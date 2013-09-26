Shellie Zimmerman Now Doubts George’s Innocence: Watch the New Interview

Speaking for the first time since the altercation between her, her father and her estranged husband George Zimmerman, Shellie Zimmerman shares new revelations on her husband this morning on the Today Show.

Talking about the altercation with her soon-to-be ex-husband that occurred on September 9, Shellie said,

I really don’t know what he’s capable of, this person that I’m married to, that I’m divorcing, I’ve kind of realized now that I don’t know him and I really don’t know what he’s capable of.

When Matt Lauer pressed Shellie, 26, on whether or opinion has changed on what occurred the night her husband killed unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, she responded:

I’m conflicted on that. I believe the evidence but this revelation in my life has really helped me to take the blinders off and start to see things differently.

