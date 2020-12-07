7 Best Rosin Presses: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Want to make your own rosin at home, and enjoy perfect solventless dabs? Now you can!
You just need a rosin press, some herb, hash, or kief, and your best dab rig.
Read on to discover the best rosin press for your needs.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $429.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $469.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $359.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $712.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $420.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $402.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $279.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Dabpress 6-Ton Heat Press Machine with Dual 3×5″ Heated PlatesPrice: $429.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beloved by reviewers on Amazon, who say its easy to apply maximum pressure without straining your wrists or hands
- Accurate temperature gauge
- Reviewers say it beats out other (more expensive) brands, providing great value
- Heats up fast
- No pressure gauge
- Similar to other Dabpress unit on this list, but 4 tons to its 12 tons of pressure (but this one is also cheaper!)
- Very heavy
This Dabpress 6-Ton Heat Press Machine appears to be the rosin press Amazon reviewers love best.
It has over 100 positive reviews. People literally rave about this press.
Some of the reviewers have even tried several rosin presses (and returned them), before choosing Dabpress as the supreme press for cannabis.
This features a temperature gauge, which reviewers say is very accurate. The unit heats up to above 200 degrees very quickly, and you can load about 7 grams of flower and be pressing your own rosin within about 30 minutes of unboxing your press. The learning curve is that fast!
Several reviewers commented on how this press beats the rosin press Nugsmasher makes (which is nearly double the price).
For the best bang for your buck, this seems to be the right press for all your DIY rosin needs.
Find more Dabpress 4-Ton Heat Press Machine information and reviews here.
-
2. Dabpress 10-Ton Hydraulic Heat PressPrice: $469.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with hydraulic cylinder that can exert 10 TONS of pressure
- 3"x5" plates can press a lot of material at once
- Couplers to connect unit to hydraulic pump (sold separately) come included with purchase
- Hydraulic pump sold separately (look for pump that fits 1/4" coupler, which comes included with purchase)
- "Coupler reducer kit" is needed if your hydraulic pump is 3/8" size
- Coupler reducer kit sold separately (and you need to buy it from Dabpress too, if you need to make this work with wrong-size pump)
The Dabpress 10-Ton Hydraulic Heat Press stands out because of its hydraulic cylinder, which allows you to exert 12 tons of pressure from the top down onto your two heated plates.
This unit can reach 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which is plenty of heat to press flavorful, solventless rosin.
It weighs more than some other models on this list (around 30 pounds), but it’s also very sturdy and durable.
Its 3″x5″ plates also allow you to process quite a bit more material than some other models on this list.
The only downside is that you have to buy the hydraulic pump separately. You’ll need a 1/4″ coupler hydraulic pump. (Or, if you have a 3/8″ hydraulic pump, you can buy Dabpress’ “Coupler Reducer Kit,” which will adapt the pump hose to fit your unit.)
Find more Dabpress Hydraulic Heat Press information and reviews here.
-
3. Dulytek DHP5 Hydraulic Heat Press Machine (5 Tons of Pressure)Price: $359.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy and intuitive interface with timer and temperature control
- 5 tons of pressure (with ergonomic handle for ease of use)
- 2-year warranty
- Great customer service
- Very expensive
- Some users wish they could control the temperature of the two plates separately
- Smaller plates than some other machines on this list
This Dulytek DHP7 7-Ton Hydraulic Heat Press Machine stands out because it can exert 5 tons of pressure, yet the included pump jack and ergonomic handle make pressing feel like a breeze.
It includes a temperature gauge and press timer, and thanks to the strong pressure jack, you can actually press at a lower temperature than with some other presses.
It comes with a 2-year warranty.
Find more Dulytek Ton Hydraulic Heat Press Machine information and reviews here.
-
4. CA Heat Press 8″ x 6″ Pneumatic Heat PressPrice: $712.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Separate heating elements for each plate
- 5,000 PSI
- Robust pneumatic pressure cylinder
- One year warranty
- Excellent customer service
- Air compressor sold separately
- Your air compressor must be 100 PSI
- Not as high pressure as some other machines
- No option to change the gap between the two plates (but unless you're pressing truly massive colas, this should not be an issue)
The CA Heat Press 8″ x 6″ Pneumatic Heat Press stands out because it has extreme pressure (5,000 PSI) and awesome, U.S.-based customer service. Plus, it’s a pneumatic heat press, which is a lot easier to use than manual presses.
This press from CA Rosin Press also has extra-large heating plates (6″x8″) and dual temperature control. The dual temperature control can help you further customize your rosin-making process. (You can control each plate separately.)
On the front of this press, on either side, you’ll find digital control panels. You can use these to control the heat on both the top and bottom plates. The top of this machine features a super robust pneumatic cylinder, which is very durable.
The plates can be heated up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. (Though most connoisseurs recommend keeping the temp around 250 degrees.)
So while this press does not exert as much pressure as some more expensive professional-grade options, you can still convert your bud or kief into plenty of gorgeous, flavorful rosin.
Plus, CA Heat Press is based in California. They stock and ship all units from their CA headquarters, and provide excellent customer service. (Plus, if you break or need to replace any parts, they make it super easy.) This unit comes with a 1-year warranty.
-
5. MyPress Solventless GEN 2 Deluxe PackagePrice: $420.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Temperature range of 100-250 degrees Fahrenheit
- Hand powered
- Small and portable
- Kit includes everything you need to get started (except your stash of starting material!)
- Hand-powered press may break more easily due to uneven pressure
- No option to save your favorite settings (so jot them down!)
- Hand-powered machines are not ideal for professional extraction facility (unless your employees have ultra-ripped hands!)
This MyPress Solventless GEN 2 Deluxe Package stands out because it’s designed for anyone who wants to press professional-grade solventless rosin. Plus, it comes with everything you need to get started. (As long as you have some good material to work with!)
This hand-powered machine enables high-pressure extraction with a heat range of 100 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Although you’ll find other rosin presses on this list that reach higher temperatures (like up to 500 degrees), most experts recommend sticking to around 250 degrees anyway.
Thanks to a digital temperature control screen, you can fine-tune your extraction process. This is perfect for anyone who wants to geek out about the ideal temperature for extracting their plant material’s trichomes and terpenes.
The 3″x3″ stainless steel plates and its overall small footprint makes this machine easy to transport and use at home. This kit comes with several 25-micron screen bags, a stainless steel pollen press, and a silicone mat with parchment paper for a mess-free experience.
Best of all, this deluxe kit allows you to get started right away!
Except your weed, of course. But we can’t really help you there. Unless you want to grow your own! If so, check out our favorite CBD seeds and the best LED grow lights.
Find more MyPress Professional Rosin Press information and reviews here.
-
6. The Brick Press 4-Ton PressPrice: $402.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Aircraft quality aluminum construction
- Can be heated, or you can simply use the 4 tons of hydraulic pressure (without heat)
- Easy to clean
- Requires hydraulic power source
- Requires outside heat source
- Not great at separating rosin from brick
The Brick Press 4-Ton Press stands out because it does not get hot, yet creates 4 tons of hydraulic pressure.
But if you want, you can use heat. It’s made of aircraft aluminum, which retains heat better than steel.
This press is crafted out of one solid piece of aluminum, which also makes it much more lightweight than other presses.
This press will make a brick of 3×5″ up to 2″ in thickness, and it’s easy to clean.
-
7. HXTech Manual Twist Heat Press MachinePrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Just twist the handle to press
- LCD controller
- Can exert 3 tons of pressure (although the manufacturer does not recommend turning up the pressure to the max)
- Heats up to 485 degrees F
- 1 year warranty only
- Not professional grade
- Hand-powered (not pneumatic)
- May be difficult to operate by yourself
This HXTec Manual Twist Heat Press Machine stands out because it has the pressure and temperature range of a much larger press.
Its clamp can exert 3 tons of pressure, and its plates can reach around 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Although it’s small, you can press about 3-4 grams of material at once.
This has a 1 year warranty.
The top and bottom plates are each 3″ x 5″.
Find more HXTec Manual Twist Heat Press Machine information and reviews here.
How does a rosin press work?
A rosin press simply uses heat and pressure to extract the cannabinoids and terpenes from your cannabis bud, trim, shake, kief, or even hash.
Many connoisseurs prefer rosin to other forms of cannabis concentrates -- even the ultra-trendy live resin.
Confused? Check out this article on the difference between resin and rosin. (Full disclosure: I wrote that article for another gig.)
Many people prefer rosin to any other concentrates (including live resin, wax, shatter, or oil) because all those other concentrates are made using solvents.
Solvents that are commonly used in cannabis extraction include butane, ethanol, and CO2.
While some extraction experts swear that they "burn off" all residual solvents during their process, many consumers remain concerned. The health effects of consuming butane are not well understood.
Solvents can be particularly concerning for medical marijuana patients. Many consider rosin to be the "cleanest" way to dab.
Which is the rosin press Amazon reviewers love most?
That would be a toss-up between the Dabpress 4-Ton Heat Press Machine and the Dulytek DHP7 7-Ton Hydraulic Heat Press Machine.
They're both super heavy-duty presses with accurate temperature controls. And they both have over 100 positive reviews! For more information, check out our detailed reviews above.
Can't I just make a DIY rosin press?
Sure -- if you're okay with wasting some of your rosin, making a huge mess, and discovering that your end product is less quality than you expected.
The first heat-pressed rosin was discovered by a clever stoner who thought to use parchment paper and a simple, drugstore-purchased hair straightener. The trichomes melt when you squish the buds in between the heated plates of the hair straightener, and the goopy THC-laden oil is pressed out on to the parchment paper.
Hair straighteners tend to be very high heat, and they are not reliable in terms of temperature control. While they offer a nice and inexpensive at-home solution, and it can be fun to use this method, you can easily end up burning your product and wasting some of your precious rosin. Even if you don't burn it, you will never extract the full amount of rosin from your buds using a hair straightener, so you'll always end up wasting some product.
Professional rosin presses, meanwhile, use a combination of heat and pressure to extract the maximum amount of cannabinoids and terpenes from your plants. You can use buds or shake, as long as the moisture content is high enough.
Is your bud super old and dried out? Just rehydrate it by putting these Boveda humidity packs in your jar for a few hours. (They help your bud maintain 62% humidity, which is perfect for pressing.)
See Also:
Best CBD Seeds: Your Buyer's Guide
Best Organic CBD Oil: Your Buyer's Guide
The Cannabis Grow Bible & 9 Other Books for Growing Weed
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.