31 Best Weed Accessories for Every Cannabis Lover

The best weed accessories will simply make your life easier.
We’ve included the best dab rigs, dab torches, grinders, rolling papers, bongs, and much more. Read on to discover the best weed accessories available right now.
The Storz & Bickel “Volcano” Desktop Vaporizer stands out because it’s the original vaporizer which, in the year 2000, altered the course of stoner history forever.
Two decades later, the Volcano is still widely considered one of the best weed vaporizers ever made.
If you’re acquainted with serious cannabis connoisseurs (or you spent time in well-appointed dorm rooms or weed dealers’ homes in the early 2000’s), you’ve probably already tried a Volcano. It’s something of a stoner initiation rite: the act of passing around the detachable balloon filled with cannabis vapor, enjoying flavorful puffs.
I should probably confess that I own a Volcano, which was purchased off a dude on Craigslist several years ago. I use it several times per week (okay, several times per day), and it shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to the advanced German engineering in its cone-shaped base.
I have had to replace the balloon a few times. But the balloons are only about ten bucks each. Aside from replacing the balloon (maybe every couple years, when you notice vapor leaking out of it), your Volcano should last forever, with zero maintenance needed.
I also believe the Volcano is one of the healthiest ways to toke, period. Thanks to its innovative design, zero heat enters your lungs. This sets the Volcano Desktop vaporizer apart from nearly every other vape ever invented (and, obviously, every method of smoking). When you flip the switch, the heat passes over the cannabis material you’ve put in the screened chamber. But you aren’t inhaling anything yet. You’re just watching your balloon swell and expand as it fills with vapor.
(Pro tip: Use your hands to gently help your balloon become vertical as it fills. This will help your balloon last longer.)
Then you detach the filled balloon, and go recline wherever you’d like to relax with some vapor. The vapor will not escape from the balloon until you’re ready, because it can only be released when the mouthpiece is pressed in.
(Bonus: This design also makes the Volcano PERFECT for anyone who likes to toke mid-yoga sesh. Taking a hit while upside-down? Not a problem, with your light and easy balloon.)
By the time you take a sip of air from the ergonomic mouthpiece, the vapor has entirely cooled. The heat has disappeared — but the flavor remains. Your lungs will be thrilled.
The only drawback is that the Volcano is not designed to be portable. Though I did know someone in the early 2000s who, on road trips, would plug his Volcano into his car, and forego the balloon entirely: the vapor would simply fill the car. (We do not recommend this, for obvious reasons.)
But I like that this is called a “desktop” vaporizer, as if it belongs on a desk.
This Volcano includes an LED screen for changing the temperature, which makes it much fancier than my Volcano. (On older models, you just twist a knob.) I like to raise the temperature when I’m vaporizing the same ground herb a second time, to squeeze as much goodness out of it as I can.
This set also comes with a “liquid pad,” for vaporizing concentrates.
If you like to enjoy cannabis at home, you will love your Volcano for many years to come. I know I will.
This Kozo Stash Box Kit includes everything you need for a successful sesh. The grinder stands out in particular because Kozo is known for making some of the best, most durable grinders on the market.
It’s also built for discretion. Don’t want anyone getting into your weed stash? No problem: This weed stash box comes fitted with a combination lock. Plus, the weed container inside is airtight and odor-proof.
Add some top-shelf herb and your favorite pipe — and you’re ready for a perfect sesh anywhere, anytime.
This OTTO Grinder & Joint Roller Machine stands out because it would make a luxurious addition to your cannabis supplies.
Have you ever wished a robot would grind up your bud and turn it into perfectly-rolled joints for you? Now it can.
According to the product description, the Otto Herb Grinder “uses artificial intelligence” to calibrate the perfect milling pressure to grind your cannabis directly into a cone. (It comes with unbleached, organic paper cones, which fit perfectly into the transparent lower chamber.)
Full Disclosure: The company sent me a unit to test out. Before receiving it, I had wondered: Who needs this device?
But when I tried it, I realized: Me. I needed this. It’s awesome.
It would also be great for anyone who struggles to roll joints due to hand tremors, injuries, or other motor function challenges. For more information, check out our guide to the best electric weed grinders.
This electric grinder machine is also great for anyone who has cannabis allergies. (If you have these allergies, you don’t want to touch marijuana any more than necessary.)
Cannabis allergies are actually more common than you might think.
Today, if I roll a joint, and forget to wash my hands immediately afterwards, I’m likely to break out in hives.
But the OTTO Electric Grinder and Joint Roller rolled a perfect joint for me. With a sleek design and a happily humming robot sidekick, I feel like a savvy stoner from the future.
I might need to go “calibrate” another joint right now.
The Pax 2 is a sleek, high-functioning portable vaporizer for dry herb. It’s considered the best portable vaporizers for dry herb.
The only downside is that you can’t smoke concentrates out of it. But if you’re more of a flower toker person than a dabber, this is perfect for you.
Plus, you save at least $30 compared to the Pax 3, the newer model. The main difference between the Pax 2 and Pax 3 basic is that the Pax 2 doesn’t have “haptic feedback.” It doesn’t vibrate when your lips touch it.
It does, however, sense when it’s been put down using motion sensors, and it turns itself off to save battery. It has four different temperature settings.
The other main difference from the Pax 3 is that it does not come with an app, which you can pair with your phone via bluetooth. (This feature was released with the $200 Pax 3.) If you’re okay with not using your phone to control your vaporizer, you’ll still get all the high function and sleek design of a Pax — at a better price.
But if you’re getting FOMO about the app already — and you need more information on the Pax 3 — check out our guide to the best weed vaporizers available right now.
The Blazer Torch Big Shot in Teal is one of the best dab torches available on Amazon. And for a limited time, it’s available in this awesome turquoise color.
The Standard Black Blazer GT8000 Big Shot may be the most popular dab torch of all time. (For more information, check out our guide to choosing the best dab torch.)
That’s why you should probably get it in teal. Who wants the same exact dab torch that all the other pro-level dabbers have?
Set yourself apart with this limited edition teal version.
The Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Beaker Base Dab Rig is perfect for anyone who loves dabbing concentrates — and who loves extra-flavorful dabs.
It comes with a quartz banger, which is considered one of the best dab nail types around (especially among cannabis concentrate flavor connoisseurs).
It had a percolator, for added filtration, but still pulls easily and provides plenty of flavor.
Plus, the bubble base means it’s harder to tip over — and that your dab can be filtered through more water, thanks to the wide beaker shape.
That’s why we think this is one of the best dab rigs around.
-
The Mamba Battery-Powered Grinder is just fun. It buzzes quietly as a perfect, fluffy mound of ground herb is dispensed directly into your bowl.
This is great for anyone with hand or wrist issues. You don’t have to crank on it like a manual grinder — you just push a button.
Plus, it comes with a funnel attachment, so you can grind directly into your bowl, vaporizer chamber, or cone for your next joint.
For more awesome grinders, check out our guide to the best weed grinders available right now.
The Dr. Dabber SWITCH is an amazing dab rig. It provides the dabber with options: Would you rather take dabs today, or simply vaporize traditional cannabis flower?
With the SWITCH, you can do both. And it’s easy: just click one button, and your desktop vaporizer turns into a state-of-the-art induction dab rig.
You can choose between 25 heat settings (depending on whether your stash includes rosin, live resin, shatter, or top-shelf flower), and the device will heat up in four seconds, thanks to its induction technology.
Plus, it’s a portable rig.
Other dab rigs simply can’t compete with this level of convenience.
This unit even comes with a 2-year warranty.
These Smell-Proof UV-Proof Airtight Weed Jars are made from UV-resistant glass, which protects your cannabis from the harmful rays of the sun. This will help it stay fresh and flavorful for longer, compared to storing your herb in traditional glass jars.
(Hopefully, you don’t store your cannabis in plastic baggies anymore. For more superior storage options, check out our guide to the best weed containers.)
This Quant Vapor Vaporizer stands out because it works for both dry herb and concentrates, and has an elegant walnut finish.
To vape concentrates, you just swap out the flower attachment for a quartz chamber.
The OLED screen provides information on the temperature settings and remaining battery life. It’s easy to recharge this vaporizer with the included micro USB cable.
If you know someone who appreciates the finer things in life (including cannabis, and/or cannabis concentrates), this portable vaporizer with walnut finish is perfect for them.
This Storz & Bickel Crafty Portable Vaporizer stands out because it’s a portable vaporizer made by Storz & Bickel, the geniuses behind the legendary Volcano tabletop vaporizer (which, around the year 2000, vaulted vaporizers into mainstream cannabis culture).
This engineering behind this simple, portable vaporizer is the result of two decades of research and development at the forefront of vaporizing technology.
This unit contains Storz & Bickel’s signature conduction/convection oven. Despite its convenient, portable size, this vaporizer heats up in under three minutes, and delivers consistent heat.
For more information about this brand, check out our guide to the best Storz and Bickel vaporizers.
Their “Crafty” Portable Vaporizer also comes with a very user-friendly app for your smartphone. You can change the heat settings, and check on the battery level, from your phone. (You can also control the LED light settings and haptic feedback.)
With this vaporizer (unlike a tabletop Volcano vaporizer), you can vaporize liquid concentrates as well as traditional ground herb.
The Magical Butter Machine was one of the first “herbal infuser” machines to hit the market. It makes it incredibly easy to make your own canna-infused butter or oil, in your own kitchen.
Canna-butter (or canna-oil) is the fundamental ingredient in all cannabis edibles. You can add it to brownies to make pot brownies, if you’re a purist.
But once you’ve made your supply of canna-oil, you can get more creative. It’s easy to make infused lasagnas, infused casseroles, infused lattes. (Just make sure to clearly label all your infused foods, so your roommates don’t accidentally eat some high-THC cookies before work.)
It is possible to make canna-oil without a fancy machine, as any old-school stoner will tell you. But it’s a lot harder. And messier. And more prone to guesswork.
This machine is also easy to clean.
This Elev8 Glass Annihilator Dab Rig delivers powerful monster dabs that are well-filtered — without skimping on flavor.
It features three different types of percolators: a showerhead perc, a sprinkler perc, and a 7-arm tree percolator.
For more information on these different types of percolators, check out our guide to percolator bongs.
Dabbers love this giant, thick, no-nonsense glass rig from Elev8.
Choose between teal or purple accents.
It has a 19 mm female joint, so you’ll have to purchase your dab nail or banger separately. Check out our guide to the best dab nails, or check out this Elev8 Titanium Nail (which can be adjusted to fit three sizes, including 19mm).
This Shine gold cone is perfect for smoking a joint while being ultra-fancy.
It’s also perfect for anyone who doesn’t know how to roll a joint. That’s part of what’s great about using cones for weed: You just stuff the pre-roll with ground herb, and you’re ready to smoke a big fancy joint.
It’s basically error-proof. It’s shaped like a tiny ice cream cone. You just grind up your weed, stuff it in, twist the end, and light it.
This cone even comes with a handy “doob tube” for keeping your perfect gold joint safe during travel. Which is perfect: You can stun your friends on a night out. You’ll be the classiest stoners ever.
Full Disclosure: I received some free products from Shine, and it turns out smoking gold joints really does make you feel like a baller.
For more information, check out our guide to gold rolling papers.
Every dabber needs a torch. And with this popular Sondiko dab torch, you won’t break the bank.
The butane torch is a critical element of any dab setup. A normal lighter simply won’t cut it.
This is larger and more affordable than most comparable dab torches. This is perfect for heating up a quartz dab nail or banger — without breaking the bank.
For more information (and more deluxe dab torches), check out our guide to choosing the best dab torch.
The Easy Grinder Electric Grinder stands out because of its ease and simplicity. Customers love it and rave about it.
You just charge it up with the USB cable, pack it up, hit the button, and grind directly into your bowl, cone, or your vaporizer chamber. It even stores kief below the blades for whenever you’re ready to collect the kief and use it. Just be careful if you put your fingers in there — these blades are sharp.
You can grind up to 2.5 grams at once. And the battery lasts for 5 hours, or about 300 grinds.
Plus, it looks cool. We think it’s one of the best cool weed grinders available right now.
Butane lighters are an essential part of the stoner’s toolkit. But anytime you can avoid using one, you automatically feel healthier.
How many butane fumes do stoners have to inhale over their lifetime? Normally, with every bong hit, you’re inhaling a minute amount of butane fumes.
But when the sun is shining, you don’t need to use a lighter. Remember how bored kids in 80s movies used to burn ants with magnifying glasses? The same science applies here.
Just line up the surface of your packed bowl with the angle of the sun. Position the magnifying glass perpendicular to the sun’s rays. Move it closer and further away from the bowl, until your concentrated sunbeam is as small as possible, a little pinpoint of blinding white late. (Bonus: it’s really easy to avoid torching the whole bowl. You only burn a tiny fraction of it. Fresh hits for everyone!)
This is called a solar hit. If you’re still confused, check out this YouTube clip.
If you enjoy smoking outside, this is perfect for you. It’s great on a hike, too. Maybe just bring a normal lighter, in case it gets cloudy. This only works when the sun is shining. But if you live in a super-sunny state (like Colorado), you’ll have plenty of solar sesh opportunities. (Bring it skiing!)
This Smell Proof Bag with a Combination Lock is perfect for anyone who brings their weed into public places with them. Especially if they’re trying to appear professional.
(Or anyone who’s worried about their weed being discovered — even in their own home. Like parents.)
Its heavy-duty tightly-sealed zippers don’t allow any smells to escape. Yet it’s completely discrete, and can totally fly under the radar.
For more information, check out our guide to the best weed containers available right now.
A classic, well-made glass bong is still one of the best cannabis accessories available today.
This bong is made by a famous German brand, ROOR, which is widely considered to be one of the best bong makers in the world.
This classic ice bong design features a downstem with one straight opening, which makes it relatively easy to clean.
It also features an ice pinch (which keeps the ice cubes from falling down onto the downstem), which leaves you nearly a foot of glass to fill with ice cubes. For more information about why this is awesome, check out our guide to choosing the best ice bong.
Each ROOR piece is made by hand from borosilicate glass. This bong is made from 5 mm thick glass, which is thicker than most bongs. This extra-thick glass will help your ROOR bong last you for years to come. It’s worth the investment to have a classic bong you truly love.
Quit making such a mess. Get a rolling tray today!
For centuries, stoners struggled with rolling joints, while getting dried, crumbled herb all over their floor, where it was forsaken, and lost forever.
For more on why you need this joint-rolling essential, check out our guide to the best rolling trays.
Sometimes, a normal-looking joint is boring.
Sometimes, you feel like daydreaming about unicorns and lollipops.
These rolling papers are perfect for that type of day.
For more information (and more serious rolling papers), check out our guide to the best rolling papers.
Scales: Not just for drug dealers anymore.
Ok, yes, these are “weed accessories” in a more literal sense.
These are perfect for celebrating your love of weed on 4/20 or any day of the year. They’re perfect for multiple reasons. First of all, if you’re prone to getting red eyes after you smoke, you might want these to cover up that telltale glazed look, if you have to go in public.
Or if you’re party, and you’re just feeling awkward about it. Plus, they’re actually a cool accessory, and they inform everyone that you love weed. So they’ll definitely pass you the joint. Boom. Two birds, one scone.
The Marley Natural Steamroller Pipe isn’t just a fully functional steamroller pipe — it also looks like a work of art.
Steamroller pipes are pretty easy to use. You place your hand over the end (which serves as the carb), and light up.
But they aren’t for beginners. They deliver powerful hits.
This one is beautiful and eye-catching, made from high-quality glass as well as sustainably-harvested black walnut wood.
This is a piece by Marley Natural, a company started by one of the children of the legendary music icon Bob Marley.
This Silicone Alley Dab Mat Kit stands out because it includes dab tools as well as silicone containers for holding your wax and sticky concentrates.
These containers come in so handy for storage of any concentrates. These five containers are each different bright colors, so you can keep your shatter in one, live resin in another, and rosin in a third.
With this kit, you also get three stainless steel carving dab tools, as well as the three hexagonal silicone mats.
For more information, check out our guide to the best dab mats.
This stash jar has an airtight vacuum seal, so it will help keep your herb fresh, no matter how long you’re storing it.
It also comes in tons of fun colors and patterns.
Because stoners can have organized cupboards, too.
Weed grinders don’t have to be boring. They can express your individuality.
This grinder has a maze game. It’s perfect for anyone who needs to keep their hands occupied once they’re stoned.
Plus, it just looks cool.
For more ideas, check out our guide to the best cool weed grinders available now.
The Skunk 10″ Padded Duffle Bag is perfect for safely transporting your favorite glass cannabis accessories.
It can accommodate bongs up to 9 inches tall.
This bong bag is perfect for anyone who needs to be discrete while carrying their herb or accessories. It blocks odors from escaping, thanks to Skunk’s legendary smell-proof activated carbon technology, as well as their anti-smell-retaining interior.
Raw rolling papers are simply the classic rolling papers. If you’re an old school stoner, you’ll feel comforted by the familiar brand. If you’re newer to rolling joints, you can rest assured that you’re following in the footsteps of generations of stoners before you.
These are unbleached and unrefined. They’re perfect for the heady stoner who lives the organic life.
This pack comes with 32 king-size pre-rolls. Choose from 3 regular-sized ones, too.
These Medical Terpenes are perfect for the cannabis geek.
If you’re training to become a budtender, or you simply enjoy the scent and flavor molecules that make each strain of cannabis distinct, you’ll appreciate this company’s commitment to strain-specific terp profiles.
And if you make your own tinctures or concentrates, you’ll appreciate the ability to add flavor while heightening the entourage effect of your DIY cannabis products.
The ultimate cannabis accessory: a yoga mat. Because we all need something to do when we’re stoned. And rolling around on your floor seems a lot more legit when you’re on a yoga mat.