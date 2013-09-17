Redskins’ Joshua Morgan’s Mother Was Working at the Washington Navy Yard

It’s everybody’s worst fear, being unable to contact a loved who is present while an horrific event is unfolding. It happened to Redskins’ wide receiver, Josh Morgan, on the morning of September 16, the same morning a crazed gunman killed 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard, reports WJLA.

Morgan’s mother, LaWanda Ware-Brown, was working at the Navy Yard and was on lockdown while Morgan says he “called her like 30 times…and nobody could get in touch with her.” Ware-Brown did not have her phone with her while the horror unfolded. A gunman walked into the Washington Navy Yard and began firing on the staff, shooting indiscriminately before being brought down by the FBI.

Amazingly this is not a first for Morgan or his mother. In 9/11, Ware-Brown was working at the Pentagon and amidst all the confusion that day, her family couldn’t contact her. If that wasn’t enough, in 2007, when a gunman killed 32 students and faculty at Virginia Tech, Josh Morgan was a senior at the school.

Morgan is a native of the DC area. He told NFL.com: