5 Best Herbal Infusers for Easy Cooking with Cannabis

Herbal infusers make it easy to cook up potent edibles at home. These foolproof machines create perfect canna-butter or THC oil, while helping you get the most out of whatever’s in your weed stash box.
I love the Levo Oil Infuser, which I’ve used to make several batches of infused coconut oil. (Find our detailed Levo 2 review below.)
This guide includes great cheaper herb infusers, too. Read on to discover the best herbal infuser for your budget.
1. Best All-Around Herb Infuser: Levo 2 Oil InfuserPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes both decarboxylation cycle and infusion cycle
- Makes a fun noise when decarboxylating is done (which can be hard to tell when you do it in your oven)
- Comes in several sleek colors
- Less smell than when you decarb cannabis and make oil *without* an herb infuser machine
- Minimal clean up
- I couldn't get the app to work on my phone (but that may be due to user error)
- The herb pod can be slightly difficult to clean (I found it's best to use a small brush)
- Several parts to keep track of (like the magnetic pod and silicone cap)
The Levo Oil Infuser is nothing short of amazing. When I received one for free to test out, it totally changed my canna-oil making world.
Before receiving my Levo 2, I’d been making infused canna-coconut oil the old-fashioned way. This involved using a double boiler. (In this method, you fill one pot with water, then place another pot on top, to prevent the oil from burning.)
This was manageable, if a little wobbly. But it was always messy. And it was hard to get all the infused oil out of the pot on top. And it was even harder to tell when it was done.
The Levo Oil Infuser solves that problem perfectly. It makes a friendly beeping noise when it’s done. The machine knows exactly when the infusion cycle is over — so you don’t have to guess.
Plus, when I was using my old method, the first step always threw me for a loop. And that first step — called “decarboxylation” — is critically important.
When you “decarb” your marijuana stash, you’re activating the THC. If you skip this step, you might end up with some lovely flavored oil, but it won’t work as medicine (or get you stoned).
You can manage this step without a fancy machine, but it’s challenging. You can Google the hell out of this step, but you’re always left with lingering questions: How hot should my oven be? How do I avoid burning the herb while decarb-ing it? How can I tell when the THC is fully activated?
I’d been trying to refine my answers to these questions for years. Then the Levo 2 entered my life.
You simply place your herb into a metal pod, cover it with the included silicone cap, and set your Levo machine to the “decarb cycle.”
Your Levo 2 will alert you when that the cycle is over. (It takes less than an hour.) When you hear it its cheerful chirping sound, you know that your THC has been fully activated. Then you add your oil of choice.
(I find coconut oil and olive oil more verstatile than butter, but, obviously, butter is delicious — especially if you’re planning on baking decadent pot brownies or cookies.)
A few hours later, when the infusion cycle is over, the machine beeps its happy chirping noise at you. Then you simply place a jar below the spout, and press a button, and watch the machine dispense your beautiful green oil neatly into your jar. Enjoy!
2. Best For Experimenting with Magical Butter Recipes: Magical Butter MachinePrice: $224.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for large batches (Infuse up to 5 cups at a time!)
- Easy to customize temperature and time settings
- Features an automatic cleaning cycle
- You don't need to grind or crumble your plant material before starting
- Includes blender function with sharp blades to shred your herb
- You can use an ounce of herb at a time
- The machine does NOT decarboxylate the herb for you
- Magical Butter "Decarbox" unit sold separately
- You still need to strain your finished oil through mesh (like you do when using old-school canna-butter methods)
- This straining process can be messy
The Magical Butter Machine stands out because it makes large batches, features an automated cleaning cycle, and comes with the popular Magical Butter Recipes.
It’s also easy to customize the infusion cycle on your own. You can choose from various temperature and time settings (instead of simply turning your machine to the “infusion cycle,” as you would with the Levo Oil Machine reviewed above).
Maybe you want to experiment with extracting the cannabinoids from your herb at dfiferent temperatures. (Perhaps higher temperatures would work better for older herb?) Or maybe you want to see if you can make potent-enough butter in just one hour. (The Magical Butter Machine includes 1, 2, 4, and 8 hour cycles; you just press the button for your preferred cycle.)
If you’re this type of experimental canna-chef, then the Magical Butter Machine is probably the right herb infuser machine for you.
However, at a similar price point to the Levo 2, it is missing some of the features of its competitor.
For example, the Magic Butter Machine does not decarboxylate the cannabis for you. Instead, you have to decarb the herb on your own before using the machine.
You can buy the Magical Butter “Decarbox” unit separately, or you can simply use your oven at a low temperature (around 250 degrees Fahrenheit).
However, this is the part of the canna-butter making process that normally makes your entire home reek of marijuana.
So if you’re looking for an herb infuser because you want to make edibles without stinking up your entire apartment building, this is probably not the machine for you.
(The company’s “Decarbox” Unit claims to minimize cannabis odors, because of its silicone walls, but multiple reviewers said the cannabis scent still escaped anyway.)
Still, if you want to make large batches at once, the Magical Butter Machine is perfect for you. You can use an ounce of herb at once!
Plus, it includes an automated cleaning cycle, and it looks super easy. And “automated” is really the perfect way to clean, once you’ve already eaten several of your delicious pot brownies.
That’s why we think this is one of the best stoner gifts on Amazon today. Get it for a friend who loves edibles! You’ll help them save a ton of money, compared to buying edibles in dispensaries.
Find more Magical Butter Machine information and reviews here.
3. Best Knockoff Magic Butter Machine at a Cheaper Price: The “Infuzium 420”Price: $144.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Appears almost identical to the Magical Butter Machine reviewed above -- although Infuzium 420 representatives are careful to emphasize that they are NOT affiliated
- Much less expensive than the Magical Butter Machine
- Can make batches of various sizes (between one cup and 8 cups of butter or oil), which company reps say sets it apart from its more-expensive competitor
- Comes with two mesh bags for filtering your finished oil to separate it from the plant matter
- Includes 3 year warranty
- The machine does NOT decarboxylate the herb for you
- You have to decarb your herb separately before placing it into the unit (while the Levo 2 reviewed above does that step for you)
- You still need to strain your finished oil through mesh (again, the Levo oil infuser does this step for you)
The “Infuzium 420” stands out because it basically has the exact same features as the popular Magical Butter Machine — but it’s much cheaper.
Like the Magical Butter Machine, it’s perfect for the canna-chef who wants to experiment with different extraction temperatures and times. (You can customize these settings yourself, after placing your herb and butter or oil into the machine.)
And, like the Magical Butter Machine, it also includes a self-cleaning cycle.
And, like the Magical Butter Machine, it also includes blender blades to shred your plant matter before infusion.
And it comes with basically all the exact same accessories — right down to the silicone oven mitt and the booklet of recipes. Just like the Magical Butter Machine.
So is this an exact replica of the more expensive Magical Butter Machine?
One Amazon user actually asked that question. The company responded that the Infuzium 420 is “in NO manner affiliated with any other manufacturer’s herbal infusers or extractor machines.”
The company representative explained that the Infuzium is actually a “next generation” herbal infuser, because it allows users to infuse anywhere from 1 stick of butter to 8 sticks of butter (or the equivalent in oil) at once.
The product allows this range of batch sizes, because the thermometer is “located at the bottom of the inside of the product.” That’s why you can make smaller batches.
It looks like this machine also comes with two different mesh bags (in two different micron sizes), whereas the Magical Butter Machine comes with one mesh bag. (You use the mesh bag to filter your infused butter or oil, leaving just the plant matter in the mesh bag afterwards.)
4. Best Affordable Model with Decarb Feature: Active Gear Guy Infuser MachinePrice: $124.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes decarb feature (so you don't have to decarboxylate your herb in oven prior to use)
- More affordable than other infusion machines with decarb feature
- Can decarb up to a half ounce at once (which is almost twice as much herb as can fit in comparable models with decarb feature)
- Blends herb with sharp blades
- You can set your own temperature and time settings OR simply select butter or oil settings
- Includes cleaning setting
- One reviewer wondered why the blades spin so fast, which seemed unnecessary
- One person had trouble making a small batch, because the blades were too far away from the bottom
- Blades may make herb splatter all over inside of machine (making it messy to clean)
The Active Gear Guy Infuser Machine stands out because it’s more affordable than comparable machines, and it includes a decarb feature.
(The Magical Butter Machine and the very-similar Infuzium 420, both reviewed above, do NOT include a decarb feature. That means you’d have to decarb using your oven, or buy a separate unit.)
Decarboxylating your cannabis is crucial, if you want to make effective methods.
It also tends to be the smelliest part of the process.
Luckily, this model can decarb your herb with minimal odor, according to several reviewers. So if you live somewhere that you don’t want to reek of herb, and you’re on a budget, this is probably the oil infusion machine for you.
You can decarb up to a half ounce at a time, and infuse between 2-5 cups of oil at a time.
That’s a narrower range of batch sizes than the Infuzium reviewed above (which can make batches anywhere between 1 and 8 cups).
But it also means it fits more herb than the Levo (which fits about a quarter ounce of herb in its herb pod).
So if you prefer to make very small batches (about one cup at a time), you might be better off with the Infuzium.
But otherwise, this sounds like an incredible product, based on many reviews. Reviewers also loved how quiet it is.
Find more Active Gear Guy Infuser Machine information and reviews here.
5. Best Budget Option: Herbal Chef Electric Butter InfuserPrice: $84.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Much cheaper than other butter infuser machines
- Works for large batches of around 5 cups (but doesn't work so well for smaller batches)
- Can fit about a half ounce (or 14 grams) of dry herb
- Can set temperature and time to your liking
- Reviewers point out that you need to make a large batch at once (otherwise the machine won't work)
- Some reviewers found it to be cheaply made
- No decarb feature
- Reviewers say it's very loud
- Does NOT strain plant material from finished butter for you (only the Levo reviewed above appears to do that)
- Does NOT include mesh bags to strain material (most of the other models included in this guide do include that
- Doesn't include any other accessories that come with more expensive models, either
The Herbal Chef Electric Butter Infuser is a great option if you’re on a tight budget.
Of course, like most things that are most cheaper than their competitors, it may not last as long, or work quite as well.
This unit may be noisier than its competitors, according to reviews.
Also, unlike the other machines on this list, you can’t really make a small batch. For the machine to work properly, you really need a half ounce of herb, and to infuse about 5 cups of butter or oil at once.
If you always have plenty of herb on hand, this won’t be a problem.
And unlike our favorite herb infusers, this model does not include a decarb feature. That means you’ll have to do that smelly, tedious step BEFORE you start infusing any butter or oil.
Also, this machine does not do the straining process for you.
Find more Herbal Chef Electric Butter Infuser information and reviews here.
