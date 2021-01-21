15 Best Edible CBD Snacks to Lower Your Stress Levels

Read on to discover the best edible CBD snacks available right now — including the best edible CBD gummy bears.

But edible CBD products are notorious for having CBD levels that can vary wildly from what’s on the label. That’s why we only include products with verifiable third-party lab results.

Edible CBD is the perfect way to relax and de-stress — in the easiest way possible. Plus, eating CBD brownies is way more decadent than using CBD patches .

Our Unbiased Reviews

Are these edible products mostly edible CBD gummy bears?

People love CBD gummies, and that tends to be one of the simplest ways for manufacturers to make snackable CBD delicious.

But we've also included CBD chocolate and CBD brownies. Enjoy!

Should I take CBD gummies for anxiety and stress?

The FDA regulates what we can and can't say about CBD. So we can't promise that CBD will help your anxiety.

But a 2015 analysis of the existing research by the New York University School of Medicine concluded that CBD has "considerable potential" as a treatment for "multiple anxiety disorders."

More recent research also shows promising results. Anecdotally, thousands of people swear CBD has reduced their anxiety or made it feel more manageable.

What is the best CBD gummies dosage for anxiety?

You may want to experiment to find your ideal dose. Many people start with a dose of around 10 mg per day. Others take up to 50mg CBD per day. Others take even more!

Keep in mind: You may need to take CBD consistently over a period of weeks before you notice results.

That's why it's especially important to purchase CBD backed by third-party lab results. You can't always feel the effects immediately. It may take some time before you can tell whether your CBD is working.

So you want to trust that you've purchased real CBD, and you aren't throwing your money away. (We're here to help: We scour CBD brands' lab reports so you don't have to.)

Keeping an anxiety journal could help you monitor the effects, and find your ideal dose. If you change your dosage, or switch from CBD isolate to broad spectrum or full spectrum CBD, take note of the date.

Which are the best CBD gummies for sleep?

Several CBD brands make gummies for sleep. These often include melatonin, a hormone our bodies naturally produce in response to darkness.

In the guide above, we've included two brands' hemp gummies for sleep. These include the Medterra Sleep Tight Gummies and the Charlotte's Web Sleep Gummies.

The Charlotte's Web gummies have 1.5 mg melatonin each, while Medterra's have 3 mg melatonin each. (For more details on how much melatonin is ideal for a good night's sleep, check out either of the sleep gummy reviews above.)

The main difference between these two products is the amount of CBD per gummy -- and the presence of additional cannabinoids.

In the Charlotte's Web gummies, you'll get about 6 mg CBD per gummy, according to the lab report we obtained from Charlotte's Web staff. In the Charlotte's Web gummies, you'll also get full spectrum hemp extract, which means you'll be ingesting small amounts of other cannabinoids, including THC. Many experts believe this can help your body absorb CBD more effectively.

In the Medterra "Sleep Tight" gummies, you'll be taking CBD isolate. So you won't get any THC (or any other cannabinoids, like CBG or CBC). But on the bright side, you'll get a lot more CBD: 25 mg per gummy. (Check out the review for more details.)

Experiment to discover which sleep gummies are best for you!

Why aren't CBD effects always felt immediately?

Some experts theorize that if your body hasn't been exposed to cannabinoids in years (ie. you haven't smoked pot since college), you may need to "wake up" your body's cannabinoid receptors.

Our cannabinoid receptors are part of a neurobiological system called our endocannabinoid system. According to this study published by the National Institutes of Health, our endocannabinoid system "modulates" processes like our emotions, memories, attention, and more. Although we still don't understand exactly how CBD impacts anxiety levels, experts say it's related to this endocannabinoid system.

What are the best CBD isolate gummies?

We've included several CBD isolate gummies in our comprehensive guide above.

For our money, we think the best CBD isolate gummies are made by CBDistillery. They're certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority, which means they meet some of the highest quality assurance standards available. They're vegan, and they don't contain any artificial flavors or dyes. Plus, their CBD isolate is extracted from hemp grown without pesticides.

You'll find two gummies made by CBDistillery reviewed above (one for daytime use and one for nighttime).

They also contain over 30 mg CBD isolate per gummy, which is significantly more than most other gummies on this list.

What are the best CBD gummies on Amazon?

We think the best hemp gummies on Amazon are made by Sunday Scaries. (These contain above 5 mg CBD isolate per gummy.) For more information, check out the detailed review above!

Are CBD gummies or oil better?

Depending on how you define CBD oil, hemp extract gummies contain CBD oil. (CBD oil is the ingredient extracted from hemp, and added to the gummy recipe.)

But if you define CBD oil as a CBD tincture, then it just depends on how you prefer to consume your CBD. Some people prefer tinctures because the CBD can be absorbed into your bloodstream more quickly. (When you eat CBD, it must be processed by your digestive system; When you place drops of a tincture under your tongue, it can be absorbed by your sublingual capillaries.)

What are the best broad spectrum CBD gummies?

For broad spectrum hemp gummies, we love CBDfx! Check our our review of two of their gummy products listed above.

What's the big deal about Royal CBD Gummies?

This is a pretty affordable brand. They've become very popular. For example, they offer a 1200 mg bottle of gummies that's around the same price as other 300 mg bottles. Check out our review of the R.A. Royal product above!

Are any of these CBD gummies for kids?

Some parents administer CBD to their children to treat seizures, among other medical conditions. Those decisions are up to individual families and their doctors. We don't know of any commercially-available CBD products that are made specifically for children.

How did you choose the best gummies to include in this comprehensive guide?

First, we requested and reviewed their third-party lab results.

(Or, in the case of Charlotte's Web, we reviewed their company report based on third-party lab results. See our reviews of their products above for more information.)

We also reviewed their company practices and policies for sourcing hemp. We took into consideration that two companies on this list (CBDistillery and Charlotte's Web) have received the U.S. Hemp Authority Seal of Approval, which requires a rigorous annual third-party audit.

We also pored over customer reviews and scoured ingredient lists. We considered our readers' needs and included several affordable options. And for those who value convenience and consistency, we always try to include a few real CBD products on Amazon. (Don't worry: We always vet their lab analysis and quality assurance processes.)

Please click on any of the products above for a more detailed explanation of why they made the cut.

See Also:

Best Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Products

Best CBD Tinctures for Pure Relaxation

Best CBD Vapes You Can Buy Online Now