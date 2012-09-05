Kitten Rides 100 Miles on Bumper with Face Inches from Pavement

A 6-week-old kitten named Pumpkin could have been named Smashed Pumpkin if she weren’t wedged so snugly into the bumper of a Jeep, where she rode for a ridiculous 100 miles and 22 hours over the highways of upstate New York.

Stacey Pulsifer tells the Press-Republican that she drove all day to a wedding and back and then stopped for coffee — when she heard loud meowing.

She and her friends “ripped my car apart” and finally found the kitty crammed behind the bumper.

Pumpkin (Pulsifer has since named the survivor) was lodged in a position with her face inches above the road, and she broke her paw in three places, Pulsifer told the newspaper:

She’s perfectly fine. But she will need to have her front leg amputated when she gets a little older. But it really doesn’t slow her down any.

Three legs and a long life are better than being a smear on the highway any day. Right, Pumpkin?