LISTEN: Tucker Carlson on ‘Bubba the Love Sponge’ Audio

From 2006 until 2011, Tucker Carlson made regular calls to The Bubba the Love Sponge Show to talk about a variety of cultural and political topics, sometimes using vulgar and misogynistic language.

Tucker Carlson was hired by Fox News in 2009 where he is a political commentator and since 2016 has hosted of the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight. The 49-year-old refused to apologize for the audio of the calls which surfaced. In a statement, he invited people that disagree with him onto his show, Tweeting “Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

Carlson Talks to Bubba the Love Sponge

The progressive media watchdog Media Matters for America published the audio. In the tapes, Carlson defends convicted child sexual abuser Warren Jeffs. Jeffs was not convicted at the time of the 2009 audio recording. He was awaiting trial for sex crimes arranging marriages between men and underage girls. Jeffs was convicted in 2011 on two counts of child sexual assault, and sentenced to life in prison.

In the recording, Carlson says of Jeffs: “He’s not accused of touching anybody; he is accused of facilitating a marriage between a 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man. That’s the accusation. That’s what they’re calling felony rape. [crosstalk] That’s bullshit. I’m sorry. Now, this guy may be [crosstalk], may be a child rapist I’m just telling you that arranging a marriage between a 16-year-old and a 27-year-old is not the same as pulling a stranger off the street and raping her.”

The Talk Show Host was Accused of Assault in 2018

Carlson was in the spotlight last fall, too, when he was accused of assaulting Juan Manuel Granados in October of 2018.

In the tapes published March 10, 2019, Carlson laughed at a story about a guest who “choked a girl out” because “she was acting up,” reports Media Matters for America. In another segment, Carlson debates consent issues surrounding sex workers:

BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE: Let’s get into a couple things. One, this whole Duke issue. I mean, is this not, honest to God, Tucker, in my opinion, and tell me what you think, I think these guys are innocent. TUCKER CARLSON: Well, I think they could get railroaded. I mean, you know, look, here’s the bottom line. And I said this the other day and there was all this outrage and, “How could you say that,” but I mean, this woman sells sex for a living. OK? I’m not attacking that — I’m merely noting it. She sells sex for a living. If she’s accusing other people of nonconsensual sex, it’s a little more complicated than if some, you know, housewife claims she was pulled off the street and raped. It’s just not the same thing. It’s harder to determine what’s consensual and what’s not. And to act like, you know, these guys absolutely did it because she’s this oppressed stripper, pardon me, adult dancer or exotic dancer, whatever the hell they’re calling her, is ridiculous. I mean, these kids, maybe they did do something wrong, I don’t know. But, I mean, you got to give them the benefit of the doubt. [Bubba the Love Sponge Show, 04/08/06]

In the recordings, Carlson discusses Hillary Clinton, Sarah Palin, Oprah Winfrey, Elena Kagan, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and unidentified women:

TUCKER CARLSON: The only time that I — you know what? In my brief experience, you know what gets women going is arguing with them. CO-HOST: Really? CARLSON: Yeah. CO-HOST: I never use that one. CARLSON: It’s true. It’s true. You debate politics with a woman and just go — just full blown out there, especially feminism. If you’re talking to a feminist, and she’s given you, “Well, men really need to be more sensitive,” [say] no, actually, men don’t need to be more sensitive. You just need to be quiet and kind of do what you’re told. CO-HOST: And lighten up a little bit, bitch. CARLSON: They love it. They love it. [Bubba the Love Sponge Show, 5/2/06]

Carlson refers to women as “extremely primitive” in the audio.

