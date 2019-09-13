Eddie Money’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

80s Rock Icon Eddie Money has died at the age of 70.

Celebrity New Worth, Inquisitr and TheRichest estimate that Money had a net worth of $12 million.

The star got his wealth from his many hit songs from the 70s and 80s like “Walk on Water,” “Baby Hold On” and “Take Me Home Tonight.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

1. Eddie Money Tried to Become an NYPD Officer Before Committing to Music

Money was born Edward Mahoney in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Long Island, according to Variety.

According to People, he was the son of a New York police officer and entered an NYPD training program. He spent two years as an NYPD officer, according to Variety. However, he moved to Berkeley, California in 1968 to pursue a career in music, according to our report.

He told Rolling Stone that he “would have been a very lenient cop.”

He started performing at the clubs of the San Francisco Bay Area in the 70s before making it big on MTV, according to Variety. He met legendary Promoter Bill Graham in 1976 and Graham became his manager. In 1977, he signed a deal with Columbia Records and released his self-titled debut album. Three songs from that album, “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” and “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” appeared on the charts.

2. He Was a Chart-Topping, Grammy-Nominated Star

Money scored 11 Top 30 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to People. He released 11 albums throughout his career, according to Variety.

Arguabally his most famous song, “Take Me Home Tonight,” was nominated for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male at the Grammy Awards 1986. “Take Me Home Tonight” was also his highest charting song at No. 4, according to Variety. He collaborated with Ronnie Spector for the song.

3. He Had His Own Reality TV Show

In April 2018, AXS TV released Real Money, a reality TV show starring Money, his wife Laurie, their five children and ten pets as they navigated the trials and tribulations of life.

However, that’s not his first appearance in a TV show. He also appeared on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens in a 2002 episode where Doug, played by Kevin James, wins a bet on a boxing match against his wife’s wishes and must spend the money before she finds out. Part of those expenses includes a performance by Eddie Money in his living room.

He was also featured on a 2016 episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now? according to Variety.

4. He Died Shortly After Being Diagnosed with Cancer

Shortly before his death, Money was diagnosed with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer, according to Vareity. Money’s daughter, Jessica, shared a link on her Instagram to her father’s cancer research fund. Money had been a smoker for most of his life, according to our report.

Money’s family gave Variety the following statement:

The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.

5. He Overdosed on Fentanyl

According to People, Money overdosed on fentanyl in 1981. The overdose left his sciatic nerve, a large nerve travelling down the legs, badly damaged. He told the publication in a 1996 interview that he was in physical therapy for over a year. His 1982 album, No Control, is said to have been based on his experience.

“It was very scary,” he said.

His wife Laurie is credited with leading Money on the path to sobriety. She told People that she wanted children but Money had to stop doing drugs. Money then joined a 12-step program and the two married in 1989.

Read More: Cameron Boyce Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know