a free sample of these strawberry-lemon gummies, and I absolutely loved them.
I’m not always a huge fan of gummies, because sometimes I feel like they’re too chewy, or just too packed with sugar (which isn’t always what you want in a wellness supplement). These are sweetened with cane sugar, but they aren’t overly sweet. The dusting of sugar on the outside makes them super enjoyable to eat.
These are not full spectrum gummies. The THC has been removed. Which is great, for people who prefer to avoid THC altogether.
But if you’re okay with minimal amounts of THC (or you believe CBD works best when consumed with small amounts of THC), check out the full spectrum CBD gummies elsewhere on this list.
But these are perfect for anyone who’s trying to avoid THC. As you can see from these third-party lab results, Joy Organics’ gummies contain 10 mg CBD each, but zero THC. (Scroll past the first page for the lab’s potency report.)
We love Joy Organics because they grow their hemp without pesticides in the U.S. (They are pursuing their USDA organic certification, but have not obtained it yet.) And because they have each batch third-party tested for heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbial contaminants.
Plus, they offer free shipping, and you can get 15% off your whole order! Just use our special code (CMT15) at checkout.
We felt that the Joy Organics products we tried had palpable effects, particularly on our mood. For more information, check out our review of their tincture, in our guide to the best organic CBD oil brands.
Find more Joy Organics THC-Free Gummies (300mg) information and reviews here.
-
4. American Shaman CBD Brownies (30 mg)Price: $9.95Pros:
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Two servings per package
- Zero THC
- A decadent dessert with icing
- Not full spectrum CBD
- The CBD is in the icing (so you can't scrape off the icing!)
- Do not appear to have lab tests for heavy metals, pesticides, or other results we normally look for (just results for potency)
These American Shaman CBD Brownies stand out because they’re extremely affordable.
Plus, they sound decadent. They including icing!
We haven’t personally tried these brownies, but we’re impressed with their pricing. (Of course, the package only contains 30 milligrams total, which is less than some other products in this guide.)
But if you’re looking for a cheap CBD chocolate dessert, these could be perfect for you.
As always, we only review CBD products with third-party lab results that verify their potency. We found these lab results by Green Scientific Labs, which confirmed that each package contains 31 milligrams CBD.
The lab did not detect any other cannabinoids, indicating that these are probably made with CBD isolate (instead of full spectrum hemp extract, which contains THC and other hemp compounds).
Find more American Shaman CBD Brownies (30 mg) information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Vegan CBD Gummies: Sunday Scaries “Vegan AF” Hemp Gummies (200 mg)Price: $39.00Pros:
Cons:
- Completely vegan ingredients (unlike many gummies, they do not contain gelatin)
- Contain B vitamins as well as 10 mg CBD each
- Made with CBD isolate (which can be good for some people, who are wary of THC)
- Delicious (I tried them)
- Several flavors included in each bottle of 20 gummies
- Made with CBD isolate, so you won't get the full "spectrum" of cannabinoids (which may make it harder for your body to use)
- Lab did not test for heavy metals, terpenes, microbials, pesticides, residual solvents, or anything else (besides CBD potency)
- Lab results are not batch-specific
Sunday Scaries’ “Vegan AF” hemp gummies stand out because they’re vegan, and they’re absolutely delicious. Plus, they contain additional vitamins, along with 10 mg CBD each.
I received a free sample to test out, and I immediately noticed that these were far tastier than most CBD oil gummies. The bottle contains 20 gumdrops, in a variety of sour fruity flavors. They’re dusted with sugar, and every flavor is great.
With these delicious flavors combined with their fun packaging, you’ll never have trouble remembering to take your daily dose of CBD!
Bonus: You’ll also be getting some B vitamins. Sunday Scaries incorporates B vitamins in their products, because B vitamins have been shown to support our well-being in various ways, including in our energy levels and nervous system.
Each gummy contains around 10 mg CBD. To verify this CBD content for yourself, you can check out their lab test results.
You will not, however, be consuming any THC — or any other cannabinoids, for that matter. These are made with CBD isolate.
This probably explains why you can sometimes order them on Amazon. (Amazon does not allow full spectrum hemp extract on its platform. However, there are a few exceptions — check out our guide to CBD on Amazon to find more of the real deal.)
Some people believe that the CBD on Amazon may not be as high-quality as CBD sold on other sites. However, from this product listing, it’s clear that you can at least buy delicious gumdrops made with CBD isolate. (Note: When these were removed from Amazon, we changed the link, so you can buy them from Sunday Scaries directly.)
Plus, they’re vegan AF.
Find more Sunday Scaries "Vegan AF" Hemp Gummies with CBD Isolate information and reviews here.
-
6. Best THC-Free CBD Gummies for Sleep: Medterra “Sleep Tight” Gummies (750 mg Total)Price: $39.99Pros:
Cons:
- Each gummy contains 25 mg CBD, 3 mg melatonin, and several herbs shown to support healthy sleep cycles
- No high fructose corn syrup, gelatin, or artificial sweeteners
- You'll be supporting a company that donated 300K worth of CBD tinctures to frontline healthcare workers amidst the pandemic
- Medterra grows and sources all its hemp in the U.S., and all the hemp is grown without pesticides
- Medterra was one of the first 13 companies to receive the U.S. Hemp Authority seal of approval
- Vegan
- Zero THC (This is not "full spectrum" CBD oil, so if you're hoping for the "entourage effect," check out other options on this list))
- One of Medterra's newest products, so there aren't that many customer reviews -- yet!
- Not tested for glyphosate (an herbicide that may linger in many fields where conventional crops were previously grown)
These Medterra “Sleep Tight” Gummies stand out because they include a variety of natural sleep aids. Plus, they’re made by Medterra, which was one of the first 13 companies to receive the U.S. Hemp Authority seal of approval.
This means they submit to an annual third-party audit, and they’re held to the highest cultivation and manufacturing standards enforced by any state. (The U.S. Hemp Authority uses California’s regulations for nutritional supplements, among other guidelines.)
These gummies are also made with pretty healthy ingredients. While many gummies are made with high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and gelatin, these are made with a plant-based recipe instead. They’re sweetened with turbinado sugar, tapioca syrup, and strawberry flavoring instead.
Full disclosure: I received a free sample of these gummies to test out. I’ve only eaten half of one at a time, because each gummy contains 3 milligrams of melatonin, which can be a lot for some of us. (Melatonin is a hormone our bodies naturally produce in response to darkness, which is often used as a natural sleep aid.)
They definitely work! I woke up feeling great the next morning. But I think eating a full gummy might make me wake up feeling groggy, because of the three milligrams of melatonin in each gummy.
But it might be the perfect dose for you! (For adults struggling to get a better night’s sleep, the official range is around a half milligram to five milligrams of melatonin.) Everyone’s different. Experiment to find out what works! If you eat a full gummy, and wake up feeling groggy or irritable, 3 mg may be too much melatonin for you. But it’s easy to cut these gummies in half!
They also have a pleasant flavor, and come in a resealable bag.
Unlike many CBD sleep gummies, which are usually made with some combination of CBD and melatonin, these also contain herbal support for a great night’s sleep. They include chamomile, L-theanine, passion flower, and lemon balm, as well as melatonin.
Plus, each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD isolate.
Medterra also makes batch-specific test results available on their website.
Find more Medterra "Sleep Tight" Gummies (750 mg Total) information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies for Sleep: Charlotte’s Web “Sleep” GummiesPrice: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Contains full spectrum CBD (with small amounts of THC and other cannabinoids)
- Each gummy contains 1.5 mg melatonin, which can help support healthy sleep cycles
- Charlotte's Web is among the most well-known & longest-operating CBD brands in business today
- Each gummy contains 6.2 mg CBD, according to report we obtained from Charlotte's Web
- Not overly sweet, but a pleasant flavor
- Much cleaner ingredients than many gummies (sweetened with beet sugar and tapioca syrup; no artificial food colorings or dyes)
- Charlotte's Web does not release the actual third-party lab results (which many CBD companies do)
- Instead, they release their own report based on the lab resuts
- Expensive
- Not ideal for daytime use (each gummy contains 1.5 mg melatonin)
- Only 5 mg per gummy (others on this list contain more)
These Charlotte’s Web Gummies with Melatonin stand out because they include both melatonin and full spectrum CBD.
They contain small amounts of THC, according to a report we obtained from Charlotte’s Web. (The other melatonin gummies on this list contain CBD without THC.)
Most CBD brands that make gummies do not use full spectrum hemp extract. (Possibly because it’s easier to sell on large retailers like Amazon if your products are “THC free.”)
So these full-spectrum gummies are a rare find. If you’re looking for a plant-based product to help support healthy sleep cycles — and you believe in the “Entourage Effect” (the theory that CBD works best with small amounts of THC) — you should probably order these immediately.
Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample to test out. These are amazing. They helped me fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up without feeling groggy.
They’re also easy to eat, without feeling like you’re loading up on sugar or artificial ingredients before bed. They’re made with tapioca syrup and beet sugar, which are both a lot better for your body than corn syrup (an ingredient commonly found in gummies). They also use organic fruit and vegetable juices to achieve their pleasant pink color (instead of artificial food dyes).
These gummies contain 1.5 mg of melatonin each. Charlotte’s Web considers one serving to be two gummies, which would be 3 mg melatonin.
For most adults looking for a better night’s sleep, the ideal nighttime dose of melatonin can be around .5 mg to 3 mg. So although the labeling on this bottle suggests taking 2 gummies a half-hour before bedtime, you may want to start with just one gummy. (So you’ll be getting 5 mg CBD, and 1.5 mg melatonin.)
Find more Charlotte's Web "Sleep" Gummies information and reviews here.
-
8. Best CBD Gummies for Stress and Anxiety: Charlotte’s Web “Calm” Gummies (300mg)Price: $44.99Pros:
Cons:
- Contains full spectrum CBD (with small amounts of THC and other cannabinoids)
- Also contain L-theanine and lemon balm, natural ingredients believed to support relaxation
- Charlotte's Web is the most well-known & longest-operating CBD brand today
- All sourced from US grown hemp
- Charlotte's Web does not release the actual third-party lab results (which many CBD companies do)
- Instead, they release their own report based on the lab resuts
- Expensive
- These contain around 5 mg CBD per gummy (much less than some other options on this list)
These Charlotte’s Web “Calm” Gummies stand out because they’re made with full spectrum hemp oil.
These full spectrum CBD gummies are made by Charlotte’s Web, which is arguably the most famous CBD company operating today. It was founded in Colorado by the Stanley Brothers, who first gained fame when Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s documentary “Weed” aired on CNN.
Long before CBD was in every health food store, these brothers had bred a cannabis strain to produce high CBD and very low THC. They named it after Charlotte Figi, a child with severe epileptic seizures who had found relief after her parents administered their new cannabis treatment.
Now Charlotte’s Web makes its full spectrum hemp products available nationwide.
As always, we only cover CBD products with third-party lab results. When I requested lab results for these gummies, I received a lab report that had been prepared by Charlotte’s Web staff.
When I asked to see the certificates of analysis (COAs) prepared by the third-party lab itself, a Charlotte’s Web representative informed me that they don’t release their third-party COA’s to the public, because they contain confidential information.
“Of course, we still want our affiliates and customers to have access to what they need,” he said, “so we condense the information from our third party lab.”
Based on the information from the lab, they produce their own reports to provide to the public.
All of the third party labs contracted by Charlotte’s Web are ISO 17025-accredited, the representative said, and they test Charlotte’s Web’s products for cannabinoid potency, residual solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, and microbes. Each batch is tested over 20 times during the entire production process, he assured me.
The lab that tested the batch of Calm gummies I checked out was a Eurofins Food Chemistry Testing lab in Boulder, Colorado. (Eurofins has many lab locations.) Their findings, summarized in the report, says these gummies contain .03% THC — the exact legal limit of THC in legal CBD products. The lab also found .3 mg of CBC, a less well-known cannabinoid that occurs naturally in hemp plants.
(Curious about the less-famous cannabinoids? Check out our guide to CBG oil to learn more!)
The lab found 6 mg CBD per gummy, according to this report.
The gummies also contain L-theanine and lemon balm, natural ingredients believed to help support relaxation.
Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample to try out. These are amazing! They really help you wind down after a stressful day. After sampling gummies from several CBD brands, I appreciated that these are not coated in sugar. They still manage to taste good, without overwhelming your taste buds with sugary sweetness.
Find more Charlotte's Web "Calm" Gummies information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Cheap Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies: CBDFX Berry Gummies (300 mg)Price: $49.99Pros:
Cons:
- Made with broad spectrum hemp oil (which contains zero THC)
- CBDfx sources organically grown hemp
- Sweetened with organic cane sugar and organic tapioca syrup
- Not full spectrum (includes zero THC)
- Main ingredient is sugar (like most gummies)
- Eight gummies may not be enough (but it also comes in a 60-count bottle!)
CBDfx 5 MG Broad Spectrum Gummies stand out because they’re an affordable option from a respected brand. These gummies contain broad spectrum CBD.
CBDfx recently transitioned from full spectrum to broad spectrum. “Broad spectrum” is generally understood to mean hemp extract with additional cannabinoids naturally found in hemp (like CBN, CBG, or CBC), but zero THC.
“Our gummies are broad spectrum, not full spectrum,” the CBDfx rep explained. “The formula was changed several months ago to remove THC.”
So there’s zero THC in these gummies. The lab also reported zeroes for all other cannabinoids.
“It’s a misconception,” the rep said, “that broad spectrum means a traceable amount of other cannabinoids will be detectable in the final lab report.”
This point is debatable, because I frequently review CBD potency results that include detectable levels of cannabinoids like CBN, CBG, and CBC. (For examples, check out our guides to full spectrum hemp extract or the best CBD tincture brands.)
“All broad spectrum CBDfx products start with a broad spectrum extraction,” the marketing manager said, “which is then distilled into small quantities for the final product, which may not be detectable by a lab — but it is most definitely still there.”
So there you have it. This 60-count bottle seems like a delicious way to find out whether broad spectrum CBD works for you.
They’re made with a berry flavor and sweetened with cane sugar.
Full Disclosure: I haven’t actually tried these gummies myself, but I LOVED all the other products CBDfx sent me to test out.
Find more CBDFX Gummies with 5 MG Full Spectrum CBD Each information and reviews here.
-
12. Best for Fighting Inflammation with Full Spectrum CBD: Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies with TurmericPrice: $54.99Pros:
Cons:
- Contains full spectrum CBD (with small amounts of THC and other cannabinoids)
- Contains ginger and turmeric, natural ingredients shown to support a healthy response to inflammation
- Charlotte's Web is the most well-known & longest-operating CBD brand in business today
- Made without any dyes
- Charlotte's Web does not release the actual third-party lab results (which many CBD companies do)
- Instead, they release their own report based on the lab resuts
- Expensive
- Does not contain black pepper (which most turmeric supplements do, because it increases absorption of anti-inflammatory part of turmeric)
These Recovery Gummies by Charlotte’s Web stand out because they include full spectrum CBD alongside turmeric and ginger.
(The other turmeric gummies on this list don’t contain any THC, so they are not full spectrum.)
Also unlike the other turmeric gummies on this list, these also contain ginger, another ingredient shown to support a healthy response to inflammation.
(Interestingly, while it’s widely known that turmeric’s anti-inflammatory curcuminoids are best absorbed when consumed with black pepper — and most turmeric supplements usually include black pepper — neither of the turmeric gummies on this list contain pepper.)
These gummies are designed for athletes and anyone looking for healthier joints. And they’re made one of the best-known, most well-respected CBD companies operating today.
But as explained in the review of the Charlotte’s Web gummies above, Charlotte’s Web does not share the actual third-party lab reports. (The COAs contain confidential information, a rep told me.)
Instead, Charlotte’s Web staff compile the lab’s findings into their own report, which they are willing to share.
Since they provided their lab’s name and certifications, and a report summarizing this lab’s findings, we decided to make an exception to our rigorous third-party-lab-reports-only policy. (We aren’t the CBD police — we just want to give you the most accurate information possible.)
According to the tests they had conducted by Eurofins Testing Lab, these Recovery gummies contain 6 mg CBD — an extra milligram per gummy, beyond what’s advertised.
The report says each gummy contains .02 percent THC.
That’s slightly less THC than they reported for the Calm gummies. Natural variations like this depend on the hemp crop used in each batch.
Like with all full spectrum hemp products, it’s not enough THC to get you high. But some experts believe that trace level of THC may be crucial to activating the entourage effect. (According to this theory, cannabinoids work best together, with a “spectrum” of other plant compounds — the way they occur naturally in hemp plants.) The report says that the Eurofins lab also found trace levels of CBC, another cannabinoid in the spectrum.
Find more Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies with Turmeric information and reviews here.
-
14. Best for Fighting Inflammation with Broad Spectrum CBD: CBDFX Gummies with Turmeric & SpirulinaPrice: $49.99Pros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab results indicate that each CBD candy actually contains over 9 mg CBD
- Spirulina is considered one of most nutritious foods on the planet
- Research has shown powerful anti-inflammatory effects of CBD, spirulina, and turmeric
- Vegan gummies
- Advertised as full spectrum CBD, but lab analysis did not find presence of any other cannabinoids (besides CBD)
- Contains sugar
- Does not contain black pepper (most turmeric supplements do; turmeric's anti-inflammatory compounds are best absorbed with pepper)
These CBDfx Gummies with CBD, Turmeric & Spirulina stand out because they contain over 5 mg CBD per gummy, along with two superfoods known for fighting inflammation.
Inflammation is one of the primary reasons people take CBD. In recent years, chronic inflammation has emerged as a key contributor to most modern illnesses, including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Inflammation is also the culprit behind problems such as joint pain, and other signs of again.
As a result, “anti-inflammatory diets” have become popular. And CBD isn’t the only plant compound in the anti-inflammatory limelight.
Spirulina is a blue-green algae considered to be one of the most nutritious foods on the planet. It contains beneficial forms of protein, several vitamins, and other nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and manganese. Plus, it has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Research shows that spirulina’s main active compound, phycocyanin, is an inflammation-fighting superstar.
So is turmeric, which is also included in these gummies.
(If you’re trying to live that anti-inflammatory life, you might also want to check out our guide to the best mushroom teas, some of which contain turmeric and other anti-inflammatory agents.)
A lab analysis conducted by PharmLabs San Diego found that these gummies each contain over 9 mg CBD — nearly twice the amount advertised.
CBDFx advertises these gummies as full spectrum CBD, but the lab did not find the presence of any other cannabinoids, besides CBD. (Full spectrum normally means other cannabinoids, including THC, are also present.)
Still, these contain real CBD — and with the addition of these other plant-based superfoods, you can’t go wrong.
Full Disclosure: CBDfx has sent me samples of their CBD oil products before. (I haven’t actually tried these gummies, but we like to disclose any relationship with a company we’re covering.)
Find more CBDFX Gummies with Turmeric & Spirulina (5 mg Each) information and reviews here.
-
15. Best for Trying All Charlotte’s Web Gummies at Once: Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies 1000mg BundlePrice: $107.97Pros:
Cons:
- Great way to try all three Charlotte's Web full spectrum hemp blends - and save 20 percent!
- Includes a 60-count bottle of each formulation (Sleep, Calm, & Recovery); 180 hemp gummies total
- These all contain full spectrum hemp extract (with small amounts of THC)
- Derived from USA-grown hemp
- Charlotte's Web also has the U.S. Hemp Authority Seal of Approval
- Charlotte's Web does not release the actual third-party lab results (which many CBD companies do)
- Instead, they release their own report based on the lab resuts
- Expensive
This Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummy Bundle Pack includes all three of the Charlotte’s Web full spectrum CBD formulations reviewed above!
You’ll get a 60-count bottle of each, including their Recovery, Calm, and Sleep blends. When you get all three bottles at once in this package deal, you save 20 percent!
For more information about Charlotte’s Web ingredients and policies, check out the individual products reviewed above.
Find more Charlotte's Web Gummy Bundle (3 Flavors; 180 Gummies) information and reviews here.
Are these edible products mostly edible CBD gummy bears?
People love CBD gummies, and that tends to be one of the simplest ways for manufacturers to make snackable CBD delicious.
But we've also included CBD chocolate and CBD brownies. Enjoy!
Should I take CBD gummies for anxiety and stress?
The FDA regulates what we can and can't say about CBD. So we can't promise that CBD will help your anxiety.
But a 2015 analysis of the existing research by the New York University School of Medicine concluded that CBD has "considerable potential" as a treatment for "multiple anxiety disorders."
More recent research also shows promising results. Anecdotally, thousands of people swear CBD has reduced their anxiety or made it feel more manageable.
What is the best CBD gummies dosage for anxiety?
You may want to experiment to find your ideal dose. Many people start with a dose of around 10 mg per day. Others take up to 50mg CBD per day. Others take even more!
Keep in mind: You may need to take CBD consistently over a period of weeks before you notice results.
That's why it's especially important to purchase CBD backed by third-party lab results. You can't always feel the effects immediately. It may take some time before you can tell whether your CBD is working.
So you want to trust that you've purchased real CBD, and you aren't throwing your money away. (We're here to help: We scour CBD brands' lab reports so you don't have to.)
Keeping an anxiety journal could help you monitor the effects, and find your ideal dose. If you change your dosage, or switch from CBD isolate to broad spectrum or full spectrum CBD, take note of the date.
Which are the best CBD gummies for sleep?
Several CBD brands make gummies for sleep. These often include melatonin, a hormone our bodies naturally produce in response to darkness.
In the guide above, we've included two brands' hemp gummies for sleep. These include the Medterra Sleep Tight Gummies and the Charlotte's Web Sleep Gummies.
The Charlotte's Web gummies have 1.5 mg melatonin each, while Medterra's have 3 mg melatonin each. (For more details on how much melatonin is ideal for a good night's sleep, check out either of the sleep gummy reviews above.)
The main difference between these two products is the amount of CBD per gummy -- and the presence of additional cannabinoids.
In the Charlotte's Web gummies, you'll get about 6 mg CBD per gummy, according to the lab report we obtained from Charlotte's Web staff. In the Charlotte's Web gummies, you'll also get full spectrum hemp extract, which means you'll be ingesting small amounts of other cannabinoids, including THC. Many experts believe this can help your body absorb CBD more effectively.
In the Medterra "Sleep Tight" gummies, you'll be taking CBD isolate. So you won't get any THC (or any other cannabinoids, like CBG or CBC). But on the bright side, you'll get a lot more CBD: 25 mg per gummy. (Check out the review for more details.)
Experiment to discover which sleep gummies are best for you!
Why aren't CBD effects always felt immediately?
Some experts theorize that if your body hasn't been exposed to cannabinoids in years (ie. you haven't smoked pot since college), you may need to "wake up" your body's cannabinoid receptors.
Our cannabinoid receptors are part of a neurobiological system called our endocannabinoid system. According to this study published by the National Institutes of Health, our endocannabinoid system "modulates" processes like our emotions, memories, attention, and more. Although we still don't understand exactly how CBD impacts anxiety levels, experts say it's related to this endocannabinoid system.
What are the best CBD isolate gummies?
We've included several CBD isolate gummies in our comprehensive guide above.
For our money, we think the best CBD isolate gummies are made by CBDistillery. They're certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority, which means they meet some of the highest quality assurance standards available. They're vegan, and they don't contain any artificial flavors or dyes. Plus, their CBD isolate is extracted from hemp grown without pesticides.
You'll find two gummies made by CBDistillery reviewed above (one for daytime use and one for nighttime).
They also contain over 30 mg CBD isolate per gummy, which is significantly more than most other gummies on this list.
What are the best CBD gummies on Amazon?
We think the best hemp gummies on Amazon are made by Sunday Scaries. (These contain above 5 mg CBD isolate per gummy.) For more information, check out the detailed review above!
Are CBD gummies or oil better?
Depending on how you define CBD oil, hemp extract gummies contain CBD oil. (CBD oil is the ingredient extracted from hemp, and added to the gummy recipe.)
But if you define CBD oil as a CBD tincture, then it just depends on how you prefer to consume your CBD. Some people prefer tinctures because the CBD can be absorbed into your bloodstream more quickly. (When you eat CBD, it must be processed by your digestive system; When you place drops of a tincture under your tongue, it can be absorbed by your sublingual capillaries.)
What are the best broad spectrum CBD gummies?
For broad spectrum hemp gummies, we love CBDfx! Check our our review of two of their gummy products listed above.
What's the big deal about Royal CBD Gummies?
This is a pretty affordable brand. They've become very popular. For example, they offer a 1200 mg bottle of gummies that's around the same price as other 300 mg bottles. Check out our review of the R.A. Royal product above!
Are any of these CBD gummies for kids?
Some parents administer CBD to their children to treat seizures, among other medical conditions. Those decisions are up to individual families and their doctors. We don't know of any commercially-available CBD products that are made specifically for children.
How did you choose the best gummies to include in this comprehensive guide?
First, we requested and reviewed their third-party lab results.
(Or, in the case of Charlotte's Web, we reviewed their company report based on third-party lab results. See our reviews of their products above for more information.)
We also reviewed their company practices and policies for sourcing hemp. We took into consideration that two companies on this list (CBDistillery and Charlotte's Web) have received the U.S. Hemp Authority Seal of Approval, which requires a rigorous annual third-party audit.
We also pored over customer reviews and scoured ingredient lists. We considered our readers' needs and included several affordable options. And for those who value convenience and consistency, we always try to include a few real CBD products on Amazon. (Don't worry: We always vet their lab analysis and quality assurance processes.)
Please click on any of the products above for a more detailed explanation of why they made the cut.
See Also:
Best Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Products
Best CBD Tinctures for Pure Relaxation
Best CBD Vapes You Can Buy Online Now
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.