Kenneth Proctor, Navy Yard Victim: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kenneth Bernard Proctor was 46 years old when he was killed by Aaron Alexis at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. Proctor was dedicated to serving the country and was a beloved family man.

Here’s what you should know about Proctor and his tragic demise.

1. He Went Into the Building for Breakfast

Evelyn Proctor told the AP she spoke to her ex-husband Kenneth Proctor just before he left for work on Monday morning, saying that the call was just like all of their calls.

Evelyn said that that morning, like all mornings, Kenneth Proctor went into building 197 to get breakfast. WJLA reports her saying, “He just went in there in the morning for breakfast. He didn’t even work in the building. It was a routine thing for him to go there in the morning for breakfast, and unfortunately it happened.”

2. He Was a Maryland Resident All His Life

Six victims who died in the shooting on Monday had ties to Maryland, according to a local Patch, but Proctor was one of its favorite sons.

WJLA reports that Kenneth Proctor was born and raised in Charles County, Maryland, and continued to live there and commute to work until he died.

Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley said in a statement this week, “Yesterday, Maryland and our nation witnessed a senseless act of violence in neighboring Washington, D.C. Our hearts and prayers are with the victims — including six Maryland residents — and their loved ones.”

3. He Loved the Washington Redskins and Cars

Kenneth Proctor was a man who knew what he liked. Evelyn Proctor said that he loved the Redskins and his kids.

The New York Times also reports that Proctor “adored” his bright yellow Mustang and would help anyone fix their car.

4. One of His Sons Is Enlisted

Proctor served the federal government for 22 years, and now his eldest son, Kenneth Proctor Jr., 17, is following in his father’s footsteps of civil service.

The AP reports that Proctor’s eldest son enlisted in the U.S. Army immediately after graduating high school and has been in basic training in Oklahoma since the spring.

5. He’s Survived by Two Sons and an Ex-Wife

Proctor is survived by his two sons, Kenneth Jr., 17, Kendull, 15, and his ex-wife Evelyn.