7 Best Rosin Presses: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

How does a rosin press work?

A rosin press simply uses heat and pressure to extract the cannabinoids and terpenes from your cannabis bud, trim, shake, kief, or even hash.

Many connoisseurs prefer rosin to other forms of cannabis concentrates -- even the ultra-trendy live resin.

Many people prefer rosin to any other concentrates (including live resin, wax, shatter, or oil) because all those other concentrates are made using solvents.

Solvents that are commonly used in cannabis extraction include butane, ethanol, and CO2.

While some extraction experts swear that they "burn off" all residual solvents during their process, many consumers remain concerned. The health effects of consuming butane are not well understood.

Solvents can be particularly concerning for medical marijuana patients. Many consider rosin to be the "cleanest" way to dab.

Which is the rosin press Amazon reviewers love most?

That would be a toss-up between the Dabpress 4-Ton Heat Press Machine and the Dulytek DHP7 7-Ton Hydraulic Heat Press Machine.

They're both super heavy-duty presses with accurate temperature controls. And they both have over 100 positive reviews! For more information, check out our detailed reviews above.

Can't I just make a DIY rosin press?

Sure -- if you're okay with wasting some of your rosin, making a huge mess, and discovering that your end product is less quality than you expected.

The first heat-pressed rosin was discovered by a clever stoner who thought to use parchment paper and a simple, drugstore-purchased hair straightener. The trichomes melt when you squish the buds in between the heated plates of the hair straightener, and the goopy THC-laden oil is pressed out on to the parchment paper.

Hair straighteners tend to be very high heat, and they are not reliable in terms of temperature control. While they offer a nice and inexpensive at-home solution, and it can be fun to use this method, you can easily end up burning your product and wasting some of your precious rosin. Even if you don't burn it, you will never extract the full amount of rosin from your buds using a hair straightener, so you'll always end up wasting some product.

Professional rosin presses, meanwhile, use a combination of heat and pressure to extract the maximum amount of cannabinoids and terpenes from your plants. You can use buds or shake, as long as the moisture content is high enough.

Is your bud super old and dried out? Just rehydrate it by putting these Boveda humidity packs in your jar for a few hours. (They help your bud maintain 62% humidity, which is perfect for pressing.)

