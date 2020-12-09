9 Best Organic CBD Oils: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

Organic CBD oil is derived from organic hemp. Sounds simple, right? But the best organic CBD oil is free of synthetic additives and ingredients after it’s packaged, too.
Don’t feel like sleuthing through CBD brands? No problem. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently certified a few organic CBD tinctures. And we’ve done enough research to include a few more. Read on to discover the best organic CBD oil companies operating today.
1. Best USDA-Certified Organic *AND* Certified Glyphosate-Free: RE Botanicals Full Spectrum Tincture (1500 mg)Price: $99.99Pros:
Cons:
- USDA-certified organic full-spectrum CBD tincture
- Also certified free of glyphosate (a carcinogenic pesticide now found in almost everything, thanks to Monsanto)
- RE Botanicals also practices regenerative agriculture, and donates portion of profits to support regenerative agriculture elsewhere
- Batch-specific test results are easily accessible online
- 1500 mg is pretty strong
- More expensive than some tinctures (but it contains 1500 mg total)
- Not flavored (but flavored options available on page)
- You might feel super saintly (because your CBD supports regenerative agriculture) and become snobby about it.
This RE Botanicals Full Spectrum Tincture isn’t just certified organic. It’s also the only CBD oil we’ve seen that is certified glyphosate-free.
Glyphosate is the technical name for a Monsanto pesticide (Roundup), which has been sprayed on agricultural fields across the globe. Today, due to health concerns, the chemical is banned in some countries due to health concerns. It’s still legal in the United States, and testing for glyphosate is not required for organic certification in the US.
All of RE Botanicals’ products are certified glyphosate-free by the Detox Project, a non-governmental European organization.
Their products are also USDA-certified organic, which is still an accomplishment on its own.
RE Botanicals also practices regenerative agriculture and donates one percent of profits to non-profits that further regenerative agriculture across the globe.
These things alone would help it stand out against the competition. But it is the commitment to glyphosate-free products that is the most unique.
For consumers who are committed to using their purchases to make their voice known, choosing this brand is a way to stand up for better regulation of toxic pesticides (and show your support for regenerative agriculture).
This tincture may also appeal to individuals who are very sensitive and worried about their chemical exposure levels.
Because glyphosate can cause cancer, according to an agency of the World Health Organization.
In lawsuits, Monsanto’s parent company has paid out billions to cancer patients whose cancer was linked to Roundup exposure.
This doesn’t mean other CBD oil brands — which are not glyphosate-free — are trying to give you cancer.
Glyphosate is everywhere. You can’t really avoid it.
But when it comes to CBD, there’s a good reason you may want to pay extra for something you know is glyphosate-free.
That’s because emp plants are “bioacummulators.” This means they absorb nearly everything from the soil where they grow. Their roots can absorb heavy metals and chemicals — including glyphosate.
That’s not the only reason to choose this tincture. RE Botanicals also sources all their hemp in the U.S., and they use only USDA-certified organic hemp. They process it in a USDA-certified facility, and use only USDA-certified ingredients (like the organic MCT oil in this tincture).
You’ll also be getting the benefits of full spectrum hemp oil. Most experts recommend full spectrum CBD oil, because evidence suggests that CBD works best in synergy with other cannabinoids, including THC, CBN, and CBG. (For more information about the less-famous cannabinoid CBG, check out our guide to CBG oil.)
RE Botanicals also posts all their lab test results online. (And they also make some great CBD capsules.)
They post the lab results by batch number, so you can easily view certificates of analysis for the exact batch number that correlates with your bottle of tincture. The lab tests for heavy metals, solvents, and pesticides, as well as cannabinoid potency.
Find more RE Botanicals Full Spectrum Tincture (1500 mg) information and reviews here.
2. Best THC-Free USDA-Certified Organic CBD Oil: Joy Organics CBD Oil Tincture (450mg)Price: $53.95Pros:
Cons:
- Joy Organics makes batch-specific lab results easily accessible on their website
- This Tranquil Mint flavor is delicious (I tried it)
- Joy Organics completed the lengthy process necessary for USDA organic certification
- This version in the photo is only 450mg (but you can select other potencies as you check out)
- Broad spectrum hemp extract (does not contain any THC)
- Not tested for glyphosate (similar to almost all other CBD oil tinctures)
The Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tinctures stand out because Joy Organics recently earned the USDA seal.
All their hemp is already grown organically in the US. And the Tranquil Mint flavor is absolutely delicious. (I tried it.) It covers up any hemp flavor, without being overpowering.
A CBD tincture that tastes good isn’t just an extra indulgence. Because when you enjoy the flavor of your CBD tincture, you’re more likely to leave it under your tongue for a minute, and swish it around your mouth. Experts say that remembering this step — as opposed to swallowing your tincture immediately or adding it to drinks — helps improve the speed of absorption.
In other words: Your CBD will enter your bloodstream faster if it has a chance to enter your sublingual capillaries (instead of going through your digestive system). And when you have a delicious tincture, it’s easier to do just that.
And with Joy Organics CBD oil, you can choose from several flavors. The mint and natural version are blended with organic olive oil, while the lemon and orange flavors are blended with MCT coconut oil.
I tried the mint flavor. (Full disclosure: I received a free sample of the 1350 mg bottle, which you can also buy through this link when you select your flavor and potency options at checkout.)
My bottle had a batch number printed on the bottom of it: “CTM1350.” This led me to batch-specific lab reports for my exact batch of tincture. (Test results for every batch are available on Joy Organics’ website.)
Green Scientific Labs found that my batch of tincture actually contained over 1400 mg CBD per bottle, along with .4 mg CBC and 47.9 mg CBG. (For more information about these lesser-known cannabinoids, check out our guide to CBG oil.) The lab also tested for heavy metals, pesticides, and microbial contaminants.)
The lab found that this tincture does not contain any THC. (So it’s broad spectrum hemp extract — thanks to the additional cannabinoids — but not full spectrum hemp extract, because it’s THC free.)
I normally opt for full-spectrum CBD oil, but I took this broad spectrum tincture consistently for a week straight. I hate to be cheesy, but I have to say, during my time testing Joy Organics, I felt an increased amount of joy.
I wondered how a broad-spectrum tincture could have such a noticeable effect on me. (Most experts recommend full spectrum CBD oil, because they theorize that CBD works best as part of an “entourage effect,” or a synergy, with the full “spectrum” of other cannabinoids — including a small amount of THC.)
Maybe it’s because I already incorporate an ice bong into my wellness routine. (So there’s already plenty of THC circulating in my body.)
Or maybe it’s because Joy Organics adds additional terpenes to their flavored tinctures (like my beloved Tranquil Mint bottle), and claims on their website that the added terpenes help “encourage the full entourage effect.”
Find more Joy Organics CBD Oil Tincture (450mg) information and reviews here.
3. Best USDA-Organic From Colorado-Grown Hemp: Aspen Green Full Spectrum Hemp Oil 3000mgPrice: $145.00Pros:
Cons:
- USDA organic CBD oil made from Colorado-grown hemp
- Each batch is tested by third party lab for normal testing criteria (potency, heavy metals, etc.), as well as terpene content
- Full spectrum hemp extract with lab-detected levels of THC, CBN, CBG, etc.
- Hemp extract blended with MCT coconut oil
- Very easy to find and view latest batch's lab results
- No added flavors, so may have a somewhat earthy hemp flavor
- Not tested for glyphosate, a common pesticide (similar to most CBD oil brands)
- Contains a natural preservative (rosemary extract)
Aspen Green Full Spectrum Hemp Oil stands out because it’s USDA-certified organic, and it’s all derived from hemp grown organically in Colorado.
It also stands out because it’s lab-tested not only for potency, heavy metals, and pesticides, but also for terpene content.
(Terpenes are flavor and scent molecules found in several families of plants; they may improve taste as well as the bioavailability of beneficial plant compounds.)
Testing for terpenes is not common within the CBD industry.
Aspen Green also gets each batch lab-tested. (Many companies simply test one batch, and post those results as if they speak for every batch of the same product.)
And they make it easy to view the test results for yourself. (Their testing is conducted by Proverde Laboratories, an ISO-accredited third-party lab facility.)
If you check out the results, which are easy to locate on the product page, you’ll see that this tincture contains over a dozen terpenes.
You can also confirm for yourself that this hemp oil is truly full spectrum. That is, it contains a full “spectrum” of cannabinoids, including CBN, CBG, and THC.
The full spectrum hemp extract is blended with organic MCT coconut oil. It also contains a tiny amount of rosemary extract, which acts as a preservative.
Find more Aspen Green Full Spectrum Hemp Oil 3000mg information and reviews here.
4. Best Certified Organic CBD Tincture from Europe: Endoca Raw Extra-Strength CBD Oil (1500 mg CBD)Price: $129.00Pros:
Cons:
- Endoca's CBD is derived from certified organic land in Europe
- Their processing facilities are also certified organic, as are all their ingredients
- Endoca boasts that their CBD oil "only comes into contact with organic & sustainable ingredients," thanks to innovative CO2 "washing" extraction
- It actually isn't that expensive, when you compare price per milligram (This is 1500mg!)
- Unclear what certification body has certified their farms and facilities (but we have reached out to Endoca for clarification)
- Not exactly local, if you're in the US (their hemp is grown in Germany)
- Batch-specific lab testing conducted internally (but their resuts are regularly verified by third-party testing lab)
Endoca’s Raw CBD Oil stands out because it appears to be some of the most truly organic CBD oil available today.
Endoca’s website explains that it only uses hemp grown on certified organic land, and it even processes its hemp in certified organic facilities. (This is uncommon, even among the most reputable CBD brands.)
“When you are looking for 100% organic CBD, you are sure to find it with us,” their website reads.
But then there’s a surprise twist.
“Organic certification is a hoax,” the website continues, immediately after extolling their own organic certifications.
It’s true that the “organic” label has been corrupted by corporations that lobby governments to be able to use the lucrative label on their products. Thanks to this massive lobbying effort, many items in the supermarket labeled “organic” today may or may not be as chemical-free as you believe.
That’s why Endoca wants you to look beyond their organic certifications. They want you to look at their whole story.
Endoca is a family-run business with a noble vision. While most CBD brands source their hemp from other farms, Endoca controls every part of the process, from breeding their own hemp seeds to testing their organic finished product for quality assurance.
Endoca’s extraction process involves capturing carbon dioxide from clean air. In the high-pressure extraction tanks, the liquified CO2 “washes” the CBD from the plant matter. So your CBD is extracted without solvents; your CBD touches “nothing but air.”
But this super-clean technology isn’t the only reason Endoca stands out. Their mission is much larger. It’s nothing short of reversing the damage of the industrial revolution. “Just like the industrial revolution transformed the world,” their website reads, “so will the green revolution.”
Okay. A lot of companies make grandiose mission statements.
But according to Endoca’s website, they’re for real. As a small company, they have no shareholders, so they’re reinvesting all their profits into research, improving production standards, and “making CBD available to those who can’t afford it.”
It’s unclear where they are on the road to “creating the world’s largest charity organization” (one of their stated company goals). But they list some pretty impressive practices they’re already using. For example, they power their harvesting equipment with waste oil from the food industry. And they use the waste materials from processing facilities for cattle feed. The waste that can’t be used for cattle feed is converted into biofuel.
That’s way beyond what’s required for their organic certification.
We have reached out to Endoca for clarification on which certification body certifies their land and facilities as organic. We’ll update this post when we find out, but in the meantime, you can feel good about supporting a CBD company with a serious commitment to sustainability.
Find more Endoca Raw Extra-Strength CBD Oil (1500 mg CBD) information and reviews here.
5. Best USDA-Certified Option: Cornbread Hemp Whole Plant CBD Oil (1500mg)Price: $109.99Pros:
Cons:
- USDA certified organic CBD product (one of the first CBD companies to earn USDA seal!)
- Cornbread Hemp publishes third-party lab results by USDA-approved hemp lab, including potency, heavy metals, residual solvents and more
- Full spectrum, whole-plant hemp extract (lab detected small amounts of THC, CBG, CBN, and CBC)
- Not tested for glyphosate (which may have been used on most fields in Kentucky, where farmers previously grew conventional crops)
- Earthy flavor (no added flavors)
- Not everyone wants THC in their CBD oil
This Cornbread Hemp Organic Extra-Strength CBD Oil stands out because it’s USDA-certified organic. Plus, Cornbread Hemp releases batch-specific third-party lab reports for every batch of CBD oil they sell.
All Cornbread Hemp products are tested by Kaycha Labs, Kentucky’s only DEA-registered testing facility. Kaycha Labs is also a USDA-Approved Hemp Laboratory.
Kaycha Labs tests these batches of CBD oil for not only potency, but also for heavy metals, residual solvents, microbials, mycotoxins, and pesticides.
So this CBD oil is both certified organic, and rigorously lab-tested.
If you check out the latest test results for this 1500mg version, you’ll see that there are almost exactly 1500 mg CBD per bottle. The lab also detected .2% THC, plus trace amounts of CBN, CBC, and CBG oil.
That means this is truly full spectrum CBD oil. (It contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids that occur naturally in a hemp plant.)
Full Disclosure: I received a free sample of Cornbread’s CBD oil.
I was impressed that it came with an authentication code. I scratched off the tinfoil coating where instructed, and then scanned the QR code on the sticker. I was taken to Cannverify’s site, where I typed in the 4-digit code (revealed by scratching off the top layer). Cannverify verified the product, so I could rest assured it wasn’t a counterfeit. The page also gives you helpful dosage and product information.
Even better: If you scan the other QR code on the box, it takes you to Cornbread Hemp’s lab certificate database. You can use the batch number printed on the bottom of the box to look up the third-party lab reports specific to your batch.
Looking for a cheaper way to see if Cornbread Hemp is right for you?
You can buy a much lower-potency version of Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil on Amazon. But I would definitely scratch off the authentication code when it arrives, to make sure it’s legitimate. (For more information, check out our guide to buying CBD on Amazon.)
Find more Cornbread Hemp Organic Extra-Strength CBD Oil 1500mg information and reviews here.
6. Best USDA-Certified Organic CBD Tincture: Elixinol Organic Balance CBD Tincture (300 mg)Price: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- USDA-certified organic full-spectrum CBD tincture
- All Elixinol products have batch number on bottle, so you can look up batch-specific lab reports in their database
- Affordable
- Delicious flavor (I tried it!)
- Blended with organic MCT coconut oil as well as organic Copaiba oil, which is believed to aid entourage effect
- Third-party lab tests include results for heavy metals and pesticide residues, as well as potency results
- Not the highest CBD content on this list (300 mg total)
- Flavor may depend on personal preference (I loved it!)
- Need batch number in order to look up test results in their database (the batch number is on the bottom of the bottle)
- Lab results did not indicate detectable levels of other cannabinoids (like THC or CBG), just CBD
Elixinol’s new “Organic Balance” 300 mg CBD Tincture stands out because it’s USDA-certified organic.
This is hard to find. (Only a couple other companies on this list have the USDA seal.) CBD companies were only able to start applying for USDA certification in 2018. Today, only a handful of companies have earned the right to put “USDA-certified organic” on their label.
Elixinol’s CBD has always been derived from organic hemp plants, the company says. But they created their new certified line because they know some consumers might feel more comfortable with USDA-certified products.
To meet the USDA’s requirements, they not only use organic hemp; they also process the hemp in organic facilities, and blend it with organic MCT oil.
Full disclosure: I received a free sample of Elixinol’s Organic Balance tincture. It was inexplicably delicious, with a refreshing flavor I wouldn’t normally associate with hemp.
So I took a closer look at the ingredients. The label said it included copaiba oil. Apparently, Elixinol includes this oil, which is derived from a certain kind of Brazilian tree, because the oil includes “BCP,” a molecule that helps bind to receptors in your endocannabinoid system.
This is the first time I’ve ever heard of a CBD company using BCP (or Copaiba oil) to help enhance the entourage effect of their CBD.
Could this be the next frontier? CBD with BCP?
I located my batch number on the bottom of the bottle, went to Elixinol’s website, and typed it in. I immediately found batch-specific test results.
The potency results conducted by Botanacor, an accredited testing lab in Colorado, confirm that this tincture does contain just over 300 mg CBD. Interestingly, the lab did not detect levels of any other cannabinoids. (Full spectrum CBD tinctures normally report levels of other cannabinoids, like THC or CBG.)
Reviewing these test results, I discovered that Elixinol also has each batch tested by yet another lab (Eurofins Food Integrity and Innovation) for heavy metals and chemical residues. This lab tested for dozens of chemical residues and did not detect any harmful chemicals in Elixinol’s tincture.
Elixinol also uses supercritical CO2 extraction, which is considered one of the “cleanest” extraction methods.
This isn’t the first time Elixinol has earned a prestigious seal. The company has also been awarded the U.S. Hemp Authority’s Seal of Approval. The U.S. Hemp Authority is a non-governmental organization that conducts independent, third-party audits of each company that applies for its seal. They hold these companies to the strictest standards applied to nutritional supplements anywhere in the country, largely by using California’s strict standards. The organization audits each company on its list annually.
So we were already impressed with Elixinol’s commitment to transparency and quality assurance, before they released this new product.
Find more Elixinol Organic Balance CBD Tincture (300 mg) information and reviews here.
7. Best CBD Oil With Public Statement About Not Testing on Animals: Populum Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (500mg)Price: $99.00Pros:
Cons:
- Hemp sourced from Colorado farms that grow organically (according to company representative who spoke to us)
- Populum includes printed copy of batch-specific third-party lab results with every purchase
- Third-party lab tested for potency, terpene profile, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and pesticides
- Full spectrum hemp oil, with potency results showing THC, CBC, and CBN (as well as CBD)
- Populum released public statement about being cruelty-free (no testing on animals)
- Expensive
- Other ingredients (grapeseed oil, hempseed oil, coconut oil, orange oil and stevia) not certified organic, either
- Not the right CBD tincture for anyone avoiding stevia sweetener
This Populum Full Spectrum Hemp Oil stands out because Populum sources all their hemp from Colorado farms which grow organically, according to a company representative who spoke to us — and because Populum appears to be an industry leader in customer transparency.
Included in the box with every order, you’ll find a printed copy of your batch’s third-party lab results. (This is uncommon among most CBD companies.)
Populum sent me a free sample of their full-spectrum 500mg tincture to test out. After checking out the printed test results that came in the box, I scanned the QR code on the printout, and was taken directly to the batch-specific lab results on the third-party lab’s own website.
(The lab analysis was conducted by Analytical360, a respected cannabis testing lab in Seattle.)
You can also view a copy of the lab results on the product page.
The lab found that one bottle contains over 530 mg CBD, 23 mg THC, and small amounts of CBN and CBC. This is definitely full spectrum CBD!
The lab also tested for terpene content, mycotoxins, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides.
The orange flavor is subtle but lovely.
Another thing that sets Populum apart is its public statement about having no known testing on animals anywhere in its supply chain. It’s unclear whether this seems uncommon simply because other CBD companies don’t find it necessary, but you can rest assured that this CBD oil brand is completely vegan and cruelty-free.
Find more Populum Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (500mg) information and reviews here.
8. Best With Aloha (And Organic Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Oil & Turmeric): Mana Botanics CBD Oil (300 mg)Price: $60.00Pros:
Cons:
- Mana Botanics has held off on organic certification process, because it actually limits some of their sustainability practices (involving animals)
- They grow ingredients organically on a farm on Hawaii, where they're based
- All other ingredients (locally-grown macadamia nut oil, turmeric, vanilla) are certified organic
- Third-party lab results available online show that this is full spectrum hemp extract (and contains advertised amount of CBD)
- This is a smaller company, which doesn't have many customer reviews (yet)
- Not ideal for anyone who doesn't like turmeric (or vanilla)
- Not certified organic, although they are working towards certification now (have moved away from livestock operations)
Mana Botanics’ Hemp Oil stands out because the company, which is in the midst of the organic certification process now, already embraces the holistic principles of the organic movement.
Ingredients come from their own farm, located on the Big Island of Hawaii. Hawaii is known for its volcanic soil, which is rich in minerals and nutrients.
Mana Botanics doesn’t just grow hemp. They also grow other crops, as part of their commitment to regenerative agriculture and community wellness.
Their farm also serves as a wellness retreat. You could actually go see the ingredients in this tincture being grown (organically). That’s a whole new level of transparency for a CBD product.
Their regenerative agriculture model had also involved livestock, but this sustainable practice hampered their ability to pursue the USDA’s organic certification. (Which is too bad, because cultivating plants and animals synergistically is the foundation of biodynamic farming, often considered the pinnacle of sustainable agriculture.)
Now Mana is moving away from their livestock operations, the founder and CEO Steve Sakala told me, and in the process of becoming certified organic.
All their other ingredients, including macadamia nut oil, turmeric, and vanilla, are certified organic.
The third-party lab results confirm that this hemp oil is full spectrum, containing small amounts of THC, CBC, and CBG. The lab results also confirm that the one-ounce bottle contains 300 mg CBD, as advertised. Other strengths are also available, as well as a coconut oil version that’s nut-free.
Find more Mana Botanics 300 mg CBD Oil information and reviews here.
9. Soul Addict Hemp CBD Elixir (250mg)Price: $48.00Pros:
Cons:
- Only ingredients: *organically grown* full spectrum hemp extract, and organic hemp seed oil
- Third-party lab results show detectable levels of THC and CBG (so this is truly *full spectrum* hemp oil)
- Third-party lab tests for potency, pesticides, residual solvents, and heavy metals
- Soul Addict grows their own hemp on their small farm in North Carolina
- Currently working on organic certification
- Only one potency available (but in two sizes, so 250 mg in 1 oz container; 500 mg in 2 oz container)
- Like most CBD oil, this does not appear to be tested for glyphosate (one common pesticide rarely included in pesticide testing)
- If you prefer flavored CBD tinctures, this does not contain added flavors
This Soul Addict Hemp CBD Elixir stands out because it contains only two ingredients: full spectrum hemp extract (from organically-grown hemp) and organic cold-pressed hemp seed oil.
That’s about as organic as CBD oil gets, even if it’s not *certified* organic — yet.
Soul Addict grows their own hemp right on their own small farm in North Carolina, where they are currently working on pursuing their organic certification, co-founder Max Gaudin told us.
To get their full spectrum exact, they use CO2 extraction, which is widely considered one of the “cleanest” extraction methods available.
They conduct third-party lab testing on each batch of their oil, and the lab tests for potency, heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents.
If you check out the lab results for their most recent batch, you’ll see that their 30 mL container contains almost exactly 250 mg CBD, as advertised.
It also contains detectable levels of THC and CBG, so you know it’s truly full spectrum hemp extract.
This year, on their North Carolina farm, the Soul Addict team is growing five strains of hemp: two CBG-dominant strains, and three CBD strains.
So they’re clearly pretty ahead of the curve: Some experts predict CBG may be the next CBD. (If you’re curious about CBG, a lesser-known cannabinoid, check out our guide to CBG oil.)
This tincture comes in two sizes: 30mL and 60mL. (They’re the same potency per mL, so the larger bottle contains 500 mg CBD.)
If you want to purchase full spectrum CBD oil from a small business run by people who are passionate about the power of CBD — and its ability to improve our lives (and our mental wellness) — you can’t do much better than Soul Addict.
Find more Soul Addict Hemp CBD Elixir (250mg) information and reviews here.
Why should I choose organic CBD oil?
There are many reasons to buy organic. You might buy organic CBD for the same reasons you buy organic food: for your health, and the health of the planet. ("Organic" generally means something is free of synthetic pesticides, chemical fertilizers, dyes, GMOs, industrial solvents, and irradiation.)
But when it comes to your CBD, choosing organic might be even more important than when it comes to food.
That's because the hemp plant is what's known as a "bio-accumulator" (or a "phytoremediator"). It absorbs heavy metals and chemical residues from the soil.
What is phytoremediation?
Phytoremediation is the process of using certain powerhouse plants (like hemp) to vacuum the pollution out of contaminated soils. Through its roots, the hemp draws heavy metals, chemicals, and radiation out of the soil, and stores them in its stalks and leaves.
Which is fantastic, if you're trying to clean up environmental pollution. Hemp has been used to suck up dangerous toxins from heavily-contaminated soil in areas like Chernobyl.
But it's not ideal if that hemp is intended for human consumption.
So should I be worried about chemicals and heavy metals in my CBD oil?
Not if you use this authoritative guide to the best organic CBD brands available right now!
But if you have a favorite CBD brand that's not on this list, we get it. Still, at the very least, you want to make sure your CBD supplier sources hemp that's been grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.
You can request the lab results, and check out the results for pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents. This should give you a pretty good idea of what chemical toxins have made their way into your CBD oil.
So if a CBD company sources hemp from farmers who grow it organically, that means their CBD oil is organic, right?
Not necessarily.
Chemical pesticides can linger in the soil for years. (This is part of why it can be hard for new farmers to gain organic certification right away.)
Today, many hemp farms have been built on land that was previously used to grow conventional crops.
For decades, conventional farmers have been spraying their crops with an indiscriminate weed-killer called Roundup, brought to us by the notorious chemical giant Monsanto (now Bayer), the company known for creating Agent Orange and other lethal poisons.
Roundup is their brand name for a chemical called glyphosate. Monsanto pushed Roundup on farmers across the globe, and today, glyphosate can be found almost everywhere. It has been sprayed on almost every acre of conventional agricultural land in the United States.
Recently, courts have ordered Bayer (which purchased Monsanto) to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to cancer patients, after finding glyphosate to be a "substantial factor" in their cancer. And several countries have banned glyphosate outright. (The United States has not yet prohibited glyphosate.)
What does this have to do with my CBD oil?
It means your CBD oil may contain glyphosate, a carcinogen.
Unless you do your research. You'll see we've included one CBD brand -- RE Botanicals -- which is certified glyphosate-free by the Detox Project, a non-governmental organization in Europe that's spreading awareness about glyphosate.
You can also choose products that are certified organic.
If my CBD oil is USDA-certified organic, does that mean it's truly organic? (And glyphosate-free?)
That's kind of a controversial question.
Only a handful of CBD brands have been awarded the USDA's seal, and it's safe to assume that these brands are leading the pack.
To earn the USDA seal, they must not only use organically-grown hemp; they must also process it in a certified organic facility, without chemical solvents. And they must ensure that all other ingredients blended with their hemp extract are also certified organic.
But within the organic movement, concerned citizens have been raising concerns about the USDA's certification process for years.
For example, the USDA allows companies to use the "organic" label when 95% of their ingredients are certified organic. According to USDA rules, the remaining 5% can be inorganic, and the product can still be labeled "organic."
That's part of why some experts believe the USDA’s organic certification process falls short.
“Only five percent of the agricultural commodities [that are] ‘certified organic’ actually have to be tested, under the national organic program’s rules,” explains Valentina Temerario, the Director of Certification at Envirocann, a company in California that uses a different certification process from the USDA.
That’s why her company, Envirocann, certifies cannabis growers as either best-practice operators (“Envirocann-certified”), or “Enviroganic,” their highest certification.
To be certified by Envirocann, applicants must undergo more routine third-party sample testing — and significantly more oversight than required for the USDA’s organic certification.
(Envirocann mostly certifies marijuana farms, but they’ve started certifying hemp farms as well.)
“Heavy metals are definitely an issue [on cannabis and hemp farms],” Temerario says. And that's a big problem, because hemp plants absorb everything from the soil they’re planted in.
But at least heavy metals will show up on the lab tests.
Glyphosate, the toxic herbicide promoted by Monsanto under the name "Roundup," is another matter.
Temerario's company, Envirocann, doesn't test for glyphosate. Neither does the USDA.
"I don't think anyone is testing for it," she says.
And it's allowed on so-called "organic" farms.
So "USDA-certified organic" doesn't necessarily mean something is glyphosate-free.
Because the USDA actually allows "organic" hydroponic operations on land contaminated with glyphosate.
And, in another loophole that has bugged organic activists for years, the "organic" label doesn't even mean something grown in soil.
(The USDA allows hydroponically-grown crops, which are grown in 'growing mediums' instead of soil, to be called "organic.")
So why bother looking for organic CBD oil manufacturers at all?
The organic label still means these companies have successfully completed a rigorous (and costly) audit process. It means synthetic herbicides haven't been sprayed on their land in years. That's not nothing.
It also means their hemp extract has been processed according to USDA "organic" regulations, and that all other ingredients blended with their hemp extract are also certified organic.
But the USDA seal isn't everything.
That's why we've included a few CBD oil brands that are not USDA-certified, but embrace the spirit of the organic movement. Feel free to check out our detailed reviews above, and choose the right CBD oil based on what "organic" means to you.
What's the best organic CBD oil on Amazon?
Check out the Cornbread Hemp product we reviewed above! They actually do have the USDA seal. And, as a company representative explained, they've carefully worded their Amazon product listing, to avoid getting kicked off the platform. Fingers crossed they haven't been pulled from Amazon by the time you read this!
