Tracy Tutor Maltas’ Net Worth Is Unknown

Tracy Tutor Maltas is the first female realtor to appear on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, and the second woman to be a part of the franchise. She told Entertainment Tonight that she is “ready to take on the boys” this season.

Maltas told the publication that she is confident that she can “hold her own” when it comes to competing against the boys. “It’s very exciting,” she told ET. “I think, with the boys, we see a lot of fighting … and that’s all very fun. But for me, it’s about connection. I like to connect with my clients, and I have a different way of doing it than the boys do … I think I have a little bit of a softer touch than some of the other guys on the show.”

Here’s what we know about Maltas’ net worth:

Her Net Worth Has Yet to be Reported, Although Her Father is a Multi-Million Dollar Investor & Entrepreneur

Maltas’ current net worth is unknown, although her father is Ronald Tutor, one of the country’s most successful civil and building contractors in the country, so the high-powered agent was practically raised in the real estate industry.

Her father Ronald Tutor is a multi-millionaire investor and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $790.0 million, according to Earn The Necklace. He’s the CEO of Tutor-Perini, one of the largest general building contractors in the U.S., and the president of Tutor-Saliba, a heavy civil works construction company.

With 15 years worth of experience, Maltas already had a thriving career as a real estate broker long before the show, and is one of the top brokers at the Douglas Elliman real estate company. Her father introduced her to the world of real estate when she was just a girl, and being a native of Los Angeles, she knows the lay of the land.

She Has Helped Broker Deals for Properties Valued at Over $400 Million & Has Several Celebrity Clients

Maltas joined Douglas Elliman in 2014 and quickly rose to become one of the top brokers in the real estate brokerage firm. She mostly specializes in properties in West L.A., like Brentwood, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air, according to Forbes. “I am really interested to see where the values go in Brentwood, Santa Monica, and the Palisades. We’ve seen big numbers in the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills. I think the next big numbers will be Brentwood,” she told the publication.

Maltas has also consulted on several extremely high-value deals, including $400 million worth of branded real estate for the Amangiri at Canyon Point, a luxury hotel and resort in Utah. Her network also boasts some of the biggest names in architecture and design, according to ETN.

The real estate agent has several celebrity clients, including Edward Norton and Channing Tatum. Rizzoli and Isles star Angie Harmon is one of her closest friends, ETN reports. Her agent profile on the Douglas Elliman website shows her listings starting at $2.1 million, all the way up to $17.5 million as of January 10, 2019.

Maltas Lives in an $18 Million Dollar Home & Owns a Cadillac Escalade & a Range Rover

Maltas and her husband recently divorced, citing irreconcilable differences in the court documents, although many believe their divorce is due to their demanding careers. Maltas and ex-husband Jason Maltas share joint legal custody of their daughters, Juliet and Scarlett, and are reportedly on good terms with each other in the spirit of co-parenting.

They had both signed a prenuptial agreement that divided their assets equally, so neither side will receive child or spousal support. According to the divorce settlement, Tracy got to keep their $18.0 million home, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Range Rover. She will also have to pay for their daughter’s equestrian classes and the nanny’s expenses.

Maltas says she is nervous to see herself back on television, but excited for the season premiere of MDLLA, telling Entertainment Tonight: “It’s been a crazy ride. It’s been a crazy season full of ups and downs, and highs and lows, both professionally and personally, and I wouldn’t change any of it. I don’t believe in that. I believe in taking it as it comes, and I’m excited to see it myself. I haven’t seen it!”

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns for season 10 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

