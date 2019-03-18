Jeanine Pirro’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeanine Pirro Net Worth: $12 million

The former prosecutor and vociferous supporter of President Donald Trump, Jeanine Pirro may no longer be seen Saturday night at 9 p.m. on Fox News.

Justice With Judge Jeanine was missing from its usual timeslot this weekend just one week after Pirro questioned whether Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was loyal to the United States because she wears a hijab.

“Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” Pirro said last week.

Omar is one of two Muslim women elected to Congress and has been the center of controversy due to accusations of anti-Semitism.

“We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement, though CNN reported she has been suspended.

Fox host Jeanine Pirro says that Ilhan Omar's hijab may mean that she's against the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/yxGRVoYkQm — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 10, 2019

1. Jeanine Pirro Has A Net Worth Of $12 Million

Pirro’s net worth is $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has a salary of $3 million a year.

Pirro, who graduated from the University of Buffalo, became assistant district attorney in Westchester County in 1978 and went on to become the first female to serve as a judge in Westchester County Court. In 1993, she became Westchester County’s first female district attorney.

She campaigned for the 2006 Republican Senate nomination and for the position of Attorney General but was unsuccessful in both races.

In 2008, she began appearing on her own show, Judge Jeanine Pirro on The CW. It won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program before being canceled in 2011. Her next show, Justice With Judge Jeanine, premiered on Fox News in January 2011.

Pirro has also written five books, two of which are crime novels.

2. Jeanine Pirro’s Ex-Husband Albert Pirro Went To Jail for Tax Fraud

The two were married in 1975 after meeting in law school.

On February 23, 1999, Pirro’s husband was indicted by the Southern District of New York on one count of conspiracy, four counts of tax evasion, and 28 counts of filing a false tax return for hiding over $1 million in personal income as business expenses between 1988 and 1997.

The jury found Pirro’s husband guilty on June 23, 2000, on 23 of the charges brought against him and not guilty of 10, and in November 2000, he was sentenced to 29 months in a minimum security federal prison.

The couple separated in 2007 with their divorce being finalized in 2013.

Pirro has not remarried and it is unclear if she is dating anyone.

3. Jeanine Pirro Has a Big Social Media Following

On Instagram, Pirro has more than 607,000 followers and on Twitter, she has more than 1.39 million followers.

She most recently released a book titled “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy” in 2018, and went on a book tour that included a stop on The View. The book made it to the top of the New York Times Bestseller list.

Pirro also often posts photos of her dogs, in what always appears to be a grandly decorated house.

Sir Lancelot and Stella so happy when mom comes home. pic.twitter.com/yZEKVFSzt9 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) February 22, 2019

Thank goodness mom is home. We can finally get some sleep. pic.twitter.com/05kp0EghfN — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) February 19, 2019

4. Jeanine Pirro Was Having Trouble Selling Her New York Mansion

It’s unclear if Pirro has sold her Rye, NY house. As of August 2018, she slashed the price of her mansion in Westchester County from $5 million to $3.4 million. The European-style manor was built in 1988, is 8,000-square-feet and has five bedrooms. It officially went on the market in 2015.

It is unclear if she still lives in that particular mansion, though it is rumored she has a house in West Palm Beach, Florida.

5. Jeanine Pirro & Donald Trump Are Allies

“Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro,” Trump said in a tweet Sunday. “The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well.”

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

He added in another that Fox News “must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die!.”

“Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine. Your competitors are jealous – they all want what you’ve got – NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves!”

….must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Tucker Carlson, another Fox News host, has come under fire since Media Matters America resurfaced audio clips him echoing white nationalist themes and insulting Muslims during appearances he made on Bubba the Love Sponge’s radio show.

….to the people that got you there. Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine. Your competitors are jealous – they all want what you’ve got – NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Pirro endorsed Trump early on in the 2016 presidential campaign.