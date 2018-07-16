4 Best Prime Day Movie Deals (2018)

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is here, and that means tons of deals on everything from home goods to gadgets. One of the most underrated Prime Day deal categories are movie and TV deals. In years past, there have been lots of great deals, and 2018 is no exception.

Looking for the best Prime Day movie deals? These limited time deals from Amazon will help you find cheap movies. Read on to find deals on the movies you love, and make sure to check back frequently over the next 36 hours. We’ll be updating this post regularly to showcase the best deals as they become available on Amazon.

But before you dive into these deals, remember one crucial thing. In order to take advantage of Prime Day deals, you do need to have a current Prime membership. You can sign up for a Prime membership here if you don’t have one already. Now, let’s dive into the Prime Day movie deals for 2018.

1. 71 Percent Off Harry Potter Film Collection

Love Harry Potter, or have kids that want to go to Hogwarts? This deal is perfect for families and adult Potterheads alike.

Amazon is running two different Prime Day promos on the complete Harry Potter film collection. There are separate discounts for versions of the films on Blu-ray and DVD. The DVD version of the box set is a whopping 71 percent off retail. The Blu-ray version is also on sale for 71 percent off.

Whether you already own these movies and want to upgrade to a higher quality picture, or are buying the films for the first time, these deals are both stellar options for Prime Day bargain hunters.

Price: $22.99 for DVD, $28.99 for Blu-ray (71 percent off MSRP)

2. Select a 4K Film for $14.99

Only have the budget for one 4K quality film deal? Amazon is running an additional Prime Day promo where you can choose one film (from a list of hundreds) and get it for just $14.99.

There’s a diverse section of movies under this promotional umbrella, including The Fifth Element, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Blade Runner. Remember that the promotional pricing won’t show up in your cart until you hit the checkout.

Price: $14.99 (savings vary depending on film selected)

3. 20 Percent Off Select TV & Movies for Prime Members

Prime members can select one film or TV selection from a limited list, and score savings of 20 percent off. Under this deal, you can save on films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, a three-movie Purge collection, and a three-movie Pokemon collection.

4. 25 Percent Off Fire TV Cube

Prefer to stream your movies instead of buying physical copies? Maybe it’s time to update your current set top box. Amazon is running a promotion on the new Fire TV Cube, saving you 25 percent off the normal price. We like it for movie watching because you can use Alexa hands-free, rather than struggling with a traditional remote control. It also supports 4K Ultra HD content, making it perfect for those who want to upgrade to a streaming box that has the best possible picture quality.

It’s also worth noting that the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is 50 percent off today, bringing it down to just $19.99.

Both of these streaming devices provide access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, along with support for Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and Showtime.

Still craving more deals? While it’s not technically a movie, the HBO smash hit Game of Thrones is also on sale for Prime Day. You can get the Seasons 1-7 box set on Blu-ray for a whopping 67 percent off today only. You should also feel free to bookmark this post and check back regularly throughout the day today, and tomorrow. This post will be updated regularly to feature the very best deals as they become available on Amazon.

Price: $89.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

