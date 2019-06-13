5 Best CBD Capsules: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

CBD capsules are one of the easiest ways to get the potent healing benefits of this cannabinoid. But buying CBD online isn’t easy. That’s why we personally contacted each of these companies, reviewed their lab test results, and vetted their quality assurance practices.
Read on for the best full-spectrum CBD oil capsules available.
|
|Price: $64.00 Shop at CBD Oil Solutions
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $50.00 Shop at CBD Oil Solutions
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $6.00 Shop at CBD Oil Solutions
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $60.00 Shop at CBD Oil Solutions
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $62.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best 25mg Gelcaps: Eco Sciences ECOGels CBD Gelcaps (30 per bottle)Price: $64.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lab test results from respected lab facility confirm 34mg CBD per capsule
- Lab results also confirm presence of THC (not enough to get you high, but enough to activate "entourage effect")
- EcoSciences uses CO2 extraction, which is considered cleanest extraction technology
- Mixed with fractionated coconut oil
- The company does not test for terpenes, which may also play a role in entourage effect/bioavailability of CBD
- They also don't test for residual solvents (they are not required to test for this)
- They also don't test for pesticides (they are not required to test for this)
EcoSciences’ “EcoGels” Gelcaps are advertised as each containing 25mg CBD, but according to lab test results sent by a company representative, each gelcap actually contains 29mg CBD. (That’s 4mg of bonus CBD per capsule!)
The testing was completed by SC Labs, one of the longest-operating cannabis testing laboratories in California.
When you click to view this product, you’ll be able to choose between convenient packs of two capsules (“travel packs”), or a container of 30 gelcaps (over 750mg total CBD per bottle).
The lab test also found 1.1mg THC in each capsule.
That means these CBD capsules are truly full-spectrum CBD: they contain a naturally-occurring “spectrum” of cannabinoids.
And those additional non-CBD cannabinoids — 3mg in total, according to the lab results — might be critical to the efficacy of CBD in your body.
If you consume CBD that’s been isolated from all the other plant compounds which accompany in nature (ie. “cbd isolate”), you may not get the full benefit. This is due to what scientists have dubbed “the entourage effect.”
According to this theory, the different compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants can work together synergistically in our bodies.
The pathways taken by cannabinoids in our bodies are still poorly understood, as decades of research have been stymied by federal prohibition.
But emerging research suggests the value of lesser-known cannabinoids, which could be critical to unlocking the CBD’s maximum efficacy.
These are made with vegetarian capsules, which are comprised of vegetable cellulose and water. (Most capsules are made with gelatin, which is derived from animal products.) The full-spectrum hemp extract is also mixed with coconut oil.
Find more Eco Sciences ECOGels CBD Gelcaps (25mg each) information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Capsules with 25mg CBD Each: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD CapsulesPrice: $50.00Pros:
Cons:
- CBDistillery makes all lab results for every batch of products publicly available in searchable database
- CBDistillery has obtained most rigorous quality certification available (from U.S. Hemp Authority, which involves annual third party audit)
- Lab results confirm 25mg CBD per capsule, along with other full-spectrum cannabinoids
- Mixed with coconut oil
- Vegetarian capsules (unlike CBDistillery's softgels, which include gelatin)
- No option to purchase only two capsules at once (unlike other option on this list)
- Somewhat expensive
- You might get overwhelmed by the company's rigorous quality standards and transparency
These 25mg full spectrum CBD capsules stand out because they’re made by CBDistillery (a brand by Balanced Health Botanicals), which is one of the more reputable CBD brands operating today.
They make all of their lab test results publicly available. You can check out this massive database, and search for an exact batch number or product.
For their 25mg capsules, which come in a bottle of 30 capsules, you can view not only cannabinoid potency results, but also results for Pesticides, Residual Solvents, Heavy Metals, Microbials, Terpenes, and Mycotoxins.
CBDistillery is certified by the US Hemp Authority, a non-governmental industry entity whose certification program is geared to provide high standards, best practices, and self-regulation so consumers and law enforcement are assured that hemp products are safe. In anticipation of impending FDA regulations, they’re trying to help existing CBD companies be prepared for stricter regulations, as the Hemp Authority President Marielle Weintraub explained to me. To do so, they hold companies like CBDistillery to the strictest standards set forth for nutritional supplements. (The strictest standards are set forth by the State of California, so the US Hemp Authority encourages all CBD companies to meet these standards.)
To earn this rigorous seal of approval, CBDistillery has conducted this additional testing, which is not yet required by law. To achieve even greater transparency, they’ve made their results publicly available in a giant user-friendly online database.
Their potency results, provided by Botanacor Services, confirm that the tested capsule contains 26mg of CBD. The lab also found 1mg of THC, and .6mg of CBG.
CBG is a cannabinoid that’s less well-known than its more famous cousins, THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.
And that 1mg of THC could be essential for helping to activate your body’s cannabinoid receptors. It’s not enough to be psychoactive — so these won’t get you high.
The cannabinoids are present only in trace amounts, but their presence confirms that this is truly full-spectrum hemp extract. These cannabinoids could be critical to unlocking the CBD’s maximum efficacy, in a phenomenon scientists have dubbed “the entourage effect.” The entourage effect refers to the synergy between cannabinoids.
Find more CBDistillery 25mg Capsules (30 Units Per Bottle) information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Capsules With 30mg CBD Each: EcoSciences “EcoCaps” (Travel Pack with 2 Capsules)Price: $6.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lab test results from respected lab facility confirm 30mg CBD per capsule
- Lab results also confirm presence of other cannabinoids, meaning this is truly full-spectrum CBD
- Made with vegetarian capsules (vegetable cellulose and water, unlike most capsules which are made with animal products)
- Also sold in bottle with 30 capsules (900mg CBD)
- The company does not test for terpenes, which may also play a role in entourage effect/bioavailability of CBD
- They also don't test for residual solvents (they are not required to test for this)
- They also don't test for pesticides (they are not required to test for this)
EcoSciences’ EcoCaps each contain 30mg CBD, as proven from lab test results sent by a company representative. The testing was completed by SC Labs, one of the longest-operating cannabis testing laboratories in California.
These capsules are sold in convenient packs of two, which makes them an affordable way to try these out, and see if they work for you. (You can also choose a bottle with 30 capsules.)
On this page, you can view lab test results for every batch of any of EcoSciences’ products. (You’ll see them referred to as “CBD Drip” products, but CBD Drip is in the process of merging its brand with EcoSciences; they are the same products.)
On all the lab results (except for those for CBD isolate), you’ll see small amounts of other cannabinoids, including THC, CBG, and CBC. These are part of the naturally-occurring “spectrum” of cannabinoids found in the stalks and leaves of hemp plants.
And those additional non-CBD cannabinoids might be critical to the efficacy of CBD in your body, thanks to what scientists have dubbed “the entourage effect.”
According to this theory, the different compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants can work together synergistically in our bodies.
The pathways taken by cannabinoids in our bodies are still poorly understood, as decades of research have been stymied by federal prohibition.
But emerging research suggests the value of lesser-known cannabinoids.
CBG, for example, is a cannabinoid that is lesser-known than its more famous cousins THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.
And that small amount of THC found in these EcoCaps could be essential for helping to activate your body’s cannabinoid receptors.
Thes capsules are made with vegetarian capsules, which are comprised of vegetable cellulose and water. (Most capsules are made with gelatin, which is derived from animal products.)
Find more CBD Drip "EcoCaps" 30MG Full Spectrum Capsules information and reviews here.
-
4. Best 30mg CBD Softgels: CBDistillery Full Spectrum Softels (30 Count Bottle)Price: $60.00Pros:
Cons:
- CBDistillery makes all lab results for every batch of products publicly available in searchable database
- CBDistillery has obtained most rigorous quality certification available (from U.S. Hemp Authority, which involves annual third party audit)
- Lab results confirm 29.6mg CBD per capsule, along with other full-spectrum cannabinoids
- Mixed with coconut oil
- Not vegetarian (includes gelatin, which is derived from skin, cartilage, and bones from animals)
- (Includes gelatin, which is derived from skin, cartilage, and bones from animals)
- No option to purchase only two capsules at once (unlike other option on this list)
These 30mg Softgels stand out because they’re made by CBDistillery (a brand by Balanced Health Botanicals), which is one of the more reputable CBD brands operating today.
CBDistillery is certified by the US Hemp Authority, a non-governmental industry entity whose certification program is geared to provide high standards, best practices, and self-regulation so consumers and law enforcement are assured that hemp products are safe. In anticipation of impending FDA regulations, they’re trying to help existing CBD companies be prepared for stricter regulations, as the Hemp Authority President Marielle Weintraub explained to me. To do so, they hold companies like CBDistillery to the strictest standards set forth for nutritional supplements. (The strictest standards are set forth by the State of California, so the US Hemp Authority encourages all CBD companies to meet these standards.)
To earn this rigorous seal of approval, CBDistillery has conducted this additional testing, which is not yet required by law. To achieve even greater transparency, they’ve made their results publicly available in a giant user-friendly online database.
You can check out this massive database, and search for an exact batch number or product.
You can order these 30mg softgels in a bottle of 30 capsules or 60 capsules. For each batch, you can view not only cannabinoid potency results, but also results for Pesticides, Residual Solvents, Heavy Metals, Microbials, Terpenes, and Mycotoxins.
Their full-spectrum CBD softgel potency results, provided by Botanacor Services, confirm that the tested softgels contain 29.6mg of CBD. (Close enough!) In this test, the lab also found .8mg of THC, and .3mg of CBG.
CBG is a cannabinoid that’s less well-known than its more famous cousins, THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.
And that negligible amount of THC could be essential for helping to activate your body’s cannabinoid receptors. (It’s not enough to be psychoactive — so these won’t get you high.)
The cannabinoids are present only in trace amounts, but their presence confirms that this is truly full-spectrum hemp extract. These cannabinoids could be critical to unlocking the CBD’s maximum efficacy, in a phenomenon scientists have dubbed “the entourage effect.” The entourage effect refers to the synergy between cannabinoids.
Other ingredients include fractionated MCT Coconut Oil, Lecithin Sunflower Oil, and gelatin.
Find more CBDistillery 30 Full Spectrum Softgels (30mg Each) information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Option on Amazon: Nutra Zeneca Hemp Oil Capsules (25mg CBD Per Capsule)Price: $62.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lab tests confirm CBD content as advertised on label (25mg CBD per softgel)
- Lab tests conducted by respected Colorado lab found presence of other cannabinoids (truly "full spectrum CBD")
- Available on Amazon Prime
- Produced, blended and tested in Colorado
- Vegan gelatin
- Also includes hemp seed oil, which includes omegas
- Somewhat expensive
- Buying CBD on Amazon can be confusing
- CBD technically not allowed on Amazon platform
Nutra Zeneca is one of the few companies selling CBD on Amazon that responded promptly to our request for third-party lab tests. These lab results confirmed that their 25mg Full Spectrum Capsules do indeed contain 25mg of CBD, along with other cannabinoids, including 1.38 milligrams of THC and .63 milligrams of CBG.
The lab testing was conducted by Aurum Labs, a respected cannabis testing facility in Colorado.
The presence of additional cannabinoids means these hemp capsules are truly full-spectrum: they contain a naturally-occurring “spectrum” of cannabinoids and other plant compounds. The other cannabinoids, while present in small amounts, may be the key to helping these plant compounds work synergistically in our bodies, thanks to what scientists call “the entourage effect.”
In other words, the THC and CBG could improve the efficacy of the CBD itself.
Their capsules also contain hemp seed oil, which provides beneficial omegas.
The product is produced, blended, bottled, tested three times in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Find more Nutra Zeneca Hemp Oil Capsules (25mg CBD Per Capsule) information and reviews here.
See Also:
CBD on Amazon: How to Find Real CBD Amid Hemp Oil Scams
5 Best Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract Products with Lab-Tested CBD
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.