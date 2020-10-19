53 Best Christmas Gifts for Women in Their 20s: The Ultimate List

Looking for gifts for women in their 20s? We’ve got you covered. As a woman who recently celebrated the end of her twenties (BEST. DECADE. EVER.), I’ve compiled this guide with the help of my girlfriends who are still in their twenties.
I discovered that gifts for women in their 20s remain appealing even when you’ve reached your early 30s. (That, or maybe I just haven’t matured much.)
Read on to discover the best gifts for women in their 20s. (Or, if she’s still in school, check out our guide to the best gifts for college girls!)
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“Wild,” the award-winning book by Cheryl Strayed, is a classic read for women in their 20s.
This memoir, ostensibly a story about hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, explores the author’s struggle with losing her mother in her early twenties, as well as her own struggle with addiction.
It’s a story about building resilience and finding yourself. It’s also a story about learning how to be alone — an essential skill for any woman in her twenties who wants to move forward into her own future.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Portable Lithium Car Battery Jump Starter Pack is perfect for the independent woman who sometimes has car trouble. (In other words, any woman who owns a car.)
These car starter batteries can really come in handy when you’re in a bind. They come in extra handy when you’re out of cell phone range (like when you’re camping, or in rural areas).
Also, even if your favorite twenty-something has a Triple-A membership for roadside emergencies like this, Triple A has a limit on how many times you can use their service in one year. Yes, that is something I (unfortunately) discovered in my twenties.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Herbivore Self Love Facial Ritual Kit packs several trends beloved by hip twenty-somethings into one box.
Self-care? Check.
Herbivore, the cult-favorite skincare brand? Check.
Gua sha (the ultra-trendy practice of scraping a shaped stone across your face to detox and reduce signs of aging)? Check.
A rose quartz crystal? Yep, this ritual kit includes that, too!
This is a perfect gift for any woman who enjoys luxurious skincare, facials, and self-care rituals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get this Kenneth Cole Upright Rolling Luggage (2-Piece Set in Rose Gold) for the woman who has the travel bug.
Women in their twenties need solid luggage for their adventures. They need it to easily navigable around airports and cities, with plenty of room for everything the trip might require.
I have a piece of Kenneth Cole Reaction luggage, which I’ve taken on tour across the country throughout the second half of my twenties. It rolls easily on its 8 wheels, and has held up to some pretty action-packed touring.
But I wish I had it in this rose gold color, so I wouldn’t always have to second-guess if it was mine at the airport luggage carousel. The twenty-something woman in your life will be thrilled with this set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray is the perfect gift for the woman who loves to take baths.
Especially if she enjoys taking long baths.
Sometimes, it’s easy to get bored in the bathtub. That’s why you need this caddy, which has a spot to prop up your book or iPad. It even has a spot to keep you from spilling your wine glass in the tub.
Elevate her bath ritual forevermore with this thoughtful bath caddy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“Educated,” by Tara Westover, is a wonderful gift for any literary or academically-minded young woman.
Or any woman, perhaps, who is defining her own future against the wishes of her family.
Tara Westover was raised by doomsday preppers in rural Idaho, and did not attend school. But she discovered the value of education, and in pursuing an intellectual life.
This would be a great gift for any woman who sees value in higher education.
-
Use code Save10 to save 10%! at RE Botanicals From RE Botanicals
This RE Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture (With 2500 mg CBD) is perfect for anyone who’s interested in taking CBD oil.
Whether they’re just starting to dabble in CBD products, or a daily CBD consumer, this is some of the best CBD oil we’ve come across.
(And we’ve reviewed — and sampled — a LOT of CBD brands.)
Not only is this CBD oil certified organic by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), but it’s also certified free of glyphosate, a pesticide the USDA doesn’t test for. Plus, it’s full spectrum, which most experts believe may help CBD work more effectively in our bodies.
Taking high-quality CBD oil regularly helps many people manage their anxiety, and women in their twenties tend to experience high levels of anxiety.
(Gee, I can’t imagine why we’re anxious. Could it be that our social safety net has evaporated, and we’re making less money than our parents’ generation — and also facing shorter life expectancies? Or could it be the pandemic, the social isolation, the civil unrest, the looming election, or the wildfires? Take your pick.)
For more information on why we love this brand — and other great CBD oil options — check out our guide to the best CBD tincture brands available online right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This jade roller makes a luxurious gift for the beauty lover in your life.
Jade rollers de-puff the skin naturally, using a jade stone. This natural hack has practically become a sacred creed among beauty influencers. It can be especially helpful after a night of partying — which, um, women in their twenties tend to enjoy. (I’ve heard.)
Help your favorite twenty-something look polished for in time for work, even if she hasn’t gotten her beauty sleep.
This jade roller is made with real jade, and comes from the cult-favorite brand Herbivore, which is always a hit with women in their twenties.
-
Use Code CWEB10 for 10% off! at Charlotte's Web From Charlotte's Web
These Charlotte’s Web “Calm” CBD Gummies are the perfect gift for anyone who could benefit from CBD gummies.
These are especially ideal for anyone suffering from anxiety or stress. (Um, who isn’t stressed these days?)
Not only does each gummy contain 6 mg CBD, but they also contain L-theanine and lemon balm. These natural ingredients are believed to help support relaxation.
Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample to try out. These are amazing! They taste great (especially for “healthy” gummies, and they really help you unwind.
Because CBD can sometimes require days of regular use for its effects to be felt, it’s important that your loved one enjoys taking her CBD. These tasty gummies won’t be hard to incorporate into her daily wellness routine.
For more information, check out our guide to the best CBD gummies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift set of bath bombs makes a great gift for anyone who loves taking baths.
(Basically, any woman in her twenties who has access to a bathtub.)
As many women in their twenties will tell you, staying in is the new going out. Self-care is the new party night.
Even better when your self-care ritual is Instagram-friendly. These colorful bath bombs will create fizzy color, and include dried flower petals, making her bathtub a worthy photo op. Then she can get in and relax, thanks to the aromatherapy scents!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Chloe Caldwell’s “I’ll Tell You in Person” is a collection of personal essays that will make any modern twenty-something woman laugh for days.
Chloe Caldwell is relatable and candid about what it’s like to try to become an adult in your twenties.
Most women will find glimmers of themselves in these pages, whether they, too, have struggled with addictions, or cystic acne, or the challenges of pursuing a less-than-lucrative profession.
But don’t worry, you won’t be making any pointed accusations by giving someone this book. It’s just a book of hilarious essays any woman will appreciate. (For examples of those other, less-appreciated sorts of books, check out my guide to the worst Christmas gifts ever.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Cell Phone Holder would make a wonderful gift for any woman who’s ready to take over the internet.
Even if your loved one is already creating fantastic content, it can feel self-indulgent to invest in equipment for furthering your online presence.
But it’s not self-indulgence. In today’s world, developing an online persona isn’t just a plea for attention. It can be critical to professional development (and not to mention lucrative deals).
Help the woman in your life get ahead with this kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful coffee table book by Justina Blakenay has become a favorite among women in their 20s, who are often decorating their own homes for the first time.
Or maybe they move into new apartments frequently, and are looking to cultivate “good vibes” in each new place.
Even if they only have a bedroom to decorate, in a home with many roommates, this book will give them ideas for plants and decor to cultivate their own space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women in their twenties are usually into decorating their homes, and creating a cozy “vibe.”
A sheepskin rug like this one can fit into nearly any style of home decor. Whether your loved one’s home is rustic, modern, vintage, or feng-shui, everyone has room for a sheepskin rug. Plus, it feels like heaven on your feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This High Five Cannabis Sativa Hemp Oil Facial Moisturizer would make a great gift for any woman who loves cannabis in all its forms.
This decadent facial moisturizing cream feels heavenly on dry winter days. (Full disclosure: I received a free sample, and I loved it.)
If you know anyone who evangelizes about cannabis — or even someone who’s newly interested in its benefits — she will delight in this luxurious moisturizer.
In fact, even if you didn’t know it included hemp, this would still feel amazing on your skin. And smell incredible.
This cream does not actually include CBD, just hemp seed oil. If you want to buy her a CBD product, check out our guide to the best CBD creams available online right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fascinating memoir by Lisa Brennan-Jobs is a great gift for any woman in her 20s who has grappled with modern family challenges.
(In other words, almost every woman.)
It’s a coming-of-age story written by the daughter of Steve Jobs, the late founder of Apple computers.
It’s a little known story of his cruelty to his firstborn, out-of-wedlock daughter, yet it’s also a story of forgiveness, growth, and becoming your own person –no matter what darkness lies in your past.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women in their twenties work hard. Show your favorite hard-working twenty-something that you respect the hustle.
Get this well-reviewed espresso machine for your favorite twenty-something who loves her lattes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Antique Handmade Vintage Leather Journal is the perfect gift for any woman in her twenties who loves a vintage aesthetic.
If she isn’t already into journaling, you might want to give this along with the book we reviewed below, called “Life’s Companion.”
She’s not going to want to miss out on detailing and processing her life experiences in her twenties. In a time of so much growth, it really helps to keep a journal. She can write down her goals and her complex feelings as she navigates this wild, turbulent decade of her life.
Plus, it helps to have a gorgeous journal with an inviting vibe of its own.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This classic book by Christina Baldwin would be a perfect book for the woman who wants to start journaling, but doesn’t know how to start.
Actually, even if you know she already keeps a journal, this book will help her find new ways to chronicle her life’s journey.
The book encourages the reader to use journaling as a spiritual practice that helps us explore our memories, values, inner questions, and lives. It includes example journal entries (which are anonymous, but inspiring), as well as practical tips to get even the most analytical thinker writing creatively.
Give this to the woman who is spiritually inclined — maybe with the leather journal reviewed above!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This “Nevertheless She Persisted” Feminist T-Shirt would be a perfect gift for any woman who supports women’s rights.
The phrase “nevertheless, she persisted” is actually something MItch McConnell said about Elizabeth Warren, when she was fighting against the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.
Today, the phrase has been widely adopted by the feminist movement.
Show the woman in your life that you understand what she’s fighting for, by giving her this T-shirt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This vintage-style laptop backpack will be a perfect gift for a young woman on the go.
Whatever her goals, you’ll help her achieve them with this backpack, which can fit laptops up to 17″ (so basically, even the largest laptops). Shockproof padding will keep her computer safe, and the convenient outer pockets will help her stay organized on the fly.
Plus, this vintage canvas and leather look will match all her outfits. And carrying her laptop in a backpack won’t cause her to need chiropractor visits in her thirties (unlike a more one-side bag, like a messenger bag, which can lead to spinal injuries over time).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cryotex Massage Gun would make a fantastic gift for any athlete in her twenties.
This is one of the more affordable percussion massage guns on the market — yet it has thousands of positive reviews.
It comes with six different massage heads, for massaging different muscle groups.
If you know someone who really pushes herself in her workouts, this would be a thoughtful gift she’ll use often.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Macrame Plant Hanger Shelf is perfect for the woman with many plants.
If she loves tending to her green indoor friends, she’ll love this shelf.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This GENIANI 2-in-1 Humidifier & Essential Oil Diffuser is perfect for the woman who loves both maintaining a healthy indoor environment and aromatherapy.
If that’s the case, she will seriously love this unit. She may even toss her old humidifier: most humidifiers can’t accommodate essential oils. (If you add essential oils to a normal humidifier, you’ll probably break it.)
But this GENIANI unit has a separate chamber for essential oils. And it’s so easy to use.
This would be a particularly thoughtful gift for anyone who lives in a drier climate (or, as we’ve seen in the extreme this fall, a wildfire zone).
Full Disclosure: I received a free GENIANI humidifier to test out, and I’m obsessed. With my old humidifier, I had to remove the entire tank (and turn it upside down in the bathtub) to refill it. But with this top-fill unit, if I notice my humidifier’s water levels are getting low, I can just fill up a container in the sink, walk over to the humidifier, and pour it in.
This might not sound like a big deal, but it’s making my life way easier. Your favorite twenty-something woman will probably feel the same way!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Cowin E7 Pro [Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are the upgraded version of the best-reviewed over-ear Bluetooth headphones on Amazon.
The latest upgraded version — yet they already have over 16,000 positive reviews.
These would be a perfect gift for any woman who loves listening to podcasts, or has talked about starting her own podcast. (These have a microphone!)
Or for anyone who loves to listen to music, or watch movies on their computer. Or anyone who flies often, or has a daily commute on public transit.
Plus, they come in tons of fun colors, so you can pick the one that will match her style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Soda Stream Sparkling Water Machine is perfect for the woman who loves her LaCroix.
If she crushes a few cans of seltzer a day, she’ll be forever grateful for you to saving her big bucks. Now she can just make her own seltzer at home.
Bonus: These machines are also grateful for anyone who mixes cocktails at home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Luxury home goods connoisseurs know that an authentic Pendleton Wool Blanket is the best blanket money can buy.
Show them how much you care with the gift of a timeless, classic blanket that they can treasure throughout their twenties — and beyond.
A Pendleton is a lifetime keepsake.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Facial Steamer is the perfect gift for the woman who’s interested in skincare (and self-care).
The steam helps open the pores, allowing for greater penetration of skincare products, as well as deeper cleansing.
When you receive a facial treatment at a spa, the steam is always an essential part of the aesthetician’s process. It’s a step that has always been hard to replicate at home.
Plus, sometimes the best gift is an indulgence she wouldn’t buy for herself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Palo Santo is better than incense. It’s a natural wood that falls to the ground in Peru and ages for four years.
Palo Santo is beloved for its calming scent. It’s often used for meditation, yoga, and reflection.
Get this for the woman who loves to set the stage for her self-care rituals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Chic Ceramic Indoor Planters are perfect for any woman who loves keeping plants in her home.
These planters will match most home decor, due to their simple ceramic design.
Whether she’s cultivating an indoor jungle or a lone cactus, she’ll love this planter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Home Bartending Kit includes everything your favorite twenty-something will need to start classing up her cocktail game.
As her drinking habits mature, she’ll appreciate this stainless steel cocktail shaker, along with these other tools, which can be easily stored in the stylish bamboo stand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Le Creuset Caribbean Stoneware 5 Piece Canister Set is perfect for the woman who likes keeping her kitchen tidy — and Instagram-worthy.
With these five canisters from the legendary French kitchenware brand Le Creuset, she can keep her coffee, spices, and dried goods safely stored on her countertop, while helper her kitchen look super chic.
Even if she hasn’t settled down into a long-term housing arrangement, these canisters are nice enough that she’ll tote them from apartment to apartment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get this stylish office accessory set for the woman who gets stuff done at her desk — and loves a pop of color.
Whether she’s starting her own business or working a 9-to-5, she probably spends a lot of time at her desk.
Whether she works from home or in a traditional workplace, she’s going to love these thoughtful office accessories.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This doTERRA Essential Oils Kit is perfect for the woman who likes aromatherapy.
Even if she doesn’t talk about her love for aromatherapy, everyone loves pleasing scents. It’s human nature.
But it’s important to use high-quality essential oils. DoTERRA is known for producing some of the highest-quality essential oils available right now.
With this kit of the most, um, essential essential oils, she can also experiment with making her own blends.
Bonus: Give this as a package gift with the diffuser included below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Logitech Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard is the perfect gift for the woman who has recently shifted to working from home.
In our twenties, we start to realize that hunching over a laptop may not be good for our spine health.
With this keyboard (widely considered one of the best Bluetooth keyboards available today), she can elevate her monitor or laptop to eye level, helping her work from home with better posture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LEVOIT Home Air Purifier is widely considered one of the best air purifiers you can buy on a budget.
And it would be a particularly thoughtful gift for anyone who lives in the areas hit by wildfires, which are now devastating air quality across California, Oregon, and Washington (and sometimes Colorado) on a near-annual basis.
We have not seen the end of poor air quality due to raging wildfires. Get this well-reviewed air purifier for someone who wants to breathe healthy air in their bedroom. (It works well in large rooms, too.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask stands out among sleep masks because of its luxurious silk fibers, which are designed for anti-aging properties. (This mask won’t pull on delicate facial skin.)
Plus, pure silk feels amazing on your skin.
If you know a woman who loves using sleep masks to get her z’s, this is a thoughtful gift she’ll use often. (And even if she doesn’t wear an eye mask nightly, they’re invaluable during travel.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Bar Serving Cart is perfect for the woman who hosts parties, gatherings, shindigs, girls’ nights, or other events.
Help her host chic, grown-up gatherings with this bar cart. Even if she’s not mixing up cocktails, it will be great for serving snacks and other beverages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Super Luxurious 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets stand out because of their 800-threat count, and their ridiculous number of positive reviews.
Do you know a woman who prioritizes her sleep?
Nothing will upgrade her life like a set of brand-new, ultra-luxurious sheets like these.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fun Silk Pajamas are something she probably wouldn’t buy for herself — but will absolutely love.
Plus, this set of PJs is a one-piece jumper, scoring double the points with women in their 20s.
Get these for the twenty-something woman who loves lounging at home and watching Netflix, while looking cute.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This salt lamp is perfect for anyone who loves creating a spiritual or romantic vibe in their home.
Salt lamps are also purported to have health benefits. While the health claims are debatable, one thing is clear: a salt lamp will cast a beautiful amber glow over your loved one’s home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These fluffy slip-on slippers are a perfect gift for any woman. They’re especially thoughtful in the era of stay-at-home and safer-at-home ordinances.
No matter how many slippers you own, it’s always the easy slip-on slippers that end up being your go-to pair.
And with the faux-fur on these, her feet will be lounging in comfort.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This amethyst crystal would be an incredible gift for anyone who loves crystals.
People who use crystals for healing believe that amethysts can rid a space of negative energy, creating a more peaceful environment.
Other people just love crystals because they make for beautiful home decor.
Either way, if you know someone who places crystals around their home, they’ll be thrilled with this beautiful, authentic specimen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stoneware dinnerware set is perfect for the twenty-something woman who loves nesting — and simple, understated elegance.
In our twenties, we don’t always have the money to invest in classic basic home goods like this. Help her class up her home (and replace that ancient, mismatched dinnerware scraped together from thrift stores) with this simple but lovely set.
It includes four dinner plates, four smaller dessert plates, four fruit bowls and four artisanal bowls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Spa-Style Terry Cloth Cotton Bathrobe would be the perfect gift for any woman who loves self-care.
Maybe you haven’t heard her use the exact term “self-care.” But most twenty-something women enjoy taking baths, lighting candles, and indulging in relaxing rituals at home.
And this is the perfect robe for anyone. While plush robes may look appealing, they’re not as pleasant after bathing or showering. This terry style cotton, however, is perfectly absorbent. She’ll enjoy it for years to come.
This would make a great combo gift with the bath caddy, bath bombs, facial kit, or other self-care gifts included on this list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nest Bedding’s Easy Breather Pillow has adjustable memory foam. You can easily open the pillow and take some out, and get the pillow to your desired height.
And it feels like resting on a cloud. (Full disclosure: I received a free one to test out.)
This would make a perfect gift if you know a woman who enjoys spending time in bed. (Um, who doesn’t?)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you know a woman who was crushing the banana bread craze during quarantine?
Help her boost her banana bread game, and maybe even step it up to the other quarantine classic: sourdough bread.
She can experiment with new recipes (pizza dough from scratch! carrot cake!) with this fantastic Aucma Stand Mixer. It has thousands of positive reviews, and will also look cute in her kitchen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A heated mattress pad is a perfect gift for any woman who loves to be cozy. And this Sunbeam heated mattress pad is one of the best-rated options for a dual control mattress pad.
So it’s perfect even if she sometimes (or always) shares her bed with a partner — now or in the future.
Give her the gift of total comfort under her sheets — even on the chilliest of nights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This luxury scented candle set includes four aromatherapy candles, which are sure to delight any 20-something woman spending time in her home.
Plus, they’re soy, vegan, and cruelty-free.
And reviewers love them!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This SereneLife Portable Infrared Home Sauna would be a thoughtful gift for anyone who’s been missing their pre-Covid sauna habit.
Help her turn her home into her own personal spa, with this gift!
If you’re curious about whether people actually like this odd-looking contraption, check out the tons of happy customer reviews.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Bathtub Spa Pillow is perfect for any woman who likes to take baths.
And it only takes one scroll through Instagram to see how much women in their 20s appreciate a good bath. (Hashtag self-care, anyone?)
Combined with one of the books on this list (or the bath bombs!), this would be an extra thoughtful gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Vanity Table Set with Built-in LED Light, Drawers, and Cushioned Stool is perfect for the woman in her twenties who’s creating her own self-care routine.
Whether she enjoys a morning or bedtime skincare routine, she’ll love having a designated space to take some me-time. This table comes with a cute cushioned stool, and a makeup mirror with a built-in light.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Cole Haan Women’s Wool Coat is perfect for the young woman who hasn’t yet invested in a warm, elegant coat for chilly nights out.
This wool coat is elegant yet understated enough to work for almost any young woman, regardless of her style. With the faux fur lining on the hood, it’s a timeless (and toasty!) essential item for any woman who lives in a cold climate.