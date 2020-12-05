10 Best Bong Bags for Storage: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

This “Dime Bags” Padded Hemp Duffle Bag stands out because it can fit taller bongs, and it’s made from hemp.

You can choose between the 15-inch and the 17-inch model, depending on the size of the glass you want to protect.

This duffel bag is made from Dime Bags’ signature “Hempster” fabric, a blend of hemp and polyester. This blended material lends durability and toughness to the exterior of the bag.

Plus, anytime you support a company using hemp fabrics, you’re helping to reduce your impact on the environment. (Full disclosure: I wrote that article about hemp fabric that I just linked to. I support hemp, and also shameless self-promotion.)

In an uncommonly considerate feature, Dime Bags has made their logo removable. Perhaps they realized that a bag prominently featuring the words “Dime Bags” might not be ideal for certain customers. The logo is Velcro, so if you’re feeling bold again, you can put it back on. Or if you love the logo, but you also love discretion, you could just move it to some hidden corner of real estate on your bag.

This is one of several Dime Bags products included in this list. Customers appreciate their Dime Bags’ durability, functionality, and style.