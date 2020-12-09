9 Best Organic CBD Oils: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

Don’t feel like sleuthing through CBD brands? No problem. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently certified a few organic CBD tinctures . And we’ve done enough research to include a few more. Read on to discover the best organic CBD oil companies operating today.

Organic CBD oil is derived from organic hemp. Sounds simple, right? But the best organic CBD oil is free of synthetic additives and ingredients after it’s packaged, too.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why should I choose organic CBD oil?

There are many reasons to buy organic. You might buy organic CBD for the same reasons you buy organic food: for your health, and the health of the planet. ("Organic" generally means something is free of synthetic pesticides, chemical fertilizers, dyes, GMOs, industrial solvents, and irradiation.)

But when it comes to your CBD, choosing organic might be even more important than when it comes to food.

That's because the hemp plant is what's known as a "bio-accumulator" (or a "phytoremediator"). It absorbs heavy metals and chemical residues from the soil.

What is phytoremediation?

Phytoremediation is the process of using certain powerhouse plants (like hemp) to vacuum the pollution out of contaminated soils. Through its roots, the hemp draws heavy metals, chemicals, and radiation out of the soil, and stores them in its stalks and leaves.

Which is fantastic, if you're trying to clean up environmental pollution. Hemp has been used to suck up dangerous toxins from heavily-contaminated soil in areas like Chernobyl.

But it's not ideal if that hemp is intended for human consumption.

So should I be worried about chemicals and heavy metals in my CBD oil?

Not if you use this authoritative guide to the best organic CBD brands available right now!

But if you have a favorite CBD brand that's not on this list, we get it. Still, at the very least, you want to make sure your CBD supplier sources hemp that's been grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.

You can request the lab results, and check out the results for pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents. This should give you a pretty good idea of what chemical toxins have made their way into your CBD oil.

So if a CBD company sources hemp from farmers who grow it organically, that means their CBD oil is organic, right?

Not necessarily.

Chemical pesticides can linger in the soil for years. (This is part of why it can be hard for new farmers to gain organic certification right away.)

Today, many hemp farms have been built on land that was previously used to grow conventional crops.

For decades, conventional farmers have been spraying their crops with an indiscriminate weed-killer called Roundup, brought to us by the notorious chemical giant Monsanto (now Bayer), the company known for creating Agent Orange and other lethal poisons.

Roundup is their brand name for a chemical called glyphosate. Monsanto pushed Roundup on farmers across the globe, and today, glyphosate can be found almost everywhere. It has been sprayed on almost every acre of conventional agricultural land in the United States.

Recently, courts have ordered Bayer (which purchased Monsanto) to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to cancer patients, after finding glyphosate to be a "substantial factor" in their cancer. And several countries have banned glyphosate outright. (The United States has not yet prohibited glyphosate.)

What does this have to do with my CBD oil?

It means your CBD oil may contain glyphosate, a carcinogen.

Unless you do your research. You'll see we've included one CBD brand -- RE Botanicals -- which is certified glyphosate-free by the Detox Project, a non-governmental organization in Europe that's spreading awareness about glyphosate.

You can also choose products that are certified organic.

If my CBD oil is USDA-certified organic, does that mean it's truly organic? (And glyphosate-free?)

That's kind of a controversial question.

Only a handful of CBD brands have been awarded the USDA's seal, and it's safe to assume that these brands are leading the pack.

To earn the USDA seal, they must not only use organically-grown hemp; they must also process it in a certified organic facility, without chemical solvents. And they must ensure that all other ingredients blended with their hemp extract are also certified organic.

But within the organic movement, concerned citizens have been raising concerns about the USDA's certification process for years.

For example, the USDA allows companies to use the "organic" label when 95% of their ingredients are certified organic. According to USDA rules, the remaining 5% can be inorganic, and the product can still be labeled "organic."

That's part of why some experts believe the USDA’s organic certification process falls short.

“Only five percent of the agricultural commodities [that are] ‘certified organic’ actually have to be tested, under the national organic program’s rules,” explains Valentina Temerario, the Director of Certification at Envirocann, a company in California that uses a different certification process from the USDA.

That’s why her company, Envirocann, certifies cannabis growers as either best-practice operators (“Envirocann-certified”), or “Enviroganic,” their highest certification.

To be certified by Envirocann, applicants must undergo more routine third-party sample testing — and significantly more oversight than required for the USDA’s organic certification.

(Envirocann mostly certifies marijuana farms, but they’ve started certifying hemp farms as well.)

“Heavy metals are definitely an issue [on cannabis and hemp farms],” Temerario says. And that's a big problem, because hemp plants absorb everything from the soil they’re planted in.

But at least heavy metals will show up on the lab tests.

Glyphosate, the toxic herbicide promoted by Monsanto under the name "Roundup," is another matter.

Temerario's company, Envirocann, doesn't test for glyphosate. Neither does the USDA.

"I don't think anyone is testing for it," she says.

And it's allowed on so-called "organic" farms.

So "USDA-certified organic" doesn't necessarily mean something is glyphosate-free.

Because the USDA actually allows "organic" hydroponic operations on land contaminated with glyphosate.

And, in another loophole that has bugged organic activists for years, the "organic" label doesn't even mean something grown in soil.

(The USDA allows hydroponically-grown crops, which are grown in 'growing mediums' instead of soil, to be called "organic.")

So why bother looking for organic CBD oil manufacturers at all?

The organic label still means these companies have successfully completed a rigorous (and costly) audit process. It means synthetic herbicides haven't been sprayed on their land in years. That's not nothing.

It also means their hemp extract has been processed according to USDA "organic" regulations, and that all other ingredients blended with their hemp extract are also certified organic.

But the USDA seal isn't everything.

That's why we've included a few CBD oil brands that are not USDA-certified, but embrace the spirit of the organic movement. Feel free to check out our detailed reviews above, and choose the right CBD oil based on what "organic" means to you.

What's the best organic CBD oil on Amazon?

Check out the Cornbread Hemp product we reviewed above! They actually do have the USDA seal. And, as a company representative explained, they've carefully worded their Amazon product listing, to avoid getting kicked off the platform. Fingers crossed they haven't been pulled from Amazon by the time you read this!

See Also:

15 Best CBD Tinctures for Overall Wellness (2020)

9 Best CBD Capsules: Your Buyer's Guide (2020)

11 Best CBD Gummies for Overall Wellness (2020)