Redskins’ Joshua Morgan’s Mother Was Working at the Washington Navy Yard

It’s everybody’s worst fear, being unable to contact a loved who is present while an horrific event is unfolding. It happened to Redskins’ wide receiver, Josh Morgan, on the morning of September 16, the same morning a crazed gunman killed 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard, reports WJLA.
Morgan’s mother, LaWanda Ware-Brown, was working at the Navy Yard and was on lockdown while Morgan says he “called her like 30 times…and nobody could get in touch with her.” Ware-Brown did not have her phone with her while the horror unfolded. A gunman walked into the Washington Navy Yard and began firing on the staff, shooting indiscriminately before being brought down by the FBI.
Amazingly this is not a first for Morgan or his mother. In 9/11, Ware-Brown was working at the Pentagon and amidst all the confusion that day, her family couldn’t contact her. If that wasn’t enough, in 2007, when a gunman killed 32 students and faculty at Virginia Tech, Josh Morgan was a senior at the school.
Morgan is a native of the DC area. He told NFL.com:
It happened in 9/11 when she was at the Pentagon. It happened to me when I was at Virginia Tech, the shooting down there. Kind of all too familiar with it unfortunately, I’m just praying for the best and hoping to hear from her soon.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook