WATCH: Tom Brady Takes a Bad Knee-Hit During Patriots’ Training

Look away, Patriots’ fans. This footage taken from today’s scrimmage at the New England training camp shows Tom Brady getting a bad hit on the same knee he busted in 2008. Wearing the red “don’t touch me” jersey, Brady gets caught when the pocket erodes and bodies fall on him.

And to think, I bet Patriots fans didn’t think this summer could get any worse.

The seriousness of the injury can be heard from the reaction of the man filming. It’s clear that Brady was hurt.

He was helped from the field and is undergoing in evaluation, reports TMZ.

