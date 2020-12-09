7 Best CBD Vapes You Can Buy Online Now (2020)

A CBD vape pen can be life-changing. CBD vapes work faster than CBD capsules or CBD gummies (which can take your body hours to absorb).
To find legitimate CBD vape products, we contacted companies, labs, and experts. Read on to discover the best CBD vape pens and vaporizers available right now.
Please beware: Vaping may carry health risks. Click on any of these products for more details about their ingredients.
For added peace of mind, some vapers prefer to avoid CBD cartridge pens, and instead load their own CBD concentrates or CBD-rich flower into traditional weed vaporizers.
(Curious about CBD-rich cannabis? Check out our guide to buying CBD seeds now — and grow your own CBD to vape!)
1. Best Vaporizer For Loading Your Own CBD Oil or CBD Flower: FlowerMate V5 VaporizerPrice: $139.99Pros:
Cons:
- Works with dried CBD flower as well as CBD oil (You just switch out the "capsule")
- Large ceramic chamber will heat cannabis flower evenly
- Lithium battery has long battery life
- One year warranty
- More sustainable than using disposable vape pens or vape cartridges
- Bulkier than most vape pens
- Expensive price
- Must switch out capsules when you alternate between CBD flower and CBD oil
- Must remember to recharge vape pen when necessary (unlike disposable vapes listed above)
The FlowerMate V5 Nano Vaporizer stands out because it can accommodate traditional dried herb as well as concentrates. That means you can load the chamber with your own CBD concentrate, or high-CBD flower.
(Of course, you can also vaporize traditional pot out of this device.)
FlowerMate’s devices are best known, as the name suggests, for vaporizing flower (also known as bud).
Some people prefer CBD flower to vaporizing CBD extracts (or CBD cartridges, like you get with the pens below).
When you smoke actual plant matter, you know you’re reaping the benefits of the “entourage effect” — all the plant compounds together, just as nature intended.
Plus, if you’re smoking CBD flower, you don’t have to worry about any of those cutting agents in vape pens.
Flowermate vaporizers aren’t as slim and compact as disposable vape pens, because they include a large “oven” chamber, which you pack with dry herb. The ceramic chamber heats evenly, so you don’t need to stir it.
This model boasts a tight lid, and there’s no leakage of vapor.
If you want to vaporize CBD your way, this is the vaporizer for you.
Find more FlowerMate V5 Nano Vaporizer information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Portable Vaporizer for CBD Flower Enthusiasts: Pax 2 Portable Vaporizer PenPrice: $179.99Pros:
Cons:
- Designed for vaping dried bud (so it would work with CBD flower)
- Pax is widely known as one of the best & most durable portable vaporizers on the market
- Pax 2 is more affordable than Pax 3
- Feedback sensors sense when pen has been put down (and turns itself off to save battery)
- You'll need to recharge it with the USB charger (included)
- Expensive
- Not designed for use with CBD oil, e-juice or vape liquid
The Pax 2 is a sleek, high-functioning portable vaporizer for dry herb — which means you can use it with CBD flower, too.
It’s considered the best vaporizer on the market for vaporizing dry herb. The only downside is that you can’t vape concentrates (like CBD oil or vape liquid) out of it.
Plus, with the Pax 2, you save at least $30 compared to the Pax 3, the newer model from Pax. The main difference between the Pax 2 and Pax 3 basic is that the Pax 2 doesn’t have “haptic feedback.” In other words, it doesn’t vibrate when your lips touch it.
It does, however, sense when it’s been put down using motion sensors, and it turns itself off to save battery. It has four different temperature settings.
But remember: If you don’t have access to CBD flower (either from hemp or high-CBD plants), a flower vape is not the right CBD vape for you. (In that case, check out the disposable CBD pens and cartridges elsewhere on this list.)
Find more Pax 2 Portable Vaporizer Pen information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Affordable Disposable Vape Pen: CBDFX Blue Raspberry Vape Pen (30+ MG CBD)Pros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab results confirm these pens contain 40 MG of CBD (that's 10 bonus milligrams!)
- CBD derived from organically-grown hemp
- Affordable price
- Disposable pen requires no charging, additional cartridges, or CBD vaping oil. Just inhale!
- Blue raspberry is CBDfx's most popular flavor (imparts "candy-like" taste)
- Contains additives including vegetable glycerin (VG) and propylene glycol (PG)
- Disposable vape pens are hard to recycle, and ususally end up in landfills
- Propylene glycol (PG) is derived from petroleum (but FDA considers it "generally safe" for human ingestion)
- This CBDFX Blue Raspberry Vape Pen (30 MG) stands out because third-party lab results show it contains even more CBD than advertised (40 MG!) — and because of its affordable price.
This is a disposable vape pen, meaning you don’t need to charge it, or save the battery to use with additional cartridges. That’s why disposable vape pens are considered the easiest and most convenient way to vape, for newbies and seasoned vapers alike.
Today, many consumers exclusively purchase disposable vape pens like these. There’s no charging cables (which always seem to get lost), no re-filling cartridges, and no searching for cartridges with the right thread to screw onto your existing battery.
All these perks make it seem like disposable vape pens are the best choice for smart shoppers. But are they right for you? They have one major problem: disposable vape pens create a lot of waste. When you’re done, you probably just toss it in the trash — unless you’re incredibly ethical, in which case you research the correct way to recycle vape batteries in your area.
(If you’re an Earth-friendly shopper, you may want to purchase a traditional vape pen, and simply buy additional cartridges to screw onto your existing battery. Check out the cartridges elsewhere on this list!)
Before you responsibly recycle your disposable vape battery, you’re bound to enjoy this fruity flavor: Blue raspberry is the most popular in CBDfx’s diverse flavor lineup.
Find more CBDFX Blue Raspberry Vape Pen information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Minty Fresh Vape Pen: CBDfx Fresh Mint CBD Vape Pen (30 MG)Pros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab results confirm these pens contain 30 MG of CBD
- Disposable pen requires no charging, additional cartridges, or CBD vaping oil. Just inhale!
- Affordable price
- CBD derived from organically-grown hemp
- Vape pen created in Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP) Certified Facility
- Mint flavor can lead to refreshing mouth feel
- Contains additives including vegetable glycerin (VG) and propylene glycol (PG)
- Disposable vape pens are hard to recycle, and ususally end up in landfills
- Includes "natural flavors," which is a vague term
- Propylene glycol (PG) is derived from petroleum
This CBDfx Fresh Mint CBD Vape Pen stands out because its third-party lab results confirm that it contains exactly 30 MG of CBD — and because disposable pens are hands-down the easiest kind to use.
This pen is perfect for beginners, as well as seasoned vapers who love convenience. It’s also perfect for anyone who loves to keep their mouth feeling minty fresh, while also staying calm thanks to the anxiety-reducing benefits of CBD.
This pen is great for microdosing CBD, because it only contains 30 MG. (For comparison, some other vape pens on this list contain 200 MG of CBD.) You can rest assured that it contains exactly 30 MG, thanks to these lab tests conducted by Pharm Labs in San Diego.
It does not appear to contain any detectable levels of any other cannabinoids, despite being marketed as “broad spectrum CBD.” (Broad spectrum usually means that the CBD is accompanied by a “spectrum” of cannabinoids, with which it naturally occurs in hemp plants.) We are working on figuring out this discrepancy and will update this review with any new information we obtain. (For example, it’s possible that this pen contains additional cannabinoids, but at levels too low for the San Diego lab to detect.)
This vape pen is formulated with CBDfx’s proprietary blend of vegetable glycerin (VG), propylene glycol (PG), and natural flavors. PG and VG are additives that are commonly used in most vape pens. They help convert the other compounds in the vape liquid into vapor, making it possible for you to inhale it.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified propylene glycol as an additive that is “generally recognized as safe” for use in food.
This leaves PG, a petroleum-derived product, open to attacks about its health effects when consumed as vapor. But according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), PG breaks down in the body in about 48 hours.
If you’re concerned about vape additives, or simply trying to avoid petroleum-derived products in your life, you may want to look at the more “pure” vape pens included in this list.
But for price and convenience, you can’t beat this CBDfx vape pen.
Find more CBDfx Fresh Mint CBD Vape Pen (30 MG) information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Disposable Vape Pen For Hot Summer Days: CBDfx Strawberry Lemonade Vape Pen (30 MG CBD)Pros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab results confirm these pens contain over 30 MG of CBD
- CBD derived from organically-grown hemp
- Affordable price
- Disposable vape pens are the easiest kind to use
- Contains additives including vegetable glycerin (VG) and propylene glycol (PG)
- Propylene glycol (PG) is derived from petroleum
- Disposable vape pens are hard to recycle, and ususally end up in landfills
This CBDfx Disposable Vape Pen is the same convenient model as those listed above — but it’s perfect for strawberry lemonade lovers. Plus, it’s almost as affordable as a few glasses of lemonade!
And for this batch, the lab results show 36 MG CBD. You get 6 MG for free!
Love candy flavors like this? Check out our guide to the best CBD gummies.
Find more CBDfx Strawberry Lemonade Vape Pen (30 MG) information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Vape Pen for Mango Lovers: CBDfx Tropic Breeze Disposable Vape Pen with 30 MG CBDPrice: $14.99Pros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab results confirm these pens contain over 30 MG of CBD
- Disposable vape pens are the easiest kind to use
- Mango flavored
- Affordable
- Contains additives including vegetable glycerin (VG) and propylene glycol (PG)
- Propylene glycol (PG) is derived from petroleum
- Disposable vape pens are hard to recycle, and ususally end up in landfills
This CBDfx Disposable Vape Pen is the same convenient model as those listed above — but it has the added flavor of ripe, juicy mangoes.
Find more CBDfx Tropic Breeze Disposable Vape Pen (30 MG CBD) information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Vape Oil: Blue Moon Hemp Pure CBD Vape Oil (1000 MG CBD Isolate)Price: $99.00Pros:
Cons:
- Highly concentrated CBD e-liquid
- Can be used with any tank or refillable cartridge
- Blue Moon says their products will not cause you to fail a drug test (pure CBD isolate with zero THC)
- Includes vegetable glycerin and a propylene glycol, common cutting agents
- More expensive than other, less highly-concentrated options
- Lab tests don't seem to show a full 1000 MG in 1-ounce bottle as advertised (but it's pretty close)
This Blue Moon Hemp Pure CBD Vape Oil stands out because of its extremely concentrated potency.
With e-liquid, you need your own vape setup. So it’s less convenient than vape pens.
But it is effective. According to third-party lab tests conducted by Evio Labs, this concentration includes 30.5 MG CBD per gram. (Multiplied by the 28.35 grams in an ounce, you’ve got nearly 1000 MG in this one-ounce bottle.) This Blue Moon product also comes in other, less high-potency strengths.
No other cannabinoids were detected in the sample, and Blue Moon says their products will not cause you to fail a drug test.
Find more Blue Moon Hemp Pure CBD Vape Oil (1000 MG CBD Isolate) information and reviews here.
Do CBD vape oils have any THC?
These vape oils do not contain THC. They're made with CBD isolate, which has been isolated from any other cannabinoids and plant compounds in hemp extract.
They all have third-party lab results, which report zero THC.
Due to current concerns about vaping, we've also included a few flower vapes. These devices can accommodate hemp flower, instead of extracted CBD oil. (This option only works if you have access to CBD-rich hemp buds.)
If you vape hemp flower, you will consume a low level of THC, which is naturally present in hemp plants.
