7 Best CBD Vapes You Can Buy Online Now (2020)

This CBDfx Fresh Mint CBD Vape Pen stands out because its third-party lab results confirm that it contains exactly 30 MG of CBD — and because disposable pens are hands-down the easiest kind to use.

This pen is perfect for beginners, as well as seasoned vapers who love convenience. It’s also perfect for anyone who loves to keep their mouth feeling minty fresh, while also staying calm thanks to the anxiety-reducing benefits of CBD.

This pen is great for microdosing CBD, because it only contains 30 MG. (For comparison, some other vape pens on this list contain 200 MG of CBD.) You can rest assured that it contains exactly 30 MG, thanks to these lab tests conducted by Pharm Labs in San Diego.

It does not appear to contain any detectable levels of any other cannabinoids, despite being marketed as “broad spectrum CBD.” (Broad spectrum usually means that the CBD is accompanied by a “spectrum” of cannabinoids, with which it naturally occurs in hemp plants.) We are working on figuring out this discrepancy and will update this review with any new information we obtain. (For example, it’s possible that this pen contains additional cannabinoids, but at levels too low for the San Diego lab to detect.)

This vape pen is formulated with CBDfx’s proprietary blend of vegetable glycerin (VG), propylene glycol (PG), and natural flavors. PG and VG are additives that are commonly used in most vape pens. They help convert the other compounds in the vape liquid into vapor, making it possible for you to inhale it.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified propylene glycol as an additive that is “generally recognized as safe” for use in food.

This leaves PG, a petroleum-derived product, open to attacks about its health effects when consumed as vapor. But according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), PG breaks down in the body in about 48 hours.

If you’re concerned about vape additives, or simply trying to avoid petroleum-derived products in your life, you may want to look at the more “pure” vape pens included in this list.

But for price and convenience, you can’t beat this CBDfx vape pen.