Tiger Woods’ Restaurant in Jupiter Fittingly Called ‘The Woods’

With a net worth of $740 million, Tiger Woods is comfortable as a businessman and even started his own restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. The Woods restaurant bills itself as a “legendary sports bar experience.” The menu features traditional American foods with hamburgers, salads and tacos. Guest can even enjoy a nice cigar to pair with The Woods’ extensive spirits menu.

The motivation for the restaurant came from Woods’ travels. Here is the story from The Woods website on how the golfer decided to open a high-end sports bar.

The Woods Jupiter is Tiger’s flagship restaurant. After years of meals on the road, he decided to bring his vision of an elevated sports bar to life at home in Jupiter. Envisioned as a place where friends and family could come together to relax and refuel, The Woods has become a destination to celebrate like a champion.

The Woods’ Instagram page features a number of photos of the dishes that you can order.

Woods name may be on the front, but the golfer wanted the restaurant to succeed based on its quality. Sports Illustrated noted that the place does not feature many photos of Woods.

“Most of the people who are close to me were surprised that I didn’t want my face associated with it,” Woods told Sports Illustrated. “I just didn’t think it needed that. I wanted it to stand out on its own merit. I didn’t want it to be that people were going there because it’s my restaurant.”

A number of celebrities have visited The Woods including Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Michelle Wie, per Sports Illustrated.



Tiger Woods Also Has a Home in Jupiter, Florida

According to Architectural Digest, Woods purchased his 12-acre Jupiter property for $44.5 million. Woods’ Jupiter pad has everything the golfer needs without having to leave his house as Architectural Digest detailed.