7 Best CBD Chocolates: Your Buyer’s Guide

This Green Roads CBD Isolate Chocolate Bar stands out because it’s made with CBD isolate. That means it’s completely THC-free.

This appeals to some customers. For example, if you’re worried about any psychoactive activity — even if it just means feeling a little more open and carefree — you might want to opt for CBD isolate.

But please note: For most people, all CBD products are non-psychoactive. To be sold as CBD, or hemp (and not labeled “marijuana”), the THC level must always be below .3 percent. That’s true even for “full spectrum” CBD products, like the other chocolate bars included on this list.

But some people want to avoid all THC, even in trace amounts. Perhaps you’re worried about failing a drug test. Or perhaps you’re looking for a chocolate bar as a gift for someone — say, your grandmother — who might be apprehensive about any amount of THC.

(For more information, check out our guide to CBD gummies, which includes both full spectrum and THC-free options as well.)

You can rest assured that these chocolates contain zero THC. Green Roads posts batch-specific lab results performed by Kaycha Labs, a DEA-approved hemp testing lab. (Tell that to your CBD-nervous grandma!)

You can check out the results for the latest batch of these chocolate bars, and you’ll see that they contain zero THC. They do contain almost exactly 180 mg CBD.

They’ve also been tested for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and other microbial contaminants.