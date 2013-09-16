Flights Resume at Reagan National Airport After Navy Yard Shooting

Normal ops continue at @Reagan_Airport. Check flight status w/your airline for residual delays from earlier @FAANews ground stop. — MWAA (@dcairports) September 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Flights have resumed at Washington’s Reagan National Airport after a prolonged delay due to the horrific scenes that unfolded at the Washington Navy Yard, reports USA Today.

Entire plane getting updates from Twitter on why we’re trapped on the #dca tarmac: Navy yard shooting. — Susan Page (@SusanPage) September 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around 30 planes were stranded on the tarmac while passengers waited patiently for news.

Proof that DCA is closed due to #NavyYardShooting. View from tarmac. Trying to get back to #clt pic.twitter.com/hRCWe2j3dQ — Scott Stone (@scottdstone) September 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

From my view on the DCA Tarmac: ground stop for all planes, helos in the soggy air over Navy Yard. pic.twitter.com/J3hDdjRIl1 — Jordan Whichard (@JordanWhichard) September 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Reports coming from the Navy Yard as saying several people have been killed, a shooter is dead but two more remain at large and appear to have escaped the scene.

Coincidentally, according to Reagan National’s official website, the airport is due to undergo an emergency training drill on the morning of September 21. It’s described as: “Full-Scale Emergency Exercise at Reagan National Saturday, Sept. 21.”