5 Best Herbal Infusers for Easy Cooking with Cannabis

The Levo Oil Infuser is nothing short of amazing. When I received one for free to test out, it totally changed my canna-oil making world.

Before receiving my Levo 2, I’d been making infused canna-coconut oil the old-fashioned way. This involved using a double boiler. (In this method, you fill one pot with water, then place another pot on top, to prevent the oil from burning.)

This was manageable, if a little wobbly. But it was always messy. And it was hard to get all the infused oil out of the pot on top. And it was even harder to tell when it was done.

The Levo Oil Infuser solves that problem perfectly. It makes a friendly beeping noise when it’s done. The machine knows exactly when the infusion cycle is over — so you don’t have to guess.

Plus, when I was using my old method, the first step always threw me for a loop. And that first step — called “decarboxylation” — is critically important.

When you “decarb” your marijuana stash, you’re activating the THC. If you skip this step, you might end up with some lovely flavored oil, but it won’t work as medicine (or get you stoned).

You can manage this step without a fancy machine, but it’s challenging. You can Google the hell out of this step, but you’re always left with lingering questions: How hot should my oven be? How do I avoid burning the herb while decarb-ing it? How can I tell when the THC is fully activated?

I’d been trying to refine my answers to these questions for years. Then the Levo 2 entered my life.

You simply place your herb into a metal pod, cover it with the included silicone cap, and set your Levo machine to the “decarb cycle.”

Your Levo 2 will alert you when that the cycle is over. (It takes less than an hour.) When you hear it its cheerful chirping sound, you know that your THC has been fully activated. Then you add your oil of choice.

(I find coconut oil and olive oil more verstatile than butter, but, obviously, butter is delicious — especially if you’re planning on baking decadent pot brownies or cookies.)

A few hours later, when the infusion cycle is over, the machine beeps its happy chirping noise at you. Then you simply place a jar below the spout, and press a button, and watch the machine dispense your beautiful green oil neatly into your jar. Enjoy!