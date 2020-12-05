10 Best Bong Bags for Storage: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

Bong bags are padded to protect your glass pipes. Some are smell-proof, with carbon linings that help block odors.
Read on to discover the best bong bags available right now — and start protecting your favorite weed accessories today.
1. Best Eco-Friendly Bag for Large Bongs: “Dime Bags” Padded Hemp Duffle BagPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Choose between 15" or 17" models
- Can fit most bongs
- Made of hemp-polyester blend ("hempster" fabric) for durability, sustainability, style
- Velcro label is removable (For added discretion, if you don't want to display bold "DIME BAGS" logo)
- Buying fabrics made from hemp helps reduce your environmental impact. Made a statement!
- Bag isn't smell-proof (but comes with smell-proof baggie for holding herb)
- More expensive than some models
- Some Dime Bags customers have complained about quality of stitching
This “Dime Bags” Padded Hemp Duffle Bag stands out because it can fit taller bongs, and it’s made from hemp.
You can choose between the 15-inch and the 17-inch model, depending on the size of the glass you want to protect.
This duffel bag is made from Dime Bags’ signature “Hempster” fabric, a blend of hemp and polyester. This blended material lends durability and toughness to the exterior of the bag.
Plus, anytime you support a company using hemp fabrics, you’re helping to reduce your impact on the environment. (Full disclosure: I wrote that article about hemp fabric that I just linked to. I support hemp, and also shameless self-promotion.)
In an uncommonly considerate feature, Dime Bags has made their logo removable. Perhaps they realized that a bag prominently featuring the words “Dime Bags” might not be ideal for certain customers. The logo is Velcro, so if you’re feeling bold again, you can put it back on. Or if you love the logo, but you also love discretion, you could just move it to some hidden corner of real estate on your bag.
This is one of several Dime Bags products included in this list. Customers appreciate their Dime Bags’ durability, functionality, and style.
Find more "Dime Bags" Padded Duffel Tube Bag information and reviews here.
2. Dime Bags Padded Tube Bong Backpack (23 Inch)Price: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made from hemp, one of the most sustainable fibers available
- 23 inches long with a larger diameter than most bong carrying options (get it for your largest bong!)
- "Dime Bags" logo is removable velcro, in case you're in stealth mode
- Tube shape is suggestive of bongs
- No carbon lining for odors (but odor-proof stash bag included)
- Expensive
The Extra-Long Dime Bags Padded Tube Bong Backpack stands out because it can fit extra large bongs. And unlike most bong tubes on this list, it has a much wider inner diameter (about 9 inches).
And despite the fact that you’re toting a massive bong, it can be very discreet. We like that the “Dime Bags” logo is a removable piece of velcro. Nobody needs to know you’re carrying a smell-proof bag.
Plus, it’s made from hemp, the most eco-friendly material on the planet.
Grab this stylish and eco-friendly bag — it’s perfect for your favorite percolator bong.
-
4. Best Smell-Proof Duffle for Large Bongs: Skunk 16″ Padded Duffle BagPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Fits bongs up to 15" tall (and 7" wide)
- Smell-proof carbon lining
- Combination lock works well
- Can't fit bongs larger than 15" tall
- Duffel bags aren't as hands-free as backpacks/messenger bags
- More expensive than other duffle bag on this list (but that one isn't smell-proof!)
The Skunk 16″ Padded Duffle Bag fits large bongs and is odor-proof.
It can accommodate bongs up to 15 inches tall, including beaker bongs (as long as the beaker base is under 5 inches wide).
This bag features smell-proof activated carbon technology, as well as their anti-smell-retaining interior.
It doesn’t work for biking or hiking the way some other bags on this list do. But if you just want to keep your large glass bong safe without any odors escaping, this is perfect for you.
Find more Skunk 16" Padded Duffle Bag information and reviews here.
5. Cheap Bong Bag: Velvet Waterpipe CasePrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Thick padded walls absorb shock
- Velvet exterior adds style
- Reduces smells of its contents
- 15-inch length will fit most bongs
- Affordable
- Not as effective at smell-proofing than more expensive models
- Could be lower quality stitching
- Will not fit bong larger than 13-14 inches
The Velvet Waterpipe Case protects large bongs, and it’s affordable.
Plus, velvet is back in style.
If you’re super self-conscious about odors, you may need to invest in a more expensive bong bag. This bong bag does not have a carbon lining or any odor-proofing technology. However, at 15 inches, it should fit most bongs.
Find more Velvet Waterpipe Case information and reviews here.
6. Dime Bags Padded Tube Backpack (18 inches)Price: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Adjustable mesh straps are great for hiking
- Choose between 18 and 23 inch sizes
- Should fit even your largest bongs and dab rigs
- Hemp fabric is durable, sustainable, and stylish
- Can be converted to duffel bag
- Removable padding if you need extra storage (for less precious cargo)
- More expensive than some models
- May not be as smell-proof as some models
- No carbon lining for odors
- Not all sizes and colors always available
This Dime Bags Padded Tube Hemp Backpack can fit bongs up to around 17 inches, and it’s made using Dime Bags’ “Hempster” blended fabric.
If you like bringing your largest glass pipes on your adventures, this could be perfect for you. The mesh backpack straps mean you can carry it hands-free. And it’s designed to fit your favorite rig.
Even your tallest bong could be cozily transported in this bag: You can choose between 18 and 23-inch sizes. (But not all colors and all sizes are always available.)
This bag is made using hemp fabric, which is much less harmful to the environment than materials like cotton.
Plus, it’s less likely to end up in a landfill. Hemp is made to last. This could be your go-to dab-rig carrying case for years to come — especially if you like to adventure outdoors.
But you can also use your hemp backpack in other scenarios. The padding is removable, for when you need to create more space.
This versatile backpack can safely transport your largest, most treasured pieces of glass.
Find more Dime Bags Padded Tube Backpack information and reviews here.
7. Skunk Smell-Proof Water-Proof BackpackPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Skunk's legendary smell-proof carbon lining
- Includes "anti-smell-retaining" interior
- Double zippers for weather proofing
- Includes laptop sleeve (but will not fit 17" laptop, only smaller ones)
- Expensive
- Lock only truly effective when bag is full (otherwise can still be unzipped, if someone really wants to get in there)
- Zippers may stick (one customer uses coconut oil to lubricate zippers)
This Skunk Smell-Proof Water-Proof Backpack is perfect if you’re serious about avoiding cannabis odors — and you don’t believe in packing light.
Skunk bags are known for their superior smell-proofing. Not only is this stylish backpack completely odor-proof, but it also includes “anti-odor-retaining” interior. So not only will it prevent odors from escaping, but if someone smells the inside of your backpack later, they’ll be similarly clueless as to your bong-related hobbies.
This isn’t specifically designed for bongs, but it includes plenty of extra padding, and customers say they’ve safely transported glass. It also includes a laptop sleeve and several pockets. There are double-zippers, making it water-resistant and weather-proof.
The only problem is the lock, which can be bypassed when the backpack is not completely full. (You can wiggle the locking strap off.) So if you need the lock to work, just make sure to adequately fill your pack.
Find more Skunk Smell-Proof Water-Proof "Rogue" Backpack information and reviews here.
8. Best Smell-Proof Mini-Bong Bag in Cool Colors: Skunk “Sidekick” Case with Combo LockPrice: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- This combination lock is easy to use, according to customer reviews
- Completely odor-proof, according to customer reviews
- Can fit mini-bong, bubbler, small glass pipes
- Comes with adjustable strap
- Customizable compartments for storing accessories
- Too small for most bongs (8 inches long)
- You may want to be gentle with the zippers
- Some customers reported zippers breaking after months of use
This could fit a mini-bong, but it is designed more for holding your grinder, herb, and bubbler or smaller pipe. However, dozens of happy customers agree that it is completely smell-proof.
The combination lock seems to work better than on some other models. On this bag, the combo lock actually locks the ends of the zippers together. Customers do not report having any trouble with the lock.
Find more Skunk "Sidekick" Smell-Proof Case with Combo Lock information and reviews here.
9. Best Affordable Case for Bringing Your Mini-Bong on a Boating or Rafting Trip: Waterproof & Smellproof BagPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Waterproof shell for harsh environments
- Odor-proof carbon lining is "dog-tested"
- Odor-proof carbon lining is "dog-tested"
- Comes with lifetime warranty
- Good customer service
- Small size means it can only fit mini-bongs (around 7 inches or less)
- Some customers had troubles with lock (but you can contact the company for assistance)
- Will not fit large bongs
If you’re going on a kayaking, rafting, sailing, fishing, or canoeing trip, and you want to bring your mini-bong or bubbler, this could be perfect for you.
This case is waterproof and odor-proof. The company says its activated-carbon odor-proof lining has even passed the “dog test.” So if you’re boating with dogs who love weed, rest assured: they will not smell it.
If you also anticipate encountering drug-sniffing dogs who might sniff out your stash, this should also help you breathe easier.
But the first scenario sounds more fun.
Find more Waterproof & Smellproof Bag for Glass Under 8 Inches information and reviews here.
10. Vatra Tube Bag for BongsPrice: $27.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- You can choose between blue camo and plaid
- Padded and shaped to fit your favorite bong
- Available in 14 and 18 inch sizes
- Some customers find the drawstring poor quality (and had to tie a knot in it to keep it shut)
- Radius of inside of bag is 3 inches (may not fit all bongs)
- Some seams could be less quality stitching
The Vatra Tube Bag for Bongs stands out because it’s padded and shaped perfectly to tote your favorite bong. Plus, it comes in this cool blue camo design, as well as a plaid option.
It comes in 14″ and 18″ lengths to accommodate your preferred bong size.
What are the best cheap bong bags?
The Velvet Waterpipe Case reviewed above is a steal. It's an 18" bong bag, so it can fit almost any bong. It will keep your glass safe, thanks to the padded sides, and even minimize odors. Plus, velvet is so in right now.
If your bong is pretty small (like under 8 inches), you could consider the cheapest bong bag included in this guide: the Waterproof/Smellproof mini bong bag reviewed above.
Do I need a bong backpack?
Maybe. Are you going to need to be hands-free? Will you be carrying your bong for extended periods of time, and require more even weight distribution?
If you're taking your glass on outdoor adventures (like hiking, or extreme picnicking, or beach exploration), you may indeed need a bong backpack.
We've included several bong backpacks reviewed above. But most of them aren't cheap -- like the Dime Bags bong bag reviewed above.
What's the best Dime Bags bong bag?
We think that's a tie between their bong backpack and their tube duffle bag (both reviewed above). It depends where you take your bong on adventures!
