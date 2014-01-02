‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Launch Line of 12 Camouflaged Guns

It appears that the stars of the reality TV show Duck Dynasty just can’t lose. The crew is using their brand, Duck Commander, and teaming up with gun manufacturers Mossberg to create a new line of guns.

This announcement comes just a week after A&E removed its suspension of family patriarch Phil Robertson for making homophobic comments in an interview.

Duck Dynasty generated $885 million for A&E in 2013 alone, according to the Daily Mail. This explains why around a week after A&E issued a statement saying they, “have always been strong supporters and champions of the LGBT community,” they allowed the Roberts back onto their airwaves. However, A&E’s scolding has caused Roberts to make plans to move the show, under the new name Duck Commander to a “Christian TV network.”

The collection contains nine shotguns, two semiautomatic rifles, and a semiautomatic pistol with a laser sight with price ranging between $200 and $1000:

Each of these camouflaged weapons comes with the “famous Duck Commander logo engraved in the receiver” and an “American flag bandana, like the one worn by Willie.”