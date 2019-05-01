Kevin, Joe & Nick Jonas’ Net Worths: How Much Money Do the Brothers Have?

After a decade apart, focusing on their personal lives and professional careers, the Jonas Brothers returned with new music this year. The singles that they have released so far have rocketed to the top of the charts, and ahead of their new album release, they have just announced the dates for their new tour. These factors, combined with their past successes, will no doubt have a positive impact on their net worths.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the Jonas Brothers’ collective net worth is $75 million, with $25 million going to each respectively. While they did produce and tour their albums together, and appeared in a number of Disney projects together as a unit (how could fans forget Camp Rock or their Disney Channel show Jonas), they have since engaged in individual projects that should have influenced their net worths apart from their Jonas Brothers’ earnings.

Here’s what you need to know about the factors contributing to each Jonas Brother’s net worth:

Kevin Jonas

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Kevin is worth an estimated $25 million. He and his wife Danielle starred in a two-season reality show together, Married to Jonas, from 2012 to 2013; they have two daughters together.

NJ.com reported in 2018 that Kevin Jonas’s Montville home was listed for sale for $2.5 million; the house sold for $2.25 million. When Priyanka Chopra had her bachelorette party around that time, Danielle said that she was not in attendance because she was moving her family into their new home. Though their new residence is not public knowledge, it is likely that they have moved to be closer to Kevin’s brothers, now that they are all working and touring together again.

Joe Jonas

While the Jonas Brothers were on their extended hiatus, Joe became the frontman for pop group DNCE, which produced the radio hits “Cake By the Ocean” and “Toothbrush.” DNCE’s songs have appeared in numerous films, TV series, and video games, and Joe is credited as a writer on those projects. They released their EP, People to People in June 2018.

Joe is engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who CelebrityNetWorth.com reports is worth about $6 million. According to Brides.com, experts estimate that Sophie’s pear-shaped diamond engagement ring could have cost Joe anywhere from $20,000-$150,000.

Earlier this year, Observer reported that Joe sold his Sherman Oaks home for $3.7 million, which is what he purchased it for in 2016. He and Sophie will likely be looking for a place to call home together, once the Game of Thrones series finale and new Jonas Brothers tour dust settles.

Nick Jonas

After the Jonas Brothers stopped making music together, Nick Jonas began a successful solo career, releasing three studio albums. He also developed himself as an actor, taking roles on TV series including Smash and Scream Queens, and playing Alex in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (he is also involved in the movie’s sequel, which IMDb reports is currently filming).

Refinery 59 estimated that after Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018, their combined net worth is $58 million.

According to HindustanTimes.com, Priyanka and Nick live together in a Beverly Hills mansion worth $6.5 million. It is 4,129 square feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.