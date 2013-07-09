Read All of Aaron Hernandez’s Search Warrant Documents Here

Aaron Hernandez was “argumentative,” slammed the door in detectives’ faces, his girlfriend thought that Odin Lloyd was a drug dealer, Ernest Wallace was texting Hernandez on the night of the murder, Hernandez and Lloyd got drunk together the Friday before Lloyd was killed. These are just a few of the revelations that have come from the eight different search warrants that were unsealed today by courts in Massachusetts relating to the Aaron Hernandez case.

Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez is charged with the first degree murder of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd on the night of June 17.

Read all of the search warrant documents here

Search Warrant For the Area Around Hernandez’s Home

Search Warrant For Hernandez’s 2013 Chrysler 300L

Search Warrant For Hernandez’s Cell Phone Records

Search Warrant For the Rented 2012 Nissan Altima

Search Warrant For Hernandez’s Home

Search Warrant For Hernandez’s Locker at Gillette Stadium

Search Warrant For a 2005 Hummer H2

Search Warrant For a Samsung “Flip” Cellular Phone

Declaration From Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ On Decision to Release Warrants