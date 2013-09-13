Boulder Flooding Leaves At Least 17 Missing & 2 Dead

After a historic amount of rainfall, Boulder, Colorado, and the rest of central Colorado were devastated by flash floods this week.

In the most recent numbers of those missing or dead, Denver ABC affiliate 7News is reporting 17 people are unaccounted for in Boulder County and at least two people are dead.

One confirmed death occurred when a person became trapped in a collapsed building. The cause of death in the other fatality is undetermined, but the body of a man was found dead in a car. The woman he was driving with is a confirmed missing person.

GREAT REMINDER: Even though the water may be lower, it is swift, cold, and full of debris. STAY CLEAR OF FLOODWATER — Denver Police Dept (@DenverPolice) September 13, 2013

There has been major concerns on the part of the police of people being swept away by water or trapped in flooded homes. One man who was suspected of having been washed down a pipe with his dog was recovered earlier today.