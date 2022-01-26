7 Best CBD Chocolates: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whoever invented CBD chocolate is a genius. Seriously — it’s chocolate that can make you feel better. (As if chocolate didn’t already do that.)
Read on to discover the best CBD chocolates available right now — and discover why these are among the best wellness products out there.
1. Best THC-Free Option: Green Roads CBD Isolate Chocolate Bar (180mg CBD)Price: $24.99Pros:
Cons:
- THC-free
- Green Roads posts batch-specific lab reports, which confirm that these contain 180 mg CBD (and zero THC)
- Tested by Kaycha Labs, a DEA-approved hemp testing facility
- Delicious 62% cacao gourmet chocolate bar
- Vegan
- Lab also tested for heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants (while the other THC-free option on this list does not have those results)
- Made with CBD isolate, not full spectrum hemp extract
- (Some people prefer to have a trace amount of THC, to activate the "entourage effect")
- Ingredients are not certified organic
This Green Roads CBD Isolate Chocolate Bar stands out because it’s made with CBD isolate. That means it’s completely THC-free.
This appeals to some customers. For example, if you’re worried about any psychoactive activity — even if it just means feeling a little more open and carefree — you might want to opt for CBD isolate.
But please note: For most people, all CBD products are non-psychoactive. To be sold as CBD, or hemp (and not labeled “marijuana”), the THC level must always be below .3 percent. That’s true even for “full spectrum” CBD products, like the other chocolate bars included on this list.
But some people want to avoid all THC, even in trace amounts. Perhaps you’re worried about failing a drug test. Or perhaps you’re looking for a chocolate bar as a gift for someone — say, your grandmother — who might be apprehensive about any amount of THC.
(For more information, check out our guide to CBD gummies, which includes both full spectrum and THC-free options as well.)
You can rest assured that these chocolates contain zero THC. Green Roads posts batch-specific lab results performed by Kaycha Labs, a DEA-approved hemp testing lab. (Tell that to your CBD-nervous grandma!)
You can check out the results for the latest batch of these chocolate bars, and you’ll see that they contain zero THC. They do contain almost exactly 180 mg CBD.
They’ve also been tested for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and other microbial contaminants.
Find more Green Roads CBD Isolate Chocolate Bar (180mg CBD) information and reviews here.
2. Best Full Spectrum CBD Chocolate (With Trace Levels of THC): Raspberry Cinnamon Chocolate Bar (60 mg)Pros:
Cons:
- Third party lab results prove Therapeutic Treats' chocolate bars contain truly full spectrum CBD
- Lab results indicate presence of additional cannabinoids (including THC and CBN)
- Made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Chocolate
- Made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients
- Includes several terpenes, according to company's product description
- Chocolate bars can melt during shipping if exposed to extreme heat (but melted chocolate bars can be put in freezer to reform!)
- Expensive compared to other hemp chocolate bars (but this is really, really good chocolate)
- May cause you to become a serious chocoholic
This Therapeutic Treats Raspberries & Cinnamon CBD Chocolate Bar stands out because it’s absolutely delicious — and it contains full-spectrum CBD.
Sometimes, CBD edibles are advertised as “full spectrum” CBD, but when you look at their lab results, you’ll see that no other cannabinoids were detected by the testing lab.
However, whenever we look at third-party lab results for Therapeutic Treats chocolate bars, we see that they include low levels of other cannabinoids (like THC and CBN), as well as CBD.
Plus, this is gourmet dark chocolate. This bar is made with single-origin, fair-trade dark chocolate from the Ecuadorian rainforest.
It also contains real organic raspberries and a dash of cinnamon. All the ingredients are gluten-free, non-GMO, and certified organic.
These bars can easily be divided among the four 15 mg servings.
According to the product description, this bar also includes terpenes, including Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene, and Humulene. (Terpenes are the flavor and scent molecules found in cannabis plants as well as citrus and pine plants, which may impact mood and other aspects of our well-being.)
Full Disclosure: I received some samples of Therapeutic Treats chocolate bars to test out, and they were absolutely delicious. This flavor was my favorite, but I’ve included a few of their other incredible flavors below.
Find more Raspberry Cinnamon Chocolate (60 mg) information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Cheap Chocolate CBD Dessert: American Shaman CBD Brownies (30 mg)Price: $9.95Pros:
Cons:
- Cheap way to try CBD edibles
- Decadent brownies with icing
- Third party lab results confirm 31 mg per package (see review for details)
- The CBD is in the icing (so you can't scrape off the icing!)
- Lab found 31 mg CBD, but did not detect any other cannabinoids
- This indicates they're probably made with CBD isolate (which may make it hard for your body to activate the "entourage effect" of multiple cannabinoids)
- Do not appear to have lab tests for heavy metals, pesticides, or other results we normally look for (just results for potency)
These American Shaman CBD Brownies stand out because they’re extremely affordable.
Plus, they sound decadent and delicious. They even have icing on them!
We haven’t personally tried these brownies, but we’re impressed with their pricing. (Of course, the package only contains 30 milligrams total, which is a bit less than the products we normally review.)
But if you’re looking for a cheap CBD chocolate bite (maybe to test out whether CBD chocolates are right for you), these could be great.
As always, we only review CBD products with third-party lab results that verify their potency. We found these lab results by Green Scientific Labs, which confirmed that each package contains 31 milligrams CBD.
The lab did not detect any other cannabinoids, indicating that these are probably made with CBD isolate (instead of full spectrum hemp extract, which contains THC and other hemp compounds).
Find more American Shaman CBD Brownies (30 mg) information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Extra-Strength Full Spectrum CBD Dark Chocolate: Therapeutic Treats Extra Stength Dark Chocolate Bar (120mg)Pros:
Cons:
- Third party lab results prove Therapeutic Treats' chocolate bars contain truly full spectrum CBD
- Made with single-origin, fair-trade chocolate
- Made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients
- Includes several terpenes, according to company's product description
- Chocolate sourced from the Ecuadorian rainforest
- Contains minimal sugar, so it's not overly sweet
- Chocolate bars can melt during shipping if exposed to extreme heat
- Not available on Amazon (because Amazon doesn't sell real full spectrum CBD like this)
- More expensive than this brand's lower-strength versions (which contain 60mg, instead of 120mg)
- No additional exciting flavor; just pure dark chocolate
Therapeutic Treats’ Extra Strength Dark Chocolate CBD Bar stands out because it has the highest levels of CBD we’ve seen in a chocolate bar. These are advertised as containing 120mg full spectrum hemp extract, but the third-party lab results show 147mg of CBD in one bar!
This is a truly full-spectrum CBD product. The potency results also report levels of THC (over 5mg), CBN, and CBC.
Some scientists suggest that these lesser-known cannabinoids play a critical role in activating the “entourage effect,” or the synergy between naturally-occurring plant compounds in cannabis plants.
With these Therapeutic Treats chocolate bars, you’ll get a heaping dose of CBD, as well as a healthy dose of other hemp compounds.
On each bar, the individual serving squares are outlined, to help you eat just as much CBD as you want.
(Although, according to those test results, there might be a few bonus milligrams per square of chocolate.)
This bar is perfect for the dark chocolate lover who appreciates high-quality chocolate, without any added flavors or frills. Just pure, delicious dark chocolate, which a hearty helping of cannabinoids.
Update: Thera Treats’ wholesale partner, CBD Oil Solutions, sent us samples of these chocolates to try out for ourselves. This extra-strength dark chocolate flavor is absolutely delicious.
It’s not overly sweet, and you can taste the purity of the rainforest-sourced chocolate — and feel the effects of the full spectrum CBD.
Any chocoholic may find that these chocolate bars help ease their anxiety. This heavenly chocolate bar would make an awesome gift for a CBD-loving foodie.
(Want more great gift ideas? Check out our guide to the best gifts for women in their 20s.)
Find more Therapeutic Treats Extra Stength Dark Chocolate Bar (120mg) information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Gourmet Flavor White Chocolate CBD Bar: Therapeutic Treats 60MG CBD Pomegranate BarPros:
Cons:
- Third party lab results prove Therapeutic Treats' chocolate bars contain truly full spectrum CBD
- Lab results indicate presence of additional cannabinoids (including THC, CBN, CBC, and CBG)
- Made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Chocolate
- Chocolate bars can melt during shipping if exposed to extreme heat
- But melted chocolate bars can be put in freezer to reform!
- Half the potency of other Therapeutic Treats chocolate bars (the "extra strenght" versions)
- Expensive
- Not everyone loves white chocolate
Therapeutic Treats White Chocolate Pomegranate CBD Bar stands out because it’s one of Therapeutic Treats’ best flavors, and it contains real pomegranates.
Plus, it’s a full spectrum CBD chocolate.
It includes additional cannabinoids, as well as terpenes.
Plus, it’s a super gourmet treat for white chocolate lovers. It contains single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest White Chocolate, real organic Pomegranate, and vanilla.
It’s also made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients.
The bar is advertised as containing 60 mg CBD. The lab results we obtained, which were produced by Steep Hill Labs, showed the sample bar actually contains closer to 57mg, but that’s pretty darn close.
Plus, the bar contains 4.20 mg of THC, which may help activate the CBD. So you may be able to experience the benefits of its CBD more fully, than with the THC-free chocolates included on this list.
Find more Therapeutic Treats White Pomegranate CBD Bar (60MG) information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Romantic Flavor: Therapeutic CBD Chocolate in Sea-Salted Dark Chocolate-Strawberry (60 mg)Pros:
Cons:
- Test results show this bar contains over 50mg CBD
- The bar also contains over 2mg THC
- Made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Chocolate
- Made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients
- Chocolate bars can melt during shipping if exposed to extreme heat
- But melted chocolate bars can be put in freezer to reform!
- Could lead to full-blown chocoholism
This 60mg Sea-Salt Strawberry Chocolate Bar stands out because it’s from Therapeutic Treats, a CBD brand we love for their decadent CBD-infused desserts with third-party lab results.
This Thera Treats flavor stands out because it includes sea salt and dark chocolate, plus strawberies, too. (Chocolate covered strawberries, anyone?)
Therapeutic Treats also added 60mg of full-spectrum CBD to the bar. While this price might seem high for one chocolate bar, it’s made with single origin dark chocolate from Ecuador.
We obtained lab results, which show that this bar actually contains closer to 52mg CBD, not the full 60 that’s advertised.
The results also show that in the entire bar, you’ll find around 2mg THC total. That’s not enough THC to get you high, but its presence does show that this bar contains full spectrum CBD.
Full Disclosure: I received a free sample of this chocolate bar, and it was absolutely delicious. Plus, it’s chocolate you can feel great about eating!
Find more Therapeutic Treats Sea-Salted Strawberry (60mg CBD) information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Flavored Extra-Strength Therapeutic CBD Chocolate: Therapeutic Treats Extra-Strength White Chocolate Bar (120mg)Pros:
Cons:
- Third party lab results obtained by Heavy prove Therapeutic Treats' chocolate bars contain truly full spectrum CBD
- Lab results indicate presence of additional cannabinoids (including THC, CBN, CBC, and CBG)
- Made with single origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Chocolate
- Made with gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic ingredients
- Includes several terpenes, according to company's product description
- Chocolate bar may melt in high temperatures (but you can put it in the freezer to re-form!)
- Not ideal for people who don't like white chocolate
- If you do love white chocolate (and CBD), this may cause you to become a serious chocoholic
Therapeutic Treats’ Extra Strength White Chocolate CBD Bar stands out because it has almost exactly the advertised amount of CBD — which is a lot, in this high potency CBD edible. Plus, it’s deliciously dissolved into artisan white chocolate. Could wellness get any more decadent?
These are advertised as containing 120mg full spectrum hemp extract. We obtained third party lab results conducted by Steep Hill Labs, which show 119.4mg of CBD in an extra-strength white chocolate bar. That’s pretty much dead-on.
This is a truly full-spectrum CBD product. The potency results also report 10mg of additional cannabinoids, aside from CBD. This therapeutic CBD chocolate includes low levels of THC, CBN, and CBC.
Some scientists suggest that these lesser-known cannabinoids play a critical role in activating the “entourage effect,” or the synergy between naturally-occurring plant compounds in cannabis plants.
With these Therapeutic Treats bars, you will definitely get cannabinoids other than CBD, which could theoretically make your CBD dose work more effectively. And with this bar, you’ll get a heaping dose of CBD, too. On each bar, the outlines of three 30mg doses are outlined, to help you eat just as much CBD as you want. (Thirty milligrams is a pretty hefty dose, but these chocolate bars taste so good, you won’t be able to cut yourself off after one bite.)
Full Disclosure: Our affiliate partner at CBD Oil Solutions sent me a few Therapeutic Treats bars to test out. I may have to order some now — they’re that good.
Find more Therapeutic Treats Extra Strength White Chocolate Bar information and reviews here.
What's the best full spectrum CBD chocolate?
Hands down, the best full-spectrum option is made by Therapeutic Treats. Their chocolate bars aren't just third-party lab-verified full-spectrum -- they're also incredible high-quality chocolate. You notice the quality of the chocolate from the very first bite. (Plus, these bars will do amazing things for you, thanks to the full spectrum hemp extract!) Check out our reviews of their products above.
When you break down the cost per milligram, these might seem expensive, compared to other chocolate bars on this list. But if you're looking for *full spectrum* CBD (and/or gourmet organic chocolate), you definitely need to try those ASAP.
How do your CBD chocolate reviews work?
We've tried some of the CBD brands included in this guide --but not all of them. However, we do always check for lab test results before including any CBD brand. So if we've included a CBD chocolate here, you can trust it's legit!
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.