5 Best CBD Capsules: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

EcoSciences’ “EcoGels” Gelcaps are advertised as each containing 25mg CBD, but according to lab test results sent by a company representative, each gelcap actually contains 29mg CBD. (That’s 4mg of bonus CBD per capsule!)

The testing was completed by SC Labs, one of the longest-operating cannabis testing laboratories in California.

When you click to view this product, you’ll be able to choose between convenient packs of two capsules (“travel packs”), or a container of 30 gelcaps (over 750mg total CBD per bottle).

The lab test also found 1.1mg THC in each capsule.

That means these CBD capsules are truly full-spectrum CBD: they contain a naturally-occurring “spectrum” of cannabinoids.

And those additional non-CBD cannabinoids — 3mg in total, according to the lab results — might be critical to the efficacy of CBD in your body.

If you consume CBD that’s been isolated from all the other plant compounds which accompany in nature (ie. “cbd isolate”), you may not get the full benefit. This is due to what scientists have dubbed “the entourage effect.”

According to this theory, the different compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants can work together synergistically in our bodies.

The pathways taken by cannabinoids in our bodies are still poorly understood, as decades of research have been stymied by federal prohibition.

But emerging research suggests the value of lesser-known cannabinoids, which could be critical to unlocking the CBD’s maximum efficacy.

These are made with vegetarian capsules, which are comprised of vegetable cellulose and water. (Most capsules are made with gelatin, which is derived from animal products.) The full-spectrum hemp extract is also mixed with coconut oil.